“Ted Lasso Season 3 is filming, but where in the world is Jamie Tartt?” links

Jamie Tartt doo doo doo doo doo doo
LOL
OMG I was actually singing this the other day with the Jamie Tartt part too.
Lol
Can’t wait for another season!
Me neither! I love this show. Best. Cast. Ever.
Ha, ha. Every time I see his name, I start singing that.
I’ve also started doing Roy grunts whenever I’m frustrated.
Prodigy. That’s what I remember back in the internet’s early days. We had Prodigy probably in….91? 92? all I knew how to do was to sign on (and this was pre Windows, or we didn’t have Windows – my dad was a very late windows adopter so I had to type “prodigy” into the prompt) and then once it logged me on and went online I searched “encyclopedia” and I was allowed to use that for school projects lol. Then a few years down the road there were chat rooms on it and such (we never had AOL) but my first memory is just signing on in the basement to Prodigy lol.
I remember the dial up to get connected. You would sit there and listen to the computer dial the phone number, ‘beep, beep, boop, boop’, and then have listen to ‘ring, ring, ring’ and hope the server at the other end answered with a ‘click’, and not a busy signal. Oh, the good old days.
Two sounds say “early internet” for me: The annoying beeeeeeep/ click of a phone line in use, and the high pitched “Uh Oh” notification sound for ICQ.
My parents originally had an internet plan (dial up, obv) that allowed TEN HOURS/ month for our entire household, and they were always astounded by how quickly the time depleted.
Yes, I’m here for the ICQ shout out!! I mentioned that to someone of my generation a little while ago and *crickets*. ICQ was the t*ts back in the day. I mean it’s all we had right lol
I met my first internet troll on there before that was a thing
Ah…the early days of the Internets. That horrible screeching sound when trying to “dial-in/up” to the connection.
And when you picked up the landline and knocked your roommate off their connection to AOL. LOL (or vice-versa, which sucked)
Sadly, that Dorothy Stratten story is just about the most common thing ever: man thinks woman is his property; if he can’t have her, no one can.
Hopefully season 3 of Ted Lasso will be a pick up from season 2, it was a bit uneven.
Where’s Dany Rojas, Dany Rojas, Rojas, Dany Rojaaaas? Fútbol is LIFE!