“Ted Lasso Season 3 is filming, but where in the world is Jamie Tartt?” links

Photos from location-filming for Ted Lasso Season 3!! [LaineyGossip]
Oof, platinum blonde does not suit Gigi Hadid. [Just Jared]
I’m sorry, but I would vomit. [Dlisted]
Colin Farrell or Steve Prefontaine? [OMG Blog]
What do internet veterans remember about the internet’s early days? [Pajiba]
Maggie Gyllenhaal wore white at the DGAs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson makes how much?!? Jesus. [Gawker]
Let’s talk about Russian oligarchs’ assets. [Towleroad]
Revisiting the murder of Dorothy Stratten. [Starcasm]
Dua Lipa shares some behind-the-scenes videos & photos. [Egotastic]
These spooky broad-daylight stories are freaking me out!! [Buzzfeed]

  1. OG Bella says:
    March 16, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    Jamie Tartt doo doo doo doo doo doo

  2. Becks1 says:
    March 16, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Prodigy. That’s what I remember back in the internet’s early days. We had Prodigy probably in….91? 92? all I knew how to do was to sign on (and this was pre Windows, or we didn’t have Windows – my dad was a very late windows adopter so I had to type “prodigy” into the prompt) and then once it logged me on and went online I searched “encyclopedia” and I was allowed to use that for school projects lol. Then a few years down the road there were chat rooms on it and such (we never had AOL) but my first memory is just signing on in the basement to Prodigy lol.

  3. Willow says:
    March 16, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    I remember the dial up to get connected. You would sit there and listen to the computer dial the phone number, ‘beep, beep, boop, boop’, and then have listen to ‘ring, ring, ring’ and hope the server at the other end answered with a ‘click’, and not a busy signal. Oh, the good old days.

  4. Jay says:
    March 16, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    Two sounds say “early internet” for me: The annoying beeeeeeep/ click of a phone line in use, and the high pitched “Uh Oh” notification sound for ICQ.

    My parents originally had an internet plan (dial up, obv) that allowed TEN HOURS/ month for our entire household, and they were always astounded by how quickly the time depleted.

    • Runaway says:
      March 16, 2022 at 2:09 pm

      Yes, I’m here for the ICQ shout out!! I mentioned that to someone of my generation a little while ago and *crickets*. ICQ was the t*ts back in the day. I mean it’s all we had right lol
      I met my first internet troll on there before that was a thing

  5. LarkspurLMM says:
    March 16, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    Ah…the early days of the Internets. That horrible screeching sound when trying to “dial-in/up” to the connection.

    And when you picked up the landline and knocked your roommate off their connection to AOL. LOL (or vice-versa, which sucked)

  6. bettyrose says:
    March 16, 2022 at 3:26 pm

    Sadly, that Dorothy Stratten story is just about the most common thing ever: man thinks woman is his property; if he can’t have her, no one can.

  7. Ange says:
    March 16, 2022 at 5:27 pm

    Hopefully season 3 of Ted Lasso will be a pick up from season 2, it was a bit uneven.

  8. RP says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:36 pm

    Where’s Dany Rojas, Dany Rojas, Rojas, Dany Rojaaaas? Fútbol is LIFE!

