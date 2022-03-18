Duchess Kate & William rolled up to the Irish Guards in a brand new Range Rover

Here are more photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to the St. Patrick’s Day parade with the Irish Guards. It’s such a nice, fun event, you would think that Kate would be extra-pleased to do it every year. This year, they seemed to mingle with the wives and children of some of the Irish Guards, including one cute toddler named Gaia Money (I sh-t you not, that’s the child’s name). Gaia first walked over to Kate and tried to grab Kate’s flowers. At first Kate resisted (“they’re mine and I earned them by being very KEEN!”) but then she relented and gave Gaia more than half of the bouquet. Gaia’s dad Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money also jokingly placed his big bearskin hat on Gaia’s little head for a second, which sent Kate into fits of laughter.
As for the buttons… I count nine visible buttons on Kate’s $4,195 Laura Green London coatdress. But honestly, there are TEN buttons. Seven down the front of the dress, one button on each shoulder (part of the epaulettes), then that “phantom cloth button” on the left side of Kate’s chest. Commenters suggested that the cloth button is where the corsage of shamrocks is hung/pinned, and I think that’s right. She paired her crazy-expensive coatdress with repeated Emmy London Rebecca Greenery pumps and a hat by Lock & Co.
Something curious: the Mail section This Is Money noted that Kate and William arrived at the Irish Guards event in a new Range Rover 4X4. It’s not just new, this Range Rover isn’t even available for sale yet. It hasn’t even been rolled out into Land Rover dealerships, and it won’t come out for another month. It’s no secret that Land Rover sponsors the royal family and they have some kind of deal for free cars in exchange for being the “exclusive” vehicle of choice for the Windsors. But it also strikes me that Kate isn’t the only one who has to be bribed to work. Kate accepts bribes of jewelry, clothes, hats, buttons, wiglets and shoes. William accepts bribes of not-yet-released Range Rovers. Also: this Range Rover is a gas-guzzler. What a time to get a new non-hybrid SUV.
More proof that Earthshot is just PR. A new Land Rover and new coat dress for this one event. And also, no outrage for Mr and Mrs Earthshot.
Private planes, helicopters SUVs, mansions. They’re not environmentally friendly at all.
The money that funds the Earthshot prizes also come from environmentally unfriendly sources and they don’t even bother promoting the winners. Instead we get pictures of Will and Kate promoting themselves.
Monarch, rule thyself. Please tell us again the story of how William is stepping up to save the world while simultaneously destroying it. Earthshot!
Earthsh!t if you please. Using the real name, even in criticism, gives it clicks and attention.
I guess Will thought it enough to wear that “sustainable” green outfit at his Earth event where he looked like he was dressing in a sixties outfit. LOL.
Way to go Willie! Earthshot, environment protection, helicopters to everywhere, of course, bla bla bla
And no complaints from the press about their new gas guzzling ride. Mr and Mrs Earthshot.
a 5 second goggle search shows that the new Range Rover SV comes with a hybrid option — I have no way of knowing which engine the one they came in has though.
Perhaps it is noted somewhere.
If their new ride was the hybrid option, the DM would have made sure to tell us this.
Maybe or maybe not.
Most Daily Fail readers are anti-woke and hate anything remotely woke. A hybrid Range Rover would definitely be considered woke by the commentariat of The Daily Fail.
According to consumer reports the hybrid Landrover still only averages around 21 mpg. The plug in version gets from 19-31 miles on a charge and then reverts to gas engine. They still don’t seem like a very eco-friendly option in comparison to other vehicles that are available.
Oh, nothing about a Range Rover is eco-friendly, they won’t have full electric versions out until 2024. I merely pointed out that there ARE options.
I can’t pearl clutch too much, the last Amazon order I put in arrived in 4 different boxes and so I would imagine my carbon footprint from Amazon alone cancels out my hybrid car.
It would be really stupid if they got the V8 engine. I can’t begrudge people loving their petrol engines. I’m I self confessed petrol head but at the same time, if you’re going to get a petrol engine now, make it count! Commuting in a vehicle which gets through that much fuel just seems crazy.
I also don’t understand why they continue to partner with Landrover. You’d have thought they could get deals elsewhere and I’ve never understood why people think these workhorse vehicles are desirable anywhere but in the countryside.
YaGotMe, IMO only a W&K stan would backtrack with that set of excuses. You are not a public servant living in palaces paid by taxpayers, averaging 100 hours of work a year, and 54 helicopter trips for private use per year. These people are. He has a BS environmental prize, lectures POC about having too many children while he has three, and has an enormous carbon footprint. This is only the latest example for which we will continue to call him out.
Interesting info on Range Rover hybrid. When forced to shop for new car after 20-yr old Dodge died, penciled out Nissan hybrid at 7-yr BE gas $$ using past mileage and would have to give up cargo room for it. Not ideal.
If not hating them = stan, sure, pencil me in.
Gaia’s adorable, and her tiny coat is perfection. Khate’s rictus grin is terrifying. I hope Gaia doesn’t have nightmares.
That grin..
She’s doing way too much. It’s so unnatural
That expression where she holds her mouth wide open is so weird and looks incredibly forced and unnatural (and it is definitely a pose that she holds, rather than a genuine laugh). Her jaw must ache.
@ Chloe, that seems to be the only facial expression CopyKeen has, as it hides the multitude of cosmetic treatments she has had!!
As for Gaia, she will suffer from nightmares for weeks with that mouth coming at her!!!
It’s the Unhinged Jaw Syndrome….AGAIN. Christ, would she learn to keep her MOUTH SHUT??!!
The manic smiling is a lot. No one else ever has that level of enthusiasm on their faces. It gets mentioned on every post but it’s really just a lot.
She’s a sweetie-pie & I found myself admiring her little coat. First, I’m admiring a 95yo’s coat (that green one) now this, the coat of a <2yo. I'm so confused! 😉
Gaia is so cute! The grey coat with the red trim reminds me a bit of the beefeater’s uniforms. Her Dad’s hat is bigger than she is and she appeared concerned that it would swallow her whole.
She says “gimme dat”!
I love it.
Oh William definitely has to be bribed to work. His bribes just come in different forms – new helicopters, new range rovers, promises from Charles and the Queen that they’ll get rid of Harry, a new house in Windsor so he doesn’t have to see his wife, etc.
Do Mr and Mrs Earthshot have any environmentally friendly vehicles?
William went to the Earthshot ceremony in an electric car. I’m not sure the press ever referenced an electric car after that, so it was probably a loaner.
That looks like a genuine smile on William’s face! That’s the most congenial William has looked around Kate in a while which reminds me -The Express had a super shady headline about Will and Kate for the Commonwealth Service: “Kate and Prince William put rivalry aside as couple unite at Commonwealth Day service”
I wish Kate would stop doing that pose where she lets her mouth hang open as her version of having fun. It’s almost aggressive how fake she is at these things.
Huh? I only see one shot of him in the post, and his bared teeth are giving me a) Wallace (of Wallace & Gromit) or b) Hannibal Lecter right before he rips somebody’s throat out.
We have to set our standards low with William. His smile actually reaches his eyes. That’s big!
@AmB – There is a reason for Bill Cambridge having the nickname “Horse Teeth the Bald”.
In the video of the arrival, Burger King marched right out of the car onto the platform without looking at Kate at all. There was even the standard moment where Kate tried to catch his eye and he had her on Full Ignore per his usual.
I noticed that. I guess, she has to get used to walking behind him. He made it clear who is the future monarch and who is just a consort.
I don’t read the British papers anymore but couldn’t resist when you mentioned the headline. I got a good laugh at this, “After the multi-faith service ended, Prince William was spotted protecting his wife from the rain with an umbrella as they made her way back to their car.” and then the picture that shows him walking in front of her and her barely (if at all) under his umbrella. In fact, it looks like there’s someone walking behind her and holding the umbrella for Kate.
There was assistant holding an umbrella over kate because William had not bothered to share with her in the video clip. The tabloids are just inventing things to protect those two.
What rivalry? Rugby? The rugby rivalry that William himself said he didn’t care about?
The papers are CHOMPING at the bit to tell us about the real rivalry (i.e. the fact that they can’t stand each other but have to play nice in public) and its getting so obvious now.
That’s not because of Kate, that’s because of cute little Gaia having her dad put his hat on her head. I even prefer his Windsor smile to Kate’s huge fake smile.
Yep, and my little shriveled, dead heart is side eyeing Willnot and Cannot for finding a mixed race child to have a photo op with. This feels extremely strategic.
All I got here is the coat dress, the collar, the hat, the entire awful mess. If all this woman has going for her is wearing clothes, why don’t they hire a real dresser with some style. This mess looks like something the Russian KGB wore in the 40’s.
@KSK Pamuk – Most of the time I would agree with your 100% statement with regards to Cathy’s fashion choices. This time around, Kate is at a military parade so a military style coat makes sense. However, I would not have chosen that particular coat.
IMO military cosplay is never appropriate especially at a military event. She hasn’t served in the military, she isn’t wearing a uniform. Her military cosplay is offensive.
nota: good point. I noticed none of the female family members at the event are wearing military cosplay, just Kate.
Princess Anne and Prince Edward get fake uniforms. I wonder why Kate can’t get one.
Kate never serving despite having ample time to do so but wearing military style cosplay is the kind of thing they do in authoritarian countries. It is very fascistic to play act as military and many countries try to avoid having the head of state or their representatives paraded around in fake military gear. The BRF should stop this dumb practice of their faux military gear if they want to continue to at least pretend it is a democracy.
I can’t get over the different greens!! My gawd, it’s enough to make you lose your lunch…..🤢
There should be a disclaimer with regards to CopyKeen!! A NSFW tag would be helpful!! Between the greens and the maniacal smile/laugh/insert all-of-f#cking-time would be helpful!!
You know she’s got to be gaunt to look so freaking lean in that coat. Scary thin.
Since Gaia appears to be biracial (I’m guessing that’s her mom in blue) I wonder if Kate and William had thoughts. Or if Gaia’s parents did.
She’s really adorable and her dad looks so happy goofing with her.
I wonder what Gaia’s mom thought about Kate and William. I’m sure Gaia’s parents had their own thoughts.
I’m wondering who arranged to make sure the Keens meet Gaia and her mum, because it’s just so…convenient…how many times the RF has been ‘working’ and pictured with Black people since H&M revealed the concerns about Archie’s skin color. It’s almost like someone plans it. WEIRD.
Good question. Did the guards pick her out as a nudge to W&K or does KP have an advance person who goes in and picks out the children?
No diversity czar or diversity at KP, but someone white realized that in 2022, they need to at least pretend to like people with a darker skin tone than cappuccino foam.
Gaia’s mother has Jamaican background and Kate chatted to her about the forthcoming tour to the country.
Agreed, TigerMcQueen. I didn’t read far enough into the comments, it’s so…convenient.
Wonder if Gaia’s mom was sending a message with the blue dress in that gorgeous shade. She looked great and was giving very Meghan under an umbrella vibes from the coulda had a bad b*tch tour.
@ Jais, great eye!!! I didn’t put it together until you pointed it out!! I wonder what Gaias Mum thought of CopyKeen for her treatment of Meghan…..I bet she was thinking how she would like to slap CopyKeen as a stance of her disrespecting Duchess Meghan!! As there are so many face-slapping antic of racism of Salty Petty Island!!
If W&K had any thoughts at all, they would have been that it’s OK to meet and greet POC for a couple of minutes; it’s not OK if they marry into your family.
Gaia Money, flower liberator, stands on ceremony for no one lol
I hope she’s the first UK President!
Yes, l hope seeing this mixed race family, who will definitely know about all the racism allegations, pricked the Cambridge’s conscience. The father looks a bit red headed too, lol!
Gaia didn’t want to give Keen the flowers at all. Keeny just took them and poor little Gaia ran to her mom hugging her knees. And then I think after that that’s when Gaia decided “b*tch took my flowers, imma take ‘em back”
Lol
Meghan always gives the child a flower from the bouquet. Kate probably thought about how the Gaia was messing up her photos.
Such a nice touch. I bet Kate or her minders read this and next time we will see Kate taking flowers out of bouquets to give children.
Gaia actually ended up with both bouquets at one point!
@beaniebean
Deja vu… how long before we get reports from Keeny’s lookalike Camilla Tominey stating Gaia made Kate cry?
Kaiser, you should do an article that has ONLY pictures of Kate when she’s doing that manic expression. It could be titled “Kate Enjoys Her Work Keenly” or something.
I’ve also seen them in an audi suv & various cars. I guess seeing them in a Land Rover vehicle indicates they are “working”……
How thin is she.
I was noticing her waist is the same size as that toddler’s in the side shot.
I thought I was the only one to notice it. She looks tiny, and that’s wearing a coat. Her chest turned almost flat. I don’t like her, but it is worrisome.
Scary thin.
I sure hope she’s taking vitamins.
Gaia is so Cute! the first time i saw her she looked mixed race, i wonder if the lady in blue is her mother? i don’t want to think they had to wheel out the person of colour to try and clean up their image, this won’t change many minds or make Meghan bring Lily over for you to play with
Every single one of the Brits met with black people this week: Sophie made sure to get photos in New York, Edward was with some Barbadians, the Keeners at the commonwealth service. It’s like they’re all doing practice runs for the tours when they’ll be forced to interact with black people for more than 10 minutes. Oh, and the photos prove that they’re very much not racists. Eyeroll.
How utterly disgusting that they are probably preparing themselves to be in the company with POC!! Entire families that are POC!! Apparently they need to take small doses to acclimate as to how act so that their utter disgust and shock are not seen as blatant!!
My gawd, you would think that with all of their engagements they have met at least more than one POC, but I guess not. When you average working 100 events a year, with the same repeats, you certainly have not expanded your roster!
She’s really overdoing the faces around black people, isn’t she? Practice for the tour next week? I guess wide-open mouth is better than rolling eyes, so…
Do you think she is looking at this beautiful little girl and wondering if this is what Lili looks like? Because no one will ever be able to convince me unless I hear it directly from Harry or Meghan that Kate has met lili yet. I am still praying that the only time she and her husband have ever seen her is in the Christmas card that they shared with the world. This is my dream .
Possibly. Her dad is that red-headed fellow.
Nope! CopyKeen can’t fake that much curiosity or care with regards to her niece and nephew. CopyKeen can only focus on her SWF boards and pie charts!!
Gaia is adorable. That’s all.
I guess I can’t be too critical this morning. It looks like this was a nice event and people had fun. W&K showed up and did whatever it is the RF does at events like this. It doesn’t seem like anybody said anything stupid, which is a welcome change. If Range Rover has had a long-standing promotion deal with the RF, I don’t know that I’d call it bribery to get them to work – it’s about marketing a new British product. Still, I don’t think the RF need any more cars – it would be nice if they donated this one (or maybe one of their older ones) to a charity.
@Eurydice – I do not think that the cars used for transportation in this type of engagement are the personal property of the Royal Family. I would be willing to bet that Range Rover has a “lend-lease” deal with the different palaces. Range Rover “lends” cars in exchange for the free publicity. I really doubt if the Range Rover used in this engagement would or could also be used privately by Horse Teeth the Bald in Norfolk for his gardening and Rose Bush trimming activities.
Yes, this seems very likely. Celebrities have all sorts of marketing deals for products. My main point is that I don’t see this as a bribe to get W&K to work – part of their “work” is to promote British brands. It can seem a trivial sort of work, but the monarchy doesn’t have much else to do these days.
@Eurydice – Was not in any way criticizing or taking issue with your statement. If my post came across like this, I apologize.
I was just trying to make the point that I do not believe that Bill 0r Cathy own these particular “Rovers” personally.
Question to any CBer from an ignorant Yank: Is Range Rover and Land Rover the same company?
I’m sure BB would NOT want to be using a recognizable car when gardening. Even having to schlep RPOs, I don’t think he’d take the “official cars” for it. TOO conspicuous.
They use the rovers in their personal lives. Driving them to polo events, eventing, their PR driving the kids to school, and Kate tooling around Berkshire in a range rover. They have multiple range rovers, at all their locations, for their personal use.
@BayTampaBay – no worries, I didn’t think you were being critical of me. I appreciated your point.
@BayTampaBay – The Range Rover family refers to a 4-vehicle lineup within the Land Rover brand’s full 7-vehicle lineup. The other three vehicles are part of a distinct Land Rover Family.
There was a photo of Kate patting Gaia on the head as she was turned away which was taken by Chris Jackson, but that photo doesn’t seem to be included in this series. Have they pulled it from circulation? It wouldn’t shock me if they did because it’s not a good look for kate to touch a child’s head kind of like a pet.
I tried to look for that pic but didn’t see. Maybe it was taken down idk?
I don’t like how that little girl is being treated like a prop. The way that man is plopping that big hat on her head is giving me weird vibes. There is actually a picture of Keen patting the little girl on the head like a pet.
The picture is in the photo link above, at the beginning of the piece. It leads to a People article, which ends with more blah, blah about how Kate is feeling “broody.”
@aurora the man was the girl’s father.I thought it was a cute moment as she probably thinks her daddy looks so funny in the hat.
Yup, the pic of her touching the girl’s hair is in the People link. Also, just in case anyone doubted, these pictures were taken by Chris Jackson, hence the photoshopping. I think @Harper was right the other day when she said kate is going to refuse to work unless chris jackson is the photographer lol.
The pic of her dad putting the hat on her head is fine since it’s her own dad. I am referring to a photo of kate patting Gaia on the head as Gaia is looking away. Kate doesn’t know this child and patting her on the head wasn’t appropriate. She’s a child not a dog.
Thanks Becks1. And I think you’re right about Chris Jackson being the only photographer she will work with. But how does that not annoy other members of the rota?
Ol’ girl was getting DRAGGED on Twitter for that. And rightly so. Every black or biracial woman will tell you — DON’T TOUCH MY HAIR. And as the black mother of 2 biracial girls, I’m positive that little girl’s mother had feelings about it too…she’s not a pet for you to pat on the head. So many people mentioned how it’s offensive bc it’s basically akin to her petting the dog. It just looks awful, and clearly she has no real interactions with POC because she would know not to do that otherwise. My white friends definitely know that is a big no-no, lol.
It was poor form of her to do this. But it really does confirm what we have been saying about them using persons of colour as props in their “I’m totally not racist” PR photos that they haven’t learned anything at all.
Or checking out the texture of little Gaia’s hair. She needs to keep her hands to herself. The damage has been done. We see what you’re doing!
I guess the “diversity czar” is just an urban myth, as these interactions clearly show either CopyKeen didn’t pay attention OR doesn’t give a sh!t about who she demeans and/or degrades!!
@ swirlmamad, I am glad she was dragged!! Too bad they didn’t use their new RR to do it immediately after the ceremony!! That would have been fitting given her behaviour!!
2022, you just don’t touch someone else child.
Kate took one look at Gaia coat with those buttons and said, you think you can out button me and then try to take my FLOWERS? I will show you, no one gets to have more buttons than me little girl
You had me at ” Kate accepts bribes”. I thought it was against protocol or is this a waiver just for the future queen? Examples?
I think she meant that Charles has to bribe her to work by buying her new clothes in order to get her to do anything. She usually only ever appears to events in new clothes—despite owning many, many other very similar items—so the assumption is that she gets inspired by spending Chuck’s fortune on herself.
It isn’t his fortune, he doesn’t own the Duchy of Cornwall. They get an allowance out of the Duchy for annual expenses including her ridiculous clothing. When they go on tour, it ends up being the Foreign Office that pays for her offensive ‘ethnic’ clothing disasters.
Kate takes loads of freebies through her family – when she isn’t supposed to accept any at all. Clothing, fur hats, jewelry. They’re sent to Pippa or Carole to be given to Kate to wear publicly.
Thanks! I did not know this is how she gets around the rules. So Carole and Pippa are in on the goody bag grift? And the DM just ignores this, right. Ah, the contract. If course.
Gaia is PRECIOUS 😍
Again, something must be uproariously funny. The travelling coat-dress indeed.
Well they have to do the rictus grin because the resting b!tch face is so much worse. The RBF shows all the sags and bags.
The gurning of Kate again at a service.
OMG, she’s so inappropriate. She shows no gravitas or class ever. Her OTT behaviour is juvenile and such an embarrassment, and that’s saying something considering the shit show that is Pedo Andy, Chuckie selling honours and the elevation of Chuckie’s mistress Camilla to the FQ. How does anyone take her seriously and why is this allowed to continue? The only good thing about her behaviour is that she contributing the tradition of the royal laughing stocks and hopefully the implosion of the BRF.
If Kate relies so much on wide-open mouth laughing to keep her face from sagging in its resting phase and depends on Chris Jackson to photoshop all the pictures he takes of her then it must be a shock for people to see her in person.
She needs to close that cakehole. Buttons has definitely eaten more bugs than the average human with all the time she spends posing with her trap open.
Imagine if Meghan laughed like that at events? They would never stop writing how peasanty and embarrassing she acts.
Off topic (maybe?) but here’s the definition for Gaia:
She’s the Greek Goddess who is Mother Earth or the Mother of all life. The Wiccans also revere her
Little Gaia is ADORABLE
I hope the Range Rover model they were using is electric as the 4×4 comes with an electric powertrain. The Lazybridges are about to go an area of the world where poverty is endemic so getting flashbulbed in a $180K vehicle is not good optics. But they’re both too stupid to realize it.
She must get paid by the button
😂
Gosh her face looks incredibly puffy and her veneers are so huge. She really has had a lot don in recent year. Good lord.
Thoughts:
Eew, don’t use the baby as a prop.
Her hat and coat don’t quite match and it’s like nails on the chalkboard for me.
Thinking about my friend in Northern Ireland and how he would find this a repulsive display.
I think Kate looks lovely in the coat: the different and not in-your-face green tones, the touch of velvet. I even like her makeup and hair. That’s all.
She has multiple green coat dresses. Ordering yet another bespoke one is a complete waste, much like Kate. Hours of 300/hour to the hairdresser to tie her weave in to knots to try to get desperate attention for herself. As for looking lovely? I’d advise looking for non-photoshopped pics like the ones Kaiser has shared. The amount of skin and face smoothing that goes on in post-production on Kate is remarkable.
Can’t stand her!
First stop Belize isn’t going so swimmingly. Locals said no to the usage of their football pitch to be used as a helipad as villagers weren’t allowed on 12,000 acres preserve that was once communal land.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/belize-caribbean-cambridge-voyager-bahamas-b2039445.html