“Stacey Abrams is President of United Earth on ‘Star Trek: Discovery'” links

Loved her cameo!
Thy will be done, Lord
I have real confidence that she will be president. She is a world changer already. She is a huge huge part of the reason Trump is not president currently, and the single largest reason the republicans don’t control the Senate. We owe her such a debt, and I plan to work my ass off to get her elected governor. I’ve never even been to Georgia, but I phone banked heavily there in the last election and hope to be able to go in person to support her campaign this year. It’s looking good, pandemic-wise.
Yes, Madame President!
The Dropout is the gold standard of scammer series. Shimon and Delvy are disturbing stories, for sure, but they’re not so strange I can’t believe they actually happened. The Holmes story has me saying constantly that this would be the worst fiction ever. It’s beyond implausible that this college dropout scammed top scientific minds, conservative corporate investors, and two former secretaries of state, all of whom are elderly white men who’ve never otherwise held a professional door open for women. The show captures it all so well.
Yeah, she basically got rid of all the science/medicine people on her board and courted these older famous guys who probably thought that it made them look good to be giving this blonde lady money and their time. I read the book, saw the documentary, lived in Silicon Valley when all this craziness was happening and the series is still blowing my mind. Comforting to know that she gets her comeuppance but she ruined a bunch of lives before that happened. Omg David Boies in the last episode was so so sleazy.
I love how all these great actors keep showing up in different episodes. Laurie Metcalfe, Sam Waterston, the guy from Mad Men and the dad from the 70’s show!
Lol. I haven’t seen the episode yet, but I know that 1) rednecks will get pissed about anything, even stuff they aren’t interested in and don’t really care about and 2) they aren’t watching Disco anyway (see point 1).
Stacey is a real Renaissance woman! I’m reading one of her novels.
Where does she find the time? The rest of us are out here like, eh, I worked an 8 hour day so no time for yoga.
lol and no lies detected.
When I discovered that Stacey Abrams also wrote romance novels in addition to being the most bad ass genius of a generation, and a political POWER HOUSE, I almost cried with joy. She is literally a never ending source of everything good. We are FOREVER indebted to her because of the last election.
OMFG, I love Ms. Abrams and Discovery. I can’t stand it. Must watch moooore star trek.
LOVED seeing Stacey Abrams as the president. From Star Trek’s lips to God’s ears.
I’m obsessed with financial scam documentaries because I find it so fascinating how people get caught up in it. It’s basically half of my Netflix queue. I don’t really go for these fictionalizations, though, because I don’t know what I’m supposed to get from them. For example, the HBO doc on Elizabeth Holmes came out three years ago and I heard the story from primary figures who were there. I’m not sure what these fictionalizations are really adding to the story.
I want to know more about these investors. WeWork, for example – it was just a sublease company with a particular aesthetic. But investors gave it the valuation they did because Neumann sold (and they bought) it as a tech company. It seems like so many investors are dazzled by ~technology~ that they become easy marks for these grifters.
WTF Ellen? You’re not giving out bonuses. 2 weeks of someone’s salary because they got laid off is severance pay! How surprising that she doesn’t know what bonuses actually are…
I heart the President of United Earth (pre the United States) and will be watching this episode!
This made me so happy. I didn’t know it was actually her, I thought it was her celebrity doppelgänger which is hilarious. A friend of mine posted that she was in it. Tig Notaro is a series regular and fantastic.
That’s a earth I would like to be a part of, she gets my vote