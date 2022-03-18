“Stacey Abrams is President of United Earth on ‘Star Trek: Discovery'” links
  • March 18, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Stacey Abrams had a guest role in the season finale of Star Trek: Discovery. She played the President of United Earth!! Neckbeards are so mad about it. [Just Jared]
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame isn’t pulling Dolly Parton’s nomination. [Dlisted]
Andrew Garfield admits the obvious, which is that most Oscar nominees care and pay attention to whether or not their Oscar campaigns are working. [LaineyGossip]
Miniature cooking? Okay, I guess. [OMG Blog]
Kendall Jenner is promoting a yoga brand? [Egotastic]
What’s the best “scammer series”? [Pajiba]
The Alexander McQueen show was all about… mulch. [Go Fug Yourself]
Remember when Bono said this bonkers thing? [Gawker]
Ellen DeGeneres handing millions in bonuses/hush money. [Towleroad]
What happened to Theranos scientist Ian Gibbons? [Starcasm]
Funny tweets of the month – the cicada one is great. [Buzzfeed]

17 Responses to ““Stacey Abrams is President of United Earth on ‘Star Trek: Discovery'” links”

  1. Little Red says:
    March 18, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Loved her cameo!

    Reply
    • Skittlebrau says:
      March 18, 2022 at 12:45 pm

      Thy will be done, Lord

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        March 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm

        I have real confidence that she will be president. She is a world changer already. She is a huge huge part of the reason Trump is not president currently, and the single largest reason the republicans don’t control the Senate. We owe her such a debt, and I plan to work my ass off to get her elected governor. I’ve never even been to Georgia, but I phone banked heavily there in the last election and hope to be able to go in person to support her campaign this year. It’s looking good, pandemic-wise.

    • Lemons says:
      March 18, 2022 at 1:08 pm

      Yes, Madame President!

      Reply
  2. bettyrose says:
    March 18, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    The Dropout is the gold standard of scammer series. Shimon and Delvy are disturbing stories, for sure, but they’re not so strange I can’t believe they actually happened. The Holmes story has me saying constantly that this would be the worst fiction ever. It’s beyond implausible that this college dropout scammed top scientific minds, conservative corporate investors, and two former secretaries of state, all of whom are elderly white men who’ve never otherwise held a professional door open for women. The show captures it all so well.

    Reply
    • Anne says:
      March 18, 2022 at 3:19 pm

      Yeah, she basically got rid of all the science/medicine people on her board and courted these older famous guys who probably thought that it made them look good to be giving this blonde lady money and their time. I read the book, saw the documentary, lived in Silicon Valley when all this craziness was happening and the series is still blowing my mind. Comforting to know that she gets her comeuppance but she ruined a bunch of lives before that happened. Omg David Boies in the last episode was so so sleazy.

      I love how all these great actors keep showing up in different episodes. Laurie Metcalfe, Sam Waterston, the guy from Mad Men and the dad from the 70’s show!

      Reply
  3. Msw says:
    March 18, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Lol. I haven’t seen the episode yet, but I know that 1) rednecks will get pissed about anything, even stuff they aren’t interested in and don’t really care about and 2) they aren’t watching Disco anyway (see point 1).

    Reply
  4. MsIam says:
    March 18, 2022 at 1:21 pm

    Stacey is a real Renaissance woman! I’m reading one of her novels.

    Reply
  5. eliza says:
    March 18, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    When I discovered that Stacey Abrams also wrote romance novels in addition to being the most bad ass genius of a generation, and a political POWER HOUSE, I almost cried with joy. She is literally a never ending source of everything good. We are FOREVER indebted to her because of the last election.

    Reply
  6. death by bacon says:
    March 18, 2022 at 3:02 pm

    OMFG, I love Ms. Abrams and Discovery. I can’t stand it. Must watch moooore star trek.

    Reply
  7. Another Anna says:
    March 18, 2022 at 3:07 pm

    LOVED seeing Stacey Abrams as the president. From Star Trek’s lips to God’s ears.

    I’m obsessed with financial scam documentaries because I find it so fascinating how people get caught up in it. It’s basically half of my Netflix queue. I don’t really go for these fictionalizations, though, because I don’t know what I’m supposed to get from them. For example, the HBO doc on Elizabeth Holmes came out three years ago and I heard the story from primary figures who were there. I’m not sure what these fictionalizations are really adding to the story.

    I want to know more about these investors. WeWork, for example – it was just a sublease company with a particular aesthetic. But investors gave it the valuation they did because Neumann sold (and they bought) it as a tech company. It seems like so many investors are dazzled by ~technology~ that they become easy marks for these grifters.

    Reply
  8. Willow says:
    March 18, 2022 at 4:31 pm

    WTF Ellen? You’re not giving out bonuses. 2 weeks of someone’s salary because they got laid off is severance pay! How surprising that she doesn’t know what bonuses actually are…

    Reply
  9. CoffeeChamp says:
    March 18, 2022 at 6:00 pm

    I heart the President of United Earth (pre the United States) and will be watching this episode!

    Reply
  10. LadySwampWitchGivsneaufux says:
    March 18, 2022 at 6:03 pm

    This made me so happy. I didn’t know it was actually her, I thought it was her celebrity doppelgänger which is hilarious. A friend of mine posted that she was in it. Tig Notaro is a series regular and fantastic.

    Reply
  11. SourcesclosetoKate says:
    March 18, 2022 at 6:50 pm

    That’s a earth I would like to be a part of, she gets my vote

    Reply

