Zoe Kravitz, 33, reflecting on her 20s: ‘I never want to go back. I was a mess’

Zoe Kravitz covers the March issue of Elle to promote Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Mostly The Batman. Zoe is in a really good place in her life – she’s 33 years old and like so many women of her generation, she’s happy to be out of her hot-garbage 20s. She feels more mature, more in-her-skin, and she knows what she wants and what she doesn’t. Interestingly enough, she does say something in this piece about her 18-month marriage to Karl Glusman, and she basically defends him as a good guy and kind of takes the blame for wanting out. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
On nepotism: “There was a little bit of embarrassment around what came with my last name. People would always assume that if I got a job, it was because of that. That was hard. But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I’m not going to pretend like it didn’t help me get into the room. But I had to remember that I work hard, and as a child I was putting on performances in my grandparents’ house. And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it.”
On Hulu’s cancellation of High Fidelity: “They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do. The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us—like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”
On playing Catwoman: “The fandom is wild. When the announcement came out, I got more phone calls than I’d gotten on any birthday.” Also crazy was the shape she had to be in for the role: After eight-hour days on set, she’d work out at home for three hours. “Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I’m able to do anything in this film. So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I’ve ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of. I felt confident—and I could kick some ass.”
Having time to reflect during the pandemic, leaving Karl Glusman: “My life changed after that. It was a gift, just taking the time.” I ask if there were things that she may have ignored in her relationship that came to light during that secluded, quiet time upstate? “I don’t really want to go into that. Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”
Her hot-mess 20s: “I never want to go back. I was a mess. I wasn’t making choices based on what felt good to me. Now we’re in an era of, What do I actually want? The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, ‘Maybe I should do this differently,’ and seeing what that feels like.”
Reading & responding to IG comments: “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being. I want to f–king defend myself.”
On her biological clock: “We all go from being the baby, where you’re like, ‘I have so much time.’ And then, all of a sudden, your gynecologist is like, ‘Want to freeze your eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘I hadn’t even thought about that.’ But I don’t feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids. This idea of like, you’re 30. You’re a grown-up. Now you’re supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that’s for children—I bought that for a second. It was like, ‘I don’t go out anymore. I just make roast chickens.’ But I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise. It’s been an interesting journey of remembering that there’s no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time. Playful, mischievous behavior is something I always hope to have, even when I’m 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There’s still so much fun to be had.”
Casting Channing Tatum in her directorial debut P-ssy Island: She remembers thinking he would be “brave enough” to take on the material. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”
It sounds like she’s gotten to a place where… it feels like she’s more like her mom. You know? Lisa Bonet seems like the kind of “everything is easy and let’s go on adventures and it’s all good” kind of boho, only true boho. I also wonder if Zoe is pretty much saying that she married Karl because she thought “well, I’m 30 years old now, time to settle down and have everything figured out.” Eighteen months later, she was like “f—k nooooo, this is not what I wanted.” You know who else did that in less time? Kim Kardashian. She got married because she was turning 30 and she panicked. She realized her mistake in a matter of days.
I agree with her , my 20’s were messed up. 30’s much better.
Comedian Taylor Tomlinson:
“You have to work on yourself in your 20s ‘cause if you don’t, then you’ll turn 30, and all the shitty parts of your personality will solidify, and that’ll just be who you are now. Your 20s are an opportunity to fish trash out of the lake before it freezes over.“
I love that quote. I’ll be 30 come January 2023 and I’m excited for my 20’s to be done. My 20’s sucked, A LOT of learning experiences, but sucked nonetheless. Over it
Word. I would like to meet the person who says their 20s were glorious, and they would like to be that age forever. It’s a hot mess, for pretty much all of us. I am in peri-menopause, and I prefer it to being in my 20s.
My 20’s were a blast! So much fun. No responsibilities for half of it. Traveling! Making friends! Spending money like it grew on trees lol and the 90’s were the bestest the greatest time of all
I have a close friend who is pushing 50 and acts like we did in our 20s. I love her, but it’s an astonishing train wreck to watch. I don’t know how she does it.
Zoe has had a ton of plastic surgery. Similar to Jennifer Lawrence – tons of tweaks. The most recent is a chin implant that completely changed the shape of her face and jawline. This is not meant as an insult, but more a comment on the pressure for perfection in Hollywood. Zoe has spoken about her mother’s beauty and the comparisons. CelebPlasticFaces on IG does a great breakdown of Zoe’s work.
OMG Enough! I’m so sick of the inevitable comment(s) claiming someone has had plastic surgery and tweaking. I’m not denying that it happens, of course it does, but the go-to comment about any (female) celebrity that happens to be exceptionally beautiful is that it’s due to surgery. Naturally beautiful people do exist. In Zoe’s case she hit the genetic jackpot along with her features changing due to aging and weight loss (she is a lot thinner than she was when she started out). And maybe she did go under the knife, but maybe she didn’t. Why does it matter?? I’m so sick of these constant speculations about a woman’s looks. Enough already.
THANK YOU! This unhealthy fixation with celebrity women’s faces and attributing any variation over time with surgery is so weird and gross.
I’m so shocked that the child of two extremely beautiful people is also beautiful!
We can’t be blind to it though. Some of us have been following certain fave celebs and can’t help but notice when they make these tweaks cus it’s visibly noticeable. It’s not hate but it would be weird to keep saying this person is gorgeous without acknowledging the work they’ve done to enhance that as well. And then it perpetuates this false notion that some celebs are just genetically lucky when in fact they spend a lot of time and money to create these ideal beauty standards (with the understanding that a lot of it comes from pressure from Hollywood and the ability to keep working)
THIS. @smcollins you are dead right. She’s lost the “baby” fat and has also lost weight at the same time. But beyond that, the speculation is gross and objectifying. SMH.
I agree SMCollins, it seems like on every single post about a female celebrity, someone comments that they messed with their face. Enough!
Thank you, SMCollins. This is the 2nd time we’ve seen this attack on this particular actress. it’s just gross. She is going to look different as she ages, just as we all do. Maybe talk about her career for a change?
Seriously!!!
Singling out Zoe and Jennifer Lawrence…really?! Those are awful examples. From what I can see, they both lost weight…big whoop.
I think there are obvious surgeries and people who obviously want to believe that everyone has had surgery.
I visited CelebPlasticFaces based on your comment, and their photo spread proves nothing. She literally looks the same in almost every photo they shared (with the same amount of space between her lower lip and the bottom of her chin).
Just glancing at a few of the photos they shared of other celebrities, the actresses look pretty much exactly the same in every photo apart from makeup and normal aging (Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Anya Taylor Joy, Barbara Palvin, etc).
I’m all about the before and afters, but give me someone who actually knows what they’re talking about like Dr. Gary Linkov: City Facial Plastics on YouTube.
@tw … I just thought “She’s lost weight and you can see it in her face.” She’s definitely much thinner then she was in her late teens and early twenties. I don’t really see any drastic surgical difference in her face, just that it’s more defined with sharper angles due to the weight loss, which seems more of a natural progression for her, like it was due to evolving into a more active lifestyle with a change of diet with dancing and/or intense pilates or yoga. I think she looks great. 🙂
CelebPlasticFaces is just clickbait. Their photos are so obviously from different angles and lightening and makeup looks and they use it to justify stupid comments and then they scream Chin implant! Nose job! Zoe did NOT have a chin implant. She lost weight in her face and her jaw sharpened because of it. Seriously. If people would stop looking at those sensationalistic sites they would go away.
She makes it sound like parents can’t/don’t have any fun which isn’t necessarily true.
The best years of my life were raising my kids! Hard work but fun every day! She’s definitely not ready for kids if she thinks that’s the end of her fun. But to her credit, she realizes she’s not ready.
I would argue that she’s correctly seeing that it’s a different kind of fun? I think she has an awareness that the kind of fun she wants to have isn’t fair to or good for children. She probably also has an idea of the kind of parent she would like to be, and that isn’t compatible with the person she is right now or possibly ever plans to be. She’s not saying that parents aren’t fun or that their lives are endless marathons of drudgery — she’s commenting on what she’s doing with *her* life and has decided that kids would not thrive without her stopping things that she doesn’t want to stop. I say good on her for not having children before she’s ready to change her life to do so.
Exactly. I’d say she’s got a pretty realistic idea of what parenting looks like as she’s got much younger half-siblings. She’s seen her mom have fun raising them but also she’s seen the sacrifices she’s surely made. It’s a great insight for a young woman.
I’m looking forward to seeing her take on Catwoman. But I wish celebs would stop with the “I performed for my family when I was a child”. All of the kids I know do that. That’s just part of childhood, not a marker of destiny, lol.
I don’t think you understand how much performance an artistic kid might do. I might have put on the odd performance for my parents, but nothing on the level of my friend who is now a concert violinist. I think it makes a lot of sense that a person who loves acting, would have enjoyed attention and performance more than usual as a child.
Nah, it does bug. Special snowflake syndrome.
She has looked anorexic for years now. She looked great in her twenties. Hoping she can get back to normal. Glad she found success with the Batman movie. She did well on snl also. Too bad about the ex husband her parents must have been so dissapointed when the marriage ended.
Nah. I bet her parents loved her and supported her decision to get married (even if they had insight into her choice that she may not have had at the time). And then they loved her and supported her decision to end her marriage.
Zoe’s parents remind me of my family (who are a lovely and wild pack of boho folk).
Here we go again. Can we stop with bashing female actors for their bodies? I don’t even agree with you. I have followed her career, because I like her acting and film choices. She looks pretty much the same only she is older now and wiser.
She was terrific as Catwoman. Really made the role her own. She also was hilarious playing off the socially inept-Batman!
I never understood the fascination with Lisa Bonnet. It’s like one person says this person is really cool and it gets repeated and repeated and everyone accept this as fact. I’m not aware of her work past anything Cosby related and she did the conventional thing and got married twice. I’m also missing what is so cool about Zoe. They seems like two people living their lives on which we are imposing characteristics which may not exist.
You’re literally on a gossip website…
LMAO! What Laura said.
Zoe is the best cat woman after Eartha Kitt and one of the most beautiful women ever to exist, IMO. She improved every scene w/ her presence and completely held her own.
My 20s were full of tough lessons, but I followed my gut and everything turned out ok! I was very lucky to have made no permanent commitments/decisions during that time. Of course, others feel differently and choose differently and are very happy. I’m just glad I made it unscathed to my 30s (and 40s). I can look back and laugh and that is a gift!
I haven’t seen the Batman movie yet, but I’ve liked her on other things like high Fidelity and big little lies. She was also surprisingly good on SNL recently.
That second photo of her in red on the beach is nice. She is quite beautiful.
No idea why this posted here, my comments thing is still all messed up.
I’m still completely curious about her relationship with Channing Tatum. Seems random but at the same also kinda maybe sorta makes sense. Does anyone have a take on this?