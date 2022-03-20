Zoe Kravitz, 33, reflecting on her 20s: ‘I never want to go back. I was a mess’

Zoe Kravitz covers the March issue of Elle to promote Steven Soderbergh’s Kimi and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Mostly The Batman. Zoe is in a really good place in her life – she’s 33 years old and like so many women of her generation, she’s happy to be out of her hot-garbage 20s. She feels more mature, more in-her-skin, and she knows what she wants and what she doesn’t. Interestingly enough, she does say something in this piece about her 18-month marriage to Karl Glusman, and she basically defends him as a good guy and kind of takes the blame for wanting out. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

On nepotism: “There was a little bit of embarrassment around what came with my last name. People would always assume that if I got a job, it was because of that. That was hard. But I was incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily. I’m not going to pretend like it didn’t help me get into the room. But I had to remember that I work hard, and as a child I was putting on performances in my grandparents’ house. And it had nothing to do with who my family was. It was because I loved it.”

On Hulu’s cancellation of High Fidelity: “They didn’t realize what that show was and what it could do. The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us—like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”

On playing Catwoman: “The fandom is wild. When the announcement came out, I got more phone calls than I’d gotten on any birthday.” Also crazy was the shape she had to be in for the role: After eight-hour days on set, she’d work out at home for three hours. “Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I’m able to do anything in this film. So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I’ve ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of. I felt confident—and I could kick some ass.”

Having time to reflect during the pandemic, leaving Karl Glusman: “My life changed after that. It was a gift, just taking the time.” I ask if there were things that she may have ignored in her relationship that came to light during that secluded, quiet time upstate? “I don’t really want to go into that. Karl’s an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now.”

Her hot-mess 20s: “I never want to go back. I was a mess. I wasn’t making choices based on what felt good to me. Now we’re in an era of, What do I actually want? The good spot right now is taking a minute to say, ‘Maybe I should do this differently,’ and seeing what that feels like.”

Reading & responding to IG comments: “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being. I want to f–king defend myself.”

On her biological clock: “We all go from being the baby, where you’re like, ‘I have so much time.’ And then, all of a sudden, your gynecologist is like, ‘Want to freeze your eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘I hadn’t even thought about that.’ But I don’t feel pressured to have kids by a certain time, if I ever have kids. This idea of like, you’re 30. You’re a grown-up. Now you’re supposed to have kids and stop having fun, because that’s for children—I bought that for a second. It was like, ‘I don’t go out anymore. I just make roast chickens.’ But I still want to go on adventures, have fun nights, and see the sunrise. It’s been an interesting journey of remembering that there’s no finish line that I have to get to by a certain time. Playful, mischievous behavior is something I always hope to have, even when I’m 70 years old. The point of being alive is to experience life and play with it. There’s still so much fun to be had.”

Casting Channing Tatum in her directorial debut P-ssy Island: She remembers thinking he would be “brave enough” to take on the material. “Looking at his work and hearing him speak about Magic Mike and the live show, I’m like, I think he’s a feminist. You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary. And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”