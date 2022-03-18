Anne Hathaway in David Koma at the ‘WeCrashed’ premiere: cute or awful?

Here are some photos from last night’s premiere of WeCrashed. This whole time, I thought this was a movie, but no, it’s an AppleTV+ series and it’s eight episodes long? Dang, that’s a lot of scamming. Especially for a scammy start-up which, I don’t know, wasn’t even one of the biggest business scams of the past twenty years? But sure, scammers are having a moment. Especially because they’re white! WeCrashed tells the story of WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann (played by a clean-shaven Jared Leto) and his wife Rebekah, played by Anne Hathaway. Spoiler: they scam everybody. Anne’s character is a bit of a hippie/guru.

For the premiere, Anne wore this David Koma dress which… it’s bad, okay? This dress is actually making me angry! Anne is so pretty and she has a great figure, why would you put her in this dress with cut-outs and bad darting? She doesn’t even look comfortable in it, especially the cutout in her midsection. Jared wore Gucci. Apparently, they got along really well during the production. Anne told ET:

“He’s so sweet. He’s really playful and we just make each other laugh. We have a really gentle thing,” Hathaway gushed. “The little that I know about Jared, is that he cares about what he does, body and soul, so much. And I’m the same way. So, to be able to connect like that over a shared passion, something that we both really love giving ourselves fully to — in a way that I get it, it’s unusual — it was really, really special. I feel really lucky that he was my partner in this.” “I didn’t commit to it. I just found myself there in the end,” Hathaway said of her raw vegan diet. “She kinda took hold.” It’s not all bad though, with Hathaway joking, “I love it — until I don’t.”

[From ET]

She also mentioned that Jared stayed in character the whole time, which makes me believe that he was so “sweet” to her because Adam adored his wife. Anyway… this dress. Ugh. My queendom for a Valentino on AnnE!

Anne Hathaway was "really conscious of making sure this was not a piece that dragged anybody or humiliated anybody" when working on #WeCrashed. "I'm a human being, playing a human being." https://t.co/ejQvE3QlLi pic.twitter.com/e5LCqLWcnQ — Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2022