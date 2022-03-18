Anne Hathaway in David Koma at the ‘WeCrashed’ premiere: cute or awful?

Here are some photos from last night’s premiere of WeCrashed. This whole time, I thought this was a movie, but no, it’s an AppleTV+ series and it’s eight episodes long? Dang, that’s a lot of scamming. Especially for a scammy start-up which, I don’t know, wasn’t even one of the biggest business scams of the past twenty years? But sure, scammers are having a moment. Especially because they’re white! WeCrashed tells the story of WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann (played by a clean-shaven Jared Leto) and his wife Rebekah, played by Anne Hathaway. Spoiler: they scam everybody. Anne’s character is a bit of a hippie/guru.
For the premiere, Anne wore this David Koma dress which… it’s bad, okay? This dress is actually making me angry! Anne is so pretty and she has a great figure, why would you put her in this dress with cut-outs and bad darting? She doesn’t even look comfortable in it, especially the cutout in her midsection. Jared wore Gucci. Apparently, they got along really well during the production. Anne told ET:
“He’s so sweet. He’s really playful and we just make each other laugh. We have a really gentle thing,” Hathaway gushed. “The little that I know about Jared, is that he cares about what he does, body and soul, so much. And I’m the same way. So, to be able to connect like that over a shared passion, something that we both really love giving ourselves fully to — in a way that I get it, it’s unusual — it was really, really special. I feel really lucky that he was my partner in this.”
“I didn’t commit to it. I just found myself there in the end,” Hathaway said of her raw vegan diet. “She kinda took hold.” It’s not all bad though, with Hathaway joking, “I love it — until I don’t.”
She also mentioned that Jared stayed in character the whole time, which makes me believe that he was so “sweet” to her because Adam adored his wife. Anyway… this dress. Ugh. My queendom for a Valentino on AnnE!
Anne Hathaway was "really conscious of making sure this was not a piece that dragged anybody or humiliated anybody" when working on #WeCrashed. "I'm a human being, playing a human being." https://t.co/ejQvE3QlLi pic.twitter.com/e5LCqLWcnQ
— Variety (@Variety) March 18, 2022
I like it :/
Yeah…it’s not terrible but I would like it a lot more if the cutout was only across her midsection without exposing the bra (it looks unfinished like that). Aside from that she looks incredible.
Same. The color is great on her – and how do you look this good after two kids? But agree about the cut-out being too much. I also think the slit could be a little (a lot) less dramatic.
I like it too. Not usually a colour i like but it seems to suit her. However, I would have preferred a different colour of ‘bra’ maybe a navy.
Different color bra would change it for the better 1000%. I think a metallic silver or bright white would make it look intentional, not like, oops forgot my strapless bra…this sports one will do!
Me too! I don’t know what that says about me, but it’s fun.
Lord help me, I love this dress too – I’d usually find so many cut-outs fussy and all over the place, but something about this works on Anne.
Separately – her hair and makeup are really good here. When she does less, her beauty shows more. Love this whole look… inexplicably! Haha
Something about the bra is throwing me. Maybe if it had been a strapless or bandeau sort of bra? I think she does look fabulous tho, the color is fantastic on her and I’m loving her hair color as well. Annie just keeps growing on me!
Hey! I have that bra! Stars, they’re just like us.
I actually liked it before I saw the black bra 🤷♀️ Her body looks bangin!
Her body is slamming.
I don’t like the black bra or cutout part of the dress, but overall its not too bad? her hair and makeup look great for the event, and I like that color blue on her. I just really don’t like the bra.
It’s fresh and youthful, which is different for her. I think she tends to pick things that are on the mature and boring side so this was a nice change.
Two of the least likeable people in Hollywood. Hard pass. And method actors are ridiculous, pretentious jokes.
Speaking of pretentious, is Gwyneth going to be in this series as Rebekah Neumann’s also scammy cousin?
The bra should have been the same color as the dress. This just looks like her bra is showing and not in a good way. The blue color is pretty. If the dress was black too like the bra it would look better but kinda boring. It looks like someone didn’t think this look through.
Now I want to see it same color. That might be good
MSIAM, I totally agree!!!
I was thinking white instead.
It’s not terrible in my book. She looks amazing overall.
Hate the whole look. The fabric looks cheesy (is that a poly double knit?), the “visible bra” thing was dumb back in the 90s, and it’s altogether too try-hard for a woman of her professional status. And her hair is WAY too understyled for the dress. The shoes alone call for an updo, never mind the overstyled frock.
It’s like she said, “OK, I’ll wear the Spanx but you gotta let my hair run free.” ????
Better luck next time.
I wish there was a like button.
It’s a Leto missing a button?
Love the dress. Very interesting. I would have chosen different shoes, but other than that-bravo!
I just think it looks unfinished. Especially around the edges.
I think the dress is totally cool and she looks amazing.
What M said!
Jared Leto and his horrible behavior in the name of method acting, go away!
Anne Hathaway has a huge, huge ego. She jumps on my nerves like a professional nerve jumper x 500%.
And the dress color is pretty but the cutouts are nasty and the fabric looks KMart quality.
You heard me. lol
I LOVE the dress, but Anne isn’t quite pulling it off for me. In Zendaya though?!?!
Ohhhh…I kind of love it. She looks amazing in but the only thing is the bra showing? I still dig it though.
Eww. Leto is a creep. I don’t have confidence that he can disguise his creepiness with the necessary charm needed for the role. Wasn’t someone else supposed to play the part?
Yeah, haven’t there been multiple scandals about rape and underage fans with him? Like… what are you doing, Anne? Why support this guy? She doesn’t need the money.
Love her. Forever my queen. She looks super fresh here and the hair is giving me Devil Wears Prada vibes. I love it
Anne has a nice figure and the colour suits her but I’m just not a fan of these split dresses. Too many holes.
There was a way to do this where it doesn’t look like the wearer has put their head through the arm sleeve hole & there would be no “bra” exposed. It looks like she got dressed in the dark.
I love the colour but that contrasting bra part ruins it.
Like JL ruins everything for me. I just can’t watch him in anything.
I love her dress! Really pretty color and even the cutout bra looks good to me. The neckline looks a little too high but otherwise it’s modern and sleek. She looks great! Lord help me but I enjoy her as an actress and she has fun interviews.
I think Anne looks great, and I actually like the dress.
That’s a really pretty color Anne.
Also, Jared Leto is a douche-nozzle. Why do I see him EVERYWHERE? I can’t be the only one who thinks his douche-nozzle quality supercedes any acting ability he has.
I can’t stand looking at Jared Leto’s face. He’s so creepy and fake.
As usual my taste is 100% the opposite of Kaiser’s.
I LOVE this dress in general and on Anne! She looks fantastic – great color, great make up, hair, everything works for me here.
Lol same here, I almost never agree with Kaisers fashion critiques. I love the dress and Anne looks amazing.
I love it too, and I think she looks gorgeous!
I love the dress and the styling! She looks amazing!