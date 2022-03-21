Prince William urged to cut ties with DP World, one of Earthshot’s biggest sponsors

Last week, a company called DP World fired 800 ferry workers in the UK. DP World is connected to Prince William through Earthshot and United for Wildlife because DP World is a big donor to both of those William-specific charities. DP World is even named as a “founding partner” on Keenshot. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is the group chairman and CEO of DP World… and William met him face-to-face during William’s one-day Dubai trip in February. Connections all around. So obviously, there are now calls for William to use his influence with DP World to convince them to rehire ferry workers. Failing that, there are calls for William to cut his charitable ties with DP World.
The Duke of Cambridge has been urged to intervene with P&O owner DP World, a backer of his global environmental prize, and help the 800 sacked ferry workers get reinstated. William met Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, during a visit to Dubai last month and the company has donated £1 million to his Earthshot Prize. Politicians of all parties and trade unions have condemned the decision by P&O Ferries to sack the workers with immediate effect on Thursday with no notice, so they can be replaced by cheaper labour.
Liberal Democrat former minister Norman Baker said: “Prince William did not create this situation but it’s an embarrassment to him and he can’t simply ignore it. In my view he needs to use his personal connections with his friend, the chief executive, to get P&O to change policy on this and to reverse what they’ve done. If he can’t do that then he should consider cutting all links with DP World. It’s not a great look for Prince William to be associated with such a company. If he can’t get P&O to change policy then the £1 million should be allocated on a pro rata basis – £1,250 – to all the people who have been sacked.”
During his day-long visit to the Middle East, William toured Dubai Expo and the nation’s Jebel Ali Port, which is operated by DP World. The company is a member of the transport taskforce of the duke’s United for Wildlife umbrella organisation, which is trying to tackle the illegal trade in animal parts. DP World is also a founding partner of the Earthshot Prize and, during William’s visit to Dubai, it announced £1 million in funding to be divided equally between two Earthshot Prize innovations whose creators pitched their ideas at the Expo.
[From The Independent]
This MP is clearly saying it’s not William’s fault – which is correct, it’s really not Will’s fault – but that William’s charitable partnership should either be parlayed into a reversal of this ferry worker decision, or William should cut ties with DP World. All of which is completely reasonable? That’s one of many things which bugged me about Keenshot – William was allowed to pursue and acquire huge corporate sponsorships. He was getting into bed with some seriously flawed, problematic corporations and for what? William is, I believe, already quite bored with Keenshot. Now he’s got to answer for what his corporate sponsors have done and it’s all one big ass-ache.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
Everyone seems to be piling on the Cambridges, even Charles, who has let it be known he doesn’t appreciate being upstaged with their trip happening at the same time as his trip to Northern Ireland? What a disaster….
“William previously visited Belize 20 years ago as part of his jungle training in the Army. A Palace spokesman said the tour would be ‘a trip down memory lane’ for the Duke.
It has, however, caused some awkwardness at home.
The Mail on Sunday understands that Prince Charles had privately questioned the wisdom of scheduling the visit when he will be making his own historic two-day trip to Ireland. A source said pointedly: ‘How do you compete with the Cambridges in the Caribbean sun?’”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10631527/Belize-rolls-red-carpet-William-Kate-Royals-kick-start-Commonwealth-tour.html
A competition about what? The press attendance? Isn’t the purpose of the trips to charm the public in the countries they’re visiting? If they’d let the local press take part of the tours, they’d get that. But, then again they could also risk encounters with real journalists, who asks real questions about what’s really going on. It says a lot about the Firms incompetence and lack of co-operation when they can’t agree on the schedule of the jubbly tours.
Is there no coordination? Seems like the Firm’s incompetence continues.
@smices seriously what in the hell is this statement. Imagine Apple IPad division whinging to the press about the ad campaign rollout for the iPhone. Imagine Tony Blinkin complaining on background about Biden (ok we don’t have to imagine that because that’s what happened in Trump admin and it was such an embarrassing spectacle).
Charles’ whining about his son seems so stuck in the past? Sorry ya dummies but the monarchy sinks or swims together and tanking the Cambridge tour is just punching more holes in a very leaky vessel.
Great, they had planned on visiting Indian Creek, a group of people of less than a 1,000, with their refusal to wear a GD mask!! I am glad the welcome mat has been pulled!!!
As for for Earthsh!t, and any other “charitable” organization, he should be deemed unsafe to deal with. But of course the BRF will state that they are political issues, which they are barred from interfering in.
As for Charles, it’s the DF. I wouldn’t believe one word of it.
I just think that we’ve seen lately in multiple stories that Charles and Camilla have the Daily Mail on speed dial, and that the release of this particular story at the same time as their “tour” isn’t a coincidence 😉
But not questioning the wisdom of scheduling these silly tours at a time when other European royals are stepping up to help with the Ukraine refugee crisis. How very Windsor.
I think DP World acquired P&O just before the pandemic hit and they’ve been losing money ever since. From the articles I’ve read, they got a good chunk of pandemic money from the government and it’s not clear that it was even legal to fire all those people without any notice at all. Interesting to see how William handles this.
I think it’s worth emphasising that this is a big story here at the moment, I know the US has very different employment law and mass firings are (I believe) more common. This was handled spectacularly badly, even if what they did was legal. The workers received a 3 minute pre-recorded message and in some instances security people were present to force them off the ships when they refused to go voluntarily. Fire and re-hire/replace with cheaper labour is also an ongoing topic of conversation.
There’s an emergency motion being tabled in parliament today to force P&O to reinstate all 800 workers. It’s a big deal.
I am glad that the parliament is taking action, as we all know TOB wouldn’t have the balls to stand up to anyone!
It’s legal unless the workers are protected by a Union, in which case they would have some rights regarding method of firing, timing, severance pay, etc. That’s why I am so pro-Union.
I’m in America but follow UK politics quite closely. My understanding is that it isn’t just how these workers were summarily fired but that they are going to be replaced with foreign workers. How does the government let that stand while also beating the Brexit drum?
It wouldn’t be legal in my country, but Britain has different laws, so it might be, but I find it hard to belive.
I thought William was a global statesman and capable of soft diplomacy, why doesn’t the former MP call on him to talk to DP World to get them to reverse their decision? I think the bigger questions should be whether the cruise ship industry should still exist and if it should maybe it should be nationalised instead of being run by big conglomerates but the former MP Baker won’t want to talk about that.
I think they know that William is a gutless wonder; no way is he going to front up and/or rock the boat (sorry!) with DP World. He’ll skulk away and leave it to others to sort out. He’s far too busy trying to look busy, and glaring at the missus.
Willam must be so relieved that he can use this tour as cover to completely ignore the entire thing.
Local press is excluded??? Has that always been the case? Did they exclude Canadian press during the Canada tour?
Probably so there are no more untouched pic’s of Keen showing her real face. The rr will write what the tell them to and print only photoshopped pics.
I’ve wondered before about the seeming lack of coordination between various royals on tours. When the Cambridges were in Pakistan and Sussexes in South Africa I remember thinking the timing was all bad even before the shit hit the fan with the interviews and “thank you for asking no one else has” firestorms.
That time though, the Sussexes’ tour had been planned for months and the Cambridges were aware of the fact. They chose to throw their haphazard Pakistani tour together in a very short time in efforts to upstage and draw attention away from the Sussexes, both of which failed. The Cambiridges are very competitive even when its absolutely unnecessary.🙄 Because Chuckie’s schedule is planned way in advance. I am sure they (Cambs) already were aware of it but decided to anounce theirs to compete for attention with the much older couple. These folks are all hideous people honestly. They all stick knives in each others’ backs repeatedly, like, its so bizzare. As the saying goes, “like father like son”, this apple didn’t fall far from the tree at alll…
As the the earths!t and DPG, William is finding out the hard way that, you lay with dogs……🤷🏽
I interviewed Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem a number of years ago for a story about how the UAE (and Dubai in particular) used early oil wealth to build and diversify their economies. I liked him and he was definitely very into protecting the environment. We talked about it a lot even though it wasn’t the point of the article I was writing. One of the stories I remember was about how they built a fake reef off the coast of Dubai and saw an amazing number of fish species return. So, he is actually a very good fit for Keenshot. But, yeah, the P&O story is troubling and fits with how workers in Dubai itself are treated.
Earthsh*t is a green-washing campaign that William and a bunch of obscenely rich people and companies can throw a few pennies at for PR purposes. The paltry prizes given out are a joke when contrasted with the millions and billions in profit that these partners rake in annually, and the reality is that if they all focused on changing their own unsustainable lifestyles and business practices it would make an infinitely greater impact, but that would mean ditching the helicopters and private planes and fast fashion empires and oil drilling etc etc etc. Can’t have that. What a joke.
Ha! Are you kidding? Prince William saying anything to this guy would be shut down, he would probably be laughed out of the building, as if that’s anything new. Peen took the money and ran. I think Willy has proven to the world right now that he doesn’t give a shit about anything but smelling his own farts and gardening.
He could have built on his family’s work with conservation and sustainability in Britain, but that wouldn’t have necessitated a people magazine spread and an excuse to travel globally. He truly seems intent on following only in his father’s bad footsteps.
He won’t though. Who knows what other donations were made to his various charities by this very wealthy donor. Willfully Ignorant is still trying to prove he can run with the big dogs so his enablers will have to deal with all “unpleasant and inconvenient” issues. He’s only hands on when it comes to attacking his father and brother/SIL.
Would returning the money necessarily be in William’s power? The way ES is set up so that he can back out of it if he gets bored may mean that a lot of things aren’t in his hands.
Don’t you think that PW looks a bit like Prince Albert from Monaco?
They are distant cousins like with the other monarchs in Europe.