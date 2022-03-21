Rihanna, a billionaire, shopped for baby clothes at Target last week

For at least the past decade, there’s been a trend for designers and fashion houses to send baby clothes to celebrity moms. Any pregnant celebrity woman is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of free baby clothes, and I imagine it’s exactly the same for Rihanna during her pregnancy. If anything, I bet she’s getting more unsolicited high-end designer baby stuff sent to her than Kim Kardashian got for all of her kids combined. And yeah, I do find it pointless! While baby clothes are super-cute, chances are pretty great that the baby will outgrow that Versace onesie in about a month. Which makes this a pretty obvious choice: Rihanna was shopping for baby clothes at Target.

Pregnant Rihanna was spotted shopping in the baby aisle at a Target in Los Angeles Tuesday. The “Diamonds” singer, who has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, perused the newborn section of the store as she went bargain-hunting for some cute pieces of clothing in photos published by the Daily Mail. Rihanna, 34, was seen checking out a wall of unisex baby onesies and socks as she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky gear up for the arrival of their first child. She was also photographed eyeing a frilly, coral-colored dress, insinuating that she and the rapper, 33, may be expecting a baby girl. The Cat & Jack dress retails for a meager $18. The Fenty Beauty founder looked stylish in an oversize hoodie emblazoned with the words “Living the Dream” and an image of the New York City skyline. She paired the sweatshirt with a silver sparkly miniskirt and purple heels. Her hair was pulled back in a chic updo.

[From Page Six]

It’s perfectly possible she wasn’t even shopping for her own baby, you know? Rihanna seems like the kind of person who personally picks out the gifts she gives to her friends for their baby showers. It’s possible she was picking out things for a friend. Even if Rihanna was picking out stuff for her own baby… like, this makes me love Rihanna more. She’s being completely reasonable. I’m sure she’s getting Dior, Fendi, Versace, Gucci and Ralph Lauren baby clothes, but she knows she’s also going to need some cheap cotton onesies too, and stuff she can just throw in the wash when the baby spits up. Plus, it’s not like Target is low-class or something. Target is for middle-class people who don’t want to go to Walmart. Normalize rich people buying affordable baby gear at Target!

