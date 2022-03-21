Rihanna, a billionaire, shopped for baby clothes at Target last week

For at least the past decade, there’s been a trend for designers and fashion houses to send baby clothes to celebrity moms. Any pregnant celebrity woman is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of free baby clothes, and I imagine it’s exactly the same for Rihanna during her pregnancy. If anything, I bet she’s getting more unsolicited high-end designer baby stuff sent to her than Kim Kardashian got for all of her kids combined. And yeah, I do find it pointless! While baby clothes are super-cute, chances are pretty great that the baby will outgrow that Versace onesie in about a month. Which makes this a pretty obvious choice: Rihanna was shopping for baby clothes at Target.
Pregnant Rihanna was spotted shopping in the baby aisle at a Target in Los Angeles Tuesday. The “Diamonds” singer, who has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, perused the newborn section of the store as she went bargain-hunting for some cute pieces of clothing in photos published by the Daily Mail.
Rihanna, 34, was seen checking out a wall of unisex baby onesies and socks as she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky gear up for the arrival of their first child. She was also photographed eyeing a frilly, coral-colored dress, insinuating that she and the rapper, 33, may be expecting a baby girl. The Cat & Jack dress retails for a meager $18.
The Fenty Beauty founder looked stylish in an oversize hoodie emblazoned with the words “Living the Dream” and an image of the New York City skyline. She paired the sweatshirt with a silver sparkly miniskirt and purple heels. Her hair was pulled back in a chic updo.
It’s perfectly possible she wasn’t even shopping for her own baby, you know? Rihanna seems like the kind of person who personally picks out the gifts she gives to her friends for their baby showers. It’s possible she was picking out things for a friend. Even if Rihanna was picking out stuff for her own baby… like, this makes me love Rihanna more. She’s being completely reasonable. I’m sure she’s getting Dior, Fendi, Versace, Gucci and Ralph Lauren baby clothes, but she knows she’s also going to need some cheap cotton onesies too, and stuff she can just throw in the wash when the baby spits up. Plus, it’s not like Target is low-class or something. Target is for middle-class people who don’t want to go to Walmart. Normalize rich people buying affordable baby gear at Target!
I remember years ago my then-hairdresser telling me that his MIL had sent a Dior coat as a gift to his baby girl! I swear I nearly fell out of the chair, lol. He apparently told her not to send things like that any more, because it was just a waste of money considering how quickly the kid would outgrow it.
Heck, my brother and SIL had a baby about a month ago, and I got her some really cute cotton onesies from Costco. Rihanna has the right idea.
yeah, between the constant spit-up and poop and, therefore, washing, and the fact that they outgrow in a matter of weeks…
target is the way to go. my sis bought a lot of baby stuff at consignment stores – another inexpensive source. and you can get name brand stuff for super cheap, too.
My brother’s mother-in-law was like that. When my niece was born, she was constantly buying high-end baby clothes. So much that the baby outgrew some of it before she ever wore it. My sister-in-law just packed it away for her next kids – but they were both boys and her mother never stopped shopping. She had long since given up trying to tell her mother to stop.
So when my Kiddo was born, my brother appeared at my front door with huge boxes of hand-me-downs, all sorted by size and some with the tags still on them. It went on for years – Lily Pulitzer dresses, Ralph Lauren coats, you name it. Kiddo wore one of those hand-me-down dresses for my sister’s wedding. The mother-in-law who purchased it years before for my niece recognized it and loved seeing it on another kid in the family “it’s an heirloom!” No, it’s a very pretty, but very overpriced dress.
Meanwhile, I was buying Kiddo’s school clothes at Old Navy.
I received some stuff for my daughter from Saks when she was born. I promptly returned for store credit and used it to buy a gorgeous handbag. zero qualms about this.
I still don’t understand the issue with this ?
Babies poop a lot and grow fast.
Why waste money ?
I’m sure she’ll be “gifted” a TON of designer baby clothes to photograph the baby in when they’re out. But for everyday: sleepers, onesies, bibs, and other things that’ll be peed/pooped/spit up on daily, Target et al is the way to go! lol. Don’t invest in high end thinking you’ll pass it down…it will invariable get *that*stain* on it that won’t come out! lol
Kids outgrow things in weeks (sometimes it feels sooner!).
Target is my happy place!!! I have been going since the late ‘60’s in Houston. My mother created 3 women Target lovers!!! My daughter and I laugh each time we go to see if we outspent our last visit, which isn’t hard to do. And Target has fabulous stuff!! I purchased a fabulous settee for under our pergola!! It has held up the Texas heat very well!!
Exactly. Putting an infant in expensive “designer” clothes won’t make it poop or spit up less or grow slower. I’m sure the baby with have fabulous little outfits for special occasions, but for everyday wear this is pretty smart & practical.
Beyonce is also often spotted at target. I am sure a lot of celebrities get tonnes of things however i only ever see the Kardashian grossly displaying whatever they get on their social media.
Michelle Obama shops there as well…
I’m pretty sure that Rihanna has been to Target several times. It’s weird that the media makes a big deal about celebrities going to Target and non-luxury stores and restaurants as if it’s unusual. It happens all of the time.
Nothing wrong with shopping at Target, even if you’re rich. I don’t understand how as a pregnant woman in a pandemic, she’s walking around maskless. Be careful Rihanna !
I don’t understand how a pregnant woman walks around wearing six-inch high-heeled strappy sandals!
Unless there was a work do or a party, I would be in cozy flats ordering organic onesies off the internet from my sofa!
@Me, I agree with you in terms of the message it sends, but let’s be honest, the hoi polloi aren’t getting within 15 feet of her, let alone six.
COVID is airborne. It can spread more than 6 ft, it can spread more than 15ft. That is one of the reasons masking is necessary in enclosed spaces with circulated air (like a Target store). I remember reading an article in the early days of the pandemic about some restaurant where a bunch of people caught COVID. The ones with COVID hadn’t infected the people closest to them but rather people who were a ways away. It was all due to the air circulation.
I certainly wouldn’t be risking COVID by going maskless and mixing with the maskless if I was pregnant and I’m surprised and disappointed that Rihanna is (there’s nobody close to her in these pics but she’s been surrounded by maskless people at the fashion shoes she’s been attending). I thought she was smarter than that.
@ HME, great point since B2 is 30% more transmissible than B1. This is the new Omicron variant that is already here that is slamming China!!
I will say target / carters isn’t THAT cheap and blowouts seemed to permanently stain the cheaper items I bought unless I worked really hard on the stain as soon as it happened. For a few more bucks on higher quality fabrics (often bought second hand), the puke and poop came out much easier and held up in the wash well enough I could pass down to the next kid. The cheaper stuff after a lot of wear and wash would start to fall apart a bit!
Carters is my absolute fav place for baby/little kid clothes. And totally not that cheap. I don’t buy their “outdoor/playground” outfits from there.
Cat & Jack is a super cute brand. I loved their stuff.
I don’t blame her because babies grow and buying designer wear makes no sense.
Cat and Jack’s stuff is adorable. My niece has outgrown it, however…:(
I remember when Cardi had her little girl, she was constantly posting all the baby gifts she got from clothes to strollers. It was ridiculous. I’m sure she ended up giving most of it away.
Target stuff is so cute it almost makes me wish I had babies again. Almost.
Target is my go-to place for baby shower gifts. The clothes are cute, high quality and inexpensive. Problem us there’s so much cuteness, I always overspend and I’m not a billionaire.
I used to go to a Ross around me for baby shower gifts. I could get a ton of Carter, Baby Oshkosh etc and didn’t break the budget (or look shabby or “cheap” lol!)
She’s a real one and knows that designer clothes for a baby is ridiculous. Poop, puke and sleep don’t need designer clothes.
Fenty is being carried by Ulta, Ulta now has stores in Target. This is promo.
And there we have it ! All promo…not surprised.
ULTA HAS STORES IN TARGET?! WHERE?!!!!!
not mine, not yet, dammit.
It’s officially called “Ulta Beauty at Target”. If you buy online, I think it also counts towards your Ulta points.
Yeah it looked too set up.
They have it online too!! So check for online as the store in your area may not stock Ulta!!
I don’t really fault her for doing promo for her brand…but it was a little silly seeing all these comments that are like, “She’s so real because she shops at Target!”.
I was thinking that she was looking to generate some buzz by buying a gendered piece of clothing (as to why she was physically in the store rather than shopping online from the comfort of home), but this makes much more sense and is definitely the reason.
Honestly if I were wealthy and buying the practical things, I’d either go organic or go a notch higher, like Carter’s. And I’d do it online.
Isn’t it more likely this was prearranged? Target’s selection of baby clothes is literally making headlines around the world now.
I mean it makes sense to buy her baby clothes at Target than at some designer store. She’d get better use of them and the designer baby clothes are just a waste of money considering the baby won’t wear for them too long anyway.
It’s not about the price, its about the function and the cuteness. If it looks like you want it to and it fits in your budget, then get it.
I only see an issue with budgets going upwards, not downwards (I frown more on people who spend more than they have, but not the other way around)
My kids just get hand me downs and thrift store finds. I’m not spending $18 on a baby dress lol. Babies and toddlers are so hard on everything.
Just because she’s rich doesn’t mean her friends and family that are buying baby gifts are. Babies grow so fast and I love that she’s shopping affordable.
Queen. Get some of that Cat and Jack, girl!
Also, I respect rich people who aren’t all out opulent all the time. I find that lifestyle pretty gross.
I will say somebody gave one of my cousins a black leather jacket for their baby. Cute and hilarious. It’s gotten posted on so many times. Probably 20 babies have worn that coat. Some just for a picture.
So stupid expensive and fancy OK if it will last through multiple babies.
That’s super-cute! It sounds like it’s become a kind of gag gift whenever someone in your family has a baby.
Someone gave my firstborn a Black Sabbath t-shirt in 3-6 month size and it was always good for some o.O reactions. I wish I could have passed it to a family member but my brother has no kids and my BIL & his wife are too conservative to find it funny.
I love Target!
Lots of cute stuff and who doesn’t enjoy nice things at a good price?
Target vs. Walmart? Target every time.
I worked at the Australian version of Target while at university, over ten years ago now. I served Cate Blanchett several times, kids in tow and buying clothes for them.