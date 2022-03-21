Clarence Thomas was hospitalized last Friday for an ‘infection,’ but it’s not Covid

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas have been in the news a lot this year. Immediately following the 2021 insurrection, there were many questions asked about Ginni Thomas’s involvement and whether Justice Thomas was compromised on the court because of his wife’s insurrectionist-adjacent activities. I fully believe that Ginni Thomas’s activities around the insurrection deserve close scrutiny, and I also believe that Justice Thomas should be gone from the court. But neither of those things is likely to happen. So in the meantime, Justice Thomas is apparently quite sick with an infection. He was admitted to a hospital last Friday:
Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with an infection, the Supreme Court announced in a statement. Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement.
He was diagnosed with an infection after undergoing tests and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, McCabe said. She did not provide more details on the nature of the infection.
“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” McCabe said. “Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts and audio of the oral arguments.”
After Justice Stephen Breyer, Thomas is the second-oldest justice on the Supreme Court at 73 years old. He is the most senior conservative.
Thomas does not have a known history of health issues and has been a vibrant participant in Court arguments over the past two years. He, along with the other eight justices, has been vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19, according to the Court. The Court is reconvening Monday at 10 a.m. for two weeks of oral arguments. According to McCabe’s statement, it appears Thomas will not be participating in the arguments remotely but will still vote in the cases.
“Thomas will not be participating in the arguments remotely…” Isn’t he the quietest justice anyway? People who listen to oral arguments and read the SCOTUS transcripts know that Thomas rarely speaks. Probably because he already knows how he’s going to vote anyway. As for the infection… reportedly, it is not Covid. They’re saying that this morning, it’s not Covid. It’s some other kind of infection. He’s an older man (73) and it happens. It could even be a UTI or something like that. But here I am, rooting for an infection.
Diverticulitis, IV antibiotics. Colon related. Husband had the same. Painful. My guess.
Or prostatitis.
My son had IV antibiotics when he had severe pneumonia (not caused by Covid).
I am sending him the same level of thoughts and prayers that Repuglicans sent to RGB when she was ill.
AGREED!!!!
Hell yes!
Can’t muster an ounce of sympathy for a predator/ insurrectionist. *Searching*searching*searching*… nope. Not an ounce.
Nope, not an ounce here either. I couldn’t give one bit of empathy towards him if my life depended on it. Such a vile POS, and the most useless to boot on the SCOTUS!!!
The facts that are coming out of the woodwork regarding his wife should be grounds for his immediate REMOVAL!! She is an awful human being, they both are, but the fact that she played a part in the insurrection should result in the staff packing up his sh!t from the SC office!!!!
When I saw the news, I said to my husband “how bad is it that I just hope this pushes him off the Court.”
I’m going to refrain from commenting on this story because anything I would like to say would get me banned immediately.
Same!
I hope he recovers, but he’s repugnant.
I absolutely hope for the opposite. For the same reason though.
I’m on Team Sepsis.
Same! I’m hoping for genital necrotizing fasciitis from DM2 drugs like Jardiance.
My Dad was an ER frequent flyer with respiratory problems. He had Parkinson’s, cancer, and had had a quintuple bypass. He was on life support for respiratory failure twice. He broke a leg requiring surgery twice. His longest hospitalizations, the two that landed him in the ICU on life support, lasted five nights. My 90+ year old great aunt has also been hospitalized several times over the past few years for various infections. Her longest stay was 3 nights. They want you in and out as quickly as possible.
There’s something wrong with Thomas to stay hospitalized for 5 nights.
I don’t think we can go by nights when it comes to a SC justice; it’s not like there’s a billing issue. Basically, he’s been in for 2 full days and he’ll be out in another day or so. If he’s developed sepsis, then it could be 3 days of treatment and then there’s the timing of the whole team signing off on his discharge – I’ve seen that take another day.
Meh, Tots and pears
This comment made me laugh out loud. 😂😂
Me too!
I hate that the political climate is such that I’m wishing for this man’s demise. He is just an awful person and an even worse Justice. SCOTUS (and…likely the world in general) would be better without him, and millions of women and children that his hateful politics target would breathe a sigh of relief.
I absolutely agree with you, even though I don’t think it would be different in any political climate. He has always been a sorry excuse for a human being.
I was actually reading about him last night because of the hospitalization announcement and reading up on theories about why he rarely talks in court. I already knew he rarely talked (he once went 10 years on the bench without speaking) and there are a few different theories as to why which I won’t bother posting here. But it seems he actually started talking more since the pandemic because when they were all remote on the phone hearing cases, the justices would go in order to ask questions. Thomas started speaking up and asking questions every time it was his turn, surprising everyone. Now that they’re back in person, I guess the justices are allowed to ask questions without going in a specific order? I never realized it was a bit of a free for all when it came to talking for the justices and I think Thomas appreciated the more orderly virtual format where he had a set turn and allotted time to speak with no one interrupting. He’s probably back to his silent ways now.
As for his infection, I have no love for him and I want him to get better I guess but would love to see him retire.
@Amelie, this is interesting— do you happen to have a link to wherever you read the theories about why he speaks so infrequently?
well, I don’t like to wish ill on people, but I’ll just say that I hope he never returns to the court bench. and I hope his awful wife is held fully accountable for her role in the Jan 6 insurrection.
and I don’t know where ABC news gets the cojones to call him a “vibrant” member of the court. dude is known to nap through arguments. “vibrant” my arse.
Yeah, I actually said WTAF when I read “vibrant participant.” Seriously?
I will echo your sentiments.
My whatever deity may be out there, be it God, Buddha, or Baby Yoda, forgive me for what I am thinking! 😬
He has spoken much more since Scalia died.
However painful, it isn’t painful enough. Or itchy enough. He does not deserve to be on SCOTUS and his creepy, evil wife should not be within 1,000 miles of the US capitol.
I hate the idea of being happy anyone is in ill health but…
As mom said if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything.
I have nothing nice to say about this man married to a treasonous seditious.
He’s been Horrible for Decades!!! Wish he would leave! His wife is disgusting.he doesn’t deserve to be a justice!!
Vibrant Participant?! No. He just sits quiet most of the time. He’s no giant of jurisprudence.
I won’t wish death on the man, only that he be too sick to go back to work.
I can’t stand him or his equally repugnant wife. He has never forgiven the Black community for not unquestioningly supporting him and his bs before and during his confirmation hearings and he loves voting against any civil rights or other issues affecting the Black community to remind us of that fact. Which is ironic considering that prior to being a SC justice, he was the head of the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission). He’s a truly awful and shameful “successor” to the late great Thurgood Marshall. So the nicest thing I’ll say is – being in any hospital during high hospitalizations of COVID patients has to be scary so its good he’ll be released soon.
Hee. He’s still furious that HBCUs don’t fall all over themselves asking him to speak. Or ask at all. 😈🤣😈
It’s not high hospitalization anymore, though.
And you are a lot nicer than I am. 😉
Have the health & recovery from illness that you deserve Clarence, that’s all I’m saying…
“But here I am, rooting for an infection”
Same Kaiser.
I DO, think however, that his WIFE is an infection all on her own, so possibly he’s familiar dealing with them.
If they said it’s not COVID, then it’s definitely COVID.
Right?!?
Tell me you have Vivid without telling me you have Covid
COVID…I MEANT COVID
I’ll say something nice…. I hope that Anita Hill is having a good day today.
Yes. Highly recommend 4-episode “Because of Anita” podcast. Listened to it on Apple, (but also avail on Joe Rogan Network 🙂).
Thank you Kirk, I will check it out!
Who knows what to believe, but the reports say he was admitted for flu-like symptoms. So maybe respiratory? Pneumonia? If it’s the latter it might take several days of antibiotics, plus the possibility of contracting Covid while he’s unwell. Maybe it’s not Covid…now.
May he die wretchedly and soon. There, I said it. Soon, I say, soon.