Clarence Thomas was hospitalized last Friday for an ‘infection,’ but it’s not Covid

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas have been in the news a lot this year. Immediately following the 2021 insurrection, there were many questions asked about Ginni Thomas’s involvement and whether Justice Thomas was compromised on the court because of his wife’s insurrectionist-adjacent activities. I fully believe that Ginni Thomas’s activities around the insurrection deserve close scrutiny, and I also believe that Justice Thomas should be gone from the court. But neither of those things is likely to happen. So in the meantime, Justice Thomas is apparently quite sick with an infection. He was admitted to a hospital last Friday:

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with an infection, the Supreme Court announced in a statement. Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement.

He was diagnosed with an infection after undergoing tests and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, McCabe said. She did not provide more details on the nature of the infection.

“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” McCabe said. “Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts and audio of the oral arguments.”

After Justice Stephen Breyer, Thomas is the second-oldest justice on the Supreme Court at 73 years old. He is the most senior conservative.

Thomas does not have a known history of health issues and has been a vibrant participant in Court arguments over the past two years. He, along with the other eight justices, has been vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19, according to the Court. The Court is reconvening Monday at 10 a.m. for two weeks of oral arguments. According to McCabe’s statement, it appears Thomas will not be participating in the arguments remotely but will still vote in the cases.

[From ABC News]

“Thomas will not be participating in the arguments remotely…” Isn’t he the quietest justice anyway? People who listen to oral arguments and read the SCOTUS transcripts know that Thomas rarely speaks. Probably because he already knows how he’s going to vote anyway. As for the infection… reportedly, it is not Covid. They’re saying that this morning, it’s not Covid. It’s some other kind of infection. He’s an older man (73) and it happens. It could even be a UTI or something like that. But here I am, rooting for an infection.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

46 Responses to “Clarence Thomas was hospitalized last Friday for an ‘infection,’ but it’s not Covid”

  1. Julia K says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:05 am

    Diverticulitis, IV antibiotics. Colon related. Husband had the same. Painful. My guess.

    Reply
  2. Bookie says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:21 am

    I am sending him the same level of thoughts and prayers that Repuglicans sent to RGB when she was ill.

    Reply
    • FeatherDuk says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:40 am

      AGREED!!!!

      Reply
    • Barbie1 says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:54 am

      Hell yes!

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:54 am

      Can’t muster an ounce of sympathy for a predator/ insurrectionist. *Searching*searching*searching*… nope. Not an ounce.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 21, 2022 at 11:11 am

        Nope, not an ounce here either. I couldn’t give one bit of empathy towards him if my life depended on it. Such a vile POS, and the most useless to boot on the SCOTUS!!!

        The facts that are coming out of the woodwork regarding his wife should be grounds for his immediate REMOVAL!! She is an awful human being, they both are, but the fact that she played a part in the insurrection should result in the staff packing up his sh!t from the SC office!!!!

    • liz says:
      March 21, 2022 at 11:12 am

      When I saw the news, I said to my husband “how bad is it that I just hope this pushes him off the Court.”

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 21, 2022 at 1:44 pm

      I’m going to refrain from commenting on this story because anything I would like to say would get me banned immediately.

      Reply
  3. Lexistential says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:25 am

    I hope he recovers, but he’s repugnant.

    Reply
  4. LightPurple says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:26 am

    My Dad was an ER frequent flyer with respiratory problems. He had Parkinson’s, cancer, and had had a quintuple bypass. He was on life support for respiratory failure twice. He broke a leg requiring surgery twice. His longest hospitalizations, the two that landed him in the ICU on life support, lasted five nights. My 90+ year old great aunt has also been hospitalized several times over the past few years for various infections. Her longest stay was 3 nights. They want you in and out as quickly as possible.

    There’s something wrong with Thomas to stay hospitalized for 5 nights.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:40 am

      I don’t think we can go by nights when it comes to a SC justice; it’s not like there’s a billing issue. Basically, he’s been in for 2 full days and he’ll be out in another day or so. If he’s developed sepsis, then it could be 3 days of treatment and then there’s the timing of the whole team signing off on his discharge – I’ve seen that take another day.

      Reply
  5. Leigh_S says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:32 am

    Meh, Tots and pears

    Reply
  6. Mina_Esq says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:37 am

    I hate that the political climate is such that I’m wishing for this man’s demise. He is just an awful person and an even worse Justice. SCOTUS (and…likely the world in general) would be better without him, and millions of women and children that his hateful politics target would breathe a sigh of relief.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:57 am

      I absolutely agree with you, even though I don’t think it would be different in any political climate. He has always been a sorry excuse for a human being.

      Reply
  7. AmelieOriginal says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:41 am

    I was actually reading about him last night because of the hospitalization announcement and reading up on theories about why he rarely talks in court. I already knew he rarely talked (he once went 10 years on the bench without speaking) and there are a few different theories as to why which I won’t bother posting here. But it seems he actually started talking more since the pandemic because when they were all remote on the phone hearing cases, the justices would go in order to ask questions. Thomas started speaking up and asking questions every time it was his turn, surprising everyone. Now that they’re back in person, I guess the justices are allowed to ask questions without going in a specific order? I never realized it was a bit of a free for all when it came to talking for the justices and I think Thomas appreciated the more orderly virtual format where he had a set turn and allotted time to speak with no one interrupting. He’s probably back to his silent ways now.

    As for his infection, I have no love for him and I want him to get better I guess but would love to see him retire.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 21, 2022 at 1:52 pm

      @Amelie, this is interesting— do you happen to have a link to wherever you read the theories about why he speaks so infrequently?

      Reply
  8. whatWHAT? says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:43 am

    well, I don’t like to wish ill on people, but I’ll just say that I hope he never returns to the court bench. and I hope his awful wife is held fully accountable for her role in the Jan 6 insurrection.

    and I don’t know where ABC news gets the cojones to call him a “vibrant” member of the court. dude is known to nap through arguments. “vibrant” my arse.

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:45 am

    My whatever deity may be out there, be it God, Buddha, or Baby Yoda, forgive me for what I am thinking! 😬

    Reply
  10. SarahLee says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:57 am

    He has spoken much more since Scalia died.

    Reply
  11. Lolalola says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:59 am

    However painful, it isn’t painful enough. Or itchy enough. He does not deserve to be on SCOTUS and his creepy, evil wife should not be within 1,000 miles of the US capitol.
    I hate the idea of being happy anyone is in ill health but…

    Reply
  12. Onemoretime says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:00 am

    As mom said if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything.
    I have nothing nice to say about this man married to a treasonous seditious.

    Reply
  13. Marla Singer says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:08 am

    He’s been Horrible for Decades!!! Wish he would leave! His wife is disgusting.he doesn’t deserve to be a justice!!

    Reply
  14. AnneL says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Vibrant Participant?! No. He just sits quiet most of the time. He’s no giant of jurisprudence.

    I won’t wish death on the man, only that he be too sick to go back to work.

    Reply
  15. Chantal says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:12 am

    I can’t stand him or his equally repugnant wife. He has never forgiven the Black community for not unquestioningly supporting him and his bs before and during his confirmation hearings and he loves voting against any civil rights or other issues affecting the Black community to remind us of that fact. Which is ironic considering that prior to being a SC justice, he was the head of the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission). He’s a truly awful and shameful “successor” to the late great Thurgood Marshall. So the nicest thing I’ll say is – being in any hospital during high hospitalizations of COVID patients has to be scary so its good he’ll be released soon.

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      March 21, 2022 at 4:49 pm

      Hee. He’s still furious that HBCUs don’t fall all over themselves asking him to speak. Or ask at all. 😈🤣😈

      Reply
    • Nope says:
      March 21, 2022 at 8:13 pm

      It’s not high hospitalization anymore, though.

      And you are a lot nicer than I am. 😉

      Reply
  16. Scarlett says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:40 am

    Have the health & recovery from illness that you deserve Clarence, that’s all I’m saying…

    Reply
  17. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    March 21, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    “But here I am, rooting for an infection”
    Same Kaiser.

    I DO, think however, that his WIFE is an infection all on her own, so possibly he’s familiar dealing with them.

    Reply
  18. FancyPants says:
    March 21, 2022 at 3:14 pm

    If they said it’s not COVID, then it’s definitely COVID.

    Reply
  19. And Away I Go says:
    March 21, 2022 at 6:00 pm

    I’ll say something nice…. I hope that Anita Hill is having a good day today.

    Reply
  20. Mrs. Smith says:
    March 21, 2022 at 6:13 pm

    Who knows what to believe, but the reports say he was admitted for flu-like symptoms. So maybe respiratory? Pneumonia? If it’s the latter it might take several days of antibiotics, plus the possibility of contracting Covid while he’s unwell. Maybe it’s not Covid…now.

    Reply
  21. Miss Jupitero says:
    March 21, 2022 at 8:52 pm

    May he die wretchedly and soon. There, I said it. Soon, I say, soon.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment