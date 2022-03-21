Clarence Thomas was hospitalized last Friday for an ‘infection,’ but it’s not Covid

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Virginia “Ginni” Thomas have been in the news a lot this year. Immediately following the 2021 insurrection, there were many questions asked about Ginni Thomas’s involvement and whether Justice Thomas was compromised on the court because of his wife’s insurrectionist-adjacent activities. I fully believe that Ginni Thomas’s activities around the insurrection deserve close scrutiny, and I also believe that Justice Thomas should be gone from the court. But neither of those things is likely to happen. So in the meantime, Justice Thomas is apparently quite sick with an infection. He was admitted to a hospital last Friday:

Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized with an infection, the Supreme Court announced in a statement. Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said in a statement. He was diagnosed with an infection after undergoing tests and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics, McCabe said. She did not provide more details on the nature of the infection. “His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two,” McCabe said. “Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts and audio of the oral arguments.” After Justice Stephen Breyer, Thomas is the second-oldest justice on the Supreme Court at 73 years old. He is the most senior conservative. Thomas does not have a known history of health issues and has been a vibrant participant in Court arguments over the past two years. He, along with the other eight justices, has been vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19, according to the Court. The Court is reconvening Monday at 10 a.m. for two weeks of oral arguments. According to McCabe’s statement, it appears Thomas will not be participating in the arguments remotely but will still vote in the cases.

“Thomas will not be participating in the arguments remotely…” Isn’t he the quietest justice anyway? People who listen to oral arguments and read the SCOTUS transcripts know that Thomas rarely speaks. Probably because he already knows how he’s going to vote anyway. As for the infection… reportedly, it is not Covid. They’re saying that this morning, it’s not Covid. It’s some other kind of infection. He’s an older man (73) and it happens. It could even be a UTI or something like that. But here I am, rooting for an infection.