‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #119: dogs that are active and don’t shed



Introduction: Minutes 0 to 8:45

Chandra loved CODA, but wishes that The French Dispatch and Cruella got more attention this year. We both saw Summer of Soul and want it to win Best Documentary. Chandra is watching The Golden Age and loves it. I play a segment from Zoom where we talk about The Golden Age. You can listen below:

Jane Campion: Minutes 8:45 to 17:30

Power of The Dog won Best Picture and Best Director at the BAFTAs, Critics Choice and at the Directors Guild Awards. Oscar voting runs from March 17th until the 22nd. Although Power of The Dog might have been considered the frontrunner for Best Picture and Director after it won so much, that has hopefully changed after director Jane Campion put down Venus and Serena Williams in her speech at the Critics Choice Awards. On Monday Campion issued an apology. I play a segment from Zoom where we talked about this. Zakia pointed out that Venus and Serena got a standing ovation when they presented King Richard and that’s why Jane Campion tried to take them down. We hope that Power of The Dog doesn’t win at The Oscars.

Royals: Minutes 17:30 to 31:00

Last week we talked about Prince Williams’ racist gaffe during a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre with Kate in which he said “it’s very alien to see this in Europe.” The palace refused to issue a follow up statement or clarification. William didn’t go to the BAFTAs last Sunday even though he’s the honorary president. The Cambridges are still planning that Caribbean tour which is scheduled for March 19th to the 26th. Chandra wonders if The Cambridges are being set up to fail because Jamaica wants to leave the commonwealth.

Prince Harry is promoting the Invictus Games, which will take place at The Hague from April 16th to The 22nd. We got a cute video of him trying to speak Dutch to organizers over Zoom. Harry is not planning to visit the Queen when he is in Europe and is not planning on attending the memorial for Prince Phillip on March 29th. Chandra thinks Harry will try to see the Queen around his trip.

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex was in New York for four days but got hardly any attention because no one is interested in her. She brought her own photographer which is good since none of the photo agencies bothered to cover her appearances. On Tuesday she delivered a keynote speech at the UN at the Upholding Women’s Rights in Afghanistan event.

The big event this week was the Commonwealth Service, which was on Tuesday at Westminster Abbey. The Queen was not there. The only royals who attended were Kate, William, Camilla and Charles. The 2020 Commonwealth Service was legendary.

Kate and William went to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade for the 1st Battalion Irish Guards. We talk about dog breeds. I want a dog that doesn’t shed and isn’t so big it has a lot of poo to pick up, but can hike with me. (We didn’t talk about this but my mom is telling me to get a Havanese. She also likes Greyhounds and she has a Miniature Schnauzer.)

Comments of the Week: Minutes 31:00 to end

My comment of the week is from Megan on the post where Kanye worried that Pete is going to get Kim hooked on drugs.

Chandra’s comments of the week are from Feeshalori, equality and Sue E Generis on the post about the Cambridges’ Caribbean tour.

Thanks for listening bitches!