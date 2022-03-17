Kanye West is ‘really concerned’ that Pete Davidson will get Kim ‘hooked on drugs’

Some of my favorite Kanye West songs are about drugs, or the songs are about something else and he’ll mention cocaine or something. He used to rap about cocaine a lot, and there’s enough evidence to suggest that Kanye’s done a lot of drugs. Some of his drug use could be explained as Ye’s attempts to self-medicate during bipolar episodes, to be fair, and we don’t know when he uses or if he still uses (although the Julia Fox episode seemed like a coke-fueled mess). I bring all of this up because Pete Davidson has also done drugs. Mostly marijuana, which he’s talked about extensively. Pete has also sought in-patient treatment at various facilities over the years, and those treatment centers are often referred to as “rehab.” I’m sure Pete has gone into treatment to “clean up,” but his thing is that he has borderline personality disorder and he needs medication (a lot like Kanye). Unlike Kanye, Pete actually takes his meds and he takes his mental health seriously. All of which to say, it’s massively hypocritical and gross to see Kanye use Pete’s drug use and his mental health struggles as some kind of cudgel.

Kanye West is now concerned about Pete Davidson’s influence on Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy designer went on a social media tear against the “Saturday Night Live” star early Wednesday, saying he is “really concerned” Davidson will get his ex-wife “hooked on drugs.” “Im [sic] really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs,” West captioned an Instagram post of a follower’s comment about Davidson. “He’s in rehab every 2 months.” It’s unclear what made the “Flashing Lights” rapper discuss Davidson’s history with drugs, as the comment he screenshotted read, “The way Skete used Kim’s marital status too [sic] address Kanye was a sneak diss towards her & she didn’t even catch it.” Davidson, 28, has been candid about his love of marijuana but always has maintained that he has “never really” done any other drugs. At one point, before he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, he thought his mental illness was a “drug problem.” “I’ve been a pothead forever. Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” he disclosed on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in September 2017 after completing a stint in rehab in Utah. “I never really did any drugs, so I was, like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.’ So I go and get off weed. They told me, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar.’ … One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me].” The “King of Staten Island” star has been to rehab a couple of times to handle his mental health issues. He most recently sought treatment in Arizona in 2019 following his split from Kaia Gerber.

It’s not that Kanye is actually being sly or clever here. He’s an obsessed stalker and he’s feeding off the drama. While I do think Kim Kardashian and Pete have tried to grey-rock him for months, Kanye gets that attention/release from the internet, from strangers interacting with him and cheering him on. My point? So what if Pete is a pothead. If Kanye wants to fight this way, I’m sure he’ll be fine if we also bring up all of his songs about drugs. And all of the times he talked about doing drugs and cheating on Kim during their marriage. And all of the times he refused to take HIS meds, and all of the times he refused to get treatment for HIS mental health issues. I mean, if this is the battlefield of Kanye’s choice, let’s do it.

Also: Kim just… isn’t a drug user. She barely even drinks. That’s not her scene and it’s not going to change for Pete. And what’s the worst that would happen with Pete? She takes an edible and wants to watch The Gilded Age?