Kanye West is ‘really concerned’ that Pete Davidson will get Kim ‘hooked on drugs’

Some of my favorite Kanye West songs are about drugs, or the songs are about something else and he’ll mention cocaine or something. He used to rap about cocaine a lot, and there’s enough evidence to suggest that Kanye’s done a lot of drugs. Some of his drug use could be explained as Ye’s attempts to self-medicate during bipolar episodes, to be fair, and we don’t know when he uses or if he still uses (although the Julia Fox episode seemed like a coke-fueled mess). I bring all of this up because Pete Davidson has also done drugs. Mostly marijuana, which he’s talked about extensively. Pete has also sought in-patient treatment at various facilities over the years, and those treatment centers are often referred to as “rehab.” I’m sure Pete has gone into treatment to “clean up,” but his thing is that he has borderline personality disorder and he needs medication (a lot like Kanye). Unlike Kanye, Pete actually takes his meds and he takes his mental health seriously. All of which to say, it’s massively hypocritical and gross to see Kanye use Pete’s drug use and his mental health struggles as some kind of cudgel.
Kanye West is now concerned about Pete Davidson’s influence on Kim Kardashian. The Yeezy designer went on a social media tear against the “Saturday Night Live” star early Wednesday, saying he is “really concerned” Davidson will get his ex-wife “hooked on drugs.”
“Im [sic] really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs,” West captioned an Instagram post of a follower’s comment about Davidson. “He’s in rehab every 2 months.”
It’s unclear what made the “Flashing Lights” rapper discuss Davidson’s history with drugs, as the comment he screenshotted read, “The way Skete used Kim’s marital status too [sic] address Kanye was a sneak diss towards her & she didn’t even catch it.”
Davidson, 28, has been candid about his love of marijuana but always has maintained that he has “never really” done any other drugs. At one point, before he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, he thought his mental illness was a “drug problem.”
“I’ve been a pothead forever. Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage,” he disclosed on the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast in September 2017 after completing a stint in rehab in Utah.
“I never really did any drugs, so I was, like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.’ So I go and get off weed. They told me, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar.’ … One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me].”
The “King of Staten Island” star has been to rehab a couple of times to handle his mental health issues. He most recently sought treatment in Arizona in 2019 following his split from Kaia Gerber.
It’s not that Kanye is actually being sly or clever here. He’s an obsessed stalker and he’s feeding off the drama. While I do think Kim Kardashian and Pete have tried to grey-rock him for months, Kanye gets that attention/release from the internet, from strangers interacting with him and cheering him on. My point? So what if Pete is a pothead. If Kanye wants to fight this way, I’m sure he’ll be fine if we also bring up all of his songs about drugs. And all of the times he talked about doing drugs and cheating on Kim during their marriage. And all of the times he refused to take HIS meds, and all of the times he refused to get treatment for HIS mental health issues. I mean, if this is the battlefield of Kanye’s choice, let’s do it.
Also: Kim just… isn’t a drug user. She barely even drinks. That’s not her scene and it’s not going to change for Pete. And what’s the worst that would happen with Pete? She takes an edible and wants to watch The Gilded Age?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Backgrid and Instagram.
Which stage of grief is “concern trolling”?
+1
THIS
She lived with Kanye. If that didn’t drive her to drugs nothing will.
EXACTLY!!
There is no bottom for Kanye and it’s going to get so much worse. I wonder if anything will stop this abuse?
This. We haven’t seen anything yet. Especially after the custody fight doesn’t go his way.
Kanye’s action make it more likely the custody arrangement won’t go his way.
No. Nothing stops abuse unless the guy is dead, probably.
I note that what was the last straw for Instagram with him? Kanye harassing another dude, not his ex-wife.
I’m not sure how Kanye’s stalking is going to end, but it’s incredibly disturbing to watch.
I’m really concerned he’s going to murder Pete.
Marijuana (cannabis) is VERY different from cocaine. There’s a reason cannabis has been legalized widely in the US. It has a legitimate medical purpose. In addition, it is generally not harmful (I know, there are some *very rare* exceptions). Cannabis is also not addictive.
Plus, the Kardashians live in southern California! They already know all about medical marijuana and CBD.
Is Poosh going to get Kim hooked on drugs with CBD fancy oils?! Oh NOOOO.
Cannabis is addictive. Maybe not as addictive as other substances, but you can develop similar physiological and mental dependence. Not to mention it interferes with many psychiatric medictaions. For someone with BPD, anixety and emotional lability are prominent symptoms, cannabis most definitely interferes with treatment. It’s a bandaid on a wound that requires stitches. The longer you try to hide it with just a bandaid, the worse its going to get
It’s no more addictive than liquor or nicotine. Or caffeine, for that matter. But the point is moot because 1. it’s legal and 2. it was only ever outlawed as a compromise at the end of prohibition. Meanwhile, the laws against it were enforced primarily as part of racist policies to justify the funding of police forces and prisons. I can’t stand weed and don’t want to be around it. But I love me some espresso and wine, so I will not criticize any adult who responsibly enjoys marijuana
In these posts does he actually ever refer to Kim or the children by name or just various versions of his stuff?
As a narcissist will always do.
As you implied, K & kids are merely extensions of himself.
Kim is 41 years old and has spent her entire life in Los Angeles’ shallow rich people social circles. I’m pretty it didn’t take Pete Davidson for her to learn that drugs are a thing that exist.
She mentioned she was on drugs at the time she made the sex tape but said that was basically a complete anomaly and she doesn’t like doing drugs.
I hadn’t heard that, but it kind of fits with what I suspected. She has access to drugs and has tried them a few times, but it’s never been a significant part of her life.
Yeah, right? She probably had plenty of access to coke and other designer drugs as a wealthy teen in LA. It’s hardly a new thing to her. And while I don’t think much of Kim’s intellect, I do think she’s way too committed to her brand to tarnish it with drug use at this stage of her life.
Kanye has toxic fans propping him up and egging him on. There is one guy that posts a whole bunch of comments on every single thing Kanye posts (and then promptly deletes). His more reasonable fans put both of them on blast, but it’s not enough. He needs some tough love, not yes-men fanning the flames. Can’t his new allegations be considered slander? Is there a case there?
Just a quick aside; I have been a big fan of Pete Davidson for a long time. As someone who also struggles with a mental disorder it’s refreshing to see someone so open about their struggles and the help that he has had. Team SKETE
I love Pete too, and I really wish people would not call him skete. I have no idea where it came from but it’s what the asinine bully calls him and I don’t think it’s fair to keep repeating it.
@Somechick, Kanye started the nickname and it’s slang for ejaculate. I think some people are just running with it in a “taking back this ugly nickname so it doesn’t have power over you” sense.
thank you, Songs. I had no idea it meant anything! considering how many fapping jokes Pete tells – on himself – it probably doesn’t even bother him. but yeah, I don’t like repeating the words of bullies because to me it feels like encouraging the bullying. I appreciate your perspective and will attempt to cringe less when I see it in the future.
Guess that is a real concern, as association with him got her hooked on mental illness.
Julia lost 15 lbs during that month w Kanye. It was clearly a 30 day coke and Molly binge
Ugh Her lucky lucky infant son. God almighty!
This attempt by him to make Kim appear as an unfit parent is gross and sadly all too common. I know she’s had a lot of work done, but you can’t fake the condition of her skin – the closest Kim probably gets to drinking is taking shots of ginseng. I can only imagine the trash he talks about her in front of the kids.
If Kim didn’t get hooked on drugs while being with Kanye I doubt she’s going to start now. He’s trying so hard to make being with Kim toxic that Pete will leave. It doesn’t matter because he can’t get it in his brain that a woman has chosen not to be with him. He doesn’t give a sh@t about Kim or those kids. It’s all about control. He is nothing but a narcissist and as I’ve said before, he’s going to hurt someone or threaten to hurt himself.
Not to mention that men like this (malignant narcissists) often try to label or accuse the woman of the very things they are guilty of. As in do a line of coke and then get on the internet and worry about Kim becoming an addict.
+1
Sorry, does Pete have Borderline or bipolar? They’re very different.
Regardless, Kanye is really scary.
He has Borderline.
I have come to really appreciate Pete’s openness about his mental health struggles. I suspect one of my younger brothers has undiagnosed BPD (the DSM criteria all fit) and at some point, when he’s receptive, it’d be nice to point to a public person who shares part of that journey and is making serious attempts to get better. BPD is one of the least understood and most villainized personality disorders, in large part because borderlines’ rage episodes and suicidality are SO CHALLENGING for family. But the woman who first identified the disorder was a clinician who FIRST DIAGNOSED IT IN HERSELF. To paraphrase Pete, there’s no shame in the (treatment, self-awareness) game. It’s ironic that a goofy dude with bad tattoos who’s all out there about his relationships and his mental trouble is coming off as more mature and “together” than ‘Ye, but… here we are. Team “Skete.”
My father has undiagnosed Borderline (there could be a picture of him in the DSM), and it surprises me that Pete does. I suspect that’s the difference when someone is diagnosed and treated. I remember reading his essay about how it makes him feel empty and like he needs to grasp onto those around him, but he’s aware of it. Meanwhile, my father, like a lot of people undiagnosed, manipulates those he can to keep them under his control and can be truly awful to those he can’t control. So Pete struggles internally while those undiagnosed punish everyone around them because they think the emptiness is coming from external factors. This is just my theory since Pete seems like a decent guy.
I think what bugs me about this is he has this idea that women become the man they’re with. Or that men make the women they’re with into their image because they’re his property, for molding. We know that he does this with every single person he dates, but it’s not normal. Kim is 40. Pete is 28. Kim is a mega millionaire and super duper famous. Pete is not either of those things. Kim is in her own house, surrounded by like 25 relatives at all times who are fiercely protective and who insist on things being done their way, the mother of 4 kids. Pete is basically a grown-up kid having sleepovers at her house, and he’s not surrounding her with his entourage or family or people who insist on everything being his way. But that kanye thinks that just because Pete is the man in the relationship, he gets to drive it and force Kim into doing whatever he wants, and that Kim has to submit to it and will willingly let herself be molded in his image even to the detriment of her health and her family because Pete is the man and thus holds the ultimate power trump card that trumps her age, wealth, secure situation, motherhood, close family, fame, and years and years of getting what she wants and molding her life as she wishes it to be? Yuck.
This is the aspect that really infuriates me. Kim has no agency as a human being? Just because she was malleable for much of her relationship with Kanye, which I understand because, hey, he’s nuts and an irresistible force, does not mean that she’s clay to be molded by whatever man she’s involved with. I don’t know enough about her to give an opinion — all I know I’ve gotten from CB — but Kim seems like a strong, self-aware and self-assured adult, and a good mom who prioritizes her kids. As others have said, if ‘Ye didn’t drive her to drugs, nothing could.
Ye spewing misogynist crap is just a sign that his mouth is open.
I can’t believe Kanye West is actually calling someone out for drug use. The age-old saying “the pot calling the kettle black” applies here.
LOL!
If Kayne is “really concerned” he and Kim should *both* take drug tests. You know, because fair is fair.
I’m gonna guess that he won’t want to do that.
@Bunny
When my daughter was going through a nasty custody battle with her ex he demanded she take a drug test because she was so “unfit.” Welp her attorney demanded the same. My daughter voluntarily submitted a urine sample, a blood test AND a hair sample. She’s passed. Guess who didn’t?
So you are 100% correct
Entirely predictable and dumb. If slamming Kim as a mother isn’t working, the next logical step is saying “She might become a bad mom after getting hooked on drugs”.
It’s disturbing, but I’m going to guess that Kim’s got a whole legal team ready to go for just this instance – like, speaking of drugs, dude, maybe both parents should take regular drug tests before they can see the children? Glad you mentioned it!
The more I read about those two stories the more I wonder if the universe could, hypothetically, handle a Kanye West/Alice Evans relationship.
Put the two of ’em in a bag and let them fight it out? Lol.
I guess someone told Kanye that even in L.A., parents rarely lose custody just because their new partner shops at the mall, so he had to try something different.
How about you take your drugs? Your medication!
THIS.
Oh ya know what, I just figured out why Kim likes Pete so much. I bet he worships her and is very adoring and I bet her self esteem had taken some hits because Kanye seems the type to spew out little insults when he’s mad and he would go after her appearance because he knows how she is. I can just see him saying nasty little digs. Not saying he does this, it’s just my opinion that he does/did.
considering what he says in public, I would not be at all surprised. he probably also thinks people are either for him or against him.
No wonder he identifies with Trump.