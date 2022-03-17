A portable chair, retinol serum and a wallet that looks like a vintage book



From CB: I really like the Hydroflask coffee mug I got a couple of weeks ago. It is the priciest mug I own but I don’t have to worry about breaking it and with the lid on it really keeps drinks hot. Also my friend who got the probiotic bites for her dog says that her dog seems to be limping less and doing better overall. It’s unclear if the supplement is the reason, but he likes how they taste (she got pumpkin) and other dog owners vouch for them. Here are some more things Hecate and I are looking at on Amazon.

Affordable, effective retinol serum for smoother skin



From CB: This 2.5% retinol serum by trusted brand Eva Naturals is formulated with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil and green tea. You get an impressive two ounces for under $13. This has 4.4 stars, over 9,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say that it really works to clear acne-prone skin, to even out darker spots and to reduce wrinkles. “I can’t believe how quickly it has brightened my skin, lessened redness and has softened fine lines.” “I have been using this product for over eight months and have had so many compliments on my skin.” “The serum has a nice silky feel and doesn’t leave my skin oily so I can wear it under makeup. And the benefits were noticeable right away.”

A portable padded chair for comfort at the beach, stadium and on benches



From CB: This portable stadium chair would be great to keep in your car to bring along when at sports events, for picnics and going to the beach. It doesn’t take up much space as it can be folded shut. It has almost 3,000 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. The black version is under $40 and it also comes in blue and red. People rave about how comfortable it is and say that it’s saved their back when sitting through kids’ sports games. There are mixed reviews about whether they’re easy to carry or not, but most everyone says they feel great and stay up. “These chairs are unbelievably comfortable. It beats any cheap folding chair I have ever sat on! Our two friends that sat on them purchased them also!” “I love this little chair! I use this with a picnic blanket but it would be great for stadiums too. It is also really easy to carry with the straps.”

Ten ounces of hydrating hyaluronic acid for under $20



From CB: I use a few serums and hyaluronic acid is always a staple. Right now I’m using L’oreal Revitalift but it’s almost $14 an ounce and that’s the price on sale. This pure hyaluronic acid by SenAllis Cosmetics is under $20 for both a 2 ounce bottle and an 8 ounce refill! It has 4.6 stars, over 2,700 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it works as well as more expensive brands and that they’re impressed with the results. “I love that this came with two bottles. I like to take the small one with me for travel and the back up bottle for at home use. It leaves my skin feeling like it just drank a tall glass of water.” “This stuff is absolutely awesome. I use it twice a day, after my toner and before my moisturizer. Hyaluronic acid works as a humectant by pulling moisture from its surroundings and imparting it into the skin, and this brand in particular works extremely well. I would easily have paid two times the amount and still be happy with the results.”

A surge protected six capacity pivoting outlet



From Hecate: I get power strips or outlet extenders but my plugs are always so big, I can never use all the available outlets. This is an outlet extender where each of the six outlets swivel independently so no matter what you need to plug in, it’ll fit. This model even has two USB outlets. There are five options from $16 – $26: Black or white and with or without USB ports. All are surge protected with 1080 joules maximum. Their electrical rating is 15A, 120VAC. It’s an Amazon choice with over 13,000 reviews. It also has 4.7 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. Customers say this is great for multiple electronic devices, “These allow you to plug in all those small electronics with the AC Adapter wall worts.” This extender can plug directly into the wall or it can replace the existing faceplate. Make sure you select an outlet that’s grounded. However, it’s easier to install than it appears, “it was totally unnecessary to turn off the electricity. You don’t even remove the faceplate, only the little screw in the middle of it, and that’s only if you want to secure the device against bumps, tugs, or the weight of multiple cords pulling it out of the wall.”

A wallet that looks like a mini vintage book



From Hecate: Full disclosure, I didn’t buy this wallet from Amazon but I do own it. I get comments on it almost every time I bring it out. It’s a little bit more than I’d spend on a wallet, but I fell so in love with it, I decided to treat myself. Normally Amazon sells it for $29, but it’s on sale for $22 this week. Not only is it really cute, it’s a great wallet. It’s very roomy, with plenty of space for cards and extras. It would hold a checkbook if you need that as well. The zippered portion has plenty of space for cash, or more cards or whatever you need it for. My one issue is the zippered portion is separated, but not completely, so you can’t separate coins from bills. I got myself a coin purse and just keep bills in the wallet. But if you’re a book lover or just like novelty pieces, you will love this. It has 4.7 stars from almost 600 reviews and an A on Fakespot. People who bought it agreed with how useful it is, “I always had issues with not being able to find what I needed in my keychain wallet, but I can see everything as soon as I open it now!” And it’s not just for women, “I suspect this is ordered by women more often than men, but I’m in a wheelchair and it’s just right for my carry-pack.” Seriously, if you need a gift for a literary lover in your world, this is it.

A self groomer that your cat will love



From Heacate: I found these self soothing cat scratchers right after a friend had recommended them for my chaos kitty. Apparently cats can’t get enough of them and they take to them right away. Reading through the comments, they come with a little bag of catnip, but most said they didn’t need it. For $11 you get two scratchers plus the catnip, the screws and adhesive tape. The description says they affix to either a corner or a flat surface. The brush part is removable so you can clean it. They have over 4,000 reviews with 4.3 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed. The most appealing thing about them is their simplicity, “They did precisely what they were supposed to, seemed to be good quality for the price, and my cats are happy.” The only issues seem to be with assembly but customers said to just read the instructions carefully and you shouldn’t have any trouble. My favorite review was this one, in which the customer just kept insisting his cat Hank loved it. I mean, if Hank says it’s good, you know it must be, “Very easy to put up and Hank loves it! The brush comes off really easily so you can clean it.”

Leave-in conditioner with keratin for smoother, stronger hair



From Hecate: After looking into CHI products for last week’s post, I saw a lot of good responses to them online. I am looking for a leave-in conditioner for the summer. CHI makes a well priced one with keratin that I want to try. There’s a 6 oz bottle for $11 or a 2 oz. for about $8. It helps with elasticity while adding moisture. Over 4,600 people gave the conditioner 4.6 stars and Fakespot rated it a B. I like that people said they noticed a difference right away, “1 week and I noticed my hair is stronger and more lustrous. It makes managing natural hair very easy.” A lot said that it worked when no other did, “This spray makes my hair soft for the first time ever, and minimizes tangles too.” I’m calling it – this is the Summer of Fab Hair!

