Annie Lennox responds to viral tweet of her photo: Ageing but still raging

I don’t know if you saw this but on Saturday a man named Jason Strummer posted this photo of musician Annie Lennox to Twitter:
Without looking it up – who is this? pic.twitter.com/6kqSrnmGLA
— Jason Strummer (@JasonStrummer) March 12, 2022
I’ve seen similar memes passed around with various stars. People get very clever in their responses. Emily Chambers from The Gist had the best response for Annie, as far as I’m concerned. Like Emily, I usually see these as homages to both the person they’ve posted and the generation from which they were popular. Many of Annie’s fans took Jason’s question as a dig at Annie’s appearance and came to her defense. Annie herself heard the commotion and decided to respond. She took another selfie (below) of herself with a cute pixie cut, wearing clear-framed glasses, hanging out in a tree. She posted it to Instagram with the following caption:
Greetings Jason Strummer! ( any relation to the late great Joe?) Apparently you created a twitter trend with your inquiry as to who this person was… THIS person.. 😂!! So can you tell the difference between the person in camouflage and the plant?? Ah HA!!! Let’s create another twitter storm shall we?!!! )Ageing but still raging! Blessings and love…
I might have to adopt the ‘Ageing but still raging’ line into my lexicon. Annie is 67. She is beautiful. She has always been beautiful and continues to be beautiful. If anything, I’m jealous that a 67-year-old is so much better at their selfie game than I am. I very much support the idea of women reminding the world that aging is beauty and the less parameters (like ‘for her age’) we put on it, the better. Annie is a beautiful pixie-sporting, tree-camouflaging, 67-year-old. Rock on. Can’t wait to see her 75-year-old selfie.
As for Jason, he has been posting celebs – male and female – and asking this question long before Annie. Generally, though, the photos are the celeb in their youth. I think that’s why people got upset about Annie’s pic. I guess they thought he was commenting on how she looks nothing like her former self, but I really don’t think he was. I scrolled though his feed, he seems like a decent guy. This is an on-going game of guess-that-celeb. All the photos bear some resemblance to the person but don’t give it away and they are all pretty flattering photos, like Annie’s was. His response sounds like he thought Annie joined in the fun: “I’m gobsmacked. Annie Lennox spoke my name. I’m kinda shaking. Thank you so much for this. I will be setting up an Instagram so I can respond. Wow.” I hope she saw how many people were excited to have her grace their Twitter feed. The real takeaway is that clearly we haven’t had enough Annie in our lives lately. Maybe if Eurythmics make into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, we’ll get to see her beautiful mug raging as promised.
Annie is a badass forever and has one of the best voices in popular music. Love her.
💯
Someone asked me once what my favorite song was. Walking on Broken Glass, of course. She is so charismatic!
Awesome tune & a video to match!
For me it’s Pavement Cracks from Bare. Such a perfect song and some cool remixes out there.
Amazing lyrics too..
“The city streets are wet again with rain
But I’m walkin’ just the same
Skies turn to the usual grey
When you turn to face the day…”
I think Why might still be my favorite, but she has so many great songs. I also loved that album of cover songs she did.
She looks AMAZING, and her voice is one of the best in history.
With a pre-House Hugh Laurie!
@lucy2………….I came here to say “Why” too; such a poignant song.
@lucy2 — Medusa has to be my favourite Annie album…every song on it is a gem!
Same @Jaded. I love her remakes on that album. It’s hard to decide a favorite.
Train in Vain and Waiting in Vain are the two I repeat more often. Medusa is my summer change to fall album when sitting out on the patio.
Annie is beautiful with a hauntingly beautiful voice.
Still beautiful. Still amazing!
Goddess! Lennox and Grace Jones were IT (and still are — GOATS) in the ’80s when I first heard them. I hope the younger generation knows their talent — and if not, get familiar with it.
Ahh, I adore Grace Jones.
I love her and she looks awesome.
Look at her eyes! I never noticed that beautiful color! Ageism is real and it pisses me off! She’s a badass with grace!
When Lady Gaga did that television concert to uplift spirits in 2020, my sister-in-law and I FaceTimed and watched it together. We were delighted to not only see Annie Lennox preform, but she looked and SOUNDED great. Her voice was still rich and emotive, and given the aging of vocal cords generally, and the lifestyle she may have led in her career heyday, that’s saying something. I’m so glad she has her sense of humour intact. And at the ready.
I read Dave Stewart’s (Annie’s “Eurythmics” band mate) autobiography a few years back and Annie features as far removed and “above” all of the debauchery and substance use of that time. She was quiet and thoughtful and “clean living” at the height of their success, and I’d imagine she’s remained so. Love her, love to see her featured, and can’t pick a favorite song because there are so many great ones. Rage on, Ms. Lennox!!
I’ve met Dave Stewart and he’s SUCH a nice guy. He played at my kids school!!! Just a super casual Dave Stewart concert. lol. The kids had no idea who he was and all the parents were freaking out.
“Diva” is a perfect album. Fight me.
I heard Lovesong for a Vampire the other day and it wooshed me back in time so fast. I love her
If I’m thinking of the right guy, he posted a picture of Elizabeth Taylor last month that created a viral storm because it was photoshopped to remove her trach scar and something else (i forgot).
Anyway, Annie Lennox is beautiful and amazing. It’s nice to see her again.
Annie has always been raging against stupid youth/beauty standards. I’m a Gen Xer and “Keep Young and Beautiful” was a banger when I was 25 and still is now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfk8kLJMab0
She does THE most amazing cover version of Bob Marley’s “Train in Vain” (from the album Medusa), and her covers of Neil Young’s “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” and Paul Simon’s “Something So Right” bring tears to my eyes. She is an icon.
Laughing at myself. I should have read all the comments first. Her cover of “Train in Vain” is amazing.
Love her music. She has always been a beautiful woman and a beautiful person, and that won’t change.
I like a pixie cut. I used to bring in a photo of either Mia Farrow, during her Rosemary’s Baby days, or Michelle Williams to show the hairdresser; now I’ll bring in a photo of Annie Lennox.
Sounds like a game for this guy to amass followers. I’m always suspicious of some of the stuff people post…
I’m just confused by it, because the photo he posted looks exactly like Annie Lennox has always looked. Were people actually stumped?
I love her and Hozier at the Grammy’s – they perform Take Me to Church and I Put a Spell on You. She does a hand-as-harmonica thing that was amazing.