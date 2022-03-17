Kanye West got suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for hate speech, harassment

Trevor Noah used his platform on the Daily Show to talk about Kanye West this week. Trevor has personal history with this kind of thing – Trevor’s mother was the victim of domestic violence. Trevor’s stepfather tried to murder Trevor’s mother. Trevor has seen stalkers, harassers, and violent, toxic men close up. Trevor Noah sees that Kanye is the same. Kanye’s behavior has been triggering for so many survivors of domestic violence. Kanye’s behavior has emphasized, yet again, that even someone like Kim – with all of her money, access, connections and privilege – can still be victimized and terrorized privately and publicly by an intimate partner, in this case, a former partner. So, Trevor devoted a segment to the situation and he spoke with great depth and compassion about what Kim is dealing with. Kanye reacted by posting racist slurs at Trevor on Instagram. After that, Instagram suspended Kanye’s account for 24 hours.

Kanye West is being put in Instagram timeout after going after Kim, Pete, Pete’s writing partner and a racist attack on Trevor Noah. A spokesperson for Meta tells us Kanye’s recent posts violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. As a result, we’re told his account has been suspended for 24 hours — where he won’t be able to post, comment, send DM’s, among other things. The spokesperson tells us they’ll take additional steps if further violations happen. If you look on Kanye’s page, at least one post has been deleted already, where Yeezy repeatedly hurled racial slurs at Trevor Noah. As you know … Kanye’s been lashing out at more than just Trevor on social media, he’s also posted and deleted a bunch of dirty laundry about estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, plus D.L. Hughley. In all honesty, it’s surprising it’s taken this long … but supposedly the previous attacks — some of which could’ve been perceived as threats — just weren’t enough. Yeezy wouldn’t be the first big name to get the boot from Mark Zuckerberg’s app … remember, Kanye’s good friend Donald Trump got the heave-ho in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots.

[From TMZ]

This just says to me that Instagram/Meta’s policies are f–ked up if it’s taken this long for Kanye to trigger a suspension. He’s been engaging in targeted harassment for months now. It’s been creepy and disgusting this whole time. It sends the signal that harassing a woman (and your children!) is totally okay with Meta’s guidelines but unhinged racist stuff will get you briefly suspended. I’m not saying that racism shouldn’t trigger a suspension, mind you. I’m just saying that Kanye’s behavior on IG has been disturbing, threatening and harassing for a while. Anyway, deplatform Kanye permanently.

Here’s Trevor’s segment on Kanye and Kim. On the Daily Show’s YouTube channel, they’re running a fundraiser for the National Network to End Domestic Violence.