Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson’s ‘KIM’ shoulder tattoo is actually a ‘branding’

Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen Show this week, probably to promote the new Hulu reality series (The Kardashians), but really Kim was just there to chat about life and love with Ellen DeGeneres during Ellen’s final season. The big headlines from the interview are all about how happy Kim is, and specifically how happy she is with Pete Davidson. Pete has been getting tattoos for Kim, or in her honor, for some time. The “Kim” tattoo people were discussing from the “yo it’s Skete” texts is actually NOT a tattoo. Pete got “branded” with Kim’s name. As in, he had her name burned into her skin. I can’t. Here’s a clip.

On going Instagram-Official with Pete: “I guess it’s not official until you post… I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’ I don’t know what the right thing to do is, like I haven’t dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.” How she’s lighter & happier these days: “It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s like f— it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’ I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.” Pete’s “KIM” tattoo: “[It] isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding… He wanted to do something that was really different.” All of Pete’s tattoos: “That’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life, so I was like, ‘Is it special?’ He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats,” Kardashian said, adding that her beau told her of his brand, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me. He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got … My favorite one, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ That one’s really cute.”

[From People and Page Six]

Something I keep thinking of is this idea that… Pete really set out to pursue Kim, and he might be actually happy with her? Like, Kim wasn’t going on SNL to look for a boyfriend. I seriously doubt she was like “which cast member should I date?” This was Pete pursuing her and thinking that he wants to be with someone older, who has a lot of life figured out, who has her own money and her own sh-t going on. As for the branding stuff… that will be a bitch to take off, if he ever tries to take it off.