Kim Kardashian says Pete Davidson’s ‘KIM’ shoulder tattoo is actually a ‘branding’

Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen Show this week, probably to promote the new Hulu reality series (The Kardashians), but really Kim was just there to chat about life and love with Ellen DeGeneres during Ellen’s final season. The big headlines from the interview are all about how happy Kim is, and specifically how happy she is with Pete Davidson. Pete has been getting tattoos for Kim, or in her honor, for some time. The “Kim” tattoo people were discussing from the “yo it’s Skete” texts is actually NOT a tattoo. Pete got “branded” with Kim’s name. As in, he had her name burned into her skin. I can’t. Here’s a clip.
Some quotes:
On going Instagram-Official with Pete: “I guess it’s not official until you post… I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.’ I don’t know what the right thing to do is, like I haven’t dated in since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are.”
How she’s lighter & happier these days: “It feels good. I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s like f— it, just go for it. Find your happiness.’ I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”
Pete’s “KIM” tattoo: “[It] isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding… He wanted to do something that was really different.”
All of Pete’s tattoos: “That’s what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life, so I was like, ‘Is it special?’ He’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats,” Kardashian said, adding that her beau told her of his brand, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me. He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got … My favorite one, it says, ‘My girl is a lawyer.’ That one’s really cute.”
Something I keep thinking of is this idea that… Pete really set out to pursue Kim, and he might be actually happy with her? Like, Kim wasn’t going on SNL to look for a boyfriend. I seriously doubt she was like “which cast member should I date?” This was Pete pursuing her and thinking that he wants to be with someone older, who has a lot of life figured out, who has her own money and her own sh-t going on. As for the branding stuff… that will be a bitch to take off, if he ever tries to take it off.
Is Kim starting up her own NXIVM MLM? Super weird. If she’d branded herself with his initials everyone would be up in arms.
He’s super close w his mom. He probably feel stable w an older woman who has a set life
Would have wished that she had kept that to herself…. it doesn’t do any favors to Pete who’s been riding a high for how he’s handling the Kanye craziness….
Yeah, this isn’t the cute flex she thinks it is
Branding strikes me as a major red flag.
Same, Megan, same.😞
jumping on the oh shit, that doesn’t bode well wagon
“My girl is a lawyer” FFS, no, she isn’t. I want her to get a restraining order against Kanye and then it would be nice if these people would just go away, obviously that won’t happen but this circus is ridiculous…
Agreed.
Right? I mean everyone who busted their butt in law school and then took the bar and passed would like to know who this girlfriend is and why Kim isn’t mad about her.
In more ways than one. I wish Pete well.
This all day. I keep hoping that Pete runs away soon because he is in deep. Know why? Aside from his own mental health issues, Kim is really going to have a mess on her hands when this is over. Between him and Kanye, it’s going to be drama, drama and more drama. I wish she could be without a man for a while.
Pete has not taken previous break ups well,i hope they dont give him the TMZ special when this is over.
I am not sure why people keep equating him with Kanye as if this will play out in the same way with lots of drama. All people with mental health issues aren’t the same. Kanye has a history of attacking his exes. Pete does not. Pete is on good term with his exes and they speak well of him. There hasn’t been any drama. So not sure why you drag him into the drama drama drama scenario you envision. He has a completely different way of looking at women than Kanye. And has a more philosophical outlook on relationship. The most dramatic break up was the Ariana thing but that was mostly triggered by the media and her fans that kept posting messages that he needed to off himself directly at him. Also he tattooed Ariana and Cassies name. It’s what he does when he falls for someone. I don’t think it’s THAT big a deal although I am sure kim is flattered.
@Pilar-
Very good points indeed. Pete’s BPD makes him take his post-breakup feelings inward and on himself, whereas the singing dickhead lashes out at everyone, never taking accountability. It’s as if they are polar opposites.
Why oh why is it ok for adults to act like children now!? Society is really depressing these days.
The same guy who would threaten suicide when his ex tried to break up with him? Oh, he’s not perfect either.
They’ve only been together a few months right? I don’t know it seems weird? He seems to have these really intense relationships that go poof after a while. And I think Kim is just looking for some breathing room after Kanye. Whatever, good luck to them.
Yup, just a few months. He’s got a history of intense, short lived, high profile relationships, and she’s in the middle of a bad divorce. Which is her 3rd divorce. The odds are stacked against them, and he’s branded himself with her name. Yikes.
The branding is…weird. I wish him well because I hope this high he’s on doesn’t crush him when it comes tumbling down. I worry that Kim has gone from Kanye to Pete & whether a pattern is starting to form.
Pete is the one who is going to get hurt in the Kim & Pete relationship. Take Kanye out of the equation and he is still completely immersed in this relationship. It’s like he is all in and she is going through a messy divorce and custody battle with a very unstable ex.
I know that Pete takes care of himself mentally, but this still has to be difficult to navigate and when it’s over he is the one who will fall harder than anyone.
I only mentioned Kim seems to be developing a pattern because of Kanye & Pete, not that she is. We all have patterns when it comes to relationships, so do celebrities. Like I said I hope he doesn’t get crushed like he was after Ariana Grande & him split up.
Whoa. Seems like an overboard BPD buy-into a relationship. I feel like Kim needs to be a responsible partner, do some research into BPD and talk to her psychologist on how to kindly manage his more over-the-top behaviours (as a partner, he’s obviously still responsible for himself) so that any later hurt is minimised for both of them. She seems to be encouraging it at the moment.
Anyhoo… on a positive note, I have never seen Kim this giddy and happy about a dude. She is glowing!! I think Kanye sucked so much of the joy out of her life for so long. She is really enjoying this. Good for them?
Kim Kardashian might not have full on narcissistic personality disorder, but she has quite a few of the symptoms. People with BPD tend to be attracted to people with NPD and vice versa. So, he’s probably not the only one going overboard right now. Most of the time these relationships start out really strong because their issues are kind of complimentary, but then tend to get really volatile when needs stop being met. So, we’ll see what happens.
Agree, Snooze. Because I have a person with BPD in my life, I’m looking at Pete’s choices and seeing them as part of that need to be cared for and to make people “permanent” so they can never abandon you, in this case by actually making them a permanent part of your own body. But I have to say that despite their issues, people with BPD are often very smart and empathetic. They do go “all in” in relationships, and that can turn ugly, but Pete’s very public history with breakups and his candor about his diagnosis make me think… eh, this is ok. I don’t think BPD and NPD are comparable WRT potential violence toward partners, although of course there’s some psychological overlap. It’s kind of a “please don’t leave me, I’ll die if you do” versus “you belong to me and I’m going to make sure you CAN’T leave me” thing.
That being said when I groggily read this headline I thought Kim was talking about “branding” as in making Pete part of the Kardashian “brand.” 😀
lizbert
I also currently have one relative with BPD in my life, but I also had an ex with BPD. While Kanye is more of an “If I can’t have you, no one else can!” person, and that’s scary enough, the whole “If you break up with me, I will die/kill myself!” is also a form of emotional terrorism, designed to manipulate the partner into feeling guilt so that they don’t leave you. It’s still very toxic to the partner who feels cuffed into staying with someone they don’t want to be with, because who wants someone’s suicide on their conscience, especially when you still care about that person, but just don’t want to be in a relationship with them? I went through it myself. I dealt with a lot of anxiety and depression over it. While I get Kanye’s sounds and is more nefarious, the latter still takes an emotional toll on the partner, and isn’t healthy either.
The emotional terrorism you describe in loving someone with BPD is totally real and devastating! I’ve been there with the depression and anxiety, because part of my BPD’s rage episodes involve him saying the absolute most hurtful, toxic things, and a sh!t-ton of blame. There’s a natural tendency for empathetic people on the receiving end of that tsunami to wonder whether WE did something wrong, and sometimes for our own mental health we HAVE to cut the borderline off and resist their “hoovering” maneuvers. In this particular scenario tho (Kim/Kanye/Pete), I feel less worried because Pete seems self-aware of his tendencies and is actively, publicly trying to do better.
I’m sorry you’ve had to deal with this. It seriously sucks – believe me, I know. Take care <3
lizbert
Thanks and hugs to you as well!
ReginaGeorge, through my own therapy I learned a couple of things that might resonate with you. The first is that BPD manipulation, including suicide threats, WOULD NOT make us so upset if we weren’t caring, involved people (i.e., the exact OPPOSITE of the characterization that BPDs tend to throw at us when in a rage state). The second is that cutting off or limiting contact with your BPD can actually be a form of caring for them – like “strict” parenting when done right. The saddest part of the disorder, in my opinion, is that they don’t recognize that their behaviors directly result in the abandonment they fear, so the whole boundary-setting thing is a way of helping them see consequences in real time.
It’s very, very challenging, and like I said, we have to prioritize our own needs. Sometimes that looks like “eff this, I’m out,” temporarily or permanently. We can’t put out a forest fire when we ourselves are aflame, right? <3
Lizbert,
Girl, yes. Everything you said resonates. Especially when you mention the word parent, because the other BPD in my life is my own (now adult) child, the child of my BPD ex, which is another level of challenging, because she started exhibiting traits back in middle school. The tween/teen years were the worst, hardest, most challenging years I have ever had to experience, because as a parent, you can’t “break up” with your kid. I would not wish what we both went through on my worst enemy. Lots of gaslighting, lots of calls to 911, lots of boyfriends having issues with her, me trying to drag her to therapy and her refusing, etc. She still lives at home and can still be a lot to deal with, she doesn’t go to therapy cuz she knows it doesn’t really help, but with maturity and some patience, she’s not as intense as she used to be. Knock on wood and let me not say it too loud. It’s work trying to talk her down from those proverbial ledges on the regular though.
Damn sis. That’s a LOT and I feel for you! My situation is a little different but I have kind of a “surrogate parent” thing going on with one of my younger brothers, because our birth mom died young (abandonment issues much?) and our dad is now gone as well. My BPD brother has never been quite as extreme as what you describe but the patterns you describe are 100% familiar.
I have heard that the condition can recede with maturity (my bro was waaay more of a handful in his 20s than now in his 40s) but that also with the right kind of treatment, they CAN get better. I assume you know that Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) is the preferred approach for borderlines and cPTSD? I learned a lot in that context and while I’m still trying to get my BPD into regular therapy (“There’s nothing wrong with ME! It’s all y’all that are f’d up and don’t care!” “I’m this way because of XYZ, including YOU!” etc.) the framework has been helpful for me personally. Those “Walking on Eggshells” books are pretty good and there’s this therapist on YouTube (I think Daniel Fox?) who’s got some good techniques that might be helpful too.
It’s great to get to hear from someone else who’s going through it. I truly wish you the best. And I hope our conversation might be helpful to anyone who’s on CB.
Yeah DBT. It’s actually a much more effective treatment, if you can afford it. I was a single working mom (her dad was a real deadbeat on top of everything else), and the places that offered it where I live don’t take insurance for it, and it would have all been out of pocket at a point where I was struggling just to pay rent and bills. Each session at that time would have been about $500/each. I only wish I could have gotten her the services she needed back then, as I think she could have really benefitted. Now that she’s an adult, and without her own insurance, its even harder for her, but she does have an online support group of other BPD’s who try to check each other and their behaviors, and I think that helps her. And the fact that weed is now legal, and she says it helps with her anxiety and other intense feelings when she sparks up.
I stand in solidarity with you with your bro. It takes a LOT of patience and strength to deal with these hard to treat behavioral issues. We as the non-BDP’s also need to make sure we get therapy when needed and read lots self-help books to get through it. Ugh, Xoxo.
lizbert says:
Just ugh on the insurance/treatment options and their cost. I would love to be able to get my bro into DBT in his area (we live in different states) but although I have great insurance thru my job, I can’t cover him because he’s not my dependent.
It’s also tough because I feel like our BPDs could just roll into a regular/more cost-effective therapy session and… blame everything on their families. They tell stories about their experience through a really distorted lens, and most clinicians, without context, aren’t familiar enough with the disorder to distinguish that.
I do think it’s curious that there’s so much (self-medicating?) overlap between BPD and weed use. Like this Pete Davidson dude has been open about it, my brother has been smoking since he was 13. I personally don’t get it (wine is probably my drug of choice lol) but it’s kinda notable. No judgement from me but I do wonder if it makes things better or worse? Like, does it make them feel better in the short term but keep them from addressing what’s really bothering them? (Of course the same thing could be said for my nightly wine LOL.)
There’s also of course the added challenge in suggesting therapy WRT BPD abandonment issues. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard a version of “Oh, now you’re just trying to dismiss my feelings by passing me off to THERAPY” when what I mean is: no bruh, I am literally not emotionally or educationally equipped to deal with what you’re going through 😀 I’m sure you feel me even though our situations are different!
xxoL
LOL at Kim saying she didn’t post pictures because she was keeping their relationship private. But nice job getting everyone to stop paying attention to your “just work” comment!
LOL she kept their relationship private for just a few weeks at most. That’s all. Yes, great job shifting focus away from her horrible “work” comment.
Echoing other peoples’ sentiments of wishing Kim kept this to her self – yikes!! Not really what I would call “cute” rather it gives me serious NXIVM vibes 😳
Is she trying to compete here with her sister Kourthey and Travis, or Megan and MGK – for the weirdness/Goth/we’re so into each other vibe? LOL
I think Pete will be scarred enough from his relationship with Kim without adding a brand to it.
!!!! 1000 %
And here I thought Pete was going to lay off the tattoos/get some removed for his film career.
????
I guess to him it’s more than just a fling….
Yes, they all are.
I have friends in black fraternities that have branded themselves, so that doesn’t strike me as weird. I do find it odd to take that step with a relationship that seems so . . . not permanent.
Not a fan of this branding crap but also don’t know why people are clutching their pearls. It’s not as if this is the first time he’s done it. He always tattoos his gfs names etc on him/
Tbh It’s fascinating how people here instantly start dragging Pete for this and start talking about mental health.
I mean travis barker has a bunch of tattoos for kourtney but that’s cute and romantic?
Travis is pushing 50. Pete is 28. Just saying.
Between the two I get much more controlling unhealthy vibes from the travis/kourtney relationship with kourtney turning into an rock chick overnight and what not.
Travis and Kourtney are engaged and have also known each other for many years. Pete and Kim have only known each other for a few months. He tends to do this with every woman he’s with, which makes it standard for HIM to do, yes, but it doesn’t necessarily make it ok. There is something very impulsive about anyone who gets infatuated so quickly with a person, to the point where you start to make permanent changes to your body as some tribute to them in a very short time span. Then after it all said and done, he decides he needs to get them removed. Branding is on a whole other level. Impulsivity, intense feelings, self mutilation and fear of being alone are all BPD traits. So yes, people bringing up his mental health is valid. I don’t see anyone here dragging him over it, just pointing out that there is some concern that he is in a situation around a circle of people currently not conducive to his own mental health
Seems to me that Pete regulates his strong (good and bad) emotions with tattoos and branding. Not at all uncommon for someone with BDP.
I remember Pete got a bunch of tattoos when he was with Ariana Grande too.. And then got them removed. I don’t know how that branding (which in itself is a dumb idea but you do you I guess) would work but still, it seems like a routine for him.
Still, I wish them well.
Oh man, I remember seeing an (excellent) interview with him a few years back where he spoke about his significant self-harming and that a lot of his tattoos are scar cover ups. I am actually a fan but the dude has serious mental health issues, is under huge emotional stress, yet people expect him to be some level-headed, non-dramatic antidote to Kanye? It’s not going to happen.
Do tattoo places do that now? Or was it a home job? Are there any non-disturbing associations of human branding? I can see how little they follow the news (NVXIM trials).
Exactly, Pete is not the anti-thesis to Kanye, they’re actually similar men.
There is a local MedSpa by me that will laser off self-harm scars for free. It’s actually a really compassionate program and reminds me that everything is layered and nuanced.
I’ll throw my two cents in as a someone who tattooed her then boyfriends initials on her foot. First of all I was 22 and we had been together for four years and he was my first and only true love. We’re now happily married with kids and been together 21 years. My thinking was it was a snapshot of a really happy moment in my life and even if something were to happen down the line, I would always be grateful for that reminder of one of the best times in my life. Pete’s gotten tattoos for many of his loves and those breakups have not stopped him from seeking new relationships (and getting new tattoos dedicated to those relationships) nor is he stalking or harassing them. Pete has been open about his issues from his past and is clearly taking steps to continue his path to living his healthiest and happiest life. Who among us haven’t had difficult times that we had to learn to navigate? I hear those who say, not to the level of Pete, but I also never had a parent die in 9/11 nor had his level of success at age 18. While most would not get permanent tattoos or brands, it doesn’t matter to me if Pete does especially as Kim seems into it.
Final note- I also appreciate this is a gossip website and so snark away my fellow wonderful celebitches! If anyone needs me, I’ll be in the Kate bought another awful coat dress post look at that beautiful wolfhound Seamus.
I’ve seen enough interviews with him to have a soft spot for him and appreciate that he seems genuinely kind. And the fact that he’s actively managing his issues is huge. I think he said in that same interview that tattoos are similar to self harm for him, so he might be using tattoos as a substitute for more harmful behaviors.
That said, he has a tattoo guy basically on call all the time. I’ve seen tattoo places that offer branding. I hope there’s a happy ending to all this, but I hope Pete gets away from her.
This all screams “unhealthy” to me.
Every bit of it. And then going on Ellen to spill it all. No one needed to know about the branding, why share this with the world?
Actually you’re wrong. Kim did pursue Pete. She said she gave her number to someone to give to him after doing SNL. She reached out first. You will see it all on their new show. Also, they’ve only been dating a few months and he already has tatts of her…and a branding? That’s ummm scary. It’s like the other girls only got tatts, but Kim is special so she gets a branding. Insane.
Kris Humphrey 201 but he doesn’t know it. Kim is using him to keep in the news until she finds someone with more prestige.
She should have kept the branding private. That coming out does him no favors…..not that she cares.
She was jealous of Kourtney getting all the attention. Plus they have a new show to promote and have to get high ratings or it’s over for them. Pete is benefitting from this relationship as well though. He’s never been in the news more than he is now. He’s also going up into space next week…not sure if Kim really had anything to do with that, but I bet she’ll be there to give him a big hug/kiss when he lands…right infront of the cameras !
This is like Kris Humphrey in that I don’t think Kim is truly that into it. I think Kim is competitive with kourtney and Khloe and she rushed into a relationship with Kris because she saw that her sisters were getting married or having kids so she wanted the same and she wanted the attention and story on her. Before Pete it was Kourtney and Travis getting all the attention and I think she wanted a sexier storyline than getting a divorce and struggling with her law studies but it just doesn’t seem authentic (like how she was with Kris) which is why I think the tattoos and branding are just sort of gross.
Kim rushed into a relationship with Pete? She filed for divorce in February of 2021 & started dating Pete around Halloween 2021…that’s eight months later. Is 8 months too soon? That’s a genuine question… considering how quick celebs change partners & Kanye had dated how many people already by Halloween? What I do agree with she was grey rocking Kanye with her relationship, competing with her sisters & who knows maybe she’s having fun. I don’t know, I don’t take this relationship seriously. I will be surprised if it lasts through the summer. Branding is weird…that’s all I’ve got.
This…..is not going to end well.
I think he’s all in (you don’t brand yourself if you’re not) but I think when it is over and she’s gotten what she wanted out of it, she’ll have no problem walking away and he’s going to be messed up. And like, he’s a grown ass man making his own choices, but I don’t really think she or the Kardashian PR machine are thinking about what happens when this runs its course – and it will, for her anyway.
I’m sure the blurb about going IG official was supposed to sound cute, but even that comes across as calculating.
He can proclaim to be so much better and wiser after (or in) therapy all he wants, he’s still showing signs of love bombing (this is common for BPD as well as narcs), making his life and identity all about his new love interest and poor impulse control. These are the signs we clearly see of a personality disorder, imagine how much goes on behind the scenes.
I’ve seen this so many times, patients who learn something about themselves and stagnates in therapy. Their self awareness is heightened, but not enough to actually stop the behavior and choose better.
I’m afraid he’s far too vulnerable for someone like Kim.
All fun and games now, even bonding deeper because of Kanye, but pain and misery down the line.
However, Kim seems very codependent as well, so they might cling on to each other, afraid of letting go, even when they’ve had enough.
Every woman he gets with seems to be “the one” for him and he seems to fall fast, hard, and deep quickly. Then after a few months or so those same intense feelings seem to die down and it’s on to the next. He’s like the male, less polished and less glamorous JLo, but with mental health issues, so it’s more dangerous for him, because he actually starts to think about self-harm in the process. Kim and that whole Kardashian family dynamic aren’t good for his mental health.
I posted this in the wrong place before – Oof that reminds me of how he went in on Ariana’s change in skin color in his Netflix comedy after they broke up. So he’s not always 100% complimentary after he breaks up with someone! Kim may become part of his comedy routine.
But also, I just can’t imagine him – someone open about trauma, rehab, self harm, and suicide attempts, dating someone who is so about image, money, followers, and appearing to be better – richer, curvier, sexier, more famous- no matter what.
It’s gotta be surreal, somehow, seeing her kids constantly pose and snap pictures, and say “Omg I got 10 million likes!” and pretend to run off to the store and come back with plumped up faces and lips and maybe butts.
(Just assuming her kids do what mom does…)
I don’t know about bpd, but I did have someone threaten to kill themselves if we broke up, and I felt so trapped and scared and it triggered one of the worst traumatic periods of my life, because I actually cared so much.
while I adore Pete, strangely, I also wouldn’t wish anyone with mental health issues to interact with the Kardashians, and I hope he is not someone who threatens to kill himself in response to relationships ending.
The momager PR in full swing! It’s all about publicity dolls – just in time for the new Hulu show.
Meh. Branding has been around for a while as a body mod. Lots of people get them. Thank goodness her name is KIM, because the brand can consist of all straight lines, which makes the process somewhat easier.
Back when I was in high school (circa 1992 or so) some of the kids in my school got in to branding. One of the boys in my science class wanted to borrow a crucifix I wore so he could brand it in his skin. I didn’t even know how to respond to that, except to stay “don’t be stupid”
Art therapy is an excellent treatment for BPD, maybe Pete could try drawing or painting himself rather than on himself
https://arttherapyresources.com.au/case-study-bpd/
I wish Pete well and happy
Henna exists for a reason!
I feel bad for the kids. I don’t think any of these people are good parents as they all seem so self involved. I hope they have some good nannies around. Pete seems like a decent person but comes a cross as so young an unstable to me and I don’t see this ending well. I honestly don’t get how a comedian can even look at the Kardashian sisters without laughing at their ridiculous fake and ever changing appearances.
Luna I kinda think this too! The KK sisters are comedy gold! Are they sure they didn’t let the fox into the henhouse there
@LUNA17
My thoughts exactly. Everyone’s praising Pete (and sure he seems the most mature out of these three grown ups), but the fact that he can even stand to be with someone like Kim that leads that type of lifestyle and expresses herself the way she does, speaks volumes about him as a person.
I’ve always gotten a feeling he seeks validation and self identity in people outside of himself (his partners), and that he’s more of a hustler than most think he is.
He’s acting all calm, cool and nonchalant about it, but I know I’m good at picking up signals that isn’t very apparent right away, and I’ve always had this gut feeling that he’s like a crow; going for everything that sparkles and shines.
I think he might be doing it subconsciously, and ties his identity to all the shallow stuff in his life, a lot more than he is aware of.
I don’t doubt he’s having fun or even that he has feelings for Kim, but I also don’t think he’s hating all the attention, fame, opportunities and fluff that comes with this relationship.
I don’t see a stable, down to earth person looking at him, I see insecurity, identity issues and codependency.
We have to be honest. Kim does antagonize Kanye with some of the things she does like North and the TikTok videos. Everyone in this situation (Kardashians, Pete, Ye) is either a narcissist and/or mentally ill.
This is unfair and a little creepy. Anything Kim does that Kanye can’t control “antagonizes” him. It’s clear Kim has walked on eggshells around Kanye and still does quite a bit to try to accommodate him and avoid setting him off. She’s not responsible for his reactions, full stop.
About the Tiktok specifically:
Kanye’s been a very uninvolved parent and moved away from the family to Wyoming during the pandemic. Now he shows up for spontaneous visitation when he feels like it and goes to Paris or New York for a month when he doesn’t. By all accounts Kim started the Tiktok with North back when she and Kanye were still married, and he only started objecting to it when Kim started dating Pete. This isn’t about participating in parenting, it’s about controlling an ex.
Kim is the primary caregiver and she doesn’t have to accommodate Kanye’s every demand, particularly when Kanye himself is discussing North at rallies and on social media, having her sing at his Sunday Service and appear in his music videos–his concern about her privacy is selective at best and exclusively self-serving at work. It’s not through North’s TikTok that we found out that Kanye wanted to abort her.
Saying “We have to be honest. Kim does antagonize Kanye with some of the things she does like North and the TikTok videos” suggests that Kanye’s behavior is valid because Kim isn’t a perfect victim, that she’s ‘asking for it’. That’s an insidious rationale and it’s important to reject it.
He seems very needy/clingy to me. I mean, it doesn’t work with any other woman, why does Kim think she’s different?
All this talk about BPD is … I don’t even know what to say. I was in the Navy when I was young and didn’t like it. I kept going AWOL just cause it sucked in the military. But anyway I saw a psychologist and he said I could stay in if I wanted or I could get out on a Borderline Personality Disorder. I chose to get out. But all y’all talking about it makes it sound really awful. I do have abandonment issues but i think that’s more due to my dad never bring around and not spending time with us than BPD. My mom was always worried about my brother so she was preoccupied with him. So I felt somewhat alone growing up and still do. But anyway I don’t display a lot of the characteristics that you guys are describing. You’re making BPD sound really awful and scary. I’ve never threatened to self harm after a relationship broke up. Etc etc so either there’s a wide range of behavior on the BPD disorder or maybe “your people” aren’t really BPD or maybe I’m not BPD. But youre making it seem really awful so I think a lot of people might take your diagnosis as a reason not to date someone with BPD. And probably make someone with it not want to disclose it.
I’m sorry for making potentially offensive comments Joanna, about BPD. I can’t understand what it’s like to suffer from it, and I agree that people with BPD deserve full and loving relationships.
And – I would add – As someone who suffers, has suffered from other mental health issues, I think a boundary for me would be that someone with a history of BPD, depression, anxiety, an eating disorder, bipolar, etc, needed to have a therapist they trusted, a community of people they could rely on apart from me, if we were to date?
I am cis/het woman and when I was younger and naive and didn’t know about mental health, I assumed the person could just talk it out with me, friends, etc and that is a level of emotional labor and stress I never wish to undertake again.
I have read that cis het males tend to use their partners as therapists, so I’m sure there are other layered class, gender, race, sexuality issues at play.
But I think while it seems like people here are dogging on just BPD, i wish we as a society have to realize any acute untreated mental health issues – whether an eating disorder, bipolar, schizophrenia, bpd, depressive episode, etc is stressful for the person suffering, and they needs love and care and community support and therapy and time AND it can be stressful for families, partners, friends etc to understand why the person acts the way they do, will or won’t get help, love themselves and set firm boundaries?
The job of society is to show empathy toward people with disorders. It’s not the job of society to excuse or enable it. Untreated mental health disorders can harm others, simple as that, especially when children are involved.
I have been on the receiving end of two people with untreated PD, and I have also been the culprit behind toxic behavior due to undiagnosed CPTSD and anxiety before I spent a good decade in therapy learning to cope with my anger issues. It is not easy to cope with it, but if you choose not to address it at all, you risk becoming abusive and toxic.
Hurt people hurt people. These are two men who show a pattern of behaviors that do not indicate they are being proper help for their mental health problems. My feeling is Kim is playing with fire, which might be fine if it was just her, but there are four kids in the middle of this. Tread carefully, my dear.
This is…messy.
My prediction is when they drama high of dealing with Kanye isn’t there to inspire the emotional high of being a team, these two are going to implode messily. He’s most such a textbook case of personality disorders and how they ride from one high to another because they don’t have coping mechanisms to deal with peaceful, boring normality. Everything has to be intense, and the moment it stops being that, it stops working.
I would have sworn that thumbnail was Kylie. This won’t end well for Pete.
She could be riding such a wave of public support right now, but no, she keeps opening her mouth.