Us Weekly: Prince George, 8, will be a good king because he’s ‘incredibly tidy’

I enjoy seeing photos of the royal kids as much as the next person. The Cambridge kids are cute as hell, and they all seem to have strong personalities whenever we see them. If you ask me, Charlotte is the boldest child of the three, and Louis is probably their “easy child,” just a sweet kid who never complains. Even at a young age, George was pulled away from his siblings and singled out for special attention by the media and by his family. Of course George knows that he’s “different” because he’s the heir to the heir to the heir. I just wish that the Middletons and the Windsors had made an agreement early on to not single out George, and to really just let him be a kid with his siblings. I also find this Us Weekly story kind of creepy? They’re already embiggening George as future-king material and the child is eight years old. For the love of…

Coming into his own! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s son Prince George is preparing to become king one day. “His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 8-year-old royal family member. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine…. Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England,” noting that the little one is also “incredibly tidy” and “immaculate.” The future monarch, however, is still a “fun-loving” kid with a “cute, mischievous side,” the source tells Us. “He likes to play pranks on his parents and siblings, and making everyone laugh,” the insider explains. “Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy. … It’s clear Prince William and Kate are raising him well.” The Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, are also the parents of Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The pair will send their eldest son to boarding school in September where he will semi-board. For now, George is focused on his art. Not only has Prince Charles’ eldest grandchild “inherited [his grandpa’s] talent,” but he has skills “well beyond his years,” the insider goes on to tell Us. “He copies the art and photographs that are up in his Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall homes,” the source says. “He’ll spend hours painting and drawing and absolutely loves it. Kate and William are astonished by how good he is and have framed some of his paintings and given them to [Queen] Elizabeth [II] as gifts. His favorite thing to do is draw pictures of his family.”

This is definitely from the Embiggening Kate School of PR – an overemphasis on how incredible and extraordinary someone is, while also overemphasizing how completely normal and well-adjusted they are. That’s exactly what Kate’s keen birthday PR was like in January. Kate was the most perfect person in the world, the most beautiful and accomplished who never put a foot wrong, while also being humble and normal and completely average. Imagine going around and saying with a straight face, “This eight-year-old child is incredibly tidy, he’ll be a perfect king!” Imagine putting that onto a child, too. “You’re the future king, you have to be tidy and you need to paint!” Also: Us Weekly is saying with confidence that George will go to a boarding school and that he’ll “semi-board”? Interesting.