Us Weekly: Prince George, 8, will be a good king because he’s ‘incredibly tidy’

I enjoy seeing photos of the royal kids as much as the next person. The Cambridge kids are cute as hell, and they all seem to have strong personalities whenever we see them. If you ask me, Charlotte is the boldest child of the three, and Louis is probably their “easy child,” just a sweet kid who never complains. Even at a young age, George was pulled away from his siblings and singled out for special attention by the media and by his family. Of course George knows that he’s “different” because he’s the heir to the heir to the heir. I just wish that the Middletons and the Windsors had made an agreement early on to not single out George, and to really just let him be a kid with his siblings. I also find this Us Weekly story kind of creepy? They’re already embiggening George as future-king material and the child is eight years old. For the love of…
Coming into his own! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s son Prince George is preparing to become king one day.
“His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the 8-year-old royal family member. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine…. Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England,” noting that the little one is also “incredibly tidy” and “immaculate.”
The future monarch, however, is still a “fun-loving” kid with a “cute, mischievous side,” the source tells Us. “He likes to play pranks on his parents and siblings, and making everyone laugh,” the insider explains. “Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy. … It’s clear Prince William and Kate are raising him well.”
The Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, are also the parents of Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The pair will send their eldest son to boarding school in September where he will semi-board.
For now, George is focused on his art. Not only has Prince Charles’ eldest grandchild “inherited [his grandpa’s] talent,” but he has skills “well beyond his years,” the insider goes on to tell Us.
“He copies the art and photographs that are up in his Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall homes,” the source says. “He’ll spend hours painting and drawing and absolutely loves it. Kate and William are astonished by how good he is and have framed some of his paintings and given them to [Queen] Elizabeth [II] as gifts. His favorite thing to do is draw pictures of his family.”
This is definitely from the Embiggening Kate School of PR – an overemphasis on how incredible and extraordinary someone is, while also overemphasizing how completely normal and well-adjusted they are. That’s exactly what Kate’s keen birthday PR was like in January. Kate was the most perfect person in the world, the most beautiful and accomplished who never put a foot wrong, while also being humble and normal and completely average. Imagine going around and saying with a straight face, “This eight-year-old child is incredibly tidy, he’ll be a perfect king!” Imagine putting that onto a child, too. “You’re the future king, you have to be tidy and you need to paint!” Also: Us Weekly is saying with confidence that George will go to a boarding school and that he’ll “semi-board”? Interesting.
Well seeing as being king isn’t an actual job in any real sense, being tidy is as good a qualification as any I guess?
Thank goodness he’s tidy. Heaven forbid a slob takes the throne.
It’s interesting that of all the things you could say about any 8 years old, they chose to bc emphasize fastidious and art lover. Remember the ridicule when it came out that he liked the ballet classes in preschool?
This. They choose 3 descriptors for an 8-year-old child and choose “incredibly tidy, immaculate, focused on his art”.
This doesn’t sound like embiggening at all. It’s like saying hey fellow children come pick on him in school.
“He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind.”
Oh so he already knows how to boss the servants around. Gotcha. That’s got to be a delight for the household staff.
George is never going to be king and neither is his daddy. So he won’t have to worry about that being a tidy king.
I agree. I’ve thought forever that Charles will end the monarchy.
Ok so for the first two paragraphs you could just exchange Kate with George and it would still read the same.
So true and creepy.
Yes! Coming into his own? They just recycled Kate’s pr.
That’s just sad all around.
When you you can use the same line for an 8 year old and a 40 year old, thats sad.
Bet he achieves his own before his mother.
Yes! It’s like they just copy-pasted from a Kate article. Ew.
OMG so right! And like what’s with needing future future whatevers to be so EXCEPTIONALLY AMAZING, as if that matters even a jot?
Would be so refreshing to turn the clock back to when the Royals and everyone else just openly acknowledged that monarchies have nothing to do with being good or decent or familiar and everything to do with blood and birth order. Pre-Victoria, Kings went mad and openly chased mistresses and generally people got on with it.
Next, the palace will tell us George waves his lil cap in the air and shouts “God Bless Us Every One!” at every family dinner while Kate looks on with limpid eyes and hushed reverence.
“OMG so right! And like what’s with needing future future whatevers to be so EXCEPTIONALLY AMAZING, as if that matters even a jot?” @ElleV: How else do you foster an UNhealthy and UNrealistic expectation in the heirs that THEY should be the most popular, most talked-about and the most beloved? That way, they grow up thinking that no one (not even their wife) should eclipse them, right Charles? Or their brother, isn’t that so, William?
Yep, I could tell that by the instinctive gag impulse that hit me as I read it.
Ugh.
Oh, for fcks sake. That’s all I’ve got for this inane headline.
I feel so sorry for that poor child.
I feel sorry for him, too. There’s something sad about him, even when he’s smiling. He’s not sullen, or mopey. But he almost always looks as if he’s in mourning for something.
@Booboocita, he strikes me as a very sensitive child. Which is how my son is too, and it can be heartbreaking sometimes even with a normal kid, let alone a worldwide public figure with tons of photographers around him.
George always looks happier at public events when his siblings are there too, so they should just all go out together like a normal family. Everyone KNOWS George is the heir. There’s no reason whatsoever to start singling him out at age eight. Poor little guy.
(He’s already starting out at a disadvantage with those two nitwits as parents)
I’ll say even as a toddler in public appearances he was often remarkably unamused by being trotted out like a show pony. You could see it in his facial expressions, those famous photos.
He seems acutely aware of the attention he gets and doesn’t like it.
Even at something “fun” like the big England football match, he seemed unsettled at times between trying to enjoy it.
I do as well!! This is all CopyKeen pimping her son out for PR! It’s standard PR speak of CopyKeen IS the exceptional parent as well as her well as her influence on king-maker TOB!! CopyKeen is desperate to claim how vital she is regarding the future of the Monarchy!! This is utterly disgusting that CopyKeen, and a heavy dash of CarolE, using George out on an international stage to puff up CopyKeen. I think that since Chaz and Camilla have become off-limits, George that is the current sacrificial lamb.
Poor little guy. It’s consistently depressing to see how too many of the rich and powerful cannibalize their kids. 🙁
I am with you. Now they are just attributing random things to a little boy who has a house filled with help. Tidy?!? Poor George.
Sometimes, I see headlines like this and wonder why I follow the Royals
Agreed. Because now I’m thinking if the other royals (senior or otherwise) are messy and untidy AF. Also, is that the main quality of a “good king”?
I hear and second each point you are making
OMG, let this kid be! Hopefully, George will grow up to be strong enough to overcome this utter sycophancy! I hope he has inherited at least some of Diana’s grace, courage, and rebellious spirit!
Coming here and reading the comments is the best part of following the royals.
This is the only site I get royal news and gossip
If tidy makes him happy then fine. All I want for this kid is to be happy, whatever that means for him.
Southern Fried, when I read their description, I immediately wondered if he’s so “tidy” because he’s controlling what he can in a chaotic environment. There’s just something about how they emphasized this that made me a bit uncomfortable on his behalf.
Yeah, I wondered if they meant obsessively and compulsively tidy.
Or do Mummy or Daddy get reallyreally angry when things aren’t immaculately perfect, and this is his way of shielding himself?
Saucy&Sassy, yipes. That—and the pressure to live up to a perfect British boy image—can spawn a crushing lot of perfectionism. And that’s a game no one can win. 🙁
It’s actually painful to see an eight year old talked about this way – he’s “coming in to his own”? It’s exactly the same playbook as Kate, although I guess it’s more appropriate for George’s age. It’s very stage parent-ish. Yuck.
Also, “he’s so tidy!” Good news, commoners, the empire is saved!
It’s so wrong. He’s just a kid! He’s not a great, ahead-of-his time artist so special that his parents frame his work for gan-gan. This is what parents do with 8yo’s drawings. Fridges everywhere are plastered with artwork. They really shouldn’t be writing anything about this child, he owes no one a doggone thing at this point. And since when is tidiness kingly? Impossibly dumb. If a king does it, it’s ‘kingly’.
Indeed. I doubt seriously that he is a prodigy the way Raphael and Durer were, so they need to give it a rest.
He’s starting to more and more take on William’s features, poor kid. I hope he doesn’t inherit the personality as well.
Definitely reminds me of a Spencer especially his eyes. If you stood him next to Charles Spencer the eyes are the same.
I like his eyes but, for the life of me, I cannot unsee comedian Louie Anderson. (Damn the person who first pointed out their resemblance!)
I think he has the Middleton looks now but I think that could all change like it did for William when he got “windsorized” and stopped looking a lot like his mother.
All I can think is “And it begins…”
This poor child.
Let that child be a KID!! Why does a kid need a PR campaign starting at 8 years old!? At the bare minimum, wait until he’s a teen. Sure, train him up behind the scenes, but let him be a child in peace!
I never read about the British royals until Meghan came along, but does anyone know whether PR stories about such young heirs are normal? Did they do this when William and Charles were this young too? This is not even a story about George when he’s at a ballgame, this is just from out of nowhere.
This US Weekly piece is crazy. George seems pretty reserved to me may be he’s different in private.
Every time we’ve seen this child in public, he seems nervous and unsure of himself. He seems to be more shy, reserved, and definitely quieter than his sibs. In private, he may be different…but then again, we will ONLY SEE him in PUBLIC. How he is “in private” is of no real consequence to “his subjects”.
Frankly, I feel like it’s going to blow up with Bitter Brother. Either he is going to blow it up with his behavior/lack of real training to take over, or “his” govt. with scandals and pay for plays.
I think that Bitter Brother will implode the Monarchy. He has zero skills for statesmanship and is utterly lazy beyond words. Bitter Brother has been able to skirt any true work or create anything of substance except Earthsh!t, which is comical at best. Bitter Brother has bombed on every tour. Their choo-choo Covid trip proved that!! The fact that TQ had to take him back to Scotland was proof that he is ill equipped for his duties at nearly 40!!!
There go humans equating cleanliness with moral purity again. The more things change the more they stay the same.
It’s next to godliness, right? Or in this case, kingliness.
@ BeanieBean, in their minds, the King (or Queen) IS God.
Here’s hoping, we abolish the monarchy before we get to him.
W…..T…..F.
He’s EIGHT. His confidence has grown by leaps and bounds over the last couple of years? What, since he was 5? He’s both immaculate and a prankster, he’s SO talented at art that he blows everyone away, he’s completely normal and down to earth, but also so prepared already to be king?
Like…..he’s EIGHT. I don’t know if this is just Us Weekly making it all up again or if KP sent out minions to embiggen the FFFK in the US media….but its gross either way. And also, like with Kate, the embiggening ends up making him (or his parents) seem completely out of touch with the average person/child.
That was my exact thought too, Becks. My oldest is about to turn 8, I guess she’s more confident? Because she’s completely out of the little kid phase (where it’s normal for kids to have “accidents” at school)?
It’s extremely creepy and weird. And it is exactly how they talk about Kate, which isn’t flattering for either one of them. I hope they didn’t send this stuff out on purpose, but the school tidbit says maybe they did. Gold standard advisors in action.
He is a child and the way the media is framing it, especially through his ‘future, future, kingship’ is wild.
He is an adorable kid who has interests and hobbies and like all kids is changing all the time. Done. Fixed it.
Why the need to get the Kate treatment already?
They should not be doing stories on an 8 year old. What’s weird is that it sounds like the usual PR lines for Kate. Let’s hope that US Weekly is going rogue because if this has been supported in any way by either parent, then it’s simply bad parenting. Your eight year old should never be exploited for positive PR.
Besides no sane adult cares if a child is tidy and certainly will not imbue that with future leadership skills.
I don’t think that US Weekly went rogue. This has CopyKeen and CarolE’s fingerprints all over it!!
I am wondering if the current situation with the marriage between W&K is being seen on the walls and this is the play that they both put out. CarolE has been scheming her way into the royal family and the aristos for decades and she has no intent of going quietly!!
It also could be that Carole and Khate are getting that periodic urge to embiggen her (Kate that is). But someone may have had a quiet word with them after Philip’s death and again when Charles launched his Operation Elevate Camilla mission. Well, Carole and Khate didn’t want to antagonize Charles but just had to scratch the old itch, so they compromised and targeted George because they figured that George would be thought to be untouchable. Hence, the familiar language about “coming into his own” and the silly superlatives like he’s the funniest, the best artist, and, Oh, yeah, there are also two others…
Completely agree @Nic919. If Kate & Carole have their hands in this they need to stop and leave him out of their PR shenanigans.
When my cousin’s daughter was about that age, she was incredibly neat and tidy, always hanging up her clothes and arranging her shoes in the closet and doing all her homework before going out to play. Her parents, both super high achiever types, were horrified at these early signs of domesticity – “are we raising a housekeeper?” But later, their daughter discovered friends and boys and everything changed…
He’s “focused on his art”.
That he gives to his granny THE QUEEN.don’t forget that part.
My grandkiddos always did art for me. In fact when my youngest started kindergarten (and I no longer watched her all day) she drew me a picture of herself so I would have someone there with me during the day. I hate that all normal things kids do are promoted as extraordinary things that these celeb children (just not George) do.
QEII is his great-grandmother, not his grandmother. Of course we had the disturbing story last year about how W&K make the kids make artwork and cards for Diana. WTF.
I thought he was interested in aviation, or farming, or Faberge eggs…
He needs to worry about being serious about his university education because there will be no throne waiting for him. If William lives as long as his paternal grandparents, that’s about a good 55-60 more years for George to wait. It’s not happening.
Step aside, Charles and William, George is READY for the throne!
This kid isn’t going to be King.
That’s not a dunk on George, he seems… like a child. But that institution has got to go sooner rather than later.
Now nanny Maria has to start drawing pictures, they had her writing letters to granny Diana last year. I’m sure she didn’t sign up for this.
And so it begins… the great FFFK will save the monarchy. Prince George’s childhood is officially over at 8, I find that very sad.
On a side note I just noticed he looks to has dark brown eyes, I don’t know why I thought they were green🤷🏻♀️. He looks so much like Grandpa M..
And so it begins – so true. The embiggening of PG when he is 8 – W T F. Then we wonder why those who rule in this family have so many hangups and issues. I can see why Diana wanted to break that cycle – well, as much as she could do so.
And by tidy do they mean he won’t let his affairs and issues leak out to the press and public – like his father’s or grandfather’s???
It is sad there childhoods are not protected more from these articles. The palaces and rags do follow a pattern so Princess C and Prince L a will now become they jesters and scapegoats.. look for these articles soon.
Did they cover William like this in 1990? I don’t seem to recall at least not in US magazines. It seemed to be both William and Harry getting coverage together.
I was pretty young and really have fuzzy recollection on his. BUT I did read interviews where their mother understood how the effects of singling out Wills. So she always tried to have them together. Granted, I also heard about how much she relied on Wills as he got older. She was no saint, but I think she clearly understood the ramifications on Wills if she didn’t try to make it a more even playing ground. I mean, hell, she had her husband to look at as a case in point.
I don’t think the US market singled out William because at the time his kingship seemed to be so distant (I mean it still does) and he and harry were seen as a package deal, obviously with William being the one we American girls all had crushes on but that was bc of his looks and status of “prince,” but not necessarily bc he was going to be king, you know?
*pours one out for William’s good looks*
But I think in the Firm he was always singled out and prioritized over Harry.
@ Seraphina, yes! Diana did try to protect the boys and treat them as equals but it didn’t happen. There were too many people signaling out Bitter Brother and we are seeing the results. Whereas we see George being treated differently at the start.
This will all end badly for all 3 children.
Diana was more savvy about what was going on with William and Harry than Charles was and is. She could see that it would not end well if she and Charles favored William over Harry and left Harry home and took William solo when they went to games and so forth. Charles apparently agreed back then since he went along with it. After Diana passed away, the “FIRM” took over. Charles would protect William from press criticism and Harry would be scapegoated. And this culminated in Charles choosing to support William rather than Harry. A normal father would have told the older son to back off if he tried to get too controlling with his younger sibling. I think it is worse for George, Kate and William seem to lack the sensitivity to make sure the other children are paid attention to.
I think the Queen Mother singled out William and Diana didn’t like it. It must’ve been confusing and hurtful to Harry. It always amazes me that the QM, though not a born Royal, acted like a self appointed gatekeeper or guardian of the Royal family.
My youngest loves helping me do the laundry and likes to take a swiffer and ‘dust’. My oldest likes helping wash the dishes and make his bed. Both also like to draw comics (no copying famous art here!) I guess this means they’d be exceptional Kings if they were born into the Windsor family?
This article is ridiculous and gross. I do not understand if Keen PR put it out there what was the point of it? (Other than to make some parents feel good about themselves?)
Oh god. Please let this boy enjoy being a child and just having hobbies/personality traits that are there because they are instead of trying to twist and prove how much of a future King it makes him.
Shambridge stans always say how unhappy and miserable Harry is… But why don’t they have that same energy for their little white heir? He is only 8 years old and always looks miserable. Even his father was more ‘cheerful’ than him at that age
‘Coming into his own!’ Wow, how embarrassing, it’s EXACTLY how they describe is mother.
Considering this kid will never be expected to make a bed or put his clothes in the hamper in his life (regardless of whatever “everyday normal kid” BS his parents and the BM spew) on this whole article is laughable to me.
Tidy King George, what I would give to have one of those models in my house.
They use the same vocabulary to describe his parents. They’re saying he, 8, is in the same phase of life as his parents, 40.
Also, just let him be a kid!
He’s an eight yr old kid born into circumstances not of his choosing to parents not of his choosing. He should be allowed to live his life as much as possible at least until he’s old enough to choose being more public. I hope he’s being encouraged to do well in school and have something for himself. This family can eat you alive.
I’m wondering why there’s a need to focus on an 8 year old? I guess they are really scraping the bottom of the barrel for content to feed the beast.
I think it’s more pushing a link to Queen Elizabeth, who was a very tidy child apparently, to reassure the public he will make a similar monarch.
William we can maybe compare with Ethelred the Unready lol
Tidy? From the descriptions she may have/had OCD. She would cry and be unable to sleep if she hadn’t lined her pairs of shoes up just right.
Nothing to see here folks… just another exceptional soon-to-be young man raised by a perfectionist mother with a severe eating disorder and a neglectful dad. I’m sure he’ll be just fine… just like the rest of his family. SMH.
Think his mother will come up with some pie charts to prove this ‘tidy’ theory?
I kind of wonder what happens if George turns out to be gay.
I’ve wondered that, too…odds are that *eventually* it will happen, if the monarchy continues to limp along. This is JMO but I can’t see William taking it well.
There have been many gay monarchs through the years. Covered up and married off anyway, which is what I expect the BRF would do if George was gay. Of all of them, I’d expect the Dutch monarchy to be the first to make changes. Make it legal for the monarch to be gay, married, and however they have biological children for those children to be in the line of succession.
^^ @Lorelei said:
“I can’t see William taking it well.”
At least publicly, William stated in June 2019, while visiting an LGBT charity, that he wouldn’t mind if his kids are gay, but he would worry about the pressures they’d face.
George is already facing undue pressures at his age with the burden of kingship and the p.r. sycophancy.
I don’t think William no matter what he said publicly would be happy if George was gay. What he says and how he thinks are IMO two different things.
Yes, again he was projecting about his kids to suit the occasion. The Cambridges are notorious for this.
Hope George and the others have all been set free from monarchy before anything like that even an issue.
But, I thought i was maybe reading too much into it, but this article is imposing all kinds of outdated gay stereotypes on George. Tidy, sensitive, artistic. Tabloids pushing a narrative on a kid long before it’s remotely relevant or anybody’s business?
I feel so badly for this little boy. I hope the monarchy is abolished while he’s still young enough to enjoy youth untethered to the future king nonsense.
For all of the childhood/mental health “initiatives”, it’s strange that they would single out AN 8 YEAR OLD CHILD and share private details of his life. Have his parents consulted childhood mental health professionals to inquire whether this strategy is helpful for him?
And as pps have said, the comments about being fastidiously tidy are not only odd, they suggest he may have OCD tendencies. Whether or not or does isn’t the point. Mental health “champions” should be extra careful with their wording.
I hope when George is old enough to know what his parents are saying about him he runs around trashing the palace in response 😉
Prince Andrew is apparently very tidy and expects everything to be in the correct place. Is this really such a great thing?
The Queen is often described as having been a “tidy child” one who would jump out of bed at night to make sure her shoes were straitened and paired. Sounds like they are pulling some of that for George.
Royal coverage is never more idiotic than when it’s about George.
Diana was the same from her late teens on, if not before.
They are going back to bringing the child “heir” to the forefront and not paying as much attention to t he spares. It reminds me of the balcony appearances with Emperor and Empress and the male heir. It’s bad for George and Charlotte and Louis, George may get the super entitlement center of attention behavior of his father if they keep going on this path. IMO.