Duchess Kate’s b-day portraits will be displayed in separate locations next week

It’s still bonkers to me that the Duchess of Cambridge organized a birthday portrait photoshoot and hired an Italian fashion photographer, and that she insisted on a white backdrop (even though the portraits were shot at a botanical garden). It’s also bonkers to me to see how Kate barely looks like herself in these photos! The airbrushing wizards and all of that, but yes, she was absolutely doing some Rose Hanbury cosplay. The imagery is just awful too – the Civil War widow realness, the ‘80s mall Glamour Shot and the one where she looks nothing like herself. Painful. Anyway, we now know which portrait will be shown in which location near and dear to Kate’s heart:
Kate Middleton’s birthday portraits are going on tour! The stunning shots of the Duchess of Cambridge, which were taken by fashion photographer Paolo Roversi in November ahead of the royal’s 40th birthday on January 9, will be displayed in venues across the U.K. that have special ties to the royal.
One will be shown near Bucklebury, Berkshire, where she grew up, another will be displayed at the University of St. Andrews, where she and Prince William met and fell in love as freshmen and one will appear in Anglesey, north Wales, where the couple lived as newlyweds.
The portraits will eventually enter the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is Patron. Ahead of the Portrait Gallery’s re-opening in 2023, the photographs will be part of its Coming Home project, a nationwide initiative that sees portraits of well-known individuals being sent to locations that they are closely associated with.
The black-and-white shot of the Duchess of Cambridge looking to the left will be displayed at St. James the Less in the Berkshire village of Pangbourne from March 22 until April 5. From April 7 until June 4, it will then appear at the Reading Museum, which is close to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where Kate was born in 1982. The church “has welcomed the Middleton family as parishioners over several generations and the Reading Museum was chosen due to its proximity to the Royal Berkshire Hospital, where The Duchess was born,” the National Portrait Gallery said in a statement.
The striking image of Kate in a red Alexander McQueen gown will be displayed between June 13 and September 30 at the Wardlaw Museum at the University of St. Andrews, where she and William started dating.
The third photo of Kate in a one-shoulder white dress is headed to Anglesey’s Oriel Môn museum between July 16 and October 2. The island, in northwest Wales, is where the couple lived together in their early years of marriage while William worked as an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.
A museum close to where she grew up in Bucklebury, a museum in Wales where she lived for a few years as a fiancee and newlywed, and a museum near St. Andrews, where she baited the trap to catch a princely husband. I joked about this in January, but again: why nothing in London or Norfolk? Kate has spent much more time living in London than she ever spent in Wales. Ditto for Norfolk. Think about how weird it is that none of these photos will be exhibited in Norfolk, where Kate’s children took their first steps, where they rode out the pandemic, where William plunges himself into every available rose bu– oh, I get it.
I still get eerie vibes with that throw back Victorian pic. They are all no bueno, IMO. She could have done better. But, that is always the case with the FFQC of England.
Edit: Not sure if anyone else mentioned this before, but FFK is also turning 40. Strange how they did not do a release of portraits together – they could have done solo pics and pics together to mark them turning 40.
You make way too much sense, lol. In all seriousness…Kate is NOT the heir, so all this fuss being made over her turning 40 is just weird to me. Like they’re going to have to be SO extra for William’s 40th to offset this. Doing a photo shoot together would have been a good solution AND would’ve gone a long way to make people actually believe they enjoy each other’s company.
He could barely be bothered to do two pictures for their 10 year anniversary. It’s crazy there was more fanfare over her 40th than that. He truly is checked out.
It’s weird bc now if they don’t put out at least three new portraits of William, it will seem like Kate is more important. They should have done of Kate, one or two of William (maybe one in uniform, one not?) and then one of the two together. They could have released the one of them together around their anniversary and had a 1-2 punch of sorts. (birthday portraits! anniversary portrait!)
I would not be shocked if they start releasing portraits of them together on the Invictus Games opening ceremony day. Claiming a sneak peek of their official anniversary portraits.
Hee. This pic reminds me of a favorite ghost story.
I think it would have been a beautiful portrait if it were in color, especially the background against her white gown. This sepia thing it has going on drains all the life out of it.
I’m surprised Kate didn’t insist that one be in color since it’s the only one that shows off Big Blue. And we know how much she loves to show that off.
I’m surprised it wasn’t all black and white/sepia tone EXCEPT for Big Blue, lol.
But why? What is the point of having these portraits hung all over the country? They’re 40th birthday portraits, not portraits of Kate holding the orb and sceptre…she wishes.
Well the article mentions that these shots are part of a larger campaign by the gallery where famous people get their pictures taken and they get exhibited in a place near to their hearts. So I’m guessing it’s just a campaign to pull visitors.
I know, I still don’t get it though. I’m having trouble wrapping my brain around why someone’s birthday portrait is being displayed in multiple cities like it’s a Jackson Pollock series when it’s just photos of Kate wearing a dress. It’s more ridiculous embiggening to me.
I don’t think many locals are going to go. Do the spouses in the RAF in Anglesey that kate never bothered to join really want to view the photos? Or the Buckleberry locals who get to deal with the grandiose Middletons on a daily basis?
Maybe in the day when internet didn’t exist this might be a thing, but none of these are works of art that need to be seen in person.
This is going to be one of those things where her “fans” are going to gush about it but none of them will show up.
Lol, will the other portraits also not look like their subjects? I would be embarrassed to show my actual face after indulging in this weird fantasy. Maybe that’s why no London show—the laughter would be deafening.
I know!! They tweaked CopyKeen to the point of her not looking like herself!!
It looks like an ego trip even if they pretend it’s part of a program. Kate only has name recognition because she chased a man for almost a decade and then got married and had kids. She’s really irrelevant otherwise and these photos at 40 show how little she’s done. Many 40 year olds are very accomplished, her sister in law in particular but also you could name a hundred women who have done more than her. If she wasn’t propped up by the establishment no one would even bother.
This also seems to try to emulate what they do with the Queen’s photos, the actual monarch. Did they even do this for Philip when he was alive? He was at least consort in any case, not the spouse of the son of the prince of wales.
Unheard of in America unless you’re a Trump
“Stunning shots” lol these people love to lie.
It’s been more than a month and these pictures are still awful to me. Sorry.
Yeah, these photos are truly awful. I don’t think that many will visit the museum to see them.
Eh, I don’t know about “stunning” – is “nonplusing” a word? “Bemusing” would also work (“puzzle, confuse, or bewilder”).
“Stunning” as in “unrecognizable.”
Stunning is used all the time with her. The only stunning thing with the photos is how they pretend they aren’t photoshopped to death and that the cosplay of Rose and Diana isn’t obvious. (There is an off the shoulder photo of Rose in a red dress that surfaced from a magazine and there are a lot of resemblances. )
That red dress also reminds me of Diana’s emerald green poofy-sleeved ballgown that she wore for a set of photos with Charles–I think for the engagement? They’re very formal photos, with him in one of his dress uniforms & her in that green gown, wearing jewels, and I think they’re both sitting on fancy gilt chairs? No, she’s in the chair & he’s standing beside her. That’s the gown I’m thinking of.
Maybe they are playing with the word STUN which means: knock unconscious or into a dazed or semiconscious state and/or astonish or shock (someone) so that they are temporarily unable to react. So, yes she looked stunning – the community has been stunned by the photos, due to how God awful they are – that they cannot immediately react.
@BeanieBean I know what photo you are referring to and that one is truly stunning. You are right, maybe Kate’s red taffeta dress was referencing that Di photo because any stalker would most likely stop at that photo and be impressed. Do you think she tried to talk William into posing with her so it would be a total KopyKate but he refused?
What the heck is going on?
She looks so much like her mother in the red dress shot. And “Rose Hanbury cosplay!” Thanks for my first laugh of the day.
Maybe it’s just me but these are photographs of a single individual and not a moment in time (unlike the Hold Still exhibition). These are akin to something that you can print up at your local CVS. Do they really need to go on tour and be displayed as “fine art?”
Well, this is what Kate doesn’t understand. If these photographs at all felt connected by something other than the subject, it would feel pretty cool. A small story is being told.
Her photos are disjointed and don’t even look like her. It’s going to be hilarious once they are shown all together. I’m sure the gallery staff will be looking for a way to display the photos separately because they just aren’t cohesive, interesting or spectacular.
I think when they get to the NPG they should only ever display one at a time, and switch them out once a year or something. That’s how you get repeat visitors, by changing up your displays from time to time.
Serious question. Do people actually travel places to go see these in person? That is just as weird..
I’ve traveled to see certain exhibits, so the concept doesn’t feel that strange to me. I can see celebrating artists. I can also understand exhibits that showcase a certain era, like Dorothea Lange’s work in the Depression.
I would not, however, travel anywhere to see someone’s vanity photos that she’s desperately dying to share with the world, but can’t because she’s already claimed to be shy and modest, so she did this.
This is it. Usually travelling exhibits are from famous photographers not glamour shots heavily altered.
Yes to your whole comment @Merricat! Back in travel days, we’d always make sure we’d see what was going to be in the local galleries/museums because we never get travelling shows where I live. For example, by chance in Sweden we saw a Van Gogh exhibit in a smaller city! Seeing a picture of a royal that I’ve seen on the internet would not be something I’d stop by to see.
Why on earth are these photographs going on tour? It baffles me. Why would anyone go out of their way to see them? They are odd photos anyway, IMO. They are edited so much they bear little resemblance to Kate,
I am confused as well. Why would anybody take time out of their day to go see this?
February 22, 2022 – Duchess Meghan’s Armani dress was named the ‘dress of 2021’ by a UK fashion museum.
That’s why.
Ooh, good theory!
Maybe the portraits going on tour count as work events for her?lol
What is the over-under on how soon we will see Ma Middleton “caught” proudly admiring her daughter’s portrait by “paparazzi” at the Bucklebury museum? Kate has such a nice, stable family you guys!
What a waste of money.
And a disservice to the photographer. He must be cringing from Italy or wherever he came from. I can hear it now, “Aren’t you that photograp….”, “NO, that wasn’t me. I can certainly attest that I have never met Catherine” 🙅🏽♂️🙅🏽♂️
The gallery is reopening next year? Why us it closed? Surely, it’s not COVID anymore.
These portraits look so unlike her. And suck so bad. The Victorian one fails to look properly Victorian because nobody Aristocratic in the Victorian era would have a dress with such sleeves/neckline.
The other two make her face and hair look unrecognizable. I love the red dress and it’s pockets, but no way Kate wears such a thing irl. Such an odd series of pictures.
Nobody aristocratic of that era would look that thin either because that was usually the sign of extreme poverty.
If I believed she had any interest in history I would definitely think she was trying to imitate Empress Sisi in these pics, who also vigorously maintained an extremely low weight (I don’t want to say “also had an eating disorder” since I don’t know Kate and I’m not a doctor, but you get the idea) and was obsessive about her long hair.
Aristocratic Victorian women absolutely tried to look thin, including using body-deforming corsets: it was not a sign of poverty. Thin, delicate wilting flower of a woman wasting away with tuberculosis was IN.
The corsets made them thin but they did not go for protruding bones. The paintings of the day would not have reflected that at all. And the corsets were making an hourglass shape, not a stick shape. Pre Victorian regency looks might have been taller and thinner to match the dress style, but by mid Victorian period the aesthetic was to a curvier and shapelier form. The pre Raphaelites are an example of this.
The desire to have a boyish figure as a stylish aesthetic did not appear until the early 20th century mostly when the styles of the 1920s arrived.
Isn’t the B&W one a knockoff of a Queen Mum portrait as Duchess of York?
I see that, too.
Kate’s not flashy though.
And she would never want ANY kind of fuss for her birthday, she’s very low key, dont you know.
But Amy Bee and Becks, THIS is LOW key, it’s not being shown in London after all. Kate is ……………..an enigma. That is how deep she is. I hope everyone can hear the sarcasm in my voice.
Just a shy country girl who wants a big fancy stove.
Would’ve preferred a quiet day making chutney for the queen and her own children to posing for photographs. 100%
Didn’t they do the same with her vogue magazine photos? I remember articles criticizing them and saying they’re not art. They keep hyping her up and no one cares.
I don’t understand these portraits at all – they say nothing real about Kate and have no point of view, they are such cheap department-store pics…and now to have them on some lame Keen triumphant tour? so bizarre and unnecessary.
She is such a waste of privilege.
I don’t understand why these photos are making a repeat appearance 2 1/2 months after we first saw them plastered everywhere. They were supposed to ‘celebrate’ her 40th B-day that came and went. Who would want to see them again beside her stans? What another waste of money trying to make Cannot happen. SMH.
The profile portrait should be called A Daughter of the Confederacy.
First one is still creepy. Second dress has wads of toilet paper stuck on her shoulder.
Awful pictures. I can’t imagine why anyone would want to go and see them on display.
If you were going to display portraits to draw people in to visit museums, etc., why would you splash them all over the media and social media beforehand? Why would anyone go out of their way to see them now? Anybody that interested could copy and print out their own or save it on their device.
Everything about these pictures is just bizarre.
Is it just me or do the pics all take some ideas from the pic of Diana that was released last week? I mean the black and white one where she is wearing a one shoulder dress and is being photographed from the side?
I immediately thought of that when I saw the new Diana photo! Side view, b&w, unsmiling. I figured they staggered the release so people wouldn’t notice the copycatting.
I think the copycatting was the point actually. When the new Diana photos came out, the line in the press was “look how much Diana resembles Kate” and “Kate is just like Diana.” I think Kate saw those photos of Princess Di before they were displayed and immediately began to SWF them to invite the comparison.
I was thinking the Diana portrait was taken to be the face of a coin someday.
I can guarantee that she was influenced by that unreleased Diana photo and had seen it prior to this photo ego trip.
I thought the story was that Kate hid in her cottage for days and wouldn’t mingle in Anglesey. And that she went back to London or Bucklebury quite often. In their constant revision of history are they now trying to make Anglesey into their Malta years? I did not follow them back them (they were always boring to me) but I don’t recall any images of them together in Anglesey, whereas I can recall seeing lots of images of the Queen and Philip in Malta. Weird that they would stick a picture up there. Ah, figured it out. They are trying to connect her to Wales now, since getting the POW title seems a little iffy, looking at William. Look, peasants, an expensive photo of your future princess! Practice your curtsy before it.
I vaguely remember a pap shot of her pushing a shopping cart at the grocery in her wellie boots and it was all “aww look how NORMAL she looks!” But other than that I don’t remember much about them when they lived in Wales. Back then I admittedly held some interest in them, gladly watched the wedding and would read articles about them online, but bc I didn’t know anything about how they truly were I didn’t have the hostile feelings towards them as I do today…lol.
That shopping cart pic was one of the first pics of her post-wedding and was everywhere. I had such mixed feelings when I saw it. What was the point of marrying a prince in a grand wedding if you are grocery shopping just like the rest of us the next week? But then I thought she was really going to be a people’s princess that you can mingle with it the grocery store parking lot, and that was a smart move. I attributed too much to her in that brief moment, but I hadn’t followed her and didn’t know her reputation for doing nothing.
Yeah the only reason they are doing this is to promote their “empire” and “colonialism” — the “United Kingdom” and “Great Britain” BS. Pretending Kate has some deep connection to Wales or Scotland.
I love they did not even try it in Ireland. You know we Irish don’t want these absolute wasters around. ☘️ (Happy St Patrick’s Day!)
@Emma I didn’t even think of that – putting one portrait in Wales and one in Scotland! I wonder how long they spent trying to come up with a reason to put on in Northern Ireland….
There were a few pap shots of her at the grocery store (one right after the wedding IIRC) and there was also one (clearly arranged) pap shot of her with Pippa and their first dog…Lupa? (I can’t remember the name unfortunately) and mayyyybe her parents on the beach. there were also some pictures of her and William walking but I can’t remember if they were from Norfolk (sandringham in particular) or Wales.
So for someone who was supposedly so immersed in wales and their life there and it was their “malta”….she was not seen much. Now you could say that was because the press was giving them privacy and they had friends who protected them, but I don’t get the feeling that was the case.
Kate spent most of her time at her parents during those years. She didn’t bother joining the Anglesey RAF spouses group because that’s how little she was actually there. Paps did catch her in London shopping very frequently too which is why the grocery cart photo was set up to pretend otherwise.
The Malta years spin was used to enable Kate to do little work IMO. I am not so sure it came from Her Majesty to promote this. Princess Elizabeth worked during the Malta years, her father was quite ill and she had to substitute for him on royal tours. She and Philip were in the early stages of a tour, when her father passed on. Kate did not want to be a “military wife” and did not socialize with the other wives on the base.
I don’t even understand why they are doing this photo event/tour? Is a 40th BD really that special? It reminds of all those fake military awards and ranks the royals wear, and the 100s of patronages they have. Does being royal mean anything or is it all dress-up and photos?
Civil war ghost bride.
Why are there THREE? They don’t capture different facets of her ironing-board personality, so…what? Holy Trinity cosplay? Past, present, future? Make it make sense!
Also, the traveling photography fair is just plain dumb. Maybe if it were one actual painting, she might be able make a case…and I do mean MIGHT.
I’ve looked at some of Roversi’s other work and the colouring and general vibe of these pics are very much in line with his other work but his other portrait subjects are not as… stiff as Kate is. They’re not overly styled and polished the way she was and it’s very much “taken in the moment” type pics rather than posed and dolled up. I’m not a photographer, this is just my opinion as an onlooker. So with that in mind, I think he’s a great photographer but a bad choice for what Kate was trying to go for and she should used Chris Jackson or Annie Leibovitz instead. Or she should have just stuck to his usual style. Or maybe they did and the pictures chosen aren’t great.
Kate is just bad at photos. Her Vogue cover and spread was a flop for the same reason because she was so controlling about the image she wanted to convey that it came off as fake. No photographer can do much with a subject who isn’t giving anything of value to work with no matter the talent.
There’s no “there” there with Kate to photograph. Always in a costume pretending to be somebody.
Dee—and the camera knows it.
Did the photographer given an interview?
I really want to know what his takes about the pictures that willie had choosen.
Did he used heavy filter on each pictures?
Is this an art? Because i felt nothing when i looked at them.
Kate’s entire life can be summed up as “Tell me what you like and I will be that.”
Aka. The ultimate pick me girl.
Hee. Women who pull this self-annihilating nonsense always remind me of that old Cameo funk song… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDOWiArmWsY
Reminds me of the scene between Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz in My Best Friend’s Wedding, where Julia is trying to explain why Cameron isn’t right for Dermot Mulroney. “You’re creme brulee and he’s Jello. He wants Jello.” Cameron’s return line is “I can be jello! I have to be Jello!” Or close, anyway. Kate will be Jello if you ask her to be.
My first thought is Wow this is feeding a very big ego and my second is it seems to be trying to flesh out and keep relevant their history as a couple. She’s trying to remind everyone of how long she’s been in the picture and build some warmth and loyalty from the public to counter Will’s plans to jettison her. Even if it only means a higher buyout and smoother transition out of the marriage
Plunges himself Into every available rose bush. I will see myself out , officially dead.lololol
I can’t get over how her hair looks literally exactly like Rose Hanbury. She traded her sausage curls for Rose’s hippie-style waves. She really has no personality of her own. Cosplaying Diana, Meghan, Rose…
Why do this? Strong voldemort placing horcruxes vibes.
Kates photos tour would be like the ghost of Christmas past, present and future, sounds about right
Oh, that’s it. This right here.
Excellent encapsulation of this bizarre exercise in ego.
Much easier to have a tour with a bunch of her photos than actually have her do a tour, the poor sausage would be too tired.
The ever present constant is Kate’s cosplays: one can tell who is the latest by the images she try to portray.
Adulthood would be the recognition to pursue the best version of oneself.
Having inner peace negates the need for validation from outside sources.
Does William have an emotional relationship with Rose, is it an obsession or a refuge from an insecure, controlling manipulator?
I hope he never attains the status of ‘victim’ to excuse his odious behaviour towards the Sussexes, especially Meghan and her unborn child at that particular moment?
One of them looks like Hermione Granger at 30
This whole project from soup to nuts seems to be an exercise in feeding an insatiable ego. Apart from the portraits having zero continuity, the timing is so wrong. After a global pandemic, a war in Ukraine and an economic downturn wouldn’t it have been refreshing if ala Dolly Parton she’d declined with the underlying message of “not now, not worthy’”
“ read the room, dear…”
I mean who could have predicted that having people gather together during a pandemic and a war to look at photos already shown on the internet for a woman’s 40th birthday is not the most thoughtful thing to do?
I think that’s a big part of what is bugging me. If these were new, unseen portraits of Kate maaaaaybe I could kinda sorta see why this might appeal to some royal watchers or Kate stans, but they’re not. These were splashed everywhere weeks ago. Yet they’re promoting these like it’s something new and exciting. If I wanna see Kate the Ghost of Houghton Hall, I can google it.
I could be wrong, but I thought the parading of the photos across the nation was a kind of birthday gift from Kate to the public. Did I imagine that when they were released there was wording that indicated the photos were meant to be shared with her people as a Lady Bountiful-type gesture?
@Harper
If so, then I hope she’s personally paying for this ‘gift’. The general public should not have to be on the hook for this ‘great gift to the people’? This whole exercise in cosplay/ egotism must have cost a small fortune what with the Confederacy Couture and the Italian fashion photographer.
@Harper
I would not be at all surprised if parading these photos was intended to be a magnanimous gift from the birthday girl to the people. The problem I have is twofold – well, threefold. Firstly, they are very average photos of someone who isn’t really all that important; she’s not the future monarch, just the future monarch’s wife, and someone with no personality who has made no significant contribution to anything. Secondly, they are photos, not paintings. I will happily go to an art gallery to see a painting by a talented artist, because only in person can you fully experience and marvel over the artist’s skill and appreciate how they have reproduced the texture of the sheer fabric or shiny silk in oils. And last, but not least, they are photos, and this is 2022; if she really wanted to share these photos with everyone all she had to do was post a link and everyone could download the image and have a poster-sized copy printed out for their wall if they wanted one. Might be an embarrassingly low number of downloads though.
If you look back at princess Margaret’s birthday portrait taken by Anthony Armstrong Jones (the one featured in the crown where she looks naked) and princess Diana’s mario testino portraits, you’ll see two princesses shedding their princess image to show that the are women first and foremost. They were modern women who were progressive for their time and that they were more than just a standard princess.
Kate’s civil war inspired portrait shows just how regressive a person she is, and that she is a princess first and woman never.
And she will fight tooth and nail for that princess image.
I wonder if she realises that the only princess she will ever be is Princess William. The styles and titles she possesses are hers merely because she is married to him, not for any reason connected to her own personality or skills or achievements… and I do not consider landing William to be an “achievement”.
We are likely heading into WWIII and Kate has yet another “let them eat cake” moment. Of all the selfish, self-aggrandizing, useless things she’s done, this takes the cake. Pun intended. Instead of spending wildly on portraits, bespoke coat-dresses and shopping, why don’t you get your bony a$$ into gear and start organizing fund-raisers, food, clothing, sanitary and medical donations. Do something FFS instead of looking faux-concerned and offering smiles. She and her ignoramus of a husband WILL be the downfall of the monarchy as we know it.
Should have sent one to mystique, if we’re doing places she’d spent a considerable amount of time in.
Folks- This is Kate’s pay off for being the good (door mat) wife. Victorian order. Check. Botox Polooza. Check. Button coats for days. Check. Coup de Gras: Portrait (self agrandissement) Tour. Check. It screams of her innate insecurities. It’s 100% “Look At Me”(cause my own hubs / or his fam could give 2….shi(cent)s)
Holy Glamour Shots, Batman! This looks like what would happen if Paolo said, “Sod these toffs, I’m opening a portrait studio for a teenage clientele!” A shame. Roversi is one hell of a photographer. Has Kate been ascended to Empress while we slept? I can’t imagine this caper will recoup more than the cost to put it on. A pretty narcissistic move from someone most of us just can’t be bothered about.
I cannot believe these photos were taken in a botanical garden and they used a white backdrop! 🤣
Sums up her whole boring existence.
I’m surprised that they didn’t think to make THE RING in color to make it pop in the ghost picture
Has the queen ever did this pictures showcase moving to different museums promotion before?
Maybe they want to copy Crown Princess Mary that has her portrait in museum and two exhibitions with her photos and various outfits etc that were opened for her birthday.
Going to see those pictures would not be a must do thing for me if I vacationed in the UK. I am not a fan of those pictures and why did she need three of them?
Apparently the NPG has been doing this “Coming Home” series since 2019. All the other portraits on their website are better than Kate’s. If she is the NPG patron why was she not plugging this initiative all along and not just when it embiggens her? She could have surely visited at least a couple of the sites and had a photo put out. It would be funny if they asked PH to do one.