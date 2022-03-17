Duchess Kate wore Laura Green London to the Irish Guards: Sgt. Pepper-esque?

A happy keen St. Patrick’s Day to you and yours. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge actually appeared in person at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade for 1st Battalion Irish Guards. They have not done this event since 2019! In 2020, the parade was canceled because most of the Irish Guards were overseas on a mission. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Considering Kate has many green coats in her closet, I wondered if she would do a repeat this year. At one point, Kate wore the exact same outfit in back-to-back years on St. Patrick’s Day, which is kind of bad form in my opinion (especially given that she does have so many green coatdresses). In any case, she bought a new coatdress for this year’s event. This dress is by Laura Green London, and I think this is the first time Kate has ever worn that label? The coat is totally Kate, from the prominent buttons to the militaristic elements. If there’s one thing Kate loves more than her precious buttons, it’s dressing up like Sgt. Pepper. She also wore a gold shamrock brooch which I believe is part of the Royal Collection. As in, she had to borrow it from the Queen. Also: does she have a random cloth “button” on the left side of her chest??

Of course the Irish Wolfhound “mascot” of the Irish Guards was there too. I’m sorry to say that Domhnall the Irish Wolfhound was retired in 2019 (they threw him a party and everything), so the new puppy is Turlough Mór, aka Seamus. I even found a video of Seamus!!! He’s very enthusiastic about his role.