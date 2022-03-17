“Lady Gaga wore a black Jason Wu dress to the NY Critics Circle Awards” links

Lady Gaga wore Jason Wu & posed with Al Gore at the New York Film Critics event last night. She’s really messing with her lips, omg. [JustJared]

Keith Richards finally gave up cigarettes after 55 years. [Dlisted]

Americans will dye anything green for St. Patrick’s Day! [Buzzfeed]

Are the BAFTAs too desperate to be the Oscars? [Pajiba]

Aunjanue Ellis will probably deliver at the Oscars! [GFY]

Will Smith’s awards speeches have been wonderful, and he’s been giving shout-outs to Bradley Cooper for some reason. [LaineyGossip]

Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a war criminal. [Towleroad]

I love Oscar Isaac but I need him to grow some facial hair. [Tom & Lorenzo]

I saw the NY Post headline about “lesbian dressing” and I couldn’t wait for all of the spoofs and thinkpieces. Here we go! [Jezebel]

President Zelensky really was a very famous actor. [Seriously OMG]

Embed from Getty Images