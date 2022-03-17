“Lady Gaga wore a black Jason Wu dress to the NY Critics Circle Awards” links

Lady Gaga wore Jason Wu & posed with Al Gore at the New York Film Critics event last night. She’s really messing with her lips, omg. [JustJared]
Keith Richards finally gave up cigarettes after 55 years. [Dlisted]
Americans will dye anything green for St. Patrick’s Day! [Buzzfeed]
Are the BAFTAs too desperate to be the Oscars? [Pajiba]
Aunjanue Ellis will probably deliver at the Oscars! [GFY]
Will Smith’s awards speeches have been wonderful, and he’s been giving shout-outs to Bradley Cooper for some reason. [LaineyGossip]
Joe Biden called Vladimir Putin a war criminal. [Towleroad]
I love Oscar Isaac but I need him to grow some facial hair. [Tom & Lorenzo]
I saw the NY Post headline about “lesbian dressing” and I couldn’t wait for all of the spoofs and thinkpieces. Here we go! [Jezebel]
President Zelensky really was a very famous actor. [Seriously OMG]
This is my favorite Keith Richards story:
A couple of decades ago, I was at the beach with my husband and kids waiting for the fireworks to start. I was quitting smoking at the time and the urge to smoke hit me like a brick. I escaped my family and went looking for someone I could bum a cigarette from. Seeing a guy walking through the parking lot, I thought “ah ha” a fellow loser and waited for him to get closer so I could ask. The closer he got, the sketchier he looked, and the more reluctant I was to ask him anything. Like super sketchy. I was going to give up and return to my family when I realized it was Keith Richards!! Hurray!! He was happy to give me a cig, was super nice, we had a lovely chat about our kids (they went to the same school), and I honestly never saw an adult enjoy fireworks more than he did.
The end.
I love this story!
What a great story!
That is a really nice story! Those are the kinds of celeb stories I love to hear.
Wow. Love it!!!
Fun fact: The ‘dye’ that turns Chicago’s river green, is not green. It’s an orange powder that turns the river water green when dumped into it, thanks to a chemical reaction.
If you ever get a chance to watch them do this, you should! It’s so cool!
Cute dress!
Zelenskyy was also on the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars! I watched a compilation of clips yesterday–cheesy costumes and all.
My Keith Richards story (well, my father’s):
Back in the 1960s my father was a NYPD cop. When the Beatles first came to New York, he was assigned, with a bunch of other cops, to guard certain entrances to the hotel and to let no one in.
At one point, a limo rolled up and out came the skelliest, dirty, drunk, high bunch of guys who went to try and barge into this back entrance.
One of them jumped my father and yelled… We’re the stones, we’re the stones
Now, my father did NOT know anything about pop culture because he was, and still is, that Everly Brothers, Sinatra, Perry Como type.
He punched Keith Richards and told him he was going to be a rolling stone… Which … Yeah…. Seriously
Brian Epstein came running out, arms waving, very, very, effeminately, slapping the cops, telling them to let them in
My husband wonders if that incident contributed to their anti cop songs.