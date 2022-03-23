Who is picking up the costs for the Cambridges’ Keen Caribbean Tour?

When I first started covering royal tours, years and years ago, I always thought that the royals themselves picked up the cost of the tours. By “the royals themselves,” I mean… the tours came out of the royal budget somewhere down the line, or failing that, the money came from the British government. Some of that is true. For example, Kate’s tour clothing money comes from Charles, and the British Foreign Office spends money coordinating everything for the tours. But the bulk of the tour expenses come from the countries hosting royals. It’s insane. Which is why all of the royals’ Jubbly Commonwealth tours have been criticized so heavily in recent weeks – why are these countries picking up the tab for William and Kate to do the bare minimum? Apparently, Kensington Palace was and is aware of the criticism, so they’re trying to send the message that Belize, the Bahamas and Jamaica are not (solely) picking up the tab:
The cost of this tour is being borne jointly, according to a Kensington Palace source, by the host countries, the Sovereign Grant (money given to the monarchy by the British Treasury), and Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. A specific breakdown or further details have not been provided, but it’s possible that some figures will eventually find their way into the public domain through royal accounts or other means.
The question of payment for the visit has already been reported on in Jamaica’s media, with the Jamaican Observer reporting last month that Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Robert Morgan, told a press briefing that Jamaica would be responsible for some costs such as security but said that the Government was “not paying for the visit.” The disclosure, which tallies with the information from a royal source, highlights that the three Commonwealth realms being visited by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will not be asked to foot the bill for all the costs associated with the trip.
[From Yahoo]
One of the biggest expenses for any royal tour is security, and it’s more than likely that Belize, The Bahamas and Jamaica are paying for the Keens’ security and perhaps nothing else. But even then, we’re talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars for just a couple days of photo-ops. But it’s interesting that Kensington Palace was briefing the Rota on tour costs and emphasizing how *some* of the money will come from the Sovereign Grant and what have you. Especially since that narrative blew up quickly, when the government of The Bahamas confirmed that they’re absorbing all of the costs of that leg of the Cambridges’ Keen Caribbean Tour:
Taypayers will pay fully for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to The Bahamas, an official said. Jack Thompson, the permanent secretary in the Office of the Governor General, said such trips customarily come at the expense of the host nation.
“It is customary for the host country to absorb the costs, accommodations, meals for the couple and the staff,” he said during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday. Press Secretary Clint Watson said he sought to find out how much the royal visit will cost, but could not obtain that information.
“They’re still waiting on a number of figures to come in so they don’t have that figure for us,” he said.
[From Tribune 242]
If you’re down with royalists, one could argue that William and Kate’s tour will highlight “tourism” to three Caribbean nations, nations which have large tourism industries, industries which have been negatively impacted by a two-year pandemic. But if that was the case, wouldn’t Will and Kate, you know, actually emphasize TOURISM? Instead, they’re just choppering around, eating chocolate and pissing off local activists and being tone-deaf a–holes.
Photos courtesy of Instar and Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Festival of Garifuna Culture in Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge their visit to the Che il chocolate farm in Belize as part of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220319-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport, Belize City, as they begin their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday March 19, 2022.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Belize, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess will travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast that is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize. Here, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with Garifuna people and witness a demonstration of Garifuna culture. They will then meet a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn more about Belize’s unique marine environment.
Pictured: Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Belize, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess will travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast that is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize. Here, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with Garifuna people and witness a demonstration of Garifuna culture. They will then meet a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn more about Belize’s unique marine environment.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220319-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport, Belize City, as they begin their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday March 19, 2022.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220319-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Philip S. W Goldson International Airport, Belize City, as they begin their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday March 19, 2022.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge their visit to the Che il chocolate farm in Belize as part of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
I’m convinced this tour was planned because they wanted to scuba in Belize and not pay for it. So they built a tour around it. I’ve yet to see evidence otherwise.
I absolutely agree with this. That’s why the scuba diving pics annoyed me so much I think – they just confirmed that this was all about W& wanting a vacation in Belize.
Apparently those scuba photos were taken by a celeb photographer they’ve brought with them which they are paying for privately. I remember a couple who didn’t want to work exclusively with the rota & the rota was up in arms about it & the palace seemed against it. So interesting that it’s now ok for the cambridges & the rota aren’t having a tantrum or condemning them for ‘trying to control their image’ etc.
Similar to doing selfies & wearing suits which was apparently against protocol when Meghan was a publicly funded royal.
I think this tour was mainly about photo ops & there will be a lot of bts shared incl some copy & paste pda.
@Becks I agree those pics were pretty bad. They should have just had a staffer or whoever took the photos take pictures of the reef and not make it about these two being “adventurers” or whatever. They are pretty tone deaf.
but…but..The Jubbly…Queen of Belize!! Isn’t this all about celebrating The Queen’s Jubilee???
What’s the word on these two stopping off on the island of Mustique at some point during this trip? We all know the Royals have loved going there for many years. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they ended up there for a few days where Kate can replace her spray tan with a real one.
Even by the Cambridge’s usual tour standards, they’ve done very little and what they’ve done hasn’t been good. This was one hundred percent about wanting a free holiday.
I think it’s still going into the court circular as something related to William’s Earthshit thing. You know, something something coral reefs are endangered because of the local fishing industry run by the brown peasants, we must save this treasure so George can take pieces of coral home for his aquarium.
Yeah, that’s going to be the next thing out of KP. George is obsessed with coral, so Willnot and Cannot were on a fact finding mission, to observe coral, and hopefully learn from it.
Can we really believe a “royal source” anyways? After the last few years watching the sht show?!!!
They saw what it looks like and tried to cover but notice no official statements from them. Just let the tabloids lie for them and muddy the waters.
There’s no transparency with these people just cover up after cover up.
Calling them “host” countries is a misnomer. When I’m a host, it’s to invited guests. These two were not invited.
Oh, but they were invited! They invited themselves. They probably sent themselves an engraved invitation, too.
Exactly! And it’s outrageous that the countries are expected to pay for anything related to the visit, except * maybe * security. I’m seriously aghast. Mind officially boggled.
I don’t believe that any royal visit to a former colony helps tourism at all. We go to those places for the culture, the weather, the beaches, etc., not because some royal person ever went there.
Having a royal family doesn’t even help tourism in the UK, so how is it going to boost tourism in Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas?
It sure doesn’t. I do not want to visit the uk until the British people get rid of the monarchy. (Barring a work visit, never say never) Scotland and Ireland perhaps. But the last two/three years have been a revolting eye opener with these never put a foot wrong, divinely ordained monsters.
It’s also a lot of white savior bullshit that TOURISM is going to fix these countries problems or help the ACTUAL people in any significant way other then creating low paying jobs in resorts where white people can have black people waiting on them. And of course it’s the only freaking answer the royalists have when you bring up WHY anyone should want to support this royal mess.
@Tuille, exactly. I don’t need to see photo ops of the Royals hanging out in Jamaica to want to go to Jamaica. I would say that at least in the States, Jamaica and the Bahamas are already mega-popular destinations, and the drop-off in tourism is not at all the result of people not knowing about those countries, but rather because there has been a global pandemic on where travel has been restricted.
As for Belize, it’s a much less popular destination to Americans, but I don’t think the Royals being there will help that. The problem for Belize is that people from the U.S. can go to Quintana Roo state in Mexico more quickly and cheaply and get more of the same tourist experience for their money.
This is about the Cambridges wanting a Caribbean vacation and someone saying they had to do a little bit of work for it first. I would not be surprised if they dont fly back to London but go to Mustique next week.
If this was about promoting tourism and sending a signal that the countries are open for business again, they should have visited local hotels, restaurants, tour companies – show me what’s open in Belize et al and what I can do there etc. Show me some of their local cuisine (besides chocolate). This is a vacation for them anyway but if they at least leaned into that aspect of it I could see the argument more that this is about promoting tourism.
But instead this is about them wanting a vacation and trying to do the bare minimum outside of that.
+1
Exactly.
Yes!!!
Yep.
I’m unsure how there is ROI here.
Is anyone (with the funds to travel) *unaware* of the Caribbean as a travel destination before this? I’m going to wager no. The thinnest veil of an excuse for this tour doesn’t even hold water IMO.
Right? I didn’t need W&K to visit a Mayan temple, cacao farm, & go scuba diving in Belize for enlightenment; I already knew those were the things I’d want to do if I were ever so fortunate enough to visit.
“It’s possible that some figures will eventually find their way into the public domain through royal accounts or other means”
Way to be vague. Like the idea that there will be transparency is a joke.
The way they phrased it made me just think “okay, so they’re going to brief their favorite tabs to show how sensitive they are to the current economic situation in the UK and manipulate the numbers.”
I think, however, this is the first time that the host countries have clapped back to expose the RF’s lies about who paid for what.
Has anyone seen any source on whether they were invited on this tour by the Caribbean governments? Usually if that’s the case it’ll say so in the press release to announce a tour, but all I’ve seen this time is that ‘the Cambridges will do a tour to advertise the jubbly’.
Did they just tell these countries that they would be visiting and then slap a bill on the table?!
Probably. The countries they are visiting have the Queen as Head of State – and they are there representing her. So they don’t really need an invitation. The BRF’s tours have always had a strong whiff of “visiting the colonies”. Unlike an official State Visit to a country who doesn’t have the Queen as HoS, they don’t need an invitation.
That shot of the children reaching through the barbwire topped fence does not help lessen the perception of “visiting the colonies” in the least.
This “tour” is such a train wreck, I’m struggling to decide which offense is the third rail — the timing, the obvious racism (probably that one), the jungle survival, colonialism, the fact these assholes weren’t invited, the cost of everything (Khate’s “work” wardrobe??!!) … far easier to try to find any positive outcomes, and tourism might have given them a plausible Commonwealth connection, but as noted in this post they haven’t done squat to promote tourism to a post-pandemic region. Even IF the British government is bearing some significant portion of the costs, of this boondoggle, why wouldn’t British taxpayers complain about the prioritization of these worthless royals and lack of government intervention into the many economic hardships they are enduring?
Yes!! Thank you!!! And it’s not like the Monarchy can’t pay for their entire visits to each country!! The Windsors have more money than they could spend in 5 lifetimes, but they expect these poor countries to pay the entire bill of their “tour” for the big Jubbly!!
It’s time that people in Britain and the Commonwealth countries to revolt against these grifters!!!
#AbolishTheMonarchy
Every day is a reason to abolish the monarchy, but some days are more reason-filled than others.
The tourism justification for the tours doesn’t wash with me. These are 3 of the biggest tourist destinations in the Caribbean without William and Kate visiting them. Let’s call it what is a vacation paid by the taxpayers of both the UK and host countries.
Exactly…who wouldn’t want to vacation in the 3 beautiful countries? Average tourists may not even know Liz is HOS until they wiki it. I’ve never heard someone say “ooh xx is head of state here, let’s go here for a holiday”.
The British advertised resorts in the Bahamas are close to £1000 a night. So that gov is picking up a HIGH price for their accommodation (I mean they aren’t staying somewhere with fewer stars than those)
Also, sovereign grant was from the British gov. British foreign office is the gov. So… my taxes help pay for this? I’d rather it go to paying for school lunches for disadvantaged kids which this government tried to balk at covering TWICE during lockdowns, and which is not even close to the cost of private flights between islands, multiple stays, wardrobe changes, security…
Can’t help but think the gov would have more money for worthy causes if they weren’t so keen to throw it at the epitome of colonial righteousness.
The costs are going to be huge for these countries. The Bahamas is struggling with huge deficits since hurricane Dorian and the pandemic, with high unemployment. The government is footing the bill for all the accommodations and meals for them and their staff, as well as security of course, and the costs of staging events by all involved. Apparently they’ll be buying out five floors of the Atlantis resort, but staying on just one, for security reasons. I feel bad for the people of these islands who want the publicity the tour brings, and the civic organizations involved, but the only headlines are how amateur hour this crew is. Their discomfort with the people is palpable and so disrespectful.
It’s truly sickening how they are trying to sweep this under the rug as to justify this tour simply for the big, upcoming Jubbly fakata, which it isn’t!!!
I have been to Belize and Jamaica and the people are lovely but the fact that most of the citizens can’t afford food and/or clothing is nothing short of disgusting to try and excuse this “charm” tour!! The people in Belize are extremely poor and there were hundreds of people living in the area of the port, sleeping on the ground. Many of whom have little to no clothing or have been helped in any capacity!! Now that the pandemic caused such a devastating blow to their GDP, I am certain it’s much, much worse.
If the Monarchy is so desperate to maintain their commonwealth countries, why aren’t they SUPPORTING them? Why do they insist on these poor countries to PAY for their “tour” when they certainly don’t have the money to do so??
I hope that at every stop, person and moment that WillNot and Keen Laziness are within their circle, that these countries REFUSE to play into this scam!!!
Abolish the Monarchy!!
My sympathies to the citizens of the UK for having to fund these lazy and entitled royals. I realize inflation and energy costs are through the roof, BUT THE JUBBLY.
These state visits cost the hosting country an absolute fortune, mainly in terms of security costs I beleive. When Lizzy and Phil visited Ireland we spent 30million euro, a horrendous amount.
William…is that a moose knuckle in your hand or are you just happy to see me?