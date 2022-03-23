Princess Eugenie ‘waited a full month’ before seeing her father post-settlement

One quick word about Prince Andrew before this larger story involving his daughters… apparently, it’s been confirmed now that Prince Andrew will attend Prince Philip’s memorial service next week. We heard, weeks ago, that he would, but the BBC ran a confirmation from Andrew’s spokesperson. Because Andrew still has a spokesperson? Is the spokesperson officially an employee of Buckingham Palace? Because that’s certainly a bigger story. But yes, Andrew will make his first official appearance (since paying off Virginia Giuffre) at the memorial.
As for this story, it comes from the Daily Mail’s Talk of the Town column. The columnist claims that Princess Eugenie might be on the outs with her father, and she and her sister might be fighting now too, because Beatrice is still quite close to Andrew.
She may have been perfectly happy to be seen in public alongside her controversial cousin Prince Harry in Los Angeles, but Princess Eugenie appears to have developed a reluctance to show similar open support for her own father. A source tells me that the Princess plans to spend the summer ‘doubling down’ on her charity commitments and will be increasingly visible in her role as founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective as she bids to distance her own reputation from what is left of the Duke of York’s.
The Princess, who has a one-year-old son with husband Jack Brooksbank, is preparing to launch a series of podcasts in early summer that will feature a variety of guests talking about modern slavery, including sex trafficking. Her father, pointedly, will not be one of them – and a Royal source confirms that there have been ‘zero’ conversations between the father and daughter on the topic.
I have also learnt that Eugenie waited a full month to see her father again after he settled his case with Virginia Giuffre. She was away with work in the build-up to his settlement, working in LA, and stayed away for at least another fortnight after it was announced Andrew was to pay Giuffre a reported £12 million. And she added an extra leg of holiday on to her work trip rather than flying home to console him.
They finally reunited when she visited the family home, Royal Lodge, last week. But while she was steering clear of her father, Eugenie was happy to be pictured with her cousin Harry, not once but twice, during her visit to LA for the Frieze arts festival.
Meanwhile, her sister Princess Beatrice has been at the centre of Royal life in Windsor, spending time with the Queen at Frogmore House. A source says: ‘There has been disquiet about a rift between father and daughter and even between Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. There is a feeling that Beatrice is closer to her dad at the moment. But the party line is that any distance between members of the family could never last – they are too close for that.’
Eugenie is perfectly within her rights to put some emotional and physical distance between herself and her father. My guess is that she was probably very upset about the whole situation, and hopefully Harry and Meghan were good shoulders to cry on while she was in California. It also seems to me like Eugenie is the one who could and would follow in Harry’s footsteps and move to America. Seeing how her favorite cousin lives in Montecito must have been so eye-opening for Eugenie, although she did live in America (New York) for several years in her 20s. Anyway, it’s not her “duty” as a daughter to run back for happy family time with her degenerate father after he successfully negotiated a settlement with his rape victim. She’s allowed to feel however she wants about it.
Eugenie is the only other one in this family that I think is worth anything, honestly.
While i still side eye her a bit for that baby news at my wedding story she seems like a decent person.
And she’s my favorite out of the York sisters for sure.
That wedding was so much more about Andrew and Sarah than Eugenie’s. I wouldn’t surprise if the stories were from them rather than Eugenie
Yeah that had jealous Sarah written all over it. She lives for headlines about her daughters.
I’m convinced it was Andrew that was the source of that and also a lot of the stories about “Eugenie got the tiara Meghan wanted so this was her revenge!” (along with Angela Kelly on the latter).
Possibly Sarah too.
They want photos of Andrew with his daughter. She is depriving them of that & they’re furious.
Hm now they attacking This woman for putting physical and emotional space between herself and her disgusting father?
Controversial cousin? lol.. these people
Yep, and also not flying home to ‘console him’ because we all know Andrew is the true victim here.
Ugh the way the press is trying to equate Harry and Megan with Andrew is so gross.
They really tell on themselves and show their horrible morals. It’s controversial to marry a beautiful, smart, well educated, good hearted WOC, and leave when his family and the rota bully her. While raping sex trafficing victims is all right in their book. It’s sickening.
Right! And Harry is CLEARLY the controversial member of this family. What is the rr smoking? How can they even stand to make this stuff up?
Go to hell Andrew. So many victims and so much collateral damage including his own kids. Monster.
Sorry but the wording of that article…I…what?!
She may be happy being seen in public with her cousin who chose to depart official life and make his own way…but she seems reluctant to spend time with her father who is said to have raped a sex trafficking victim!
I mean…Daily Fail…even for you. 🤦♀️ Even trying to compare minimizes sex abuse in a way that is just unconscionable.
Yeah. Another article acting as if PH leaving to live his own life is analogous to being guilty of a horrible crime. These people are ridiculous.
Yeah, that first sentence was truly deplorable.
“She may have been perfectly happy to be seen in public alongside her controversial cousin Prince Harry in Los Angeles, but Princess Eugenie appears to have developed a reluctance to show similar open support for her own father.”
Trash trash trash.
Also disgusting – “And she added an extra leg of holiday on to her work trip rather than flying home to console him.” She should fly home to console a sex trafficker?
Anything is preferable to these fools then acknowledging they have a years long campaign of hatred against the two people in this family who are actually philanthropists. Who are actually working royals. I cannot get over the sheer audacity of this bullshit.
I found the comparison gross as well. Shocking actually.
Of course a woman who wants to speak credibly on sex trafficking is distancing herself from her a parent who engaged in that same activity.
Can the royal family stop pretending Andrew is a sad boy?
“But while she was steering clear of her father, Eugenie was happy to be pictured with her cousin Harry, not once but twice, during her visit to LA for the Frieze arts festival.”
The BRP is disgusting. The comparing of Eugenie spending time with her beloved cousin and cousin-in-law to her pervert father who has admitted to abusing an woman when she was underaged and PAYING for it should be mentioned in the same breath. And she should clearly be judged by this.
If I were Jack and Eugenie I would pack up my family and head for the hills…Beverly Hills California that is!
I think Harry was showing publicly his support for Eugenie by going out with her in a public place. Harry is telling the world that Eugenie should not be punished for her father’s behaviour.
Calling it now. Eugenie and Jack are going to bounce to America as soon as they get their ducks in a row. I’m sure they were job and house hunting while in California.
Same. I just commented that they need to pack up and get out of Salt Trash Island ASAP.
I’m not sure how wealthy Jack’s family is, but he probably got a nice little inheritance after his father passed away last year. In the millions. Enough to buy a house.
Fergie and Andrew pulled Beatrice into that disastrous tv interview. Fergie tried to go into business with Edo and Jack. The Yorks have Middleton levels of unhealthy emotional behavior in their dynamic and it’s a good decision for Eugenie to enforce some boundaries.
Eugenie seems like she has a better sense of the world outside the royal bubble than Beatrice, so I can imagine that she probably views the settlement through a different lens than Bea.
I am another one who thinks Eugenie and Jack will bounce once the Queen passes.
It’d be smart of them to do so imo. Charles doesn’t seem to care of them and i’m sure even less so after everything with Andrew.
Even if Chuck cares about them as an uncle (not that it could be much given how little he cares about his youngest son), he’s made it clear for years the York sisters are never going to be working royals. They have to make their own money and Eugene seems to be less floating on her title than her sister, but maybe I got the wrong impression.
Couch potato, I don’t have a solid read on Beatrice either. She has a really unfortunate resting bitch face. I find myself disliking her just because of her face, and that is not fair, of me. I find myself constantly chanting that the resting bitch face is so much better than the maniacal clown grin of Cannot, and I can’t really infer anything about Beatrice because she doesn’t look friendly.
Same. She definitely seems like she’s “the Harry” and Beatrice is “the William” in their sibling relationship. Bea is still very entrenched in royal life (or wants to be) while Eugenie sees the writing on the wall and knows the monarchy is about to go sideways once Granny kicks it. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit if she and Jack end up in California or New York.
Beatrice comes across as her mother’s mini me. Whether she is just mired in her parents’ narcissism or whether she takes after them is unclear. If Eugenie has any sense, she’ll get out of England and make a life for herself and her children far from her money grubbing, spendthrift parents.
I’m sure about Eugenie having a rift with Beatrice because they were just seen together last weekend at the Bahrain F1 race.
that should be “not” sure.
Yeah, I don’t think any of this is true. The only thing we know is that Eugenie didn’t rush home after the settlement. She didn’t necessarily stay longer than intended. We also don’t know if/when Beatrice actually saw her father either. The assumption here is that Beatrice must have gone to see him because she’s been spending time with the Queen nearby.
Maybe the rota is doing the groundwork for another s$%^ storm of articles about sibling rivalery/rift between the sisters. I can think of two reasons why;
1. Cover up the Cambridge mess – marriage, tour, foot in the mouth etc.
2. Create new content to write about since H&M’s camp doesn’t give them anything.
I feel bad for Eugenie. I’m sure she loves her father but being around him hurts her credibility with her trafficking charity and quite likely disgusts her also. It would be very hard to know that your dad was guilty of something like that.
I don’t think enough attention has been paid to the fact that she is doing the work around anti-slavery efforts, which includes sex trafficking. And by attention, I don’t just mean that her efforts are laudable, but that they are actively addressing the crimes of her father. I can’t imagine what those conversations, if they were even had, were like within the family. I can only imagine how it felt to know about her father after coming to more fully understand sex trafficking. Kaiser is correct: she has the right to feel any way she wants to about it.
Wow…didn’t know about this.
I actually feel bad for her now.
Meant the kinds of crimes her father committed, not her father’s crimes specifically. Sorry!
She’s got every right to want to put some space between her and her father. And I don’t buy the “Beatrice and Eugenie have a rift”. They may disagree about some things which is normal with siblings but I think they’re as close as ever.
And I don’t think E&J will move to CA. Unpopular opinion I know but I don’t think they can afford the same lifestyle they have in the UK in CA. House prices are crazy in CA especially if they try and move to Montecito/Bel Air/other similar enclaves. I mean there’s a reason why they’re living in their cousin’s house. And before anyone starts with the “royals are richer than you think”, I’ve always maintained that besides the queen and the heir(s), the rest are pretty cash poor and have to rely on royal connections to get discounts on things. I’m sure they’ve got great investment advisors and whatnot but the lifestyles they have are expensive.
You could be right, but I do remember reading somewhere that London real estate is actually maaaaaaaad expensive? Even Adele said it was cheaper for her to buy real estate in California than it was in the UK (I’m sure there’s areas outside of London that are more affordable though).
It seems like real estate prices are just gouged out the ass everywhere at this point. I think they’d have a fair shot here as they would in the UK. I think the main factor would be their citizenship status because with the US you have to pay taxes on your income no matter where you live or earn it. So if they had any business ventures tied up in the UK that could be a wammy to their taxes.
But hell my ass has only been as far as Texas so what do I know? Haha.
Real estate is indeed crazy expensive in London. I don’t know how it compares to parts of California, but they’re both really pricy. Our friends recently moved from Houston to Sacramento and the house search was an ordeal. As soon as a house was on the market, there would be a line to get in (partly due to Covid but partly to demand) 30 people deep, and properties were snapped up like that.
They found a great place that they love on the outskirts of the city, but they had to buy it with no contingencies and over budget. They finally threw in the towel on that.
The rift between Eugenie and Bea can’t be that big, as they (and hubbies) were chumming it up in Dubai this weekend (or wherever the car race was held)
also though – does she get a prize for waiting a month? I feel like – if that was my father I would cut him off and want everyone to know it…
I think her podcast is partly her way of showing disapproval. I’m sure she knows it makes him feel uncomfortable. Plus we don’t know what conversations they’ve had in private.
The bar seems to be on or below the ground for any royal not named Harry, Meghan, Archie or Lili (the actual one). A month before reuniting with your sex trafficker father, while you continue to head a charity addressing said topic. Remove the log in your eye first!
She should have immediately stepped back from that charity once this news broke, and if she had any decency, put out a statement denouncing her father and his actions. He would vanish to some quiet, rural area where reporters don’t ever go, and people wouldn’t be forced to endure his face splashed across taxpayer-funded TV broadcasts. That’s what normal public figures are supposed to do. This royalty thing is just the nadir of celebrity culture. Rotten to the very core.
Well good for Eugine, seems like only her and Harry were blessed with brain cells and a beating heart. Stay far away as much as you can.
Why should SHE console her father???! Not her job
If anything, HE owes her (and Beatrice) more than an apology
I’m intrigued that she’s going to take up podcasting. Do you think she talks to Harry and Meghan about doing them? Or if that’s tied into whatever Meghan may someday do?