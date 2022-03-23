Kendall Jenner looks like she got more lip fillers (update: filter)

Update by CB: This is a filter called “Doll Face” on Instagram. Thanks to those of you who pointed this out in the comments.
In her “early years” as a model, Kendall Jenner got some credit for not being as tweaked as her sisters, and for being more natural-looking in general. Honestly, I liked her old look – she was fresh-faced and kind of a throwback to the more normal-looking models of the 1970s. She looked like a young Ali MacGraw, that’s what I always thought. But then at some point – circa 2016 – Kendall began tweaking her face. At first, it was a bit subtle, like “oh, maybe she got some lip fillers.” But I’ve noticed in recent years, Kendall is tweaking just as much as her other sisters.
Kendall is usually a little bit tricky about how she shows off her new face work, but she posted this on her Instagram Stories, and now everyone is like “wow, those lip fillers are way too much.” She was being mocked on Twitter.
It’s just so unnecessary. I really don’t understand why the Jenner sisters have such a complex about their natural lips and their natural faces. I mean, sure, I get why Kylie wanted to change her lips, but that doesn’t explain her constant over-fillered look other than saying “overcompensation.” But Kendall? Her OG face was lovely. She had a healthy, retro vibe which was her unique thing. Now she looks like every other Botoxed, fillered Instagram model. I don’t get it. Note: CB thinks it’s possible that the lips are maybe a filter effect? But I disagree, I think she’s over-filled her lips.
Photos courtesy of Kendall’s social media.
WHAT is the deal with the Kardashians? If they’re not appropriating black culture, they’re trying to morph themselves into white Instagram influencer Barbie dolls. Why can’t they just be happy with who they are? They’re naturally, genetically blessed Armenian women who had great bodies to begin with! And SO much money, their health, and opportunities. And honestly they do have good heads on their shoulders. They truly do not understand how good they have it.
Their faces look like the Bratz dolls
She looks like Madam
So true. They can’t stop tinkering with their faces and bodies whether it be via cosmedical work or social media filters. They can’t stop touching their hair or gazing at themselves in the mirror. They need real interior lives, they need to save something for themselves. I don’t need to see Kourtney and Travis feeling each other up on the beach again.
I think it actually is the Bratz filter.
This is spot on!
This is what happens when you have too much money and too much free time.
Come on people, this is a FILTER. I don’t know why this is even being made a thing unless websites want to publish stories for clicks. This is a simple free filter. UGH!!!!
@marnie
I know it’s a filter. I was talking about the amount of cosmetic surgery this entire family has done when none of them really needed it. They were born with good genes and money. Was that not enough for them?
It is a filter. But also, her hair has changed – so it means she’s trying to cover the real tweaks she just had done and this is to distract us from what she really did. Celebs with new hairdos that seem to have something off is the oldest trick.
Myjobistoprincess
Prada dyed her hair when she was walking their show in Milan
But it clearly works for them though. Not one of them has any skill or talent beyond taking credit for others’ work and/or culture and monetizing it. Yet they’ve managed to dominate pop culture and create billions from nothing.
Kendal and Kylie aren’t half Armenian like their sisters. They’re a mix of British Isles ancestry and Dutch iirc.
I agree with you, but to clarify…Kendall and Kylie aren’t Armenian. Robert Kardashian was Armenian. He isn’t Kendall and Kylie father. I always thought kourtney and Kendall were the prettiest naturally. If Kourtney had work done it’s very subtle and natural. Even with Kendall work she looked natural and not like a blow up doll. Tbh though I think these pics are an Instagram filter. I’ve seen a lot of people using them.
I agree Kourtney looks the absolute best – and yet she’s fine probably the least work on her face. She’s stunning
They have good heads on their shoulders when they aren’t copying black women’s designs for their clothing line businesses, but I get what you’re saying. They all looked fine before (although Kylie got it bad growing up about her looks which was pretty unfair, so I can see why she went the route she did).
The Kardashian have made a career out of trolling . Specifically trolling Black women for attention. They know its another way for them to stay forever relevant besides they understand the same way Black women do that . The black female aesthetic is praised on everyone (from white to non-black POC) but actual black women who are born with those features. An the styles that BW create and popularize only warrant praise when they are co opted by non-black people. Black women stay the blue print
I don’t know – I don’t consider humiliating yourself for money and exploiting anyone you can an example of having a “good head on one’s shoulders.” I get that people will do anything for money, but that’s not something to applaud. I think as a whole they do more harm than good.
She was meh then, she is meh now.
She never showed any personality.
No personality whatsoever. In her beginning model stages, she was described as looking like a giraffe & I thought that was perfect. There was something a little special about her face; but now? This is pitiful. Or it would be were it not self-inflicted.
Her eyes just seem dead . I have noticed that about most of the Nepotism models
Agreed!
She looks like Bella Thorne now. Not a compliment.
Kim’s quip on SNL seems appropriate here: “I’m more than just the reference photo my sisters show their plastic surgeons.”
Kris Jenner is an evil genius for turning those women rich and famous, but at the end of the day, she’s a shitty mother for what each of them have felt compelled to do to their faces and bodies.
I agree with you. This is painful to watch, the kind of body dysmorphia in these women.
Heavy emphasis on the “evil” though. There are many ways she could have momagered them into successful careers.
Agreed. For all their ‘success’, none of them (except possibly Kourtney) seem miserable and unsettled. They always seem to be reaching for something (money, looks etc.) that they never seem to attain.
Kendall has done a TON of work on her face. Sure she was relatively pretty before all of the work but she HAS had it done a ton of work before she even had this lip filler business done. She isn’t more natural than her sisters, she’s just as worked on.
This. It drives me nuts when she’s lauded as natural because even when she first started getting popular she had already a few tweaks to her face. She’s never been natural.
This is bizarre & looks like the wax fake lips we used to get for Halloween! Of the 5 sisters, pre- plastics works, Kylie had the prettiest face & Kendall had the best figure. Was it Mama Kris who pushed everyone to surgically remodel herself? Kourtney seems to be the only one who resisted.
KYLIE had the prettiest face? She had a regular degular plain white girl face. Not ugly but not “prettiest” either. And Kendall’s “best figure” was just being skinny. Again, not bad, but also not “best”.
It’s unfortunate that none of them have gotten to just be in their bodies and feel good about themselves. If their mother was recommending nose jobs to Khloe at 9, lord only knows what all she was saying to the rest of them.
She was the least prettiest of the 5. She had short teeth with thin lips which gave her a funny face structure. I don’t even know how to describe her face/ look.
It’s really something – to have everything you want, whenever and however you want it, but to hate yourself so much. I’d feel sad for them if I didn’t think they were such terrible people.
She looks plastic.
I’m so bored by the same look over and over. Kendall had surgery to open her upper eyelids and lift her brow. She also had a nose job. She also has filler in her cheekbones and lips. I agree that she had a great retro 70s look when she started but even then she had already done the nose job and maybe some work on her eyes.
Yikes.
Is PMK having Ken-dull’s face retooled to look more like Kylie now that Kylie is supposedly “stepping back” (which I think we all know will never come to fruition) a little from the show so she can pick up the slack? They both have the same lifeless doll eyes.
It’s a filter. I’ve used that filter on IG stories.
She looks like a boardwalk caricature drawing come to life. She’s entered the Uncanny Valley with Kim and Kylie.
She looks like a blow up sex doll. Why is this what people want to look like over humans?
The whole family looks like blow up sex dolls. Pure trash if you ask me.
Jfc it looks like she had an allergic reaction to eating strawberries.
She’s definitely had fillers but it’s definitely a filter. You can tell by the blur.
Yeah, there is a filter in Instagram that everyone is making reels for that makes you look like a Bratz doll. I’ve tried it.
I was going to say – the entire face doesn’t look natural. Nobody’s face looks like ironed wax.
I’m not really sure what this says about the standards of beauty women are pressured to uphold if so many people (including me) can’t tell the difference between a filter and plastic surgery.
I agree she has had a lot more work done but I think this is that Instagram filter that’s going around. So many of my friends are doing it
It’s a FILTER. Making this a news thing is so ridiculous!!!!!!!
So does this mean she’s retired from modelling?
She walked in Milan and Paris 3 weeks ago
She looks blah generic now. I liked her “old” look, she was really pretty back then. Now she’s just another plastic face. Boo.
Wow, that’s sad. She ruined herself. She looks awful.
Looks like a drag queen who placed twelfth in her original season of Drag Race and is coming back for All Stars 😉
You know, I’ve always thought that “reverse-drag a Kardashian/Jenner sister” had the potential to be the most challenging Drag Race makeover challenge ever.
I am not a fan of her new hair color. I think she is much prettier as a brunette .
The K sisters are going to look so messed up when they get old and all their work gets wonky. You already see it happening with Kris.
They’ll be the next generation Cat Lady!
I have seen Kris IRL in the sun ( in a shopping center in Calabasas natch) Those cheek implants do not look good off camera.
I was playing with the same IG filter a while back and one of my friends commented saying, “please tell me this is just that Kardashian filter?!”, which I thought was the actual name for it. I think Kendall is just showing a bit of self-awareness (this time…).
Yeah, I also don’t get it. The lips look ridiculous but what bothers me most is whatever they did to their eyes/lids to get the ‘sultry look’, that has become the standard of every ig model and not. I hate that.
They are bored. Too much money and too much time fixated on appearance and zero ambition to get their hands dirty while actually making a difference in the world. Awful role models for their sweet children.
Their faces, their money, their prerogative. Apparently, a lot of other women want to look just like the altered versions, hence the multitude of social media influences and regular ladies alike sporting the same, overdone fake look.
With this filter and hair color, I honestly thought this is Julia(Ya’s x girlfriend from a few months ago)!!! Creepy!