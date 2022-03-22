Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis chatted with President Zelensky after raising $35 million

Last week we learned that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had raised $21M for Ukrainian refugee and humanitarian efforts. They met their goal on the 17th and continued to raise almost $35M to date. They posted a gracious and emotional video thanking the 65,000+ who’d donated and encouraged everyone to continue to support Ukraine, whether through their fundraiser or any of the other organizations raising funds for the effort. What they were able to do was incredible. I’m so impressed with their efforts and focus. I’m not the only one. Mila and Ashton were able to talk to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. He lauded the couple for everything they’d done in a tweet he posted on Sunday:

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

Can we take a minute to recognize how incredibly gracious it is for Pres. Zelensky to take the time to call them and thank them for this? I mean, right now? He could have waited until he didn’t have a war to deal with and I think everyone would’ve understood. I’m constantly awestruck by this man.

Although Mila and Ashton being behind the fundraiser may have felt more personal to Zelensky as well. Not only is Mila a Ukrainian using her leverage to support her homeland, this is not the first time they’ve met. Mila and Ashton met Zelensky before the pandemic and had what Mila described as a “beautiful conversation.” They asked him why he would take such a difficult job after a fairly successful career in entertainment. According to Mila, “He’s like, ‘I don’t need money. I don’t need fame. I don’t need success. I love my country, and I don’t want it to be corrupt anymore. He genuinely loves where he’s from and the people and who he is.” As I said, this was personal to both parties. It speaks volumes that Zelensky made this public before Mila and Ashton did.

