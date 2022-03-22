Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis chatted with President Zelensky after raising $35 million

Last week we learned that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher had raised $21M for Ukrainian refugee and humanitarian efforts. They met their goal on the 17th and continued to raise almost $35M to date. They posted a gracious and emotional video thanking the 65,000+ who’d donated and encouraged everyone to continue to support Ukraine, whether through their fundraiser or any of the other organizations raising funds for the effort. What they were able to do was incredible. I’m so impressed with their efforts and focus. I’m not the only one. Mila and Ashton were able to talk to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. He lauded the couple for everything they’d done in a tweet he posted on Sunday:
.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help 🇺🇦 refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022
Can we take a minute to recognize how incredibly gracious it is for Pres. Zelensky to take the time to call them and thank them for this? I mean, right now? He could have waited until he didn’t have a war to deal with and I think everyone would’ve understood. I’m constantly awestruck by this man.
Although Mila and Ashton being behind the fundraiser may have felt more personal to Zelensky as well. Not only is Mila a Ukrainian using her leverage to support her homeland, this is not the first time they’ve met. Mila and Ashton met Zelensky before the pandemic and had what Mila described as a “beautiful conversation.” They asked him why he would take such a difficult job after a fairly successful career in entertainment. According to Mila, “He’s like, ‘I don’t need money. I don’t need fame. I don’t need success. I love my country, and I don’t want it to be corrupt anymore. He genuinely loves where he’s from and the people and who he is.” As I said, this was personal to both parties. It speaks volumes that Zelensky made this public before Mila and Ashton did.
Bravo to Mila and Ashton.
Kudos to Mila and Ashton for raising that much money. Zelenskyy continues to prove that he is a classic act, even in such difficult times.
If you have the chance, watch his former show Servant Of The People on Netflix, he is delightful in it (its subtitled!)
This is lovely but it is also practical on Zelensky’s part. This is a media war as much as a physical war and Ukraine has been handily winning the media war in the west. Every bit of positive attention he brings is one more opportunity to pressure Western governments, to secure more support both in terms of $ and weapons, to continue to boost morale, etc. As strange as it seems, having someone in entertainment in power during this time has actually been really helpful because the media strategy has been brilliant.
I do think the more complex question is how to move Russian anti-war sentiment which is why Russia within the first week’s of the war crackdown on media within its borders so much.
But back to Ashton and Mila, it is amazing what they have done and Mila must be so happy she can support her homeland during this terrible time.
Totally agree. One of the reasons Mila and Ashton were able to raise so much money is *because* of Zelensky’s relentless efforts in the media. From the beginning, he’s been on social media, giving speeches, ensuring that we all care about this story. Very savvy of him.
Exactly right. There are other wars and refugee crises going on in the world right now, but Ukraine gets the most attention, thanks in no small part to Zelenskyy’s media presence. He will not let his people or his cause be forgotten or tossed aside.
This is amazing and wonderful of Mila and Ashton. As far as President Zelensky..I feel like he embodies so much of what the world has been missing. I had become so cynical and complacent, thinking that being free and safe is a given in our time. Apparently not. But the way that people (famous and us regulars) have responded to this horrific war of Putins has made me wake up. President Zelensky is inspiring an entire planet
I just want the guy to be safe. I include him in my thoughts daily. He is one of a kind.
“Although Mila and Ashton being behind the fundraiser may have felt more personal to Zelensky as well. Not only is Mila a Ukrainian using her leverage to support her homeland…”
The war resonates for a lot of people, but i imagine that it has a more personal resonance for Mila as she and Zelenskyy are also both Ukrainian Jews who spoke Russian as a first language and found fame in comic roles. Both born within 5 years of each other, so not a huge generational gap either.
You know, I knew that about both of them and yet never thought of it that way.
Wow! respect to these two for their response and effort. President Zelensky is a true leader and gentleman.
I hope everyone opens up to showing same out pouring of help and love towards All refugees from war torn countries, not just limited to one European country ..
I don’t remember anything remotely like this when the Taliban took over Afghanistan. Canada promised to take in 40 000 Afghani refugees…but has only taken in 9000 as of yet.
Completely agree with you Lola. While I have compassion for what is happening in Ukraine, I am aghast when I think that these same countries stepping over themselves to let Ukrainaians in have been denying Black and Brown refugees (including those from ukraine) entry into their countries.
I think we can also say without hesitation that Zelenskyy is a once in a decade communications genius.
Zelenskyy is doing an incredible job of making sure that the conflict continues to hold the attention of all of us in the West. One of the worst things that could happen to Ukraine right now is to have all of us stop caring, like we’ve pretty much done with every other conflict and humanitarian crisis in the world.
