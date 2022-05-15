Margaret Qualley: ‘New York feels very cosy to me…LA feels like I’ll never be good enough’

Margaret Qualley covers AnOther Magazine, and the interview is a lot better than the photos. The photos are too arty, I guess. Qualley is a beauty, but I don’t think her beauty is particularly gritty or hard-edged. She’s just pretty in a gangly-girl-next-door sort of way and the editorial didn’t really reflect that. Qualley spends much of the interview reflecting on her big breaks, which included Fosse/Verdon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and the Netflix series Maid. She’s only 27 years old, and at some points she talks as if she’s very wise, but most of the interview she sounds much younger than her age. Some highlights:
Working with Brad Pitt. “He’s all the things you want him to be.”
Quentin Tarantino telling her to try whatever she wanted to do: “You forget that you’re supposed to be messy. You’re supposed to take up all the space and make all the mistakes, and you’re supposed to do the thing you feel. But it’s so scary sometimes.”
Growing up in Asheville, North Carolina: “My mom was the only actor in Asheville, so it makes you a bit more on display, and people are interested when there’s nothing really interesting going on.”
Her ballet pursuit: “And then at a certain point I realised that ballet was more sophisticated and the pinnacle of perfection. So I was like, OK, I should do that…. The obsession really was about being perfect.” Aged 16, after attending a summer programme held by the American Ballet Theatre in New York, Qualley had a dark night of the soul. “I realised you don’t even love this. You’re just doing this because you want to be perfect, and you’re about to waste your whole life because you’ll never be perfect.”
She developed an eating disorder in her teens. “I was really hard on myself when I was in high school and modelling, and just trying hard to be perfect at everything, and be a perfect student, and a perfect model,” she says. This was a pre-body-positivity time, when high-fashion models were uniformly size zero. “Hopefully now there’s more body inclusivity and celebrating all of the different variations of bodies, and how beautiful that is, and how versatile beauty is in general. It’s wild that we shift through people with the same criteria in mind, that people have checklists. I’ve been a victim of that, and it’s a dark, ugly place to exist.”
Her mother’s daughter: “I think I’ve been protected in a certain way my entire life because of that. I was put into a different category and there’s definitely a protective shield that I feel is related to being my mother’s daughter.”
She likes being New York-based: “New York feels very cosy to me. LA feels scary. LA feels like I’ll never be good enough.” In New York you can throw a dime in most directions and hit a celebrity. “Nobody gives a sh-t. No one stops me. I really am not terribly recognised. And any recognition I get from my work is great because I want to touch people. I’m telling these stories because I want them to be watched.”
On ‘Maid’: “For young women, we’re often told that our accounts of reality aren’t correct. That the way you feel and the way you’re experiencing the world is somehow your fault, and if you want certain things you should feel bad for wanting those things.” We’re not talking about Alex, or Maddy, or Maid any more. Something bigger. “By proxy of standing up for Alex and standing up for Maddy… I was able to realise that I shouldn’t feel ashamed of certain wants or beliefs or feelings. And that it is literally still hard to say these things, because people are so conditioned and practised not to speak this way.”
She began to reflect on her own approach to relationships. “I’ve been trying to think lately, what allows certain people to not hurt themselves by letting people walk over them, but to take a bullet instead of being resentful and angry and hung up on it. I think that ability to love other people in such a big way comes from loving yourself in a big way. So I’m working on that.” Has she been walked over or treated badly in the past? “Yeah. And I’m really lucky now because I have really amazing people that have the best intentions. I’m really lucky. I’m not getting hurt very much. But you’re not always going to be around those safe, special people. You have to build up those skills and figure out how to navigate the world.”
On one side, she fully admits that she had a level of protection as “Andie McDowell’s daughter” within the industry, but on the other side, she’s really trying to act like she moved to New York as a teen and started modeling and it was all chaotic and messy and she was flying without a net. The AnOther piece even mentioned, in passing, that she was a débutante at Le Bal des Débutantes, the famous A-list Paris ball for rich girls. I mean, she’s all the things – she has enormous privilege and she’s a product of nepotism, and she’s a goofy, over-earnest young woman who works hard.
Cover and IG courtesy of AnOther.
Being Andie McDowell’s daughter would be a hard act to follow. She was superb in Sex Lies & Videotape.
Her ” Kenzo” perfume video/ ad was terrific. Talented dancer and very quirky, animated personality. It’s on you tube, couple of years old.
100%! So cool!
I had no idea she was Andie’s daughter. I thought she was just the dancer Taylor Swift ripped off!
Dude! How did I not know that was her?! I knew she looked familiar in Maid but I couldn’t put my finger on it!
That’s when I first noticed her. It got me interested in seeing her in Maid. So far she’s been really making good choices. Of course she’s given good opportunities.
L.A. is too blonde and too tanned and too good-looking for me to feel at home there, either, lol.
Version #1,234 of the nepotism kid. Yawn.
Except this nepotism kid is truly talented.
She is an INCREDIBLE dancer. Nothin nepotistic about her talent.
I think she’s a better actress than her mom.
I see talent, but not what is needed to break through without nepotism. And that talent came because of privilege.
I noticed her before I knew she was Andie’s daughter. I think she’s got the “It” factor, at least equal to if not surpassing that of her mom. Verry rare in a show biz nepotism situation, but quite true in Qualley’s case; glad to see others here agree. Could not take my eyes off her in OUATIH. Stole every scene she was in!
Would love to see trained actors talk about acting or act, but alas we only cast based on looks. Clearly. So tired of reading about rich privileged kids’ lives it’s really not that interesting.
She was great in Maid. That’s the first time I noticed her. I actually find her look refreshing bc she is not the cookie cutter Hollywood blonde with tons of plastic surgery. She has a unique look.
she was quite amazing in “The leftovers”, I’ve been watching her since then.
NYC is cozy because you were born wealthy and connected. What an insulated life she must live.
I have been spending way too much time in NY lately. (I have a family member with health issues who lives there.) I am mostly in the downtown area. Cozy is the last word I would use to describe it. NYC feels and looks more and more like Gotham. She must be in some posh area adjacent to the park.
I don’t know… I’m not American and not super privileged (just privileged in the standard ‘middle-class, white, grew up in a nice home with happily married parents and had opportunities as a result’ way).
I spent a month in NYC years ago couch-surfing with not much money and I found it a warm and lovely place where it was easy to meet people and make friends, and there was loads to do even with a very limited budget. You can walk pretty much everywhere if you have the time, there’s great public transport, and it’s very diverse and open to diversity.
I did not like LA at all. It felt incredibly divided by wealth, PT was crappy and dangerous, there was an exclusive vibe to a lot of it, it felt more judgmental and like there was this miasma of desperation over much of it (all the desperate wannabe entertainment people?). I also learned about the food deserts and was horrified. Not having a car was incredibly limiting in LA.
I wouldn’t describe NYC as ‘cosy’ but it certainly felt welcoming and like there was a place for everyone in a way that LA did not. I don’t think only the uber-privileged would make that distinction.
Didn’t know her personalty until recently seeing some interviews and was expecting something closer to Andie’s personality, but she does indeed have a certain child-like quality while also having had a lot of experiences in life for her age. Her and Jack Antonhoff suddenly made sense including their drunk PDA at the Grammys because she is a Lena Dunham type personality with model looks.
I am so tired of these comments about LA.
I’m from NY and have lived in LA for the last 17 years. You know why it’s so phony and superficial? Because that’s the industry. Get away from the industry adjacent neighborhoods and you have normal people here. LA is massive; as if everyone is beached blonde, perfect body, and rich? Give me a break. I’m a slightly overweight, middle aged brunette who lives in a beach city. I feel more at home here than NY. Maybe these celebs should venture out of their bubbles more.
I agree I love LA. All the different cultures and diversity. I’m a west coast girl so I definitely feel more at home there than NY.
Lol, she has an industry job. It’s a broad brush, sure, but it’s also a cultivated image.
I mean, I think she is pretty specific about talking about her experience of LA and NY as a celebrity, and that there’s just generally more anonymity for her in NYC. She doesn’t actually say anything bad about LA as a place.
Her comments about LA feel rather off, almost like she didn’t expand her small bubble and experience the city like an average person. I’ve seen quite a few celebs randomly out and pretty much no one cares either.
Maid was emotionally difficult to watch but she was really good. I loved her mom in it too. I’m from flyover country but I think I would choose LA over NYC. The weather and beaches sounds nice to me.
I grew up in the New York suburbs and my family is there, but honestly I think I would pick CA over NY too at this point. I just like the weather. It’s way too hot in Houston where I live now, but a bit too cold and gray in NY much of the time. I’d love to be able to garden year-round and have an indoor/outdoor life style.
I loved her in Maid and I am jealous she grew up in Asheville; I love that city!
I have never been to LA, but I have heard it is very hard to date there. I especially bet it is hard as a celebrity. There is a general attitude that men in LA are cads, who are f***boys. From what I have seen from the reality shows there, it doesn’t seem to be the place for me. I am no longer thin and blonde, but toned from working out with a trainer 2 times per week, but still overweight and a red head. I personally am a NE gal. Grew up an hour north of NYC. Live in Toronto now. Thinking about moving to Ottawa this summer. I like the feel of the change of seasons etc.
She is an incredibly talented actress. It is funny to me that having a personality is considered “being quirky”. She is just her own person with a strong personality that she seems to have tried to subdue for a while. Maid was really good and she even brought out the best in her mum, who isn’t as good as her, I find.
I don’t mind actors’ kids having access to acting work. It makes sense. And Qualley is clearly a dedicated pro. I only mind when it is clearly not their path in life and yet they do it.
Have you seen her Kenzo video( the 4 minute version).? She is delightfully quirky. I stand by my opinion.
I didn’t like Maid (too depressing for me), but I like this actress generally. She was compelling in that Ryan Gosling movie (the Nice Guys?) and in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (even though that film as a whole was execrable and almost unwatchable). When nepotism kids have charisma, looks, and skill, I don’t hate them. See Dakota Johnson — imo, she can act and she draws the eye when she’s on camera.
“I realised you don’t even love this. You’re just doing this because you want to be perfect, and you’re about to waste your whole life because you’ll never be perfect.”
Heck, I’m still learning how not to “be perfect.”. 😳🙃 Smart woman…
The first film I remember seeing her in was The Nice Guys with Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling. It’s a really good film noir kind of thing with some humor set in LA in the 70’s.
Huh, I just had that thing where you realised you’ve merged two people into one. I thought Margaret Qualley was also Mary Elizabeth Winstead.
Ok, off to figure out which parts in my mind are actually Margaret (she didn’t cheat with Ewan McGregor!), she seems really sweet from this and I’ve have heard raves about her grounded performance in Maid, which I do think speaks to her acting chops given her privileged background.