“Christopher Walken will play the Emperor in ‘Dune: Part Two'” links

Dune 2: Rise of the Dunes has some casting news. Christopher Walken will play the Emperor! Florence Pugh & Austin Butler will be in it too. [Just Jared]
Prosecutors want Josh Duggar sentenced to 20 years in prison, and his lawyers say that five years is plenty. Ugh. [Starcasm]
Rose Leslie & Kit Harington looked boring at the premiere of The Time Traveler’s Wife. Kit is just one of those men who needs facial hair. [Go Fug Yourself]
Christina Aguilera did more Spanish-language music. [OMG Blog]
Ezra Miller said words. [Dlisted]
I love the business of Jennifer Lopez. [LaineyGossip]
Tom DeLonge made a movie about aliens. [Pajiba]
There’s a black hole in the middle of the Milky Way. [Gawker]
Handmaidens protested outside Amy Coney Barrett’s home. [Towleroad]
Kim Kardashian was the queen of this back in the day, when she was just a reality show hustler. She would turn up everywhere and pose with products. [Buzzfeed]
It’s a cancelation bloodbath over at CBS. [Seriously OMG]
Ruth Wilson wore Erdem to get her MBE. [RCFA]
Off-topic, but lately I’m reminded more and more of Walken’s character in The Dead Zone, where he can see into the future. When Walken shakes hands with a T**mp-style presidential candidate, he sees him pressing the nuke button in the future. Reminds me of every GOP-er these days (esp that ass*** Dave McCormick in PA).
I guess I feel like Walken is too Walken-y for this. Or the part isn’t Walken-y enough. Denis Villeneuve wanted David Bowie in Blade Runner 2049, but Bowie was already ill and the role eventually went to Jared Leto. In my mind Villeneuve wishes he could cast David Bowie in this as well.
Mr Mayor was canceled on NBC and I’m bummed.
The lack of POC in the latest Dune casting announcements seems like a real missed opportunity. I mean, Walken will be playing Emperor Shaddam. But I haven’t read any of the books or seen the original movie. Maybe I’m missing some context.
His daughter was a very blonde woman played by Virginia Maden ( Lynch), Julie Cox (Syfy) and now Flo Pugh what version of POC should he be ?
In the Lynch version he was Jose Ferrer , Syfy is was Giancarlo Giannini and Fyed was Sting then Matt Keeslar
She might be referring to the fact the cast is whitewashed, for a modern adaptation of a series of books that heavily lifted from Arab and Islamic culture. But sure, let’s cape for the blondes
No it was a book by an American author about a colonial power that gets destroyed in book 1.
And they get taken over by Paul who is very white . So unless you want the white guy to rule an empire that you want to make Islamic that has ruled that planet for 800 years ,with Paul then demanding an Arab princess as his token wife who he only marries because of who her dad is
So make the Empire Islamic ,then destroy it book 1 ,marry a hostage who you have taken prisoner . That sounds even more bothering to me ?
And Harkonnen’s nephew must be POC eh .
This is like having Denzil being a Pictish Scottish king who actually existed
JFC 🫣 That Kit Harrington pic should have come with a trigger warning ⚠️ Welp 😶 Doesn’t help that he’s a small man IRL (height and size) either. Hope he gets his bloody drinking and act together! Rose Leslie deserves better
* Edited to replace stature with size
I never realized just how diminutive Kit is—5′ 6″ maybe? He looks sad here, very sad.
Yeah, I didn’t need to see him all fresh faced in Tom Cruise lift shoes. I feel bad even typing that. I’m not trying to height shame him, but those shoes are awful and I really like him with a bit of scruff.
Kelly Osborne needs to figure out a new face to make while taking selfies cause that duck lip mess is just nasty at this point. Hope she has a healthy babe and doesn’t raise a racist 🤷♀️
That black hole they found in the Milky Way is gonna suck us all up. Watch.
Even a black hole doesn’t want the USA’s bible belt. It’ll spit huge chunks back out.
@BettyRose
Dying. 😂🤣😂
Those pics of KimK back in the day are hysterical. She’s the OG of Influencers. So many of the products are so random.
Those pix look like swag rooms at Sundance.
i didn’t love the first Dune movie – thought it was kind of boring – but my dad LOVED it, Dune is probably his favorite book and he knew all the next lines for some of the key scenes in the movie. I’ll have to ask him what he thinks of Walken for this lol.
I’ve loved all the Dunes. Mostly loved reading book purchased from used book store that paid you back 50% of what you paid when you turned it back in.
Now that’s a book recommendation!
Walken is really a master at creepy, awkward, fear-inducing menace. Got to give him that. Very impressive. You could feel terrified and massively threatened by him just telling a story about his childhood (as I saw him do in one film with Rupert Everett).
I STILL want to know what went down on the boat that Natalie Wood, Robert Wagner and Walken were on. We know there was drinking, arguments, and that Natalie died.
Me too ^^
He knows
Rogers and Hammerstein Cinderella – okay so we Really need a remake ?
I hope Josh Duggar rots. That article was really thorough and interesting. The character letters from Michelle and Anna are sickening. I hope Anna and the kids can find a way to heal, as well as all of his victims. I am actually praying the judge gives him the max sentence.
I’m not watching The Flash movie whenever it comes out. Ezra Miller is just too obnoxious and the sweeping under the rug of his behaviour, and lack of censure from WB is questionable.
I wonder how many other women they’re going to assault and get arrested for before they are actually fired. Or is that only an outcome demanded of WoC?