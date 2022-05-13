The Cambridges recorded a ‘Mental Health Minute’ for every UK radio station

I don’t think I’ve ever talked about this, but I am absolutely the person who runs around, turning off lamps at any given moment. I hate when it’s the middle of the day and there are multiple lamps on, especially in a home or a room which already gets a lot of natural light. That was the first thing I saw in this photo of the Kensington Palace Apartment 1 interior: why are there three lamps on in the middle of the day? You can tell there’s natural light coming in from the window on the left of the photo. I realize they’re reading something, but that doesn’t require three lamps!
Anyway, this photo is of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recording a special message for the “Mental Health Minute.” Because May is Mental Health Awareness Month and William and Kate like to pretend that they didn’t bully and harass a pregnant woman to the brink of suicide.
Kate Middleton and Prince William’s voices are being heard around the U.K. On Friday at 10:59 a.m., every radio station in the U.K. united to play a message from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dubbed the Mental Health Minute. The couple, who introduced themselves simply as Catherine and William, began by saying they wanted to talk about loneliness.
“We’re all in different places right now,” Prince William said, with Kate adding, “Not just physically, but mentally.” Prince William continued, “And we can all feel lonely sometimes.”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which “reminded us of the importance of human relationships,” William said, they encouraged people to do small acts of kindness in order to help people who are feeling isolated.
“So if you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on their door,” Kate said. William followed, “Maybe suggest meeting for a cup of tea or a walk.”
“Because these small acts of kindness can make a big difference and help us all feel less lonely,” Kate added.
Prince William then shared his apologies for “interrupting every radio station in the country.”
“But if we interrupt the lives of those who are feeling alone,” Kate said for William to finish, “We can help lift them out of loneliness.”
[From People]
Eh, whatever. I mean, if this inspires kindness and understanding of mental health, then that’s a good thing. Genuinely don’t believe that William and Kate should be held up as mental health advocates though.
A few superficial notes: in the photo released by Kensington Palace, Kate wore a recycled £1,700 Altuzarra dress. That… is way too expensive for a boring blue dress. Their body language looks “off” too, although I’m sure the Mail’s body-language experts would never say that.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Backgrid, Avalon Red, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20220511-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit St. John’s Primary School, Glasgow to partake in a Roots of Empathy session.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20220511-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit St. John’s Primary School, Glasgow to partake in a Roots of Empathy session.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing – particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.,Image: 690516614, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the University of Glasgow in Glasgow, to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing – particularly pertinent during what is exam season at the University. Picture date: Wednesday May 11, 2022.,Image: 690516641, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Glasgow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing, in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, on the 11th May 2022.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Glasgow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the University of Glasgow to talk with students about mental health and wellbeing, in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, on the 11th May 2022.
Pictured: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20220511-Prince William And Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Glasgow
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Glasgow, UK -20220511-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit St. John’s Primary School, Glasgow to partake in a Roots of Empathy session.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
Surprised to see them sitting so close together in the first picture. But then, they’re not looking at each other, are they?
Not a body language expert, but look how her knees are pointing away from him, like far away, like a runner’s starting position.
I was about to say this. She’s practically turning away from him. When harry and Meghan released that little video for Spotify it looked like they couldn’t get close enough to each other. Now compare that to this.
Her entire body is oriented away from him, but she’s sitting very close to him. So, instead of mirroring each other, it looks asymmetrical. I’m not sure there’s too much to read into it though, it kind of looks like she was sitting beside him and was told to move next to him.
@Elaine – yes, it looks like the photographer arranged them so he could get both their faces and also Kate’s dress.
When I’m mad at someone I always point my knees away like most people do. When I really dislike someone and can’t stand their face I turn my whole back.
Nothing about this picture says these 2 people like each other.
Her entire body is turned away from him and that has to be uncomfortable as she is trying to read from a piece of paper placed directly in front. Also with regards to the lamps, yellow light casts the most awful light on her complexion making her look sallow. I don’t know who set this up and why this of all photos was released. Someone in KP really hates them.
Warmer light is better than natural light on faces that have wrinkles or dimples from excessive work. Kate has had some of her worst photos taken in natural light.
@JFerber … No, they’re not looking at each other. William certainly is ‘watching’ her perform, though, isn’t he? I can’t interpret the side-eye, rather annoyed look he’s giving her. Perhaps it’s her jazz hands or extremely animated manner.
It’s an odd set up for a recording. Sitting on a sofa, side by side, each with a page of script in front of them, but both reading from the same page? The pages are on a coffee table, so both people have to hunch over to get a good look–and the font size is normal (I like to increase the font size on papers I’m presenting, it helps in low-lighting). I would think each holding their own page would be better; or if the idea is to make them look like a team (ha! too late now!), then one holds the page of script while the other looks on. But then, the pages might hide their faces and we can’t have that, can we? It’s all about the photo op. And yes, the body language suggests she doesn’t really want to be sitting so close to him, and he is totally unconcerned about how she has to contort herself in order to read the script.
The setup looks odd because, most likely, they didn’t actually record it there. It looks to me like a setup for the “candid” photo.
Their house looks stuffy and cluttered somehow. I don’t like it.
I like how they needed to read their notes for that half paragraph of platitudes
It’s too hard to for them to speak from the heart, as theirs are tight, shriveled things.
Have we actual documentation that either one of them have a heart? This is pure speculation…..
KKKhate’s body language says it all, “Oh, do get away from me you unfaithful, balding man with an ugly tooth.”
Do they have an OFFICE?? We have seen Kate sit at a sofa table pretending it was a desk, we have seen William sit on the wrong side of a desk pretending I don’t know what and now they sit uncomfortably on a sofa. Do they not have an OFFICE??? WTF
Maybe that is their office? That’s what a royal person thinks an office looks like? If I could, I’d put a sofa in mine. (That is, in the actual workplace; I live in 600 sq ft., so for my WFH days I actually do have a sofa in my ‘office’.)
Kate needed notes to welcome Dr Biden at that event last year. Neither has an original thought in their head.
Their home also doesnt seem very modern,even in previous pics. Or maybe they only show the rooms with old English style to the public. I hope in their bedroom they dont have paintings of Henry the VIII or something.lol
Looks like a poorly decorated faux-old hotel room to me.
I can’t even tell, which home is this? Is this Kensington Palace? Sandringham? They’ve bounced around so many spots and all of their backgrounds look similar–dreary oil paintings in gilded frames and stuffy furniture.
This is Kensington Palace. at least I’m pretty sure it is.
I noticed that too, the unusually ugly (IMO) room decoration. The Tatler article said Carole decorated Anmer all bougie Pottery Barn-like or whatever, so this must be KP. (Bougie Pottery Barn sounds way more appealing to basic me!)
I won’t even lie, I would love to see the full inside of all of their homes. I like seeing peoples’ houses in general, but I am very curious about all of their styles, particularly Kate’s and Meghan’s. I sort of have a feel already for Meghan’s style and imagine a lot of soft neutrals, but honestly, who knows. Kate on the other hand, I can’t get a clear picture of. I’m trying to imagine a Pottery Barn look mixed with old English, but she and Will are so dull that I can barely even imagine something they’d come up with together.
I don’t have an Art History degree, but I wonder if it’s good to have those bright lamps so close to those paintings (/s). And why is that plant blocking the painting? It doesn’t look controversial, like, say, a painting of a black servant boy with a questionable title. And the family picture coincidentally visible on the mantel. A statue plus a clock on that small desk in the back left? Talk about uninspired, whether it’s staged, or this is how it usually looks.
Re: the main topic – I’m seldom bothered by the typical and frequent stupidity and pretentiousness of this couple and the industry that supports them. But, as Kaiser points out above, I find it incredibly offensive that they should be doing a PSA, or anything really, relating to mental health, after what they put Meghan through.
“THEIR” bedroom? Not likely.
Maybe the photographer needed more light? I don’t have a problem with W&K’s message. It’s at least more helpful and caring than “we’re just here to listen,” and it doesn’t disrupt people’s day with a royal visit.
I honestly think that that is it. In my bedroom i also have a large window with natural light and yet in certain angles it can appear quite dark on camera. It’s probably the same case here.
Any professional photographer would have brought his own lights. Also yellow light is terrible for images. The set up seems a bit rushed and last minute to me.
When I say photographer, I just mean the person taking the picture. Yes, this looks last minute to me, too, and also staged. I don’t think H&M recorded the message just sitting on the couch in their “living room.” They dressed up for a photo, just as they did in those shots of them doing “work” in their “office.”
Except they did suggest just knocking on someone’s door. If either one of them actually did any of the things they’re suggesting we do, then that knock on the door would be a real imposition, seems to me. I wouldn’t want all their RPOs & lackeys AND one of them intruding on my quiet little space at zero notice.
Lol, I think it’s different if a neighbor knocks on the door or makes a phone call. But I’m loving the image of W&K showing up unexpectedly at some poor lady’s house with a tupper of 8 brownies – “just here to brighten up your day, love,” they chirp, as they muscle into her parlor along with minions and lackeys and camera crews and tabloid reporters…
Given the energy crisis and that UK households are seeing their bills go through the ceiling and then some, it’s appallingly tone deaf for them to release a picture with these 2 wasting energy. There is enough natural light in the room to take good photo’s.
As for the body language – its more than off, its screaming get me out of here. He is ignoring her attempts for attention as always, she is nervously trying to get close to him while not touching him. It looks like she’s being made to sit next to the creepy Uncle that everyone hates.
Tone deaf when you are a supposed environmentalist also.
And while sitting in front of books on saving the planet… maybe they should read them
Re: Body language – He is blocking her. His legs are splayed which prevents her from getting closer to him. So she has to turn her legs away from him but she has her upper body leaned into him. It’s the only way she can be close but it’s an awkward closeness. Whether conscious or unconscious, his posture is holding her at a distance. It’s a little unnatural for intimate partners – think about how you would sit with someone you love when you are reading together from the same document.
@NCDANCER I think you should be Celebitchy’s very own body language expert. Your analysis was better than anything I’ve read by Judy James!
I think the interesting thing would be to see a video of the recording. Does he maintain that posture throughout? My husband sometimes sits like that, but when I sit beside him, he automatically re-positions to make room for me in his space. That readjustment is generally seen as welcome to a loved one.
My guess is that he held that posture throughout. Otherwise why would any competent photographer pick this picture with that awkwardness? That said, it may have been done in-house with KP staff, and we know they can’t find it with two hands and a flashlight. *shrugs*
Wow you guys are GOOD at this 🙂 this just looks like a regular photo of a boring couple who are sitting awkwardly to reach the mic, but your analysis helped me see how uncomfortable they are around each other. Lol I need to get better at studying the details in their photos.
Yep, all of this. If I were sitting next to my husband we would be angled towards each other. This is how you sit if you are next to someone you don’t really know, don’t want to really touch or think smells bad. Also he’s got that stank look on his face, as per usual.
I’m probably completely overthinking this but what also stuck me about Bulliam is that he appears to be hiding his wedding ring finger. I know he doesn’t wear a wedding ring but it still struck me as a little odd.
NC
Kate’s body isn’t leaning into him. She’s tilted away from him and leaning over while looking sideways to the table. She’s trying to be away from him. The angle of the camera has her in front and hiding any space that could be between them and allows them to appear closer together.
A person always points their knees and toes towards what is important generally speaking. Kate is pointing towards the camera. Completely away from William.
I think Kate has showed she’s as much out of this marriage as William is.
Um, to me it looks like there are 4 lamps lit up in the picture. Isn’t the fake candle above W’s shiny head also on?
W looks like he has no problem sitting on the sofa, but K’s legs look like she wants to get up and run away. She doesn’t seem comfortable at all.
There must be a light source in front of them also or their faces would be in shadow.
ML: to me that looked like a wall sconce, so I figured they flipped a switch to turn on all the lights on the wall AND they turned on those three lamps. The lamps are decorative and serve no purpose–they’re not situated to aid anyone to read or write or perform some task–except maybe the one on the desk, and that’s only going to work for a leftie. A lamp to the right of your hand is going to shadow whatever it is you’re writing.
Anyone else think it’s kinda dumb that not only did they have to be photographed just…recording a voice message, but that Kate felt the need to wear a £1,700 dress for the occasion? Does that make it feel like actual work for her or something?
Is it sad that my reaction to this was “well at least it wasn’t a new dress?” Seriously, she’s been on such a spending spree lately that seeing her wear a repeat to record a message for radio feels like a change (maybe that’s her goal, to have her repeats seem like something new and different so we talk about how thrifty she is?)
We would be sinking to a new low if she had bought a new dress to record a message when no one will see her! But seriously, I could buy that dress from H&M for $40. $1700+?!?!??
Sometimes I think she wears repeats for last minute events as for planned events she is ALWAYS wearing something new. GF loves to spend other people’s money.
AND she’s still doing jazz hands while seated, recording an audio message. Gotta say, I’m glad People printed the transcript of their remarks so a) I don’t have to listen and b) I can comprehend what Khate’s saying without subtitles.
Well, I think they published a photo to show how busy they are and that they work…..listening a radio message doesn’t show “their effort “. Everything is a photo op for them. And this photo points for one more time how their main goal isn’t to bring positive changes and help people but to promote themselves. But to be fair, the audio message is a good initiative and could inspire kindness.
you would think that they would record a PSA in a recording studio, not sitting on their (?) couch. Putting lamps on is what realtors do to make a room look brighter for photos. clearly none of this works here. I think it’s all staged.
That’s the thing. This isn’t really a photo of them recording an audio message. It’s likely a fictionalized re-enactment of them recording an audio message. It is incredibly unlikely that they didn’t record this in a proper studio with headphones and mics. There is no chance they recorded this in an open room with boom mic that would pick up every background sound and noise. This is just play-acting with awkward body language.
Exactly. Just an awkward reenactment, like when they pretended to work in their office.
Radiocentre has put out about 10 tweets on their recording and not gotten a whole lot of engagement. Wasn’t this Cam’s thing during the pandemic. She actually called some pensioners to check on them.
It made sense when Camilla did it because it was actually during lockdown, if I remember correctly. IMO, their script makes zero sense because it sounds like they’re still referring to lockdown specifically – “we’re all in different places right now, physically…”
I wonder if this was recorded much earlier and just released now? Or, if that doesn’t fit based on the publication dates of the books in the photo, maybe they were supposed to do this during lockdown and bailed, and now they just dusted off the old script? Because “we’re all in different places right now, physically” makes absolutely no sense when all government restrictions have been lifted and most people are proceeding as if covid is over. This sounds like they did a five second pass over old copy, changed anything that directly related to the pandemic from present tense to past and then just went ahead with the rest despite the fact that it no longer makes sense.
LOL at the “Our Planet” and “Earthshot” coffee table books.
Bulliam and Khate have SOME NERVE talking about reaching out to someone suffering from isolation or talking about mental health at all. They are the Typhoid Marys of mental harm. When I think about the anguish they inflicted upon their pregnant SIL, I want to snatch her wiglets OFF and him completely bald.
Typhoid Mary’s of mental harm hahahhahahahhaha. It’s true. Horrifying, but true.
And Hold Still lol.
😂 I missed that one, but of COURSE! All of their “accomplishments” laid out on the table while they are filmed recording their one-minute radio spot.
I seem to remember Meghan getting bashed for having her book on her desk in her birthday video. The Cambridges really studies what Harry and Meghan does.
And the book closest to the camera – the one that got cut off – looks like it says “William” so makes me think its something like a biography of him or a book where he wrote the foreword or something.
I think this is partly ego, partly PR (look at our books!) and partly that there is nothing else in the house naturally. I have many coffee table books you could grab and display, and if you didn’t want to use a coffee table book, then I have other books you could put on display. This is clearly meant to give the impression that they read books or like books but its telling that the only books they had available were their own.
I missed that too. The only books are their own self promotion. Earthshit and hold still with a save our planet which I’m sure was a William thing that went nowhere.
Typhoid Mary of mental harm! priceless!!!
The first thing I noticed is they’re overdressed at home. Again if their quest is to be relatable they should have worn casual clothes, especially as it was an audio recording. I’ve never taken William and Kate seriously as mental health advocates. They’re unwilling to share their own mental health experiences and I’ve always felt that this was Harry’s passion and not the Cambridges. Plus their actions over that 4 years showed that they don’t give a damn about mental health.
Definitely overdressed. Kate in a pair of jeans and a pretty sweater and basic flats, similar for William, would have been a much better look.
I also think their house is just not relatable. Not because its a palace, lol, but because of how its decorated. I know its not as stuffy as Clarence House, and I know its their “public room” so its probably decorated differently than the rest of the house, but it just looks so formal and stuffy and uncomfortable to me. i expect that from Charles and Camilla (although their zooms and pictures from quarantine showed rooms that were more lived-in) but with these two, it just looks like they’re stuck in their privileged bubble.
Not to defend Charles and Camilla (god forgive me), but they are apart of that older generation where their homes are usually more stuffy and stately. It’s sort of what you expect with rich boomers. William and Kate are newly in their 40s and are coming across even more stuffy than usual. So much for the ‘modern royals saving the monarchy one button at a time’…
no I agree with you; you expect Charles and camilla to have those uber formal old fashioned houses especially for their public areas for receptions and the like (especially at Clarence house.) Considering this was supposedly decorated 9ish years ago, it just looks…..stuffy.
Princess Anne’s living room looked cozier than this.
Anne’s is shabby chic, aristo style.
Exactly! There is a social stigma about mental health, and these two refuse to open up about anything real and condemn others for doing it. Absolutely no way in hell.
Photo gives off two people who tolerate each other. I wish mental health advocates stop working with the Royal family knowing they did help Meghan when she was suicidal.
Oh…don’t know whether to be flattered or distraught because they have MY sofa cushions on THEIR sofa!
Ha! I’m not sure how I’d feel about that either! They’re quite nice, though, so just tell yourself that they’re copykeening you!
I thought there would be a picture in the background with her in the red dress grinning sitting in front of the piano at that concert where she played a few chords
William called his mother paranoid and his sister in law a bully and “that bloody woman.” So the next time I’m on the verge of tears and I want someone to make me feel even worse, he’s definitely my go-to-guy.
And will labeled harry fragile.
Yes to all of this above.
I heard this referenced on the radio news after it happened and my first reaction was WHAT?? Harassing your pregnant and suicidal SIL and you have the gall to try and make mental health one of your ‘issues’. They have no shame.
I’m currently at work and when they played this audio slot on BBC2 this morning I had to stop myself from LMAO. Meet for a cup of tea or take a walk? You exiled your family to a whole ‘nother country, Get Thee The F***eth Out …
LOL!
….. and this was the first time I heard of it…..
Edit: Sorry @kaiser, this is a bit of a long one.
These two hypocrites went out of their way to create a toxic environment for their bro and sis-in-law just because they were becoming more popular. They took the time out to “make calls” (or at least have that arranged with their pet snake Knauf) to racist and misogynistic tabloid journalists who were more than willing to create the hero vs villain narrative of the “uppity” and “diva” biracial woman. Remember when those stories came out? It was literally two weeks after these clowns attended a “mental health summit” just after the successful oceanic tour of 2018. Not two weeks after that came the infamous “Meghan made Kate cry” story which really set the stage for hatred and racism thrown in Meghan’s way, all while Meghan was pregnant with her first child and was already in a vulnerable state mentally. The racist comments that would pop up on every post daily continued to pile on and on and on, so much so that the environment surrounding her had become so thick with toxicity that it had begun to suffocate Meghan (and Harry) to the point where SHE BELIEVED THE WORLD WOULD BE BETTER OFF IF SHE HAD KILLED HERSELF and it all began because these two clowns were threatened by her work ethic and just could not stand the fact that there was someone out there that people loved more than them.
To all the idiots out there who run around Charing about how it’s not Kate and William’s job to make sure Meghan is okay 1its their fault she was in that place mentally and 2, why are they so hellbent on sending out the message to other people to check up on others if they don’t have to do it themselves?
YES to all this. The caucasity of them talking about “taking care of yourself” when they ACTIVELY drove Meghan to suicidal thoughts.
These two remind me of my incompetent workplace HR that says we “should all take walks for our mental health.” F*** that sh**. Our mental health suffers because our wages don’t increase to even match inflation, there’s institutional racism, and we’re all worked to the point of burnout. Them telling the peasants to go for a walk when Charles literally was talking about the cost of living three days ago is so tone deaf. Put the onus on people to fix their own mental health instead of fixing the system that is running *everyone’s* mental health into the ground.
This is a nice message I guess, but loneliness isn’t the same as mental health problems, you know? And having someone call or text you doesn’t solve your mental health issues. It almost feels like “mental health” has a completely different meaning in the UK, or at least to the Cambridges. Like feeling a random pang on loneliness that can be fixed by receiving a telephone call is as far as they’re willing to go with their “mental health” work. Or “get outside,” and “community is important,” or “have a cup of tea and go for a walk.” It always seems shallow and like people who have actual chronic depression and anxiety, or who feel chronically lonely and isolated in their day to day lives despite being surrounded by people are not included. Those are still the “scary” mental health people, the “chronically fragile” like Harry and Meghan (according to them), and they don’t get to be talked about because that’s still taboo and addressing those types of issues is apparently whiney or “woke” according to the British press who get their talking points from the BRF.
Their message is fine, but I’d say it’s more about random acts of kindness and building community than it is about mental health. Framing it as a fix for mental health issues is almost damaging in my opinion because it sends the message that everyone should be able to be fixed by having a neighbor randomly stop in for a cup of tea, which actually sounds terrifying and shame-inducing if you’re suffering from depression and haven’t even had the energy or motivation to shower or get dressed in days and now your neighbor is knocking on your door and you can’t answer it because you’re embarrassed, which leads to you becoming even more isolated because now you’re afraid to run into that neighbor and have to explain why you didn’t answer the door even though they could see that you were home. And if that random neighborly drop in doesn’t sound good to you and isn’t enough to pull you out of your “mental health” issues then there is something very wrong with you, is the message I’m getting from them.
What they’re talking about sounds more like what Harry calls mental fitness, it’s about maintaining your already stable mental health, it’s about building communities and relationships so that when you *do* start to feel down, you already have people that you are in the habit of reaching out to so that you can prevent yourself from spiraling. But this doesn’t help the people who are actually already spiraling and at the point of having true, deep, mental health issues.
@ Amy Too – THANK YOU! As a Mental Health doctor, I could not have put in such spot-on words!! A cup of tea or a walk does NOT cure mild or moderate or severe mental health issues. I found their words to be more damaging than doing good.
What’s interesting to me is that Princess Mary’s foundation has an arm that famously deals with loneliness, as it’s own issue with its own effects and solutions like you mentioned. Has someone recently become aware of this issue to copykeen?
I agree with you completely. Lumping loneliness in with mental health is… not exactly helpful. Maybe it’s not harmful necessarily (I’ll defer to how people with lived experience take the message) but it’s highlighting a SOCIAL issue rather than a HEALTH issue during Mental Health month.
If they used their minute to share stats to help de-stigmatise MH diagnoses and highlight vulnerable groups, in the effort to encourage people to seek professional help, maybe it would have been more helpful. Encouraging people to basic kindness isn’t exactly the purpose of mental health awareness campaigns.
Mental health “help” as shallow and superficial as the messengers.
You said it. Whoever wrote that trite garbage should be…blamed next week by William when the backlash hits.
Agreed, Amy Too, you have nailed it.
A fascinating photo of two bullies forced to work pretending they are empathetic and caring. It also shows K8’s too-old-for-her clothing is consistent with her house.
This pair is repulsive. Their blatantly hypocritical behaviour is unreal given how they treated Meghan and the lack of depth or sincerity in these messages is glaring. Completely superficial. They’re attaching their names to a bunch of empty, hypocritical nonsense. They know nothing of mental health struggles, nothing. Meghan was nearly driven to suicide because of these two jealous and insecure incompetents. Can they not SEE themselves?
These two can just both go shut the F up and f right off back to the hole they crawled out of with their fake caring. Meghan was pregnant , in a new country and without a support system other than her husband. Where was her phone call or text? Where was her drop by visit? No no no no no you two absolute disgusting disgraceful excuses for humans.
I’ve come to realise that commenting or even paying attention to anything these two hypocrites do is quite detrimental to your mental health. Hypocrites are gonna hypocrite. So keeping that in mind and for my own sanity I will no longer comment on anything involving this circus “ring of steel”. I’m only going to comment on Anything Meghan and Harry do or if we get a sighting of them. I hope that’s okay @kaiser. I still love your blog and the buttons frenzy and amazing collection of photos will always make me laugh
This is probably for the best but I am not there yet. They make me so angry. I need to let some of it out and here on celebitchy, is my release button. Lol
Kaiser reads the DM articles and recaps, so I don’t have to read them. They make me so angry that I started avoiding them about 3 months ago. It’s just the recap and comments, and I’m much less stressed this way. Again Kaiser, thank you for reading this filth for us.
For a youngish couple, who are supposed to be so modern they have decorated this room with such boring decor. The portraits hanging on the wall are just so boring and blah, a great piece colorful art would be such an improvement. I guess this room really does reflect it’s owners, drab and dull.
For someone who studied art history, Kate seems to have precious little interest in art of any kind. The painting are ghastly. Who’s the dude on the wall behind him? I’ll bet you 10 dollars she has no idea. And that drearly landscape? It looks like Wuthering Heights. Along with the slaves picking crops pictures–that home looks so unwelcoming–like the parlor in Miss Minchin’s girls school from “A Little Princess.” I imagine a little smudge-faced scullery maid cowering just out of view of the camera.
Humble brag, ” shut down every radio station in country” . Basking in this enormous power feeds their own needs.
Exactly! Was just going to post the same thing. William, in boasting tone of voice: “Apologies, for shutting down every radio station in the country.” Score! Boom! Look at me! Beats his chest. Take that Harry and Meghan!
Once again Kaiser has a choice photo of Will looking very WTF at his fragrant wife. Can’t be good for their own mental health to be locked in a marriage and work partnership when such active contempt is on display? The mental health message IS important but both should reflect, get therapy for themselves as couple and individual and makes amends before pontificating to the public.
“We’re all in different places right now,” Prince William said, with Kate adding, “Not just physically, but mentally.” It sounds like a confession that they have separated. I can’t read it any other way now.
I am so sick of these two preaching about mental health awareness instead of talking about their own evident struggles. They act holier than thou, with the hero complex they put on, it knocks me sick! Instead of butting into the conversation to leave your damaging suggestions, be honest about your own struggles. Tell us about the time you felt lonely, upset, hurt or depressed. Talk about your evident marriage struggles during lockdown like most celeb couples have shared, because we all know those looks William shoots Kate’s way are not coming from a mentally sound place. But we all know they won’t do that because rocking the boat is a huge no-no for these two bland losers. Kate needs her pristine, white supremacist image intact and William needs his happy, stable, family man image in order to conduct his gardening in private.
Soooo is it just me or does anyone else think that if Kate’s hands were tied behind her back she wouldn’t be able to talk? Those Jazz hands do an awful lot of flapping.
Mental health minute, huh. That sounds about right for the time they spent considering Meghan and Harry’s mental health.
Yeah and this minute counts as one engagement for each of them.
Their interior design eye suck … that’s not the decor for a young couple. 😂 the earthsh*t book on the table lol
And the couch they’re sitting on!
As usual, Willnot looks every inch the bored, uncomfortable and tense jerk that he always seems to be when he has to do a joint appearance with Kannot. He’s hunched over, shoulders up around his ears, legs splayed, as if being near her is toxic. I read an interesting article on body language that states legs in an splayed position can communicate a sense of superiority or dominance. Kate’s whole body is twisted away from him, and in the same article, the jazz hands palms-down position also shows an attempt to show power and dominance. So I think what’s going on with the Lamebridges is a power struggle within the relationship, but neither of them is willing to resolve it. We know their marriage is a hot mess but they certainly have the wherewithal to fix it through mediation or couples counselling, but they’re too lazy, stupid and stubborn to do it.
I’m one of those people who can’t stand lights on during the day. It clashes with natural lighting. I don’t care about whatever insincere nonsense they’re saying because they have no credibility on this. They’re toxic people who tried to mentally torment their own family and weaponize it ( “fragile Harry”) when it suits them. Why any organization would compromise their credibility to have these two speak about mental health ( the rage monster and the body snatcher) is beyond me.
☝🏾☝🏾^^^All of this.^^^☝🏾☝🏾
I heard this today, what a feeble effort. A whole minute of content. Well done freeloaders.
Why is it always OTHER people who need help, not the “perfect” Cambridges? There are many elephants in the room — how William has rage issues, how they both bullied family members, Kate’s ED, etc. Telling OTHER people that it’s “ok” to get help rings a little hollow when THEY refuse to acknowledge the elephants. That sends conflicting messages, and shows they don’t *really* give a cr@p about this issue.
Made me physically sick. The gaslighting these two engage in is criminal thank god she got out of there
Too funny. I used to call House of Cards “House of Lamps” because they had so goddam many of them in every shot!
They sure do have some nerve. After tormenting their pregnant SIL and planning to exile both of them (while hoping Meghan would run and Harry would coming crawling back), W&K sure do display a ridiculous, entitled audacity by trying to give the impression that they are compassionate and empathetic people.
Is this a joke?
I don’t know which is more offensive. That they played THE key role in isolating a foreign family member and contributing to her feeling suicidal or that they did it while that family member was pregnant (cue Keen McButton’s recent “maternal mental health” schtick.
Both causes are good but these two are complete and utter garbage.
I think William suffers from undiagnosed depression. Those pained looks on his face, his inability to genuinely smile when beside his wife is not normal. I don’t think he loves her anymore. I’m not a Kate-Stan, but to me it’s incredibly sad.
Why are her nails so short. Cant she get someone to giver er a decent manicure or does she bite her nails? She gives off eating disorder/ anxiety disorder vibes.
Every time I walk into my house, I sing an irritated version of “Every light in the house is on…” (old country music song) and I turn at least 20 lights off because I just can’ understand how my husband and son require EVERY light to be on in the middle of the day. You’re not alone.
I cant imagine too many people now take them seriously , with regards to mental health issues.
I think they had already recorded and were just posing for the photo op.