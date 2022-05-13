The Cambridges recorded a ‘Mental Health Minute’ for every UK radio station

I don’t think I’ve ever talked about this, but I am absolutely the person who runs around, turning off lamps at any given moment. I hate when it’s the middle of the day and there are multiple lamps on, especially in a home or a room which already gets a lot of natural light. That was the first thing I saw in this photo of the Kensington Palace Apartment 1 interior: why are there three lamps on in the middle of the day? You can tell there’s natural light coming in from the window on the left of the photo. I realize they’re reading something, but that doesn’t require three lamps!

Anyway, this photo is of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recording a special message for the “Mental Health Minute.” Because May is Mental Health Awareness Month and William and Kate like to pretend that they didn’t bully and harass a pregnant woman to the brink of suicide.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s voices are being heard around the U.K. On Friday at 10:59 a.m., every radio station in the U.K. united to play a message from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge dubbed the Mental Health Minute. The couple, who introduced themselves simply as Catherine and William, began by saying they wanted to talk about loneliness. “We’re all in different places right now,” Prince William said, with Kate adding, “Not just physically, but mentally.” Prince William continued, “And we can all feel lonely sometimes.” Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which “reminded us of the importance of human relationships,” William said, they encouraged people to do small acts of kindness in order to help people who are feeling isolated. “So if you think someone you know may be feeling lonely, just give them a ring, send them a text or knock on their door,” Kate said. William followed, “Maybe suggest meeting for a cup of tea or a walk.” “Because these small acts of kindness can make a big difference and help us all feel less lonely,” Kate added. Prince William then shared his apologies for “interrupting every radio station in the country.” “But if we interrupt the lives of those who are feeling alone,” Kate said for William to finish, “We can help lift them out of loneliness.”

[From People]

Eh, whatever. I mean, if this inspires kindness and understanding of mental health, then that’s a good thing. Genuinely don’t believe that William and Kate should be held up as mental health advocates though.

A few superficial notes: in the photo released by Kensington Palace, Kate wore a recycled £1,700 Altuzarra dress. That… is way too expensive for a boring blue dress. Their body language looks “off” too, although I’m sure the Mail’s body-language experts would never say that.

1/ Every radio station across the UK has united for the Mental Health Minute.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s special message to help "Lift Someone Out of Loneliness". #MentalHealthMinute #MentalHealth #Vixen101 pic.twitter.com/9EogAFdwJ6 — Vixen 101 (@Vixen101fm) May 13, 2022