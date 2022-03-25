The Cambridges visited a hospital & lower-level staff were told not to interact with them

The Keen Caribbean Disaster Tour’s Day 5 was chaos from start to finish. It was amazing. In between getting fired by the prime minister and being feted at the Governor-General’s mansion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did some events in and around Kingston. These events were just part of the tour, it was William and Kate being keen and posing with Black folks. One of those events was a trip to the Spanish Town Hospital. They toured the hospital and honestly, it felt like they were in and out pretty quickly? I barely even saw many photos from the hospital tour. Well, it looks like William and Kate breezed in and out so quickly, lower-level hospital staff were told not to bother the Keens. Oof.
Lower level staff at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine say they were instructed to stay clear of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who toured the facility this afternoon, a decision which, they say, has left them feeling “small”.
The group, who asked not to be identified, said that they were part of the general staff that had gathered near corridors to glimpse Prince William and Kate who visited the vaccination centre and the maternity ward at the hospital. But what the staff said should have been a “light, feel-good moment” was dampened by orders from their supervisors and hospital senior staff to keep the areas sterile. It does not appear that this instruction was communicated to mid-level and senior staff members who recorded, greeted and cheered for the royal couple upon their arrival.
“We are all human beings. Everybody have eyes to see. Them gwaan like them better than people and a the same worker them a run, them a go call tomorrow fi deal with things,” one of the workers told The Gleaner in a hushed tone from behind a grille.
“Them run go call the supervisors bout ‘tell them to move them. Move them’. Yuh nuh see which part we affi deh? Me nuh like how them deal with we. We feel a way because we a human beings like anybody else. Nobody not to be treated like that…And then them say you nuh have nuh manners,” another worker interjected.
The Gleaner contacted the hospital’s CEO, Jacqueline Ellis, who said that she was not responsible for lower-level staff at the hospital and did not interact with them or give any instructions. She said the group is made up of contractors that include security guards and janitors.
“We had no discussions with them except that they are to clean up the place,” she said. Ellis said other staff members were told to keep the corridors clear and not to walk in the path of Prince William and Kate.
“We allowed them to move freely but based on protocol, you can’t come up and hold on to him or shake his hand. They know that they are not supposed to walk in front. We wouldn’t want them to be walking in the middle while they (royals) are walking,” she said. “But he will wave and you take your picture and that is that.”
[From The Jamaica Gleaner]
I have no idea if this was Kensington Palace telling the hospital that William and Kate had no interest in meeting lower-level staff, or whether this is just the product of the hospital’s unwritten caste system. It’s probably a little of Column A, a little of Column B. I would actually think that William and Kate would be keen to shake hands with everybody in the hospital, just for the photos alone. But it also sounds like the hospital was in a tizzy because the palace sent over a boilerplate protocol sheet. I don’t know who to blame, honestly. It’s horrible that it happened.
It’s just going from really bad to really worse. This vanity tour has been a catastrophe from the start.
It’s gotten past “Houston, we have a problem” hasn’t it?
At this point I really hope they do come visit America. If they thought this was bad they have no clue what they’re in for. Can you imagine the protests and the ladies on The View holding him accountable for his disgusting behavior… 😁
Thanks alot Meghan /sarcasm
That final flight heading home is going to be all kinds of uncomfortable.
An ample supply of gin and tonic will make it all better.
WIlls can attend to his Rose garden to help him forget his woes and lick the wounds of his ego.
The media are traveling on the same plane. I’m sure the Cambridges have a private cabin but I don’t know if the walls are thick enough to drown out the laughter.
I don’t think they’re going to gather the press for a group hug a la the Pakistan tour this time around lol.
Incandescent, perhaps?
It is horrible that the “lower” ranked hospital staff were told not to interact with the Racist Royals but I’m also glad that they were spared and protected from that trash. This has been the worst tour I have seen since the Trump mess when that ape pulled another world leader forcefully to get into a spot HE wanted and his plastic daughter trying to add to the conversation with world leaders. What a damn mess.
I love this journey for them.
That’s ok, the trash took itself out and spared the staff the cleanup.
This just goes from bad to worse to “are you f*cking serious with that”
The Cambridges should have listened when Jamaica said they didn’t want them.
The speed at which this trip is crashing and burning could give you whiplash. It’s amazing.
“We had no discussions with them except that they are to clean up the place.”
CLEAN UP THE PLACE. Tell us how you really feel, KP.
To be fair, that quote is from Jacqueline Ellis, the CEO of the hospital, not someone on staff at KP. It’s still a sh***y thing to say. Ellis also tried to remove herself from any controversy by claiming she’s not responsible for lower-level staff (I mean, really??? as CEO, you’re responsible for everyone).
All I know is that H&M didn’t have these issues on their Royal tours…so there’s THAT fact!
Are they not embarrassed? They have no sense of shame, I hope they change the 🌍 💩 back to Britain we don’t need or want them here and we certainly are not going to be paying for their security or trip.
I can’t believe the hospital CEO said “We allowed them to move freely.” Are the lower level staff people slaves? Did they all happen to be black? I’m absolutely incandescent reading this.
I guarantee you they were all Black. I’m a West Indian, there is a very rigid class system/hierarchy that is never referred to but clearly understood and you will only find certain types of people doing certain types of jobs (especially mid to lower skilled jobs). There is also a lot of internalized self-hate from colonial days. A noxious combo of contempt for and worship of colonizers. That’s why I agree that this was probably more the hospital CEO getting in a tizzy with just a dash Cambridge party input.
Frankly, I don’t see Cambridge staff making a distinction between mid-level and lower staff (using their terms). I think they see all Black people as interchangeable and inferior, so it wouldn’t matter to them if they are shaking hands with the CEO, physicians, nurses, or janitors.
I’m stick on the fact that the manager of this hospital apparently “is not responsible for lower-level staff at the hospital and did not interact with them or give any instructions.” Quoi? Is that not a manager’s job?
And this emphasis on not getting in front of, close to, or touching the royals reeks of a caste system. Which is often a relic of colonialism.
I wonder how many times “lower” staff at other places they visit are given the same kinds of instructions and we just never hear about it. Even the bit about “well you know you can’t walk in front of them….” Look. It’s 2022. I am walking where I damn well want to walk. I get that it hurts the photo op and that it would be rude and a security risk for people to rush up to William and Kate in that kind of setting. But let’s word it a little differently, shall we? Let’s put less emphasis on the whole “no one walks in front of william” and more on the “to maintain order and reduce security risks we are asking…..”
Anyway regardless of what actually happened, this headline is just bad. It’s the kind of headline that’s really hard to walk back with explanations and a lot statements starting with “well actually…..”
I’m Jamaican, born and bred and I will confidently say that this was very likely hospital management’s fault. Don’t get me wrong, this trip has been a complete shitshow but class discrimination runs really strongly through Jamaican society. (In all fairness, this is a holdover from colonialism) I believe the hospital’s heads told the cleaners to stay out of sight and that the only thing they cared about was the place looking clean. Jamaicans are upset with their own government because during covid, there was no money for PPE and oxygen tanks but yet, money was found to repave roads for the Cambridges and to host them. I understand the urge to look good in front of foreigners but this trip was a terrible idea from start in so many ways aside from the ones being discussed in the news. (That I do blame the Cambridges and palace for).
Thanks for confirming what most of us think — that KP wasn’t pulling strings as far as admonishing the lower level staff to stay out of sight. I also understand that the hospital is badly over-crowded and something like $20 million had to be spent in refurbishing some wards in 2019 because they were in pretty bad shape. Wouldn’t it have been nice if the Failbridges and their crack team of special advisors had done some research and organized some sort of fund-raising event with a sports star or musicians instead of showing up for a brief photo op then f*cking off as fast as possible. *SMH*
wow, the header pic looks like homage to that Ray Liotta Goodfellas laughing meme.
Totally off topic, but am I the only who’s noticed that Kate is suddenly wearing a gold bangle bracelet very similar to a certain someone’s Cartier bracelet?
I think it’s the one small concession she made to wearing a local designer — I don’t believe it’s the Cartier bracelet, I think it’s the bracelet designed by a local Jamaican jeweler (which has barely gotten any airplay),
Noticed it too and laughed out loud. Copy Khate strikes again. How is she not embarrassed by her lack of originality?
Given that the actual stated purpose of this tour was a “charm offensive”, isn’t it funny how little effort was made to have any interactions with their hosts?
Seriously, they should have requested a freaking rope line of older, hopefully somewhat royalist and diverse workers wherever they went for the photo ops they so desperately wanted.
Just imagine if a politician or leader of any country in this day and age campaigned at a hospital, ostensibly to thank/honour healthcare workers, and then pulled this. A more astute pol would ask to meet the cleaners and day to day staff.
You can always tell a person’s character by how they treat people they perceive as “beneath” them.
Yes, there was only one walk-about that I saw, in Jamaica, so no meeting the local people. So very charming 🙄🙄
Are you kidding? They couldn’t have a genuine walkabout and risk brushing up against the Blacks /s
@ Sue E Generis, they would never want to meet them anyway, so it’s the usual status quo for these two.
Lordy what a way to endear yourself to people… I’m glad this is clearly seen as a pathetic vanity vacation paid for by taxpayers. Get rid of them faster.
I think they were afraid people would try to touch them. One of the excuses on line for Kate pulling away from the Sports Minister is that they (Duke and Duchess) are not supposed to be touched. I knew that was a rule regarding the Queen, didn’t realize it applied to all of them and she certainly picked the right time to stick to those rules.
I have a feeling a lot of calls, cajoling and maybe a promise or two was made to the Bahamian government to allow this tour to go ahead without any more awkward moments for the Cambridges.
I can’t believe how they keep making boneheaded move after move, but honestly that CEO doesn’t sound much better. I don’t think people realize when setting up these photo opps and tours that the “lower level staff” is the foundation that makes these companies run. Rather than making sure they kept the area “sterile” they should have been highlighting their work. I guess they don’t rate claps or hand delivered pasta.
Let’s assume that the decision was completely from the hospital and not one iota on the Keens. That shouldn’t have stopped them.
Diana broke rank more times than I can count to shake hands, give hugs, bend over and talk to people, etc. She connected with everyone she saw.
The Keens could have done that, but made the decision not to.
I worked at Enterprise Rent A Car in Clayton MO when Prince Andrew visited. The company put a green runner down a hallway to the side door a week before he arrived. We all got an email that the runner was only for PA and we were to stay off of it. I assume this was his advance team’s doing.
This is interesting because we also know that the Cambridges have a BIG problem with high achieving BIPOC who out-success them. There seems to be a very narrow window of non-white accomplishment that they find acceptable.
This sounds like hospital management instructions BUT Will and Kate’s biggest problem is they just have no initiative and courage. They are so stuck in the past and determined to stay there. Like Harry said they are trapped and don’t know it. They could have easily followed Diana’s example and looked for ‘lower level workers’, taken selfies, asked questions, just a little effort goes a long way. And Will is in the heir’s position, so HE could get away with doing the kinds of things Harry tried to do, within the monarchy. Instead, they act like the Queen, and think a reputation they haven’t earned will save them. This isn’t the 1950’s. Hiding behind castle walls doesn’t work anymore.
This was absolutely instructed by KP staff. We’ve been hearing whispers about this for years, the instructions for how hosts are supposed to greet royals, and all the protocols they’re supposed to follow whenever they deign to invade their organizations, countries, and charities. I’m glad it’s coming out now. They should be embarrassed for how they treat hosts. That said, I can understand some security measures need to be in place.
It will be a great day when the entire monarchy is obsolete. Their white savior tour is nauseating.