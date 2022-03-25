Dr. Oz was asked to resign from Presidential Advisory Panel, but he refused

Dr. Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker are both running for Republican senate seats *she wrote sobbing*. Both men are also members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, having been appointed by then President Trump in 2018. Trump re-appointed them to two-year terms in December 2020 so technically, President Biden was going to have to slog through nine more months of these two “advising” before he could replace them with people who understand evolution and the Hippocratic oath. But Christmas came early thanks to Father Hatch. The Hatch Act, “limits certain political activities of federal employees, as well as some state, D.C., and local government employees who work in connection with federally funded programs.” In other words, it allowed Biden to demand Oz and Walker’s resignations due to their campaigns to prevent bias on the council. And if they don’t comply, Biden will fire them. Well, guess who refused to give up his seat? Dr. Oz.
The Biden administration threatened Wednesday to remove Dr. Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker from a federal advisory committee if they didn’t resign, setting the stage for a public fight with two high-profile GOP Senate candidates.
Oz, the celebrity doctor, and Walker, the former football star, were each sent a letter Wednesday asking them to resign from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition by the end of the day, warning that failure to step down would result in termination, a White House official said. President Donald Trump reappointed Oz and Walker to two-year terms on the committee in December 2020.
The Biden administration doesn’t permit candidates for federal office to serve on boards and commissions, the White House official said.
“I am beyond grateful to President Trump for appointing me to this very prestigious and important position. I am also grateful to my colleagues on the committee and council, and the amazing accomplishments we were able to achieve. I’ve got no intentions, my friends, of resigning. None,” he said.
“If President Biden wants to politicize health, he’ll have to fire me. Let Americans see how truly petty and political he truly is,” Oz added.
“If President Biden wants to politicize health,” said the man who flipped his recommendations on vital Covid safety so he could court right-wing voters for his senatorial bid. Walker should be fired because he holds a government role while trying to negate abortion, immigration and evolution. Oz should be fired because he’s a snake oil salesman squatting in someone else’s state so he can steal a senate seat. Biden gave him a dignified out but of course Oz wouldn’t take the hint. Because not only is this council the sole political experience he can claim, he plans to weaponize his firing to incite his base. That’s all Oz has: smoke and mirrors. He doesn’t have any practical issues to bring to the table. He keeps trying to coast on his medical credentials, but he’s been called out so many times for being a fraud, eventually he’ll have to answer to that in a debate. So, he’s going for the old the enemy of my enemy approach to slip into office.
But we’re the ones who win, because Oz got fired and Chef José Andrés is slotted to take his spot!
Of course, the conservatives are all up in arms about this. Suddenly The Hatch Act itself is being side-eyed as a liberal Machiavellian tactic to bring on the downfall of man. Although, I suspect this may be the first most of them have heard of the Hatch Act. Pretty much everyone who had anything to do with Trump’s administration was in violation of it at some point.
Photo credit: Avalon Red
This is so stupid. He’s acting like he is getting fired from a real job. These presidential advisory panels are unpaid volunteer roles.
the politics of outrage. it’s all the GQP has these days, is to get their base apoplectically angry about something that doesn’t matter and has no effect on their life.
He’s a quack. Hatch Act is very clear. Can’t run for office and be on it. I know all these Trumpsters believe the rules don’t apply to them, but they do.
even without Hatch and regardless of who appointed him, Oz should not have been eligible to serve just based on his pushing of dubious supplements & advocating fad diets on his show as these are completely inconsistent with the mission of the the advisory panel
He is such a trash heap douchbag.
Why do most of these Maga-types look like corpses.
They really do, and not in a cute Tim Burton way.
I love all three of these comments. lol
Zombies: souls are dead, insatiable huger to consume any life form &, yes, will eat your brain.
Good, get rid of these soulless assh*les.
This is the most work he’s actually done for this job. They only meet once a year. He missed 2 meetings and phoned in late for the third. The GOP is just going to keep filling the Capitol with more idiots. Disgusting.
With that record with the board he should have been fired anyway, the bum. We win though, Chef Andre is the absolute best of the best.
It’s insane. This guy was once a respected cardiac surgeon, a professor at Columbia U’s medical school, etc. Now look at him. A clown. A whole clown.
So was Ben Carson. Something about the MAGA makes these guys want to toss their careers and the respect they’d built up right into the trash. Although Oz’s grift-fest of a TV show had already done most of that already.
I think it’s the rules. These are guys who’ve played strictly by the rules their whole lives. They’ve always done what was expected of them and done it more precisely and absolutely than anyone else.
Then, with MAGA, they get a taste of ‘freedom’. The freedom to flout the rules – of communication, decorum etc. And I think it’s like removing a heavy yolk, and they get drunk on that freedom and start going further and further over the line until they’re completely lost and can’t even find the line anymore. But by then it’s too late. They’ve destroyed everything good that they dedicated their lives to, and the crazy is all they have left.
He is super creepy.
Insufferable in every way. Go away, quack.
Dr. Oz is a snake oil salesman. He fit in with the Trump era quite well
They all know what the Hatch Act is – it was enacted in 1939.
Dr. Ozymandias
You gotta go. What do you think tfg did when he took office, he wiped out thousands of jobs/appointments? Deal with it and hit the road.
Does he still have a show? I stoped believing him a long time ago