Dr. Oz, who called 3% more child deaths acceptable, criticizes Dr. Fauci

Dr. Mehmet Oz officially announced he’s running for the senate seat Pat Tomey will vacate with his retirement. Many of you think he has a shot at getting the seat, which makes my gut hurt. We have to pay attention to that shyster. People thought Trump was a joke when he ran for president and we’re still dealing with those repercussions. Years ago, Oz claimed he was a moderate Republican. Apparently, he’s changed his tune because he’s come out of the gate spewing hard right rhetoric, starting with attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci. Not only does he want Fauci removed as the head of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Oz accused Fauci of misleading the American people and Congress and wants him held accountable. This is from Oz, who argued that 3% more child deaths was an acceptable trade off to reopen schools. But yeah, let’s yell at the guy who’s devoted his life to saving people from infection diseases.
Mehmet Oz, the medical entrepreneur and television host now running for US Senate in Pennsylvania, said he would like to see Anthony Fauci removed as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — a post he has held since 1984.
“Dr. Anthony Fauci has lost the faith and confidence of the American people,” Oz told The Post. “It’s time for a new face talking to the American people, one that is more trusted.
“I believe Anthony Fauci should be held accountable for misleading, whether willfully or unintentionally, the American public and the United States Congress,” Oz added.
Oz threw his hat into the Pennsylvania GOP Senate race last week, looking to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Republican incumbent Sen. Pat Toomey. David McCormick, a hedge fund CEO, is also eyeing a run. Scott Parnell, a Trump-endorsed candidate, dropped out of the race in November.
Fauci has come under growing fire in conservative circles after telling Congress that the National Institutes of Health — his parent organization — had not funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. The NIH later corrected Fauci. Many experts believe coronavirus originated at the institute.
Dr. Fauci is nothing but accountable. There are reams of research documenting his accountability and the results it’s produced. The audacity of Oz to take on Fauci like this. I understand why he’s doing it, because Fauci is a right-wing hot button. It’s like a carnival game: verbally punch the credible doctor, pick yourself up a vote! But the fact that Oz thinks he has the right to is rich. Dr. Fauci has worked to protect us from HIV/AIDS, SARS, Swine Flu, MERS, Ebola and now COVID-19. Dr. Oz, meanwhile, spent his time pushing raspberry ketones for fat burning and gave credence to Ivermectin to combat Covid. So yeah, samesies.
Fauci isn’t the only button Oz is pushing either. He’s against Black Lives Matter and schools teaching Critical Race Theory too. It’s going to be super fun to see where this “doctor” comes down on abortion and other women’s rights. Or how his Hippocratic oath holds up against the second amendment. The only – ONLY – good thing that is coming out of his stupid senate bid is at least we are getting him and his wretched show off television.
So all the major talking points for the Pennsyltucky crowd.
Are the kinds of people who would vote for Pat Toomey really going to vote for Mehmet Oz, when they see the ballot? Because it isn’t going to say “Dr. Oz” and I can see them going “I ain’t voting for no foreigner.”
The far right lives model minority types who tow the party line, promote medical quackery and hatred of other minorities. See: Candace Owen, Nikki Haley, Hershel Walker, etc.
I’m a doctor. He shouldn’t be dispensing medical advice. He’s a cowboy, knows nothing about public health.
The ONE thing I have against Oprah is the way she’s unleashed hucksters and all-around douchebags onto society by giving them a platform. So Dr. Oz is running for office; when’s Dr. Phil going to throw his hat into the ring?
Yes when all else fails, let’s blame the black woman who had the power to foresee the future and what these men would become 🙄
How about blame all the people who tune into his shows or the other people who have had him on their shows.
Bluesky, you can set a clock by it, right? People can’t wait to find a black person to blame for something.
Uhm, I like Oprah, but those two fools were suspect when she started promoting his junk science and Dr. Phil’s junk psychology. Sometimes it seemed like she went out of her way to idiots, space to speak their whacko nonsense. The horse is already out of the barn, she can’t catch it.
She gave both of them a start back when they were respectable professionals, and I don’t believe is involved with either anymore.
But I do wish she’d speak out publicly against both.
She’s not obligated to do anything. Stop telling black women what to do.
Why don’t you keep that energy for the American Medical association or other well known healthcare professionals who could easily release a statement about this quack. Oprah is not your mule.
Not saying she’s obligated, just saying I wish she would speak against them, because people are forever tying her to them, which after looking into the history recently, I don’t think is fair. I apologize if that came across as me telling her what to do, not my intention.
AMA is useless here. They wrote up some sort of “ethical guidelines” about doctors in the media because of him, but it’s nothing that’s enforceable. It’s really the state medical boards who can enforce, but he’s basically found a loophole in what he does. This article is a pretty good write up of the situation. https://www.vox.com/2014/6/24/5838690/why-is-dr-oz-still-a-doctor
He’s a dangerous quack now, and I hope someday, somehow, he pays for the damage he’s caused.
Exactly what the f@ck do you want her to say since you feel entitled (again) to lecture her??? You want Oprah to put herself out there… because you don’t understand what you are asking. Once she says something all hell will break loose. The racism and sexism will ramp up, Fox News will have a field day. You wanna subject her to that? Again, stop! I’m tired of people always expecting her to do this. Even if she said something that will not stop people with associating her with him.As for snide comment about POC being above criticism, you are the one that is determined to blame Oprah for this man. All I am saying which you don’t seem to get is that black women constantly get blamed for things that have nothing to do with us. She was on his show over 20 years ago. Let it go! It’s people like you that keep this alive.
@iconoclast, oh you wanna be cute now?? As for snide comment about POC being above criticism, you are the one that is determined to blame Oprah for this man. All I am saying which you don’t seem to get is that black women constantly get blamed for things that have nothing to do with us. She was on his show over 20 years ago. Let it go! It’s people like you that keep this alive.
@lionel and @iconoclast thank you for reaffirming that this train will never be late.
Do the people who vote for this type of fool actually truly listen to him or do they just think the 3% dead won’t be members of their family? He’s talking about children, not a 3% loss of crops or money.
They think it won’t be them. Because Jesus protects the faithful, or something like that.
I don’t understand that point of view. God had all kinds of restrictions for the Israelites to prevent spreading of disease.
Too bad that people like Dr. Oz can’t have their license revoked as soon as they start peddling esoteric quackery.
People like Dr. Oz and the GQP are a big reason there’s so much science-related illiteracy – indirectly causing many more deaths than were absolutely necessary in this pandemic.
He/they should be called out for this every day and twice on Sundays.
It’s funny, I have a Turkish friend who is the same age as Dr. Oz. He is intelligent, well traveled and very successful. He used to be quite liberal but now that he’s middle age he is starting to become more conservative (which happens to lot of people who get older) and now he is starting to act like a Muslim after pretty much ignoring his religion his whole life. I see parallels between him and Dr. Oz (who I use to love) and I wonder if the same thing is happening to Oz. He wasn’t always this way. Hopefully the people of Pennsylvania get a good candidate and some good sense. Also, he’s a NJ resident!!!
My Armenian father became more liberal with age, as have I. Turkish quack Oz is protecting all of the money he’s made through his quackery instead of looking out for his fellow man.
Oz is a known crank who has built a career misleading Americans on magic cures. I would like someone to press him on exactly where Fauci has been ‘misleading’.
800,000 Americans are dead and we continue to lose a 1,000 more each and every day. Millions of survivors show every indication of the disease rendering them chronically ill to the point of being permanently disabled. An estimated 150,000 children have been orphaned. We don’t know yet how many people with survivable non-Covid issues have died because of lack of space in hospitals. Our medical infrastructure continues to be stretched to the brink. The list of damage Covid has caused feels endless and the only reason it isn’t worse is because so many of us did our part by wearing masks, staying isolated, and getting vaccinated.
But sure, Mehmet, argle bargle Fauci.
p.s. John Oliver did a truly great segment on Oz several years ago.
Calm down, he is not a serious contender. When the gloves come off in the primaries, his opponents will take every opportunity to point out that he is Muslim, probably complete with ads photoshopped to darken his skin and link him however improbably to Ilhan Omar and the 9/11 hijackers, all which the rural Republican voters will eat right up.
Trump was a joke too, until he wasn’t
No disrespect, but that’s what people said about Trump.
Let’s also remember Arnold “The Governator” Schwartzneger.
He has a chance.
I think PA GOP may back him thinking he has broader name recognition than the others. I could see them backing Kathy Barnett over him (“look we’re not racist, we’re supporting a conservative Black woman”) and she seems to have raised more money than the other Trumpublicans in the race.
His wikipedia page says he has duel citizenship with Turkey and served 2 years in the Turkish army after he graduated from Harvard. Is he allowed to serve in the Senate without giving up the citizenship of another country?
Yes – can’t run for POTUS with dual citizenship, but other offices, yes.
You only need to be a natural born citizen to be President. Ted Cruz was a dual citizen of Canada, he only renounced when he ran for President. That said I hope Pennsylvania racists follow suit with their bigoted behavior by not voting for him cus his name sounds foreign.
Is Oprah still friends with this moron? Isn’t she the one that gave him his TV career? I heard when he leaves his show, his daughter will be taking over (a cooking show or something).
Growing up, I could never verbalize what I disliked about the Republican philosophy. I just knew my parents never trusted them and I valued my parents opinions.
But, man! The past 5 years have just thrown that into sharp relief. They put money and power above human lives. Pro-life = keeping women down. Fiscally conservative = don’t want to spend money on the poor and minorities. Conservative values = what best serves rich, white men. And they sucker poor white people into siding with them, by playing to their worst instincts and biases. And poor whites end up making choices that harm their families and local economies because they can’t stand the thought of minorities and foreigners benefiting too. Because the one thing most poor whites desperately cling too is the fact that they are white. It’s the only thing that makes them feel superior to minorities.
Republicanism = me first, fuck everyone else.
Yes. The shift to the current state of the Republican party started in the 60s as a backlash to the Civil Rights movement, feminism & the LGBTQ rights movement. It embraced the idea of an in-group which the law protects but does not bind (white men, white capital & those who uphold them) & an out-group which the law binds but does not protect (everyone else). Republicans have only become more obvious about this stance over time.
What I find interesting & disturbing with candidates like Mehmet Oz (who was apparently outraged that media outlets would cover him using his first name like all other candidates, lol) is that Republicans no longer seem to believe any positions they advocate. I don’t think he has any real feelings about Dr. Fauci–it’s just that using his name is a way to spark rage in voters. It’s “lock her up” for a Senate race. It’s cynical & dangerous.
As a Canadian, I used to think conservatives were just that: people who were conservative and staid. Maybe a little old-fashioned, a little out of touch with the times, but nothing too backward. They were just toothless old fuddy-duddies who kept clawing at the past. I was so, SO wrong. I wish they were as ineffective as they seemed when viewed through old rose-coloured glasses. The conservatives of today, both here and in the US, are like something out of a nightmare.
Hoping with all my might this conservative quack loses.
The 🐍 is now bold enough to raise its head…lol. Oz doesn’t believe in BLM and CRT after years of ridding the coattail of one of the most successful black woman in the world. ‘Tis the era of the bottom feeders.
Physician here… Oz is a cardiothoracic surgeon, meaning that his last training in infectious diseases was probably decades ago, watching some lectures in medical school. If he were practicing in a hospital, he is NOT someone who would have any privileges to speak on matters like this so it makes me sad that he’s become a snake oil salesman with a national platform that some people seem to trust.
Hey, remember when Dr. Oz had to testify in front of Congress because of the crapola he was pushing on his show? That was fun.
Ugh, I can’t stand him. I used to watch his show—regularly, but not religiously. He was different in the beginning. He used to focus on interesting topics and came across as a regular surgeon who just happened to have a bigger platform than most. Even his association with Oprah didn’t bother me too much because I thought differently about her then.
Looking back, it isn’t difficult to see how he became so corrupt. I don’t watch him now, but every time I read the description, it’s some fearmongering bullshit. I don’t even want to know what he might be saying about COVID on there.
He can’t win, lord the hypocrisy. The snake oil salesman just need to hush take his show to the fox channel and be gone.