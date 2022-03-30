NYT: The Cambridges’ disastrous tour ‘reflects a lack of clear thinking’

The so-called “invisible contract” has been getting a workout in recent months, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s clear machinations behind-the-scenes have been laid bare repeatedly. Nothing quite prepared me for the gymnastics of the royal reporters covering the Cambridges’ Keen Colonialist Tour though – it was as if those reporters saw their lazy gravy train derailed in an instant, and all of their years of work disappear like smoke. You mean to tell me that William and Kate are actually out-of-touch idiots cosplaying colonialists? You mean to tell me that William and Kate are too stupid to understand the dark, shameful histories they are mindlessly invoking? Well, who would have thought! Certainly not the Royal Rota! It’s also amazing that the British tabloids have needed to adjust their coverage and actually – gasp – become a bit more critical simply because the international press was hammering the Cambridges so hard. Speaking of, the New York Times even did a critical report: “Gaffes and Miscues Mar a Royal Tour of a Republic-Minded Caribbean.” Oof. Some highlights:
What a lede: “For Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, it has been a turbulent tour of the Caribbean — one that has dramatized, through a pileup of gaffes and miscues, how rapidly Queen Elizabeth II is losing her grip on these distant dominions, even when she sends her most popular proxies.”
A caricature: “On many stops of their tour, the couple was greeted warmly, even jubilantly. But even those encounters were marred by off-key images. During a military parade, William, resplendent in a white dress uniform, rode with his wife, also in white, in the same open-top Land Rover that carried the queen and Prince Philip in 1962. To some locals, it was a caricature of a colonial proconsul inspecting his troops…. But the enduring image of the stop was likely to be them touching the fingers of children stretched through a chain-link fence — the kind of public-relations gaffe that afflicts other members of the royal family but has rarely tarnished this couple.
It was more than bad stagecraft: “The dissonance is about more than poor stagecraft, according to scholars and royal watchers. Sentiment toward the royal family has shifted perceptibly in the Caribbean since the killing of Black people by the police in the United States inflamed a long-simmering debate in Britain and its former colonies about the legacy of empire.
As goes Barbados, so goes the Caribbean: Barbados’s decision to remove the queen was a tipping point. “Barbados is seen as the conservative of the Caribbean,” said Richard Drayton, a professor of imperial history at Kings College London, who spent his childhood on the island. “So, when Barbados takes a step like this, it creates space for other Caribbean countries to move in that direction.”
Professor Drayton on Buckingham Palace’s miscalculation: “This is a very old strategy on the part of the royal household to cement its hold over the dominions, to make the charismatic presence of the crown visible,” he said. “The assumption they could simply send out members of the royal family to press the flesh and charm the crowds reflects a lack of clear thinking.”
The Sussex spectre: While the Harry-and-Meghan show did not intrude on the William-and-Kate tropical tour, royal watchers said the repeated references to racial issues served as an illustration of what was lost when Harry and his wife gave up their royal duties and relocated to California. On a visit to Africa before the split, Meghan electrified crowds that had never seen a British duchess who looked like them. “If this tour had been led by Harry and Meghan, it would probably have gone down a lot better than William and Kate,” said Ed Owens, a historian who has written about the relationship between the media and the monarchy. “Harry and Meghan were, if you like, the monarchy’s silver bullet, making it more palatable.”
[From The NY Times]
At the end of the article, they quote Professor Drayton again and he says that the historical trend would have always been towards these countries becoming republics, regardless of whether Harry and Meghan were still around. And I think that’s true, although that’s one of those what-if “butterfly effect” scenarios with more far-reaching implications. Like, if Harry and Meghan had stayed, they would still be treated like sh-t and William and Kate would still be bullying them and ripping them to shreds constantly and it would probably be an even bigger mess… a mess which would be played out internationally. But generally, I agree – there was nothing stopping the historical trend of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas seeking to dump the British monarchy. But the fact of the matter is that Will and Kate’s tone-deaf colonialist tour absolutely sped up the process big-time. And that’s on them. They have to wear that. Charles will make sure that they wear it.
So the most respected paper in the US was all Meghan and Harry would’ve done it better? LOL. That’s gotta sting.
At the same time, the implication is that the only reason H&M would have done better is because Meghan is a WOC. Yes, there’s no doubt about that, but H&M would have done better because they’re actually better at this sort of thing. W&K could have done better, too, if they weren’t such narcissists – they could have brought gifts, avoided showy displays of wealth and imperialism, put the focus on the people they were visiting instead of on themselves – they could have done all this and still been White.
Imagine if Will and Kate went there on an actual aid trip in the spirit of Diana, to help build houses, to help serve food, to help with provision of medical care. I guess it just did not occur to them or their team that they should ideally try to materially help the people and places they were visiting. (Isn’t Charles’s motto “I serve” / “Ich dien”?)
Hasn’t Sophie done some of those aid trips, or am I misremembering?
The comment that Meghan “electrified” crowds speaks to both: representation matters but it only goes so far unless paired with a genuine desire to connect with people. It’s only the truth to acknowledge that she brings both to the table.
I was thinking the same thing. NYT sees them as good because Meghan is black. I mean. Wow. Meghan and Harry are like Diana.
They would have demanded that they go into that crowd across the fence, they never would have allowed such ugliness to be the only point of contact.
@Emma accept Diana herself felt it was patronizing to serve food in Africa and refused to do it again as it felt like a cheap photo option to her (always loved her for that!)
They wanted to go there and present themselves as a fun, relatable couple like Harry & Meghan but it backfired because William and Kate are stiff and no matter how hard they tried, it came across as disingenuous. That photo of W&K drumming and laughing, photo of W&M dancing the punta, was supposed to make them appear full of fun except they are not. Remember it was a “charm offensive”; they didn’t go there with any serious agendas. It backfired because Kate clearly felt out of her element: these black folks were not aristos, she felt awkward around them, she didn’t want them touching her, she tried to dance (like Meghan) in Belize, but sauntered back over to William when she’d had enough. My guess is Kate is a bigger problem than William in her snobbishness, in her self-importance, in her now having “grown into her role as a senior royal”, she’s full of it and the sweet smiles she puts on when in the public eye has got them all fooled. Behind the scenes bet she’s a different story…
@Emma The motto of the Duke of Cornwall is “ich dien” and stems from the time of the Black Prince (d. 1376). So it is not Charles’ personal motto per se and as such I would not read too much into it.
I mean, I am only reading the excerpts here but this article isn’t very nuanced and is framing through a very American lens? Yes, black lives matter movement matter, but the movement for reparations in the Caribbean was even before then and like the islands have their own recent example of the crown failing them. Like it is very clear the person who wrote this is white. But I mean, good for writing something a least partially true.
The only thing they really nailed was consulting the scholar who talked about Barbados being a domino because it is seen as the most conservative part of the Caribbean which at least in my experience is accurate. So *shrug*
Will & Kate aren’t going to read the article or analyze the nuances, though. They’ve lost a popularity contest in the American press. That’s what they’ll take from this.
Agree. Clear the author is both white and an American so his journey to the conclusion was skewed, but his conclusion is correct I think : H&M would have done better, but it doesn’t matter, the commonwealth countries are going to leave sooner than later
@bettyrose – yes, “electrified” would have encompassed both, if it hadn’t been modified by the rest of the sentence “crowds that had never seen a Duchess who looked like them.” Then the meaning become Meghan electrified only those crowds who had never seen a Duchess look like them. Maybe it’s just bad sentence construction – the NYT hasn’t been very scrupulous about that lately.
The NYT is awful. I choked over the words “most respected paper.” Its reputation is historical. They routinely show their racist, sexist, old boy asses. Still, it’s globally the best known mainstream American paper, and it said the very thing that Will & Kate live in fear of, that people would’ve rather seen Meghan. Whatever their justification for that point, it’s gotta burn.
Meghan would have done it better for a lot of reasons. She has taken great pains to educate herself about the issues that matter, not just in this context but generally. She knew, in South Africa, to go place a ribbon on the memorial to Uyinene Mrwetyana, knowing that crimes committed against black women go unsolved and little is invested in their justice. She hasn’t hidden from political, social, gender issues. She doesn’t just know the world is changing, she wants to be a part of the change. She knows that being Royal is only meaningful if you intend to make a difference.
Yes, she and Harry would have come for the benefit of the countries, not using them as backdrops for glorifying self-serving optics. But I’m very thankful that they escaped the royal environment since had these countries left after they toured, they would have been tarred and feathered for that even if it was inevitable.
I’ve always wondered if H&M left in no small part because they suspected they’d be used as tokens internationally—to put a diverse face on the same old colonialism. And they would constantly be fighting with the Men In Grey and the BM on what was “tour-appropriate behavior.” That would have been yet another no-win situation on top of several.
@Deering24 –
I’m sure that was on their minds, but the universe didn’t give them a lot of options. Harry needed to get his family away from the toxic environment that killed his mother and left him traumatized. Then, the pandemic and the prince andrew BS all happened at the same time. At that point, it was survival mode. Yes, of course, they – mostly Meghan – would have been exploited, but so many more awful things happened, they didn’t have time to weigh that fully, IMHO.
bettyrose, yes, it was bad news underneath an ever-increasing ton of bad news.
The images that came out of this tour, my word. They really will be used in history books when discussing the end of the British monarchy.
Posted this link on the other Caribbean disaster article today with my thoughts. Sharing again because it highlights how the rota are swinging 180, scrambling to find a narrative that shifts blame and excuses.
In light of recent “poorly conceived” “bad optics” etc coverage, enjoy this read on the fabulous, genius, experienced team the Cambridges surrounded themselves with on this tour:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10651251/Kate-Middletons-right-hand-women.html
Thanks for sharing. I bet those two women really would like their names not associated with this debacle. It will be interesting to see if they quickly move onto other jobs, particularly the former diplomat who seems to have professional competence prior to working for the Cambridges.
I expect she’ll move on quickly, she’s gone from diplomat to Kate’s handbag carrier.
It’s interesting how this article came out in the middle of the struggle tour. And by interesting I mean deliberate. Suddenly we have names and faces of everyone on their staff.
Thanks for reposting; it’s a great read knowing how the tour went down. One of the photos in the article has this caption: “By her side: Private secretary Hannah Cockburn-Logie OBE, a former diplomat who joined the team in 2020, is seen carrying a gift for the Duchess as she walks behind her in Jamaica.”
In the photo, Kate’s got a big smile and is wearing her expensive white McQueen pant suit, her sycophant/secretary is the requisite two steps behind her, and there is a very visible big green bow of a gift given to Kate which she will enjoy once she has private time.
It very much gives the feel that Kate came to swan around the islands dressed like a princess, be applauded, be showered with gifts, yet remain unable to do anything more for anybody than offer them the odd smile here or there. Also, the article says that it is the private secretary’s responsibility to brief Kate about the dignitaries she is going to meet. This detail makes me truly think that Kate had no idea that the Jamaican Prime Minister was dumping them because, unless Ms. Cockburn-Logie whispers it in her ear moments before, Kate is oblivious to what’s going on.
I don’t know how these qualified people manage to work with these airheads and not roll their eyes at every moment. None of them have the ability to be diplomats and meanwhile they have to stand back and hold their gifts. It’s such a joke.
Agree. Kate looks so spaced out. It was all about vanity for her. Very arrogant across the whole duration of the tour. They so deserve the global humiliation they got from their Caribbean tour.
Lurker, this is a treasure trove of an article!
“Watkins was the Sussexes digital communications lead and ran the @SussexRoyal Instagram account, helping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recruit 11.5 million followers with candid snaps and artful videos.
He was among 15 loyal members of staff being made redundant as a result of their decision to step down as working royals and move to North America.
But in April 2020 he was snapped up by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to work on their digital communications and social media.
David was poached by Prince Harry and Meghan from fashion house Burberry in April 2019, and joined the couple as they launched their hugely successful Instagram page.”
I mean..is there anyone so lacking in brain cells they can’t connect the dots? Yes, there is, it’s whoever supports Willnot or Cannot.
They chased Harry and Meghan to safer shores, and scooped up a few people they thought were responsible for Harry and Meghan’s popularity, but they’ve managed to make it sound like they were saving people from welfare (they were poached by Meghan!), that would have been unemployed, but for Cannot and Willnot.
They missed the part where Harry and Meghan are why Harry and Meghan are so popular. They work their asses off, for other people, and they expect nothing in return. They just want to work, because service is universal. Unless you are a “royal”.
Guess who is redundant, Cannot and Willnot? ALL of your family.
All the staff must have been fired out by now. Through their lousy planning, they shamed their bosses in front of the whole world. Their bosses deserved it though.
“…the kind of public-relations gaffe that afflicts other members of the royal family but has rarely tarnished this couple.”
They made plenty of PR gaffes, but it didn’t tarnish Bill and Mutton Buttons because they were constantly protected and having excuses made for them. Anyone who didn’t see that the tour would be a disaster even before it began were not paying attention to what the Cambridge’s are really like.
So, let me get this straight, you can go out on tour and look dour and walk around with clenched fists, or flash people from different lands, and STILL have that “untarnished” statement written about you? No wonder W & K haven’t learned anything in over a decade of representing the queen.
Sr Huevo and Sra Psycho Smile must be so embarrassed. They are international failures.
Wonder if they are thinking twice about that visit to the U.S.
Yuhuh. I wouldn’t come here with Earthcrap Awards after this.
I’m betting good money now they’ll go ahead with it after some “adjustments” that won’t fix squat.
Unfortunately we still have a large swath of MAGA cretins emboldened by Trump. They’ll get their gifts and adulation should they come here with the rest of us scratching our heads sayign to ourselves weren’t these the same people chanint 1776 not all that long ago?
Oh no, disagree. Happily, we Americans don’t truly understand Royalty. And so have no deference. Its glorious!
Remember Will and Kate’s visit to NYC?! They go to a bastketball game, afterwards Jay Z and Beyonce walk across the court to greet them. And some security guarad, his back half turned (!) to Will and Kate, motions for THEM to rise for Jay Z and Beyonce. Will did, Kate stayed seated, asking Will if they should stand. He nodded and she rose (finally).
Then we got the greatest American-British meme ever. Really, if you want to understand America and how we don’t tolerate Colonists, take a stroll down memory lane with me.
Its December, so, Christmas time, and Kate is wrapping presents on a photo op. She pauses to speak to a fellow prop, and behind her barks a lovely woman who has no time for any nonsense duchess “KEEP WRAPPING!” she says. Kate ducks her head, makes a funny face and continues wrapping.
American lack of deference. Gotta love it!
As much as W & K have been coddled over the years, deciding not to come to the US would mean that they actually read the news reports of their Caribbean fiasco and absorbed the criticism and were learning from it. I don’t see that kind of self-reflection from this couple, that would require humility from them and William’s “I won’t hold my tongue anymore” declaration didn’t smack of humility and Kate’s “Look at me hat and polka dotted dress” to Philip’s memorial seemed even less humble. If anything, I think they will try to distract by doing the same things as before, if you can believe that.
Heaven help William if he doesn’t hold his tongue if he continues to make undiplomatic gaffes like the Ukrainian war being alien to Europe and Covid jokes to name just two. At this rate, he needs a muzzle put on him.
Yeah, these guys specialize on disastrous doubling-down because they feel too superior to learn.
They dance around how bigoted these people and their taxpayer funded flunkies are. Just say it. It’s not just what it appears to be, but what it is: racist.
Exactly this. William and Kate are racist bigots and have shown themselves for who they are well before this tour started. The British media tried to pretend that since they are “young” that must mean they aren’t racist like the old royals. But guess what, they are racist. From the racist painting in their private home, to the dumb comments about no war in Europe, they are while supremacists in all its ugliness and this tour showed even more that it’s ingrained in them. Simply not saying the n word (or not being caught by the media) does not mean they believe in equality. They expect to be served by others, William because of his birth and kate because she chased hard for the marriage.
The future of the British monarchy is white supremacy. Harry and Meghan were only going to be a band aid anyway. And these idiots weren’t even smart enough to use them for cover.
There’s a lack of clear thinking, understanding of the real world and an over reliance on the past. KP didn’t realise that the world has moved on and changed and thought they could ride on the Caribbean’s so-called love for the Queen. I think the tour would have been successful if Harry and Meghan had done it because of what she represents but also the whole approach to the tour would have been different. That being said, I’m glad they weren’t there because the notion of Harry and Meghan carrying tours on behalf of the Queen and Royal Family just wouldn’t seem right.
I was going to say something similar – this tour would have been better received overall with H&M because H&M wouldn’t have made the mistakes that W&K did. do I think the PM of Jamaica would have fired Harry with cameras rolling? I don’t know. It may have been something more like Belize did, announcing it after they left. It’s hard to say. But I think the whole approach would have been different. The Land Rover thing definitely would not have happened.
@becks1 neither would’ve the chained football game right? Cuz the only reason it was there in the first place was because it’s one of W’s “passions”
The British media and the rotas are in cahoots to keep the failed tour as quiet as they can keep it. Yes, there were some critical articles about it, but it’s all radio silence now. Only the international media are picking it up (and this is chef’s kiss). If the failed tour was Harry and Meghan’s, the British media and the rota clowns would have have feasted on the failure long after the carcass of the tour is dried and aged. The invisible contract is at work.
These two racists are humiliated in front of the whole world. Thanks to the international coverage of the tour.
William and Kate thought being carried in on thrones was a good idea in 2012. They got away with not much coverage of it at the time because the British media covered for them and people were less critical. A decade later they thought to continue their bs and were finally called on it. This mess is because of them specifically.
Meghan and Harry would NEVER have taken a picture never to the Bob Marley statue, for starters.
I feel like William’s body language knew this was a mistake while doing it. He looks uncomfortable like he’s playing a role that looks racially charged and he wants to get out of the uniform and put on his bad fitting chinos.
These photos really bothered me, this event was archaic and such a turn-off. Like going back in time to celebrate racism . Cate’s outfit at both Phillips funeral and here. Those “big brim style hats” have got to go. It’s like a Maria Antoinette vibe – “hello darling, let them eat cake.”
I also do not hate on all her clothes. Something are ok. yes some farty cosplay and hideous but a few things I cant disparage and are elegant.
William has the same sheepish grin as uncle andy
Unclear, antiquated thinking is part of why this was so bad.
But it’s more than that. It’s inability to read a room. It’s lack of flexibility that makes them unable to adapt when things aren’t working. The laziness that makes them go scuba diving instead of work and schedule lightweight engagements.
And most important it’s the entitlement that had them go to Jamaica when Jamaica said it didn’t want them
The scuba diving thing was particularly offensive for this particular work trip, because they spent eight days visiting three separate islands. You need to be off that plane & out of the water for a period of time, both before & after diving. So that would have delayed their travel, yes, but they also didn’t bother to do any engagements on either side of that dive.
They don’t call him the HeirHeads for nothing!!!
“in Africa Meghan electrified crowds that had never seen a British duchess who looked like them.” Not so sure that she looks African. But she’s def better personality than Kate. Kate looks like wooden doll, pleased with her “subjects”. Just embarrassing for a 40 year old to be so out of touch.
I don’t know if you know this but black people come all different shades even in Africa.
+1
I still am at a loss at how this visit went SO BADLY. I keep thinking that CarolE and Pippa have access to more everyday people. They must know the optics. I’d hope they would pass on the message.
Lol, it was probably Carole’s idea for Kate to copy the queen’s tour so many years ago. Right up her alley–it’s not like William turned Kate into a racist. She came that way.
They are anachronisms; the tour merely provided lots of visuals to amplify this fact.
He really has a face of “the things I have to do for my lifestyle”. What a sacrifice.
Harry and Meghan looked like they cared more, closer to the people .
Apart from the terrible planning skills and lack of awareness, botox doesn’t help to convey empathy, either.
That picture is painful to look at. They look pitiful. And yeah, her smile has changed from too much botox.
“lack of clear thinking”
But I thought the Derangers always call Harry the dumb one, and even make fun of his “Dumbarton” title…
Right.
Oh, the irony.
I’m still loving how the rota was so humiliated through all this. They tried coming after Shola and Omid for stating the obvious and then finally had to say it themselves after it became clear the whole world was watching and wasn’t buying their sycophantic narrative. What works for the DM audience doesn’t work for the world. They couldn’t bully the NYT on Twitter like they usually do with dissenting voices in Britain.
The only positive thing I’ve got is that that really is a pretty cool-looking Land Rover
🤷♀️
I hope they keep getting this kind of press here and around the world. The rags are ridiculous propaganda and this family is not a fairytale but a horror movie.
If H&M had gone on this tour and then been fired on live tv by the Jamaican PM no doubt they would have handled it with grace and empathy
But can you just imagine how they would have been shredded by the press?
They would have been blamed for it all…
I bet they would have been allowed to sit during the firing.
The fact that they stood there silently with nothing to say says a lot about their abilities.
MerlinsMom1018, If H&M were still there, I wonder if there would have been a tour? I think they would have respected Jamaica’s request that they not come. Of course, the brainless ones probably would have still gone. They always meant to show up H&M, so this probably still would have happened and H&M would be blamed.
@kaiser can’t wait for this week’s podcast!
@ MERLINSMOM1018
They still are blamed by some bm, rr, so called royal experts, however it is not working.
Harry and Meghan absolutely would have done it better and avoided these spectacularly cringe-inducing aspects of this whole debacle.
But it’s right and proper that they’re not there and they’re doing their own thing far away from covering up/ making amends for this racist, outdated, gross family-institution which treated them so shoddily. H&M were potentially a massive asset to the Firm, but it doesn’t deserve them, and so be it- we’re now watching the chips fall as they may.
“Sentiment toward the royal family has shifted perceptibly in the Caribbean since the killing of Black people.”
Well, that only took about 700 years. I LOVE that the NYT roasted them, though! Love it.
Truly an out of touch statement that doesn’t touch on Windrush at all. But yes, it took 700 years because West Indians are so patient. All the lols.
The article referred to such sources as royal watchers and scholars, including the professor in London who spent his “early years” in the Caribbean, but I also wondered whether the reporter had spoken to any people currently living in the Caribbean, like journalists, politicians, or advocates. That would have enhanced the article and exposed the true underlying reasons why each country was taking the steps they were and how they felt about W & K’s arrival.
A wake up call for the future king and queen: the press outside the UK will not kiss their backsides and will servely criticize them. A wake up call for the BM: with the legitimate world press not solely pinning this car crash on the Sussexes, the journalism school rejects are exposed as PR flacks for the Crown,
There was no depth, only a series of photo ops with their own photographers and they couldn’t even get that right.
As I said on another post, W&K should pay back every penny of the cost of the vanity tour.
The worst part was how they were so smugly proud of themselves.
Every time I see that outfit, I think Captain Obvious. Complete with ceremonial sword and all. Who thought this was a good idea.
The truth is, people in the Caribbean did not miss the Oprah interview, we did not miss how Meghan was treated because of her black blood and yes, there were calls for republicanism for DECADES…its not new and there is also the Windrush saga. But rest assured, the manner in which Meghan was treated accelerated and amplified Barbados becoming a Republic and the decision being taken by Jamaica…not so sure about Belize. If you know PM Mia Motley and what she stands for, you would know that she did not appreciate what has been going on since 2016. We SEE what’s happening and I guarantee, if Meghan and Harry visited the Caribbean, the reception would have been a complete 180 and we would have been happy to receive “one of us” as a member of the BRF. Trust me, the brf would have bought itself a lot more time if they did not throw Harry and Meghan to the wolves. Their behaviour continues to be abhorrent and we SEE. Meghan is loved in Jamaica by the way, don’t underestimate our understanding of what went down. It has been a major topic of discussion in the Caribbean as well.
Speaking of Windrush, has the BM provided any update on the deportations? Are they still suspended even though W & K have returned from their tour? Have there been any calls to reverse course on that issue or on the disparity of requiring citizens of some commonwealth nations to have a visa to enter England but not others? That in itself should be a scandal. Funny how since their return, W & K have had time to put out stories of future solo tours, and doing away with Don’t explain, don’t complain, but neither has spoken about such a clear injustice as Windrush.
“Barbados’s decision to remove the queen was a tipping point.”
Um, no. The abolition of slavery was the tipping point, the “royal family” has still not caught up. HOW is it possible, in 2022, that Prince Albert looks more modern than anyone alive on Salty Isle?
It doesn’t take a genius to know that parading around in military uniforms, Land Rovers and bougie party dresses is SO out of place on an island where the average resident’s income is only $4K per year. It’s a throwback to a time most residents want to leave, not embrace.
What have they done for the locals, other than use them as photo props?
What’s the point of all the pomp & ceremony?
Funny how Diana could go somewhere and meet people at their level. Will & Kate don’t have that gift. Nor are they aware of it! Will is another Charles, not a Diana, unfortunately.