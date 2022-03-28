Duchess Kate’s final Flop Tour look was a creepy & horrendous Diana cosplay

I’ve become inured to the Duchess of Cambridge’s Diana cosplay, just because… Kate truly doesn’t have a personality. She’s not just an empty vessel, she’s a mindless clothes hanger, constantly cosplaying Meghan, the Queen, Carole or Diana. It’s kind of bonkers that a 40-year-old woman has so little depth or personality, to the point where she thinks if she does all of these creepy “homages” then somehow people will love her as much as they love Diana (or Meghan or the Queen).
Anyway, the Caribbean Flop Tour was yet another endless parade of Kate’s Diana cosplay. Again, she’s 40. There’s no reason for this other than the fact that she’s creepy and obsessed with other women (including her husband’s dead mother). Kate decided that, for her final look of the Flop Tour, she was going out with the fugliest look in her luggage. This yellow dress is not just horrific, it’s massively overpriced. This sh-t costs £1,655!! FOR THAT. For the boob bow and puffy bridesmaid sleeves and the peplum and the belt. Hideous. And yes, it was supposed to remind everyone of a dress Diana wore. Asinine.
Speaking of Kate trying to channel Diana, Rebecca English at the Daily Mail had an “exclusive” about how Kate can’t wait to bring her kids to The Bahamas, just like Diana brought her sons to the country when they were little. Kate was “overheard” (lol) telling people that the hotel was “wonderful” and that they “couldn’t wait to come back with their children…’They said they have FaceTimed their children to show them the views, which blew them away, and that they can’t wait to come back with them.” Becky English noted: “The Caribbean was a favourite holiday destination of Prince Diana, particularly after her separation from the Prince of Wales.” LMAO.
Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana as she departs the Bahamas https://t.co/lKDQL3SdxD
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 27, 2022
Photos courtesy of Getty.
My grandma wants her curtains back!
You sure?
I assumed Grandma gave them away for a reason. 😜
That’s true! She hid them in the attec for a reason!🤮
OMG @Tiffany and @Couch potato, thanks for getting my coffee everywhere. LOL. Grandma’s no fool, TIf and CP. 😉
That is one fugly dress.
LOL @Couch Potato
The 2 coconuts are lucky to have been saved by Will Smith & Chris Rock drama overshadowing the end of their loser tour. But they’ll still find a way to be incandescent with POC taking away their moment.
No, that tour was one for the ages and no slap can take away the stench of W & K this past week.
If she becomes Queen, will she get full access to princess Di’s clothes archives?? Will she just start wearing her clothes?? When will Burger King stop her??
That is NOT Diana cosplay.. looks nothing like her dress.. my breath is blown away.. what a hiddeous HIDDEOUS dress this is! she feels ok wearing this? was there no mirror where she stayed? did she dress in the dark? did she LOSE A BET with William? and how much was it? I could dress myself for a year for the cost of this HORRIBLE HORRIBLE dress. The Empress is nakeeeeed. HORRIBLE DRESS!!!!! She is crazy.. now we know.
It’s not THAT Diana dress, but if you side-by-side compare to Di’s wedding dress, the top has an identical design, right down to the bow. That’s even creepier, honestly.
@Sonishka … The dress is an almost direct copy of a dress worn by Queen Elizabeth during one of tours in the 1940’s or early 1950’s.
I don’t know if this link, or my post, will last long, but the picture of Queen Elizabeth in the dress is linked below in an article in the British online “Express” titled: “Kate Middleton Gives Nod to Queen in £5,600 Outfit for Final Appearance of Caribbean Tour,” by Sarra Gray – Sunday, March 27, 2022 Edition, 08:07. Just scroll down until you come to the side-by-side pictures of Kate and the Queen wearing the similar yellow dresses.
https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/style/1586886/kate-middleton-news-style-yellow-dress-queen-bahamas-latest-pictures
@yvette – omg Kate’s dress is definitely a cosplay of the Queen’s dress…. and the Queen’s dress is actually much nicer and she looks better than Kate. How embarrassing.
I wonder if they switch the story to claim it is a Princess Diana inspired dress (see it’s yellow!) since her Queen homage white colonizer dress was universally reviled.
@mia girl … I know, right? It’s amazing how the narrative around this yellow dress keeps changing. In another picture from a different angle you can see it is nearly an exact copy as the Queen’s dress also has a bow at the top of the bodice. If the white dress didn’t make ‘copying the Queen’ obvious, Kate’s cosplay of the Queen’s yellow dress certainly should have. My question is, why cosplay Diana and the Queen at all? Why not create her [Kate’s] own Queenly style?
How is it even possible to buy a dress like that in 2022???
Unless it’s unsold Dress Barn deadstock from 1983.
I’m putting that up there with the horrible mustard Erdem from Sweden in 2018 as one of the worst things we’ve seen Kate wear, ever. That is AWFUL.
Why does she keep putting on these dresses to board the plane? Wear the white trousers from earlier in the trip with a pretty top and call it a day. Or don’t have your departure as a press event so there are pictures so you feel you have to dress up. She’s worn how many new dresses/outfits this tour just for boarding the plane or getting off.
That erdem dress was ugly but i truly think this is worse. It actually hurts my eyes to see. I refuse to believe that she saw this and said: “yes that’s cute!”
Bow, peplum, puffy sleeves, ruffles, floaty.
She managed to tic ALL of her boxes in one, butt-ugly dress.
I can’t believe someone designed this monstrosity…and even more so, can’t believe anyone bought it!
Must’ve been on a drunken bet:
“Who is stupid enough to wear this crap?”
“I KNOW! Send it to DoC’s “stylist”! She’ll get her to buy it!”
oh god I just noticed the bow on the front of it. WHAT ON EARTH lol. Who decided that was a good dress for her to wear!?!?!
@Jan90067 – let’s not forget the shiny buttons and belt buckle, which look like those silver-painted plastic things you can buy at Jo-Ann Fabrics. Gah!!
The DM had a piece on how her wardrobe cost about $45,000.
@jan AND buttons. don’t forget the buttons. This dress is a monstrosity if ever I behold one. This whole tour was a fashion parade flaunted to the countries they visited. Awful 😣
@Eurydice, could you imagine bringing a check or items worth $45,000 and a wardrobe of reworked repeats?
JUST THAT ALONE would have been a nice sign of respect.
Why would anyone combine flounces, a bow, buttons, a belt, the big shiny buckle and that nauseating fabric. It’s actually hard to look at. Do her stylists secretly hate her?
Crystal Carrington might have worn that on Dynasty in the 80’s. Or maybe Nancy Reagan. Notice I said might – it’s so painfully ugly.
That dress is too much to take in. The color, the flower print, the irredescent polkadot print over the flower print, the 80’s cut, the front chest bow, the puffy shoulders, the peplum, the matching fabric belt, the gold buttons with the pearl center. She had to try and top the oscars fashion, single handedly lol. WOW
@Mindy – exactly. Instead of trying to copy H&M’s iconic umbrella moment, they could have copied what H&M did in NYC – call ahead to the venues they’re going to visit and ask what supplies they might need.
This dress has to be custom. There is no way a designer would put all the odd flourishes Kate loves into a single dress if not specifically requested.
Just looked up the dress – it is not custom and it costs about 1600 Euros. That’s a lot of money for something that ugly.
I agree. And both dresses were the type of yellow that does not work with Kate’s colouring. She’s 40 and should know what colours work on her at this point.
It reminded me of an old couch form the late 70s when that gold colour was last in style. And so offensive that it cost so much. The frills, peplum, button, bows… just so ugly. And such a waste of money for a climbing into the plane. Wear a repeat FFS.
I do declare, that color yellow is something Penelope Featherington’s mother would make her wear.
That’s it – it completely looks like one of those ugly old sofas!
Color has no age and gender but this dress too ugly in any color or for any age.
@RoyalBlue Bwah! I’m watching Bridgerton as we speak and both Penelope AND her mom would wear KKKate’s dress.
@nic919 I believe the color you’re describing is ‘Harvest Gold’ LOL
I had heard it was bad, but this…is so much worse than I imagined.
If she didn’t change her clothes she couldn’t count in as a new ‘event’.
I think this is exactly it. Cannot wouldn’t be able to reach her appalling low royal engagement numbers if she didn’t clock every single Zoom, email, or change of outfit.
Why does she wear spike heels to board/unboard plane steps?! Honestly, I know she doesn’t have to sling luggage about, but those steps are often steep and holey. Why take the risk?
I think Kate will consider this tour a BIG success. She got to wear new expensive outlets, do vacationy stuff like scuba dive and look at that tan! There was the minor inconvenience of all those black locals but she got new dresses so it’s all good.
Oh absolutely. I think Kate believes she killed it on this tour.
Also Grumpy was in a deep huff through out, not sure why, but I got my camera angles and a big slide opportunity so it all good for me especially knowing all of the locals felt so blessed getting a flash of my jewels from a far!
She is so clueless I’m sure that’s exactly what she’s thinking: Kate saved the tour because of her coat-hanger-size-smile, her amazing personality and now iconic fashion moment. Her yes people will make her believe it if it’s not true.
I doubt it…. with William raging at staff and probably her throughout this failed tour…..why would she think she succeeded? Their expression at the end of their trip was so negative
That is one of the ugliest dresses I have ever seen her wear, and that’s saying something.
For once, both Mutton Buttons and Elegant Bill’s smiles look unforced. Probably because they’re relieved that frightening mess of a tour is over with.
But that dress has it all! Peplum, buttons, sparkles….
You’re right, and it costs $2400 USD. That’s some overpriced ugly
I can see Kate grinning manically with her eyes wide open asking the tailor “what else can you add to the dress?!”
@Anna – it’s missing lace all around the edges and a fishtail hem.
well, Kate has probably already realized that too and we’ll see all additions next time!
I do love that we’re seeing color this year – the yellows and greens and turquoises are so welcome. But it’s an awful, pretentious, overbearing dress. Diana’s dress was much more simple, but also more sophisticated and appropriate. Kate’s need to be the center of attention is really coming out in force – wonder if she’s worried about getting kicked to the curb soon.
I actually think she wore bright colours because that’s what she thinks those classless, tacky POC do…this is her trying to fit in with the locals. As an Indian woman I am all about bright colours and I despair of all the boring black ensembles I see all the time. But with this woman, I doubt her motives.
The sleeves are terrible!! Channeling Diana’s wedding dress?
It’s so bad that I am almost speechless. Almost.
There are no words for how ugly high fashion can be with an unlimited budget. Taste and style can be very elusive to the wealthy and in abundance in the street looks of urban stylists. Less is more I guess for many without means.
Ooooof. Dresses like that are an aspect of the 80s that no one needs to be bringing back. Diana’s dress is so much better!
Yeah Kate’s dress looks straight out of the 80’s and it’s just so bad. Also these dresses are nothing alike aside from the fact that they are both yellow and white. The comparisons make no sense to me.
Even the 80s are saying, “Uh uhh…not our mess! We do NOT want that monstrosity!”
OK, Photoshop out Kate’s face and in its place put:
– Joan Collins
– Ivana Trump (the elder)
It works, doesn’t it? I rest my case.
Yeah, I just want to come to the defense of Diana’s dress above if that is the one she is truly trying to channel. That dress of Diana’s could work today much much more than that thing Kate is wearing. I think this is an insult to Diana’s original outfit!?
Whatever diana wore looked better than that hideous thing kate has on.
That dress is so, so bad. It’s something you’d wear as a joke to an 80s prom or in a sitcom flashback.
The yellow dress that Diana DID wear in the picture posted is really cute! It’s quite a Kate dress, actually.
Easter dress version of an ugly Christmas sweater(jumper).
I think Rue McClanahan wore this on the Golden Girls 35 years ago. And looked better in it.
YES! And on Rue, it would have been age-appropriate and attractive, as well as being fashionable for the times (1985-1992). I’m older than Khate, so if I were to wear my nana’s clothes, I’d be wearing a “hooverette” wrap dress that I would make myself from a pattern, and a slouch hat. And I’d look just as ridiculous.
Other than the color, the dresses don’t look anything alike? Diana’s is much, much nicer.
Kate’s is awful. That bow!
Imagine having no dignity or humility in any situation at ALL? Kate really is such a flop. A sad and lazy FLOP.
That dress is just bad. The dress Diana wore looks dated now, but nothing like the monstrosity that Kate put on. Scalloped collar, peplum, fussy print, and a million buttons? It’s all her worst instincts combined into one ugly dress.
This tour also made the whole getting on and off the private plane runway show stale and outdated. Changing clothes for the quick flight bw Jamaica and the Bahamas? Sure, whatever, gross.
You know what’s appropriate for plane wear while island-hopping? KStew’s Oscars shorts, that’s what.
So, private plane and thousands spent on clothes, wearing expensive clothes and jewelry around poorer people. All things that H&M still get criticized for even when paying their own way. Where is that energy for W&K who definitely are NOT paying themselves?
I can’t believe she wore this in public. The poufy sleeves, the bow, the cut of the dress, and that fabric that’s got way too much going on–florals and dots together??–it’s such a mess that should have been left behind in the days of Dynasty or Dallas.
As for the cosplay aspect, it’s not even funny anymore. It’s always a delight to snark on Kate’s inability to be original, but she’s gone so off the rails lately that it just makes me shake my head. Between dressing like the queen in white lace, Diana in the yellow, and ripping off Meghan’s sleek tucked back hairdo (not to mention the slurry of Meghan looks within the last couple of months), she’s become a tornado of cosplay. It’s like watching someone have a breakdown through their clothes–Who am I? Do I need to be the queen so the people love me? Do I need to be Diana so William will love me? Do I need to be Meghan so the wider world (and Harry) will love me? The girl needs help!
At some point Kate needs to be held accountable for the multiple dresses that look the same but are different colours, or the multiple dresses that all look about the same. It’s not like she can even say she’s changed sizes so much that she needs new things. She doesn’t. And the few times she does wear a repeat, she then adds a new expensive piece of jewelry. It’s really insane how profligate she is with other people’s money and all to stand there like a mannequin.
No one in the Caribbean needed to see Kate’s cosplay costumes and it is condescending to even think that kate wearing new outfits would have anything to do with diplomacy. And the flag cosplay has got to stop. No one serious does this.
This is so true, and what a sad life this must be. Kate desperately needs good people around her. (Technically, the whole RF really needs better people.)
What is Her Thing? What is her brand?
Natasha Archer did a good of simply picking pretty clothes, but things have gotten especially scattered in the last few years. They better get Kate’s look sorted out if she’s going to be Princess of Wales soon.
Yes, I wish the ’80s revival in fashion would end already. The mom jeans, stonewashing, the chunky sweats . . .
Diana wore it better for the obvious reason.
That looks like something Princess Margaret may have worn in the mid to late 80’s. Or the fancy middle aged ladies at my synagogue in suburban LA. Again, back in the 80’s.
It’s peak “Dynasty” era cos-play.
No really, I swear that I saw 100 versions of that dress at every wedding and bat/bar mitzvah (including my own) that I attended back in those days. The tante’s did it a lot better.
It also looks like something Fergie would wear! (Who should never, ever be your style touchstone.)
Diana wore so many memorable things that the 80s power suits don’t really stand out.
Haha – yes. There is a picture of Fergie in a yellow polka dot ensemble at Ascot back in the 80s. That is definitely closer to this monstrosity than Diana.
It looks quite similar to something the Queen (at the time Princess) wore back in 1947 in South Africa. This fetish of dressing like Diana, the Queen, Meghan, etc., is beyond creepy.
https://www.nytimespost.com/kate-middleton-gives-nod-to-queen-in-2200-outfit-for-final-appearance-of-caribbean-tour/
@Agreatreckoning Thanks for that link. Yes, very similar dress. And Pagan has a photo on twitter of a dress in similar fabric that Diana wore. Is there anything left to say about how creepy Kopy’s styling is?
Correction: it was Vee @MeghanMood
I wonder who talked her out of the white gloves? You just know she was dying to wear some gloves.
Omg that’s creepy 😱 It looks much cuter on the Queen though. Maybe because of the 40s style and silhouette. Kate took that print and drowned it in the worst of the 80s.
Another “nod to the queen” eh? That seems to be where they get into trouble, what with the Land Rover ride and then this. That may be a sign to pause and re-think.
@christine- I’ve kind of been surprised she didn’t wear the white gloves. Legit, they were probably packed.
I actually said “oh my God” when I saw this. Not in a good way. Horrid.
She doesn’t seem to understand that dressing up like Diana isn’t going to make people love her like Diana. She doesn’t have Diana’s taste, warmth, or compassion.
Agreed. And also must add, Diana was of her time and a lot of her fashion, while memorable and fun, doesn’t hold up. Post divorce Diana was when she started to really shine, fashion wise. Kate, unfortunately, also fails at the memorable and fun element too.
Normally I can say that Kate’s dresses are perhaps “not my style” or maybe just a “poor choice”. But this one my friends, this one is unbelievably bad. The bow in front. Why??? The rhinestone and pearl button detailing? Yellow roses with polkadot madness, plus the ruffles? Forget grandma‘s curtains, this reminds me of my grandmother’s couch. I keep squinting at the picture, and then looking away and looking back again. We always knew that they were receiving poor advice, but whoever okayed this dress is now just heaping on the abuse. Zero stars, do not recommend.
It *is* unbelievably bad.
It’s as if someone chooses the worst clothes for her, as a kind of penance. I can not believe this is a free choice of style!
I swear we had a couch in this upholstery in our living room in the 60’s and 70’s when I was a kid growing up. Didn’t like it then, really don’t like it now. Who styles her and what are they thinking? Plus, most of the materials of the clothes she wore were too hot for tropical locations. She should have been in cottons and linens, not polyesters or whatever flammable mistake she was wearing. Also, weren’t they staying at Atlantis in the Bahamas? A major tourist location? Of course, they would love to bring the kids there. It has an aquarium, wonderful service and is gorgeous!!! They would never have to see the locals! It is an amazing place!
Speaking of overpriced… wait till you see the total cost of the “wardrobe”. I have a few insights on that and I think quite a few people have caught on to it
It’s like the designer’s are laughing at her ‘let’s see how ugly it has to be before she won’t wear it’.
I think it was Elizabeth Holmes (not the Theranos EH!) on Instagram who pointed out that the collar, sleeves, and bow exactly mimic Diana’s wedding gown, and that makes it even worse for me.
OMG, I didn’t even notice that. I can’t unsee it now!
We all need to see the link above posted by @agreatreckoning for the nearly exact cosplay of the Queen. This whole tour was never about Diana. This yellow dress is not about Diana. It was about The Queen entirely.
A joke. Someone yesterday compared it to Minnie Mouse’s outfit and that’s all I can see now. There’s a photo of Kate and Bill on the plane, seen through the window from outside. The glue gun grin is gone.
Oh my days, really? Do you have a link? (Because I am that nosey 😬).
Can’t believe someone as beautiful as Kate can make herself look so convincingly like a sofa in a retirement home.
Here’s a Twitter acct. that posted it:
https://twitter.com/newsussexstan/status/1508115366517608450
My mom wore something similar as the mother of the bride at my brother’s wedding in 1993…
Other than being yellow that dress looks nothing like the one Diana wore. I was shocked the first time I saw this. I just couldn’t believe anyone would want to wear it.
Just a terrible and overpriced dress. The even crazier part was she brought 3 different pairs of white pumps on the trip.
Naomi Harper from Mama’s Family wants her dress back.
This is a stellar reference! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
And she looks So. Proud. of her little outfit, too. The way her hand flutters around her collarbone, to draw attention to the elaborate 80s sweetheart neckline, it’s just so blatant that she loooooves it.
My gawd. These people.
It’s a perfect memsahib look….. how can we expect Kate (who is just coming into her own) to understand why that would be a problem?
I’ll be a contrarian here and say I don’t think that Kate deliberately copies Diana’s style. She may be clueless sometime, but I think Kate’s aware enough about Diana iconic personality to consciously copy her. Meghan has been criticized for the same thing. My opinion is, say what you want about Kate — her fashion choices, while missing the mark a lot, are consistent, and her personal style.
Lol, no.
She needs help….
That dress is absolutely horrific. Her constant cosplay is just baffling to me. Like, I get how Meghan wearing certain things might have “inspired” Kate to wear pants instead of constant coatdresses, but to repeatedly recreate exact outfits (whether Meghan’s or Diana’s or the queen’s) is just so freaking weird, and so consistent that there’s no way it’s a coincidence. The royals family’s entire existence is PR, this is not just a fluke. Like, what is the point? What is it supposed to accomplish? She maybe gets a few side by sides in a tabloid saying she’s channeling some decades-old outfit of her husband’s elder matriarchs. That’s it. So what’s the point?
Her Single White Female-ing Meghan also has implications of racist erasure and white supremacy. Is her Diana and queen cosplay rooted in the same need to project superiority? It’s like a never-ending, one-sided Who Wore It Better contest; is that her true intent, to “win” over these other women’s outfits because all she has is her wardrobe, no other accomplishments? It’s just f*cking weird and disturbing. And, most embarrassing of all, most of the time, she wears it worse!!
Imagine being a royal and you still haven’t managed to take your kids to one of the undisputable jewels of the Commonwealth—the Caribbean. Kate herself hasn’t gone. But again, I don’t think they want to spend their own money on a vacation. I guess they didn’t know anyone who would provide a free stay like in Mustique.
I said yesterday….I went to People’s website to see what the fuss was about and my hands literally flew to my mouth in horror. WHAT ON EARTH WAS THIS WOMAN THINKING? This might just be THE worst dress I’ve ever seen someone wear. I can only pray she was trying to be tongue-in-cheek, but that’s giving her too much credit. She really went all in to close out this disastrous tour with an outfit to match.
Do you think something is actually wrong with kate? Cause this dressing up like other people, over smiling, never seem to understand anything going on around you. All of it seems like no single person could be this dense and clueless. I feel she is crying out for help .
I did not know such clothes were still being made. That is terrible. Also, I refuse to accept that this is Diana’s cosplay. This is just a horrible, tacky frock that shares a shade of yellow with Diana’s look, that’s all.
I love Diana’s feminine yellow dress and would still wear it today if I had to. The stuff Kate is wearing? I would burn it.
I have a feeling that attempting to burn that fabric and its embellishments would significantly lower the air quality in your neighborhood.
In other words, burning might not work – exorcism might.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Indeed.
This dress is symbolic of what a laughing stock their tour has been and how much of an eye sore the pics from the tour have been.
But i will say, she seems to think she owns the room wearing this monstrosity.
Hyacinth Bucket.
Exactly! 😂
That’s where I’ve seen it before! With her matching marigolds as she polishes the telephone.
I thought maybe everyone was overreacting to Kate’s yellow dress, but no. The horrified gasps were entirely appropriate for that mess. Burn it, Black Jesus! Burn it!
This dress has everything that Kate over the years, tells us she is drawn to. She started wearing peplums early on, and they hide the fact that she is too thin to have hips, so they giver her figure a shape. Bows and ruffles draw attention away from her thinness as well. Buttons and glitter! Oh my! Only a very tall skinny person could carry off all of this baggage in one garment. Kate is that person. I think Kate looked lovely- tall and thin. No one else could carry off this monstrosity. It’s vintage Kate. If she just wore this consistently, and owned it instead of trying to copy other women, she would at least establish her own style- even though it is a complete mess.
You’re so right! If Kate would just own it, that would be her style which is not for everyone, but she would look much more confident and comfortable. I feel the same way about Camilla’s giant wreath/nest hats. Not for me, but she carries them so well even when it looks like she stole the wreath off my door and stuck it on her head.
Omg it is awful! My eyes!!!!
*looks at pictures*
*screams in middle class person who would do so much better than Kate if I had an unlimited clothes budget*
This dress is monstrous. I think it’s the worst thing she has ever worn. It contains the worst of everything about 80s fashion. There are no comparison between this and the yellow dress worn by Diana in Australia. Diana’s dress wins by a mile.
Personally, Willy-boy is the one obsessed with his mother and I am certain he picks out these cosplays for Kate. He would never let her do this unless he was 100 on board.
Nope. If willie is the one who is incharge for kate’s clothes.
He will dress kate like rose and not like his mother.
Lol, this dress looks like Party Pieces threw up all over it.
Has anyone ever figured out how much those nasty hose cost?
Without the belt buckle and the bow detail it could have been cute. Along with the peplum it’s too much. A self made fabric belt would have been fine but the bow… omg. No.
Jokes on us, guys, now we’re talking about her clothes again instead of, you know, how they disgraced themselves and got fired on live TV! Maybe this monstrosity was stored on the plane under glass, in case of such an emergency.
Something I’m curious about is the way their Bahamas resort has been specifically mentioned by reporters and was even tagged on the Cambridge’s post. I’m not going to drag them for trying to bring in more tourist $, goodness knows it’s needed, but it did strike me as kind of unusual for a royal tour. More like something a social media influencer would do in exchange for a discount or something like that. It feels strange.
I can’t recall them referencing their accomodations so specifically on any previous tours, but I could be mistaken. Have I just never noticed? It doesn’t seem to jive with the more traditional, throwback tone of the rest of the tour, and I wonder if the more pearl-clutching royalists who are so worried about Meghan and Harry making hay out of their HRHs will think this is declasse.
Also rolling my eyes that of all the amazing landmarks and experiences Kate has seen on this trip, she’s most excited to show her kids the luxury hotel.
Ha! With “in case of emergency, break glass” and a tiny ax!
The cosplay here is not Diana’s yellow dress, but rather her 1981 wedding dress. It too had a center bow and enormous puffy sleeves.
Forget the atrocious dress. The article about how Kate wants to take her kids on holiday because Diana likes to holiday there. Welp. There it is folks. Vacation. In case you got other ideas from all of William’s “statesmen” statements, Kate wants to remind us that the Bahamas are a lovely place for a holiday and that George just loved the views (there’s that theme lol). In Kate’s brain she had just a lovely holiday and wants to everyone to know that’s what this was to her. And, after getting pretty much booed out of each country, she’s ready to bring the kids back to the lovely resorts for another holiday!!! The astronomical levels of obliviousness and callous white privileged are mind boggling.
Yep. The DailyMail exclusive breathlessly titled it “vowing” to come back on vacation while also showcasing the resort and the million dollar private exclusive penthouse the Cambridges staying in, located in one of the most exclusive parts of the most exclusive resort there. I LOLed at the use of “vow” as if this was some great hardship. Re: the views, have they never shown the children photos of themselves in Mustique?
Kate must silently curse the fact that Pippa’s in-laws’ report is is in a former French colony/protectorate and not an English one where she could write it off as “vowing” to serve.
Oh what an objectively awful dress. It’s not even a case of “well if she styled it better”, I genuinely don’t think any sort of styling can save it. I also had a peep at the Alessandra Rich website and their Spring/Summer 22 collection where this dress is from and I can already imagine Kate’s got a good many of those outfits.
That dress is hurting my eyes.
And can she please stop stalking Diana that poor woman i long gone.
She has nothing to do with her it is creepy the way she carries on.
I swear I saw a similar dress on an episode of Murder, She Wrote set in the Bahamas. So ugly.
How is it that Diana’s dress looks more modern. Kate looks like she’s from the 80’s. Usually an omage has a modern take when it comes to fashion.
It’s such a monstrous mix of embellishments that it’s a Frankendress.
Nice to see someone found a use for the fabric from my parents couch from the 70s.
The top reminds me of Diana’s wedding dress. On another site they have a picture of Diana in a different yellow dress where the pattern on the fabric is closer to the pattern on this dress. There’s also a picture of the queen in a patterned yellow dress.
She could have worn some beautiful modern summer dresses to inspire us all to get a new dress or two in the almost post pandemic summer. I don’t think she’s really into fashion, she over thinks it, and she probably doesn’t like how she looks in most outfits. She needs to get a really good stylist. Pay the big bucks and get someone who is exceptional.
Well, this is the thing. She used to briefly have a stylist called Ginnie Fraser who always looks bloody amazing. She’s on Instagram as @ginniechoo. All her looks are gorgeous and she’s tall and verrry thin just like Kate. Ginnie was at St Andrews with them and then worked for vogue – she totally knows what she’s doing fashion-wise and is also a great champion of slow, repeat-wear investment fashion.
Anyway, Kate briefly looked amazing until…there was a big controversy about some old photos that had been dug up and then Ginnie was sacked. I don’t remember exactly what it was but it was awful. And now, we have arrived at this dress.
Diana’s wedding dress was eighties. This yellow outfit seems to be more 1940s retro style. She wore something like it to Pippa’s wedding.
Diana’s gown is far more elegant. Kate’s dress is fussy and reminiscent of upholstery fabric. Also, I need for them to start reading the room. There’s something incredibly squicky about the people of countries they visited bowing and curtsying to them amidst accusations of racism in the royal family. Bowing and curtsying to them in general irks me but more so when it’s POC doing it. The royals are just people, more useless than most. Why do they keep insisting on getting obsequiousness? (Disclaimer – I’m American so maybe that’s why I find this all to be abhorrent.)
The dress is so horrible that no one seems to have noticed how awful Will’s suit is! It’s shiny shimmery blue. Why?
You’re so right!! I was so distracted by Kate’s “Betty Draper 50’s house wife wannabe” getup I did even see Bill’s horrendous shiny blue suit 🤣
Maybe this will become one of Kate’s favorite destinations after her own separation/divorce, just like Diana!
1980’s era upholstery. This is bad.
@Kaiser, of course she’s a blank slate. She did nothing with her young self except wait for William to pop the question. She could have, but didn’t, pursued a career and establish her own financial independence. Instead she’s just a baby making machine. SMDH.
At this point I wonder if he even managed to pop the question or just said „fine, I’ll do it. Here’s a ring”…
That yellow dress was the worst of this overdressed tour. It’s like the worst of the 80s vomited shiny fabric all over her. She should spend a few weeks wearing only Uniqlo basics and try to figure out a style that’s not nostalgia cosplay or blatantly jacking other women’s style. What a disaster on a cultural, diplomatic, political and style front.
And of course there’s no outrage form Becky English about 4am calls and emails cuz it’s okay when the white duchess does them but when the biracial duchess does them, she’s bullying
They take the kids to Mustique every year. I seriously doubt the Cambridge children were awed by the same sea and beaches they see on every vacation to the Caribbean.
The only things missing from that dress are the crochet doilies and the clear plastic upholstery cover, which it should have, because it came out of storage. That dress is my great Aunt Nita’s drawing room couch minus the finishing touches.
That dress is legit one of her worst looks. Yikes on bikes. Diana’s look is more modern than hers lol.
Yellow is my favorite color but I can’t defend this….it’s ugly
Just when you think Kate can’t get much worse….
She played herself. Ugh!
Norman Bates approves of this cosplay
Haha!
1940s Retro outfit, with ruffles.
I can understand the use of the device of a peplum on a skinny woman with a low waist and no hips. I don’t even mind the fabric, despite the upholstery vibe; I like the colour combination and it suits her.l What is inexcusable is the addition of all the frou frou bits together: peplum + the frill around the neck + the puffy sleeves + the fancy metal buckle… and the bow. The bow! It’s as though the designer said, ‘What can I add that will make this totally over the top….ah! A bow!’ The bow ties it all together in one hideous mess. Sleek sleeves and no frill or bow would have made all the difference.
And will William ever learn that if he is going to wear trousers in a soft fabric like that, he needs to get some good underpants. At least he’s not wearing those brown suede shoes; that’s something!
Now the Daily Mail has an article up abou how Kate from now on will do tours on her own without William. Huh. That came pretty fast what does it mean?:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10658875/Prince-William-Kate-vow-things-Cambridge-Way.html#article-10658875
Unpopular opinion is that it’s not similar to Diana’s dress. I also don’t think it’s that ugly but it didn’t fit Kate and felt too matronly. The dress ‘wore’ her
a) Does she even get to choose the outfits she wears? does someone need to sign off on each look?
b) I want to know what goes on as soon as the plane door shuts. Do they change into casual clothing and say ‘That went well.’
There are 4 staff can see in the background on the plane. Wonder how many plane staff there are & their roles?
Will and Kate have spent so much time trying to recreate the past, that not even they know where they are going.