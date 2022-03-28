Duchess Kate’s final Flop Tour look was a creepy & horrendous Diana cosplay

I’ve become inured to the Duchess of Cambridge’s Diana cosplay, just because… Kate truly doesn’t have a personality. She’s not just an empty vessel, she’s a mindless clothes hanger, constantly cosplaying Meghan, the Queen, Carole or Diana. It’s kind of bonkers that a 40-year-old woman has so little depth or personality, to the point where she thinks if she does all of these creepy “homages” then somehow people will love her as much as they love Diana (or Meghan or the Queen).

Anyway, the Caribbean Flop Tour was yet another endless parade of Kate’s Diana cosplay. Again, she’s 40. There’s no reason for this other than the fact that she’s creepy and obsessed with other women (including her husband’s dead mother). Kate decided that, for her final look of the Flop Tour, she was going out with the fugliest look in her luggage. This yellow dress is not just horrific, it’s massively overpriced. This sh-t costs £1,655!! FOR THAT. For the boob bow and puffy bridesmaid sleeves and the peplum and the belt. Hideous. And yes, it was supposed to remind everyone of a dress Diana wore. Asinine.

Speaking of Kate trying to channel Diana, Rebecca English at the Daily Mail had an “exclusive” about how Kate can’t wait to bring her kids to The Bahamas, just like Diana brought her sons to the country when they were little. Kate was “overheard” (lol) telling people that the hotel was “wonderful” and that they “couldn’t wait to come back with their children…’They said they have FaceTimed their children to show them the views, which blew them away, and that they can’t wait to come back with them.” Becky English noted: “The Caribbean was a favourite holiday destination of Prince Diana, particularly after her separation from the Prince of Wales.” LMAO.

