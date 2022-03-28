“Rest in peace to Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50” links
Taylor Hawkins, husband, father and the drummer for the Foo Fighters, passed away at the age of 50. No one is sure what happened. [Dlisted]
The LAPD isn’t opening up an investigation into Will Smith because, again, Chris Rock declined to press charges. [Just Jared]
Reliving CODA’s beautiful Oscar wins. [LaineyGossip]
Trixie & Katya react to Bridgerton Season 2. [OMG Blog]
Michael Che joked about leaving SNL. [Pajiba]
All of the sparkles & metallics of the Oscars. [Go Fug Yourself]
Barbra Streisand mourns Madeleine Albright. [Gawker]
Ukraine says Russia is trying to divide their country. [Towleroad]
Miley Cyrus dedicated her weekend concert to Taylor Hawkins. [Seriously OMG]
Meme time! [Egotastic]
Was Jessica Chastain giving Amy Schumer the stinkeye? [Buzzfeed]

  1. Enis says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:06 pm

    This one gutted me. The Foo Fighters was the first concert I saw as an adult and I have the BEST memories.

  2. Joan Callamezzo says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Devastating. Taylor is Dave’s soul brother so I think this is the end of Foo Fighters.

    • original_kellybean says:
      March 28, 2022 at 1:57 pm

      I was just saying this same thing this morning. I don’t think Dave will continue with the Foo Fighters after his death. I love the Foo Fighters so this one makes me sad. Also, I just recently turned 50. Way to young to die. RIP Taylor.

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      March 28, 2022 at 3:13 pm

      I agree – when Curt died they moved on from Nirvana so he will do the same here.

      So so sad – my heart breaks for his family.

  3. Gina says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    So so sad about Taylor. I’ve always been under the impression he was a really great guy.

  4. Lucía says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    His last concert was here in Buenos Aires, barely a week ago. He was absolutely charming and delightful in it. I still can’t believe it.

  5. Case says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    Tragic loss. So young. I’m so sorry to his family, band members, and fans.

  6. girl_ninja says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:39 pm

    What a heartbreaking loss. I remember when the Foo Fighters came onto the scene and I was just so impressed with Dave cause he could sing but Taylors drumming skills was superb! I hope that his family and friends can feel the love that has been sent out and that they feel it for their whole lives. Rest In Peace Taylor.

  7. GandalfTheMeh says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:50 pm

    Sad. Latest news is saying a drug overdose and cardiovascular collapse. Not sure if that’s 100 percent true. Seems to soon for the results to come back.

    • J says:
      March 28, 2022 at 1:12 pm

      I initially saw that a urine analysis showed benzos, tricyclic antidepressants, THC, and opioids were found and didn’t put too much stock in it, but then I saw the same thing on CNN.

      • liz says:
        March 28, 2022 at 1:39 pm

        I saw the same reports, plus some that stated he had been complaining of chest pains earlier in the day. Having lost my grandfather and one of my uncles to massive heart attacks at 50 and 52, it’s not unheard of, particularly among those with a history of substance abuse (as both my grandfather and uncle had).

        We have tickets to see the Foos this summer, but I just can’t see how they are going to do it. I just don’t see Dave being ready to get back on stage, not for a very long time.

        May his memory be a blessing.

      • HeatherC says:
        March 28, 2022 at 1:56 pm

        If you took my blood this morning, you’d find antidepressants, opioids, a muscle relaxant and a benzo. Just saying.

      • Wilma says:
        March 28, 2022 at 2:20 pm

        Been reading that that would show up in a lot of peoples blood when they deal with both mental health issues and pain issues.

  8. Green Desert says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    Such sad news. Love the Foo. RIP Taylor.

  9. Imara219 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    I was shocked seeing the news of his untimely passing. Sorry to hear. Rest in Peace Taylor

  10. Sealit says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    I met him at a bar in the 90’s. Just a total sweetheart. He will be missed.

  11. one of the marys says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:42 pm

    I really only recognize Dave’s name in this story so I feel for someone who’s suffered this devastating loss and experience twice in his career. And so public and high profile. If it’s drugs or medications that’s just tragic for one so young, with family and years of creativity ahead of him.

  12. HeatherC says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:57 pm

    I love Foo Fighters, and I’ve loved Taylor on drums going back to his time with Alanis. A lot of great memories. I met him once when I was writing for a now defunct tiny music blog, he couldn’t have been nicer and his smile was infectious. He was passionate about drumming, and always improving his technique, trying different things. He had a good voice too. It’s one hell of a jam band up in heaven.

  13. Sue says:
    March 28, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    Taylor’s face was just as recognizable as Dave Grohl’s in FF. So sad. His poor kids.

  14. LadyAlbert says:
    March 28, 2022 at 3:33 pm

    Foo Fighters are my all-time favourite band. I can’t see them continuing without Taylor. I’ve seen them play live seven times and had tickets to see them again later this year. I just can’t believe this has happened.

  15. Valerie says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:16 pm

    Man, this is a tough one. I was never a huge Foos fan, but I loved him with Alanis, and I still think that Sexual Chocolate was the best band she ever had. Incredible drummer. RIP.

  16. Sydneygirl says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:49 pm

    He deserved more than to be in the links.

