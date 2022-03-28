“Rest in peace to Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50” links

Taylor Hawkins, husband, father and the drummer for the Foo Fighters, passed away at the age of 50. No one is sure what happened. [Dlisted]
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 26, 2022
So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022
This one gutted me. The Foo Fighters was the first concert I saw as an adult and I have the BEST memories.
Same 😔
Devastating. Taylor is Dave’s soul brother so I think this is the end of Foo Fighters.
I was just saying this same thing this morning. I don’t think Dave will continue with the Foo Fighters after his death. I love the Foo Fighters so this one makes me sad. Also, I just recently turned 50. Way to young to die. RIP Taylor.
I agree – when Curt died they moved on from Nirvana so he will do the same here.
So so sad – my heart breaks for his family.
So so sad about Taylor. I’ve always been under the impression he was a really great guy.
His last concert was here in Buenos Aires, barely a week ago. He was absolutely charming and delightful in it. I still can’t believe it.
Tragic loss. So young. I’m so sorry to his family, band members, and fans.
What a heartbreaking loss. I remember when the Foo Fighters came onto the scene and I was just so impressed with Dave cause he could sing but Taylors drumming skills was superb! I hope that his family and friends can feel the love that has been sent out and that they feel it for their whole lives. Rest In Peace Taylor.
Sad. Latest news is saying a drug overdose and cardiovascular collapse. Not sure if that’s 100 percent true. Seems to soon for the results to come back.
I initially saw that a urine analysis showed benzos, tricyclic antidepressants, THC, and opioids were found and didn’t put too much stock in it, but then I saw the same thing on CNN.
I saw the same reports, plus some that stated he had been complaining of chest pains earlier in the day. Having lost my grandfather and one of my uncles to massive heart attacks at 50 and 52, it’s not unheard of, particularly among those with a history of substance abuse (as both my grandfather and uncle had).
We have tickets to see the Foos this summer, but I just can’t see how they are going to do it. I just don’t see Dave being ready to get back on stage, not for a very long time.
May his memory be a blessing.
If you took my blood this morning, you’d find antidepressants, opioids, a muscle relaxant and a benzo. Just saying.
Been reading that that would show up in a lot of peoples blood when they deal with both mental health issues and pain issues.
Such sad news. Love the Foo. RIP Taylor.
I was shocked seeing the news of his untimely passing. Sorry to hear. Rest in Peace Taylor
I met him at a bar in the 90’s. Just a total sweetheart. He will be missed.
I really only recognize Dave’s name in this story so I feel for someone who’s suffered this devastating loss and experience twice in his career. And so public and high profile. If it’s drugs or medications that’s just tragic for one so young, with family and years of creativity ahead of him.
I love Foo Fighters, and I’ve loved Taylor on drums going back to his time with Alanis. A lot of great memories. I met him once when I was writing for a now defunct tiny music blog, he couldn’t have been nicer and his smile was infectious. He was passionate about drumming, and always improving his technique, trying different things. He had a good voice too. It’s one hell of a jam band up in heaven.
Taylor’s face was just as recognizable as Dave Grohl’s in FF. So sad. His poor kids.
He had such a sweet smile.
Foo Fighters are my all-time favourite band. I can’t see them continuing without Taylor. I’ve seen them play live seven times and had tickets to see them again later this year. I just can’t believe this has happened.
Man, this is a tough one. I was never a huge Foos fan, but I loved him with Alanis, and I still think that Sexual Chocolate was the best band she ever had. Incredible drummer. RIP.
