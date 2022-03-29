Duchess Kate preens in Alessandra Rich at Prince Philip’s memorial service

Prince Philip’s memorial service (or “thanksgiving” service) is happening in Westminster Abbey as I write this. These are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s arrival at the Abbey, with their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Y’all knew that the kids would come out after the Flop Tour, and here we are.

The optics of this meant to send the message that William and Kate are back on solid British ground, their family is fine, everything is fine. Of course, William still manages to look incandescent with grumpiness, probably because Kate is using his grandfather’s memorial service as yet another fashion show, and yet another opportunity to waltz around in a hideous new outfit. This is exactly what she did at Philip’s funeral too, she turned it into The Kate Show, and everything became about how great she looked (at a funeral) and how she’s a keen peacemaker.

As for the keen fashion show, Kate’s dress is by Alessandra Rich, a designer who keeps Kate in her most beloved 1980s-retro Diana cosplay. Polka dots, a high neck, puffy shoulders, pleated skirt… and a garish button detail on the shoulder. Jesus, she actually spent £1,665 for this. And it’s a new dress too, we’ve never seen this. She bought herself all-new sh-t for the Flop Tour, and now this.