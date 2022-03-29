Duchess Kate preens in Alessandra Rich at Prince Philip’s memorial service

Prince Philip’s memorial service (or “thanksgiving” service) is happening in Westminster Abbey as I write this. These are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s arrival at the Abbey, with their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Y’all knew that the kids would come out after the Flop Tour, and here we are.
The optics of this meant to send the message that William and Kate are back on solid British ground, their family is fine, everything is fine. Of course, William still manages to look incandescent with grumpiness, probably because Kate is using his grandfather’s memorial service as yet another fashion show, and yet another opportunity to waltz around in a hideous new outfit. This is exactly what she did at Philip’s funeral too, she turned it into The Kate Show, and everything became about how great she looked (at a funeral) and how she’s a keen peacemaker.
As for the keen fashion show, Kate’s dress is by Alessandra Rich, a designer who keeps Kate in her most beloved 1980s-retro Diana cosplay. Polka dots, a high neck, puffy shoulders, pleated skirt… and a garish button detail on the shoulder. Jesus, she actually spent £1,665 for this. And it’s a new dress too, we’ve never seen this. She bought herself all-new sh-t for the Flop Tour, and now this.
What is that?! Her outfit and hat is so bad, it’s giving Anne raiding the attic vibes.
Why has Kate gone full frump on us?
OMG, look at those buttons! And of course it’s Alessandra Rich. I hope she becomes the trainwreck designer of Kate’s dreams.
I had a paisley dress just like that , minus the buttons, in 1988.
Me too!
I’m honestly shocked there are enough fashion designers out there that create these type of dresses for her.
Same. I hope she sticks to Alessandra Rich too lol. It is right up her street. Everything ugly rolled up in 1 dress. Although it’s not as bad as that yellow monstrosity she wore when departing the Bahamas.
Of the british royals sophie was best dressed to me.
Sophie was wearing a beautiful coat. Lady Louise also looked really nice.
I don’t like Beatrice’s coat but her fascinator is nice.
Im surprised I like this dress minus the plastic shoulder buttons and minus the hat. i think would wear this.
There is nothing wrong with dress for a memorial service. However, I do think the hat is very much over-the-top for the occasion. The hat is something you would wear to horse race such as the Kentucky Derby.
@baytampabay; i think the polka dots make this dress a little too happy for the occasion
She looks like Eliza Doolittle.
Agree with bayTampaBay, nothing wrong with the dress for the occasion. The hat makes it look like she belongs in a musical from the 1960s and I can’t recall the name of it.
@Chloe I think her Cheshire Cat grin is a little too happy for the occasion
Maybe the 1875 Kentucky Derby, but not a race in this century or the last. LOL
For me the dress could work without the buttons and the hat could work without the grass (?). The polka dots are OK for a spring memorial service. However the big smiles look a little off at a public arrival.
would you still think it was appropriate for a memorial service if you found out that the skirt has a slit that reaches over the knee?! because I can reveal that it does!
ok, the Fail revealed it first. I decided to hold my nose and check out the photos. and there’s the Duchess, flashing her leg!!! you can see it on the top page, no need to click anything.
so I’mma have to say that no, it’s not appropriate for a memorial service. she’s still doing sexy widow cosplay. and posing up a storm. oh, Katie Keen. it never ends.
so does this count as “work” for them too?
Pardon my French, but based on her sh!t-eating grin, I would never have guessed this was a memorial.
I like the cut of the dress. I could do without the polka dots. There is simply no excuse for that hat.
KKKate seems a bit too happy at this thing. Like high on something happy.
I like the dress too, minus the shoulder buttons. It actually gives Kate some hips so flatters her shape.
Feels very Ascot to me.
Her fashion styling is so off I am surprised she doesn’t occasionally get it right.
It makes me feel someone is deliberately sabotaging her.
Simple dark green coat dress would have done and she owns 12,000 of them
MA INGALLS didn’t even dress this conservatively!
How are these dresses on Net-a-Porter for $2000+ USD? Who else could possibly be buying them?
If this is considered fashionable, then I’m happy to stay unfashionable and out of style. This is absolutely heinous.
It is dreadful. Also who smiles this much at something that is basically a funeral lol? Is she happy Phillip died??
lol
The dress and hat are awful, but appropriate. Nicola Sturgeon wore red shoes. That’s what I would call inappropriate.
If I’m not mistaken, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards were this dress or one very similar in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. If you are the future queen and you are looking like a budget housewife, you’re in danger, girl.
Kate has been looking like a Real Housewife for some time now, but especially after she started messing with her face.
Funny – I actually thought it looked right out of Anne of Green Gables (the head mistress or maybe Rachel Lind). It’s awful.
No way, they would only have serviceable fabrics, that could withstand many washings.
/anneofgreengables is the best book series in the history of the world
She looks like Mary Poppins evil twin.. good god 🥴😳
I looked at the Alessandra Rich website after seeing yesterday’s horror. Again & again I thought, ‘Diana dress’, ‘Diana dress’, ‘Diana sweater’, etc. It’s truly some weird ’80s time warp.
She looks like Mary Poppins.
(ETA: Sorry Cessily! You said it first, I posted before I saw yours.)
The worst thing she is wearing is that out-of-place grin. Everyone is in black, everyone looks somber, and she looks ecstatic.
I think the buttons on top of polka dots is overkill.
Ah, the glue-gun smile. I guess they weren’t able to chisel it off.
Come to think of it, the only reason she wasn’t smiling at Phillips funeral was probably because she had to wear a mask.
Ugh. She’d have been better off wearing a dark-hued coatdress from her collection of 284 coatdresses. Wait. Silly me. She only does “repeats” every second leap year.
I actually think this dress looks better on her than some of the other Alessandra Rich dresses we’ve seen from her. I think the pattern hides a lot of the details, which are too much. And the shoulder buttons.
The hat is too much…..she has so many black hats already, why did she need another one? for that matter, why did she need a new black dress, she also has so many black coatdresses. She really is just spending as much as she can.
I love this whole look. Whoever styled it did a great job. Eliza Doolittle realness with an 80s twist. Love.
Well Doolittle is right, lol.
I like it too, the 1940s/80s aesthetics really suit her
She looks awful. More Diana/Fergie cosplay from the late 80s early 90s. Keen always has to make it about herself and her ugly ‘fashion’.
I agree with you. I’m personally not a fan of drop waists and pleats but this looks good on her, and I am pleased she’s wearing an actual hat instead one of those other things she wears.
Bluhare
You mean those headbands?
Overall I don’t hate the look, but I don’t like the pieces or for the event.
The dress is just… wrong to my eyes.
I’m sure William want to go on another 2 month vacation while instructing his minions to try and PR himself out of his Caribbean tour disaster. The latest of which is “It’s not my fault! I only did what they told me to do! From now on I’m gonna do it MY way!” 🙄
Well I think the yellow couch dress was another Rich so I guess it’s better than that but this is still a sad 1880s school marm outfit. She has dozens of black coatdresses she could have reworn for this there was zero need to get something new. None of the current royal women are so obvious in their profligate spending as Kate has been.
And of course she’s smiling while the rest of her family isn’t. At least the kids understand the tone of the event.
Not that you can’t smile at a memorial but Kate’s so big you would think she’s going to the Oscars. It looks weird and out of place.
She looks so out of touch and disconnected with her own family. William looks like he’s suffering a suddenly gastric attack, George looks terrified, Charlotte looks unsure, and Kate is flirting with cameras. She looks like she’s going for flirty and smiley and adorable. What is wrong with her, seriously?
Rose was there in the Abbey with her husband today; there are pics of her in the Fail. Kate had to know she would be there, hence the overcompensating grins.
Just saw a pic of Rose. She was not wearing polka dots, a huge hat, or a large smile. All black, buttons, a small back hat, and a solemn face. She looks so much more appropriate than Kate for this event. She makes Kate look bad imo. Makes her look like a polka dotted peacock.
@ Jais, I went to the DF and I didn’t see pics of Rose, but I watched the video of Princess Anne’s entry and she stopped and spoke with those outside of the Abbey. She is certainly a woman of great strength AND admirable, IMO!!
Everyone whore green as it was PP favorite color, apparently!! Everyone entered as they held a solemn face EXCEPT KHATE, who smiled….
Yet, Sofiesta looked like she was cosplaying Star Wars with her headpiece 🤣🤣
Over the sea of pictures, everyone was well dressed EXCEPT KHate, whose polka dots screamed LOOK AT ME!!! She looked dreadful and was smiling during most of the service where she is pictured.
Poor Bea was balling her eyes out as she was behind TQ, but TQ, Cam and Princess Anne all looked good. So did Penelope Knatchbull look lovely as well!!
Leave it to Queen Litizia to blow everyone out of the water with her style, as well as Queen Margrethe as well!! All of the visiting Royals looks spectacular!!
Ok, I laughed at your typo; everyone whore green. That was prob Kate’s thought. Every whore wore green and I didn’t get the memo!
Bea and Eugenie also didn’t wear green so idk? Kate’s whole outfit choice for the memorial is weird. Rose looked more appropriate imo but I did side-eye the buttons and wonder if she was trolling.
To be fair (lol) Kate didn’t spend over 1K on this hideous dress, the British taxpayer did. How many more monstrously expensive (and truly hideous) dresses until people get sick of this useless racist family ?
The pattern and color of the dress’s material hides a lot of the details, but it’s still an ugly dress. The buttons are just too much.
And yes, the cost of Mutton Button’s clothing bothers me more and more with each event. It’s not necessary to buy a new outfit for every freaking event. It’s wasteful and beyond tone deaf during a time when many in their country are struggling. Why does she bother? Because Diana was seen as a fashion icon, so Ma Mutton thinks the FFQ needs to do the same?
But it’s not the 80s, when overdoing everything and ‘greed is good’ was the thing. It’s an entirely different era now, and excess from a public figure supported by taxpayers (and whose father in law-s personal fortune comes from a problematic history) is just a bad, bad look. It’s not like Elegant Bill and Mutton Button’s are spending their own money, made through their own hard work and ingenuity. It’s just gross. Everything about this, including treating Phillip’s memorial as a fashion show, is gross.
Kate has never been called out on her excessive spending but you would think after a tour of multiple new outfits everyday she would have reworn one of the many coatdresses in black instead of this schoolmarm ugliness. Especially when part of the issue of that look at me colonizer tour was the cost.
What’s also so galling is that she has not only multiple new dresses but multiple new dresses that look exactly like ones she already has.
The spending would be wasteful enough if every outfit was different but sometimes it’s hard to distinguish one from another.
I really feel there should be an article showing her and all her very similar outfits and pointing this out but obviously, they wouldn’t do that to Kate 🙄
I know it’s black, but it doesn’t seem appropriate for a memorial service to me. It’s not somber. I went and looked at crowd shots on Twitter to get a sense of the event. She does look out of place, especially with that awful hat.
I agree. I was studying the other royals and they are either in solid coats or navy or grey, simple cuts, clothes and hats or headbands that are respectful but don’t pull focus. Polka dots are a rather playful, cheerful pattern and the black doesn’t make up for it. It’s too whimsical for a memorial.
You’ve both put it perfectly! I wasn’t sure if maybe a memorial mass is a less serious event than a full funeral but it becomes quite obvious looking around the room. Even her children look more appropriate.
The Queen, Camilla and Ann are wearing Green apparently it has something to do with Phillip. Kate didn’t get the memo and wore black….Yikes
Philip’s personal livery was dark green. His staff wore it as part of their everyday uniform.
I noticed that too! It’s like either Kate purposefully ignored the directive to wear green in order to stand out, or the other women in the family purposefully didn’t tell her they’d be wearing green so as to visibly exclude her. Royal Mean Girls?!
The enormous grin she’s wearing isn’t very appropriate either.
It’s probably a good thing that Kate’s inner world and the one the rest of us live in don’t often coincide. Sigh.
And aiming that cat who got the cream smile right at the cameras, as usual.
She’s an appalling narcissistic mediocrity. Those wretched children.
Kate frequently chooses to wear something like this at solemn events, to make sure she gets the attention she craves. Philip’s funeral. Remembrance service where she wore massive new tanzanite jewelry. Zigzag grey coatdress at a war memorial with William and Harry. Floral dress and open toed leather sandals at an internment camp. Bespoke Downton Abbey cream lace over black cosplay for The Somme commemorative event in France. Even Camilla gave her an open side-eye for that. Kate’s plan backfired when she ended up blending in to the gravel. Kate deliberately chooses clothing to grab attention from the solemn occasion at hand.
Does she think she nailed the flop tour? Like she is delusional or on drugs. Who acts like this and wears this to a memorial service? She is seriously nuts.
Agree. The choice of polka dots is a choice. I know they’re small and it reads overall as a dark dress. But it just seems weird. For a memorial.
In the pictures that show the landscape of attendees, she stands out like a sore thumb, but I guess that is what she wanted, look at ME, ME, ME!!!!
Agreed.
And right on cue the kids have a day off school to repair Mummy and Daddy’s image – talk about playing by numbers. These 2 are beyond predictable its laughable and not in a good way.
I think it will be a long time before they go on another tour again.
She’s also the only one smiling. I’m beginning to wonder if she is deranged.
That’s what I wondered, why is she grinning like that? It’s a solemn occasion and big smiles don’t seem appropriate.
Maybe she had a bit of Mother’s Little Helper…😏😉
With regards to the smiling, I think its to put the kids at ease? And yes I know she always has crazy expressions, but in this case, maybe the kids are a little nervous or afraid? Big churches can be kind of spooky to a little kid, with the somber music and statues and such. And even though there is not a body to view or anything, I bet its still a funeral type atmosphere. So I give her a teeny tiny hall pass on this one.
THIS – all of this.
All I see is an Eliza Doolittle impersonation.
That’s what it reminds me of!
Yes. Clever of her to borrow Ascot scene hat from My Fair Lady costumer. Too bad she’s not getting Higgins’ diction lessons.
The dress looks like it was made from some old curtains in the late 80s, abandoned in an attic for decades, and then was washed, pressed and had an “Alessandra Rich” label slapped onto it by a wicked KP maid who wanted revenge for Kate saying she couldn’t use the bathrooms inside anymore.
Im sorry i am terrible with hat etiquette but that doesnt seem like something to wear inside a church. It seems very polo match.Anyways i noticed they came after Charles and Camilla isnt that a No No.
Julia Robert in “Pretty Woman” Polo Match outfit with Edward.
OH SNAP!!! Exactly right.
YES! I immediately saw Juli Robert’s polo dress… except Julia’s dress was prettier and appropriate for the occasion!
That’s exactly it! I couldn’t figure out who she reminded me of.
So, I’m a young professional working in London, Canadian born and raised. I know that there are things I still don’t understand about the fashion here, though I do try. However….nearly every time she wears something, I think to myself, when else would you wear this?
Genuinely, where could/would she wear this? I hate to have clothes in my wardrobe that are unitaskers. I have plenty of dresses of course, but they can be dressed up, dressed down, worn with cardigans or blazers or blouses, etc etc.
Also I don’t understand this hat. This whole getup reminds me of when Blake Lively tried to make Antebellum lifestyle a thing. Maybe just me??
Lol, for many of her outfits I think when would you EVER wear this.
Personally, this doesn’t say Antebellum to me. It says more 1950’s Jim Crow Era genteel white woman on her way to church on Sunday. You know, the same women who screamed obscenities at the nine Black students going to attend the all-white Little Rock High School in Arkansas.
Hah! Spot on, put it in words better than I could.
I think it’s not just the clothes; it’s the face and body language. She comes across as exactly that woman you described. I feel that’s not an accident though.
Over the years, Kate has distanced herself so thoroughly from the general public. Never mind that she has no discernible personality or hobbies/interests — superficially speaking, her clothing choices just make her completely unrelatable.
Agreed; I think she lives in her head. It is clear she doesn’t live in the real world. Rarely are her outfits appropriate or suitable for the weather/occasion.
Thank God the children didn’t trip of their mom’s saliva while walking up to The Abbey.
Wow, those photos are embarrassing and at the same time such a Cannot thing to do.
I bet she wish she can pull out the dress that got Will’s attention at school again.
Why is she so insistent on wearing dresses that drown her small figure? She looks ridiculous and it creates nothing but creases, and nobody wants to see that. Get a grip, Keen.
Yikes! Thought this was Sophie.
I guess the Wessex family is getting ready for part 2 of the Royal Caribbean Tour in April.
I thought the same thing. Not so much the dress, but the hat is so very Sophie.
Same here! I thought she shopped Sophie’s Closet. The 50’s UFO saucer hat and the dress screams Sophie at Ascot.
She looks very cheerful. Did someone forget to tell her she was going to a memorial service? Luckily, no one needs to remind William to look unhappy. I think he might have resting rage face….
@DLC
I was thinking the same thing, do you have to smile the hardest at a memorial service?
IKR? That’s what struck me too— she looks almost triumphant, strutting around like a plucked peacock.
Maybe she thinks the reading of the will is to follow?
I think her Caribbean tour smile must have gotten stuck in place.
She looks unhinged bringing that smile to this occasion.
Yes, hahahhaa. Or she is thrilled she is back in England and there aren’t any protests.
I have to say it but she’s probably relieved to be back among a sea of white faces again.
Same here…. seriously, what is wrong with her? Honestly, at this point the failure to read the room just seems pathological.
It’s automatic at this point. It’s like her brain is programmed to go into Public Keen mode, it’s only when the camera is off of her (or when she thinks it is) that her real face shows.
She looks so delighted and pleased with herself. Very “yay me.” Weird.
Once upon a time I actually used to like Kate, and one of the things I liked about her (and William even) in those dating and early married years was that she didn’t come off like a famewhore. I liked that she seemed discreet and to herself and wasn’t courting cameras. What a 180 she’s done though. Nowadays it seems she constantly seeks the cameras out and is constantly ready for her close up. I wonder if Carole is the one pushing her to get the money shots or if it’s just Keeny wanting to keen.
Kate has always been an attention and camerawh*re. Whittaker even called her out on it, stating she knew where every camera was and played to them even more than Diana. If she was papped less during the early marriage years, it is because they were living apart and trying to hide it. Her 3X a week blowouts in London and her using helicopters to go shopping with Mummy all while we were told she couldn’t work, she was a housewife in Wales.
Same. I really used to like her and even Will, and would defend them in the comments. I’m totally going off topic, but I started looking differently at Will and Kate because the treatment of Meghan was so awful and had their hands all over it. There was some event not long after the wedding when Kate was in front of Meghan wearing a blue dress on a balcony and the way she stood up there…she wanted all attention on her. I was disgusted.
I still wholeheartedly believe that Kate and Carole felt threatened first and it wasn’t necessarily Will in the beginning wanting the exile. Don’t get me wrong, I think Will and Kate are in agreement with a lot of things, especially when it came to Harry and Meghan, I just think Kate felt incandescent with quiet rage first.
This is not really related, but the man Will has become saddens me. I’m old enough to remember the last years of Diana’s life and how warm, good-hearted, and duty-bound she was. You clearly see those characteristics in Harry. But Will is a monster. It is so shocking to me that Will has turned out this way. I don’t understand it.
William fell under the influence/control of the Midds when he was 18.
Agreed, Busyann. I started royal watching in 1997 during the Diana funeral stuff, and I also cannot believe that William has turned out so lazy, bitter, and unhappy. I mean, I can believe it *now*, given that I have 20/20 hindsight and understand that Diana herself was a blip in the history of the dowdy, racist, self-indulgent BRF. But at the time, I would have assumed that both William and Harry would have turned out the way Harry did. Which is to say, not perfect, but modern and self-aware. But he made a disastrous rightward turn over the past 20 years–I suppose that’s the Middleton influence, but I’m not wild about blaming them for everything that’s wrong with William. And there appears to be plenty of blame to go around.
Lord! Antebellum Debutante ghost to this. This outfit is too distracting and Susan B Anthony wants her look back.
I’m really having trouble placing the time period of this dress. I keep thinking of that Rachel McAdams film, the one with Ryan Gosling? I don’t know why. Also I know I know the name of the movie, I just can’t remember it for the life of me.
Try a few more decades back. I’m getting major Dolly Levi on her way to visit a Mr. Horace Vandergelder vibes…
The Notebook! Which everyone but me seems to love.
Not sure why Kate is grinning while the rest of her family is solemn as befitting the occasion. Got to get the camera shot that says we’re great!
I realize it’s simply a “Thanksgiving” service, but why the grins and directly looking into multiple cameras? I can’t with her. Like Kaiser said, she’s making this all about her just like the funeral and that’s just tacky. It’s not even her blood relative – could she just tone it down and let Philip’s children and grandchildren, and the Queen be the focus for once?
And the dress is terrible.
I feel like I’ve seen this dress before in a different color on her? Or maybe something similar.
Anyways the hat with the dress is hideous. She definitely made it all about her and her fashion. This is really how it’s going to be because they have no one else to try and bring the “glam” to distract from all their mess.
The Dynasty Duchess strikes again, glue gun smile and all.
She truly has the worst styling team ever.
I know we’re looking at a selection of pics, but my god. W and the kids are all maintaining a serious facial expression and Khate’s smiling like it’s a lark! And the Photoshop is in full force. I am heartily sick of this cow. As @Gee said above, let’s hope she sticks with this designer for everything. These concoctions are beyond horrible, let that be her fashion legacy.
When even two children under the age of ten manage to conduct themselves better, it’s evident there’s something missing within the adult.
I’m sick of her too. The good news is we won’t see her again for a long time after today. My only wonder is if she is waiting until tomorrow to fly to Mustique or if she’ll be on the plane this afternoon.
Sigh @ Harper. I hope I’m wrong, but, April is their anniversary month. I’m expecting loved up pictures taken back in November to surface. Hopefully, they won’t include the Civil War shots that may have been taken of the two of them after the Cambridge Caribbean Royal DisasTour. I don’t recall where I read the DisasTour comment. Apologies. It’s perfectly awesome and spot on.
The big smiles are so inappropriate at a memorial service.
The big smiles looking at the camera are inappropiate. I’ll admit that at a funeral, for family or people close to, I/we could have been caught laughing or smiling. It was usually in conversation regarding funny/fun stories about the person. To keep us from balling our eyes out. Good memories. Kate is acutely aware of the cameras and is looking & smiling for them. Just like Philip’s real funeral service that she set up her glamour shots for.
Adding..Kate, imo, has demonstrated, more often than not the phrase made famous by Marilyn Monroe, “I’m waiting/ready? for my close up, Mr. DeMille.”. (something like that if I got it wrong)
@Agreatreconning: It was actress Gloria Swanson, playing a demented actress who said it. Marilyn didn’t need to hunt hungrily for every camera like this trick.
Ugh, it’s like something an Edwardian maid would wear on her day off.
Charlotte’s such a doll, though. She looks so prim and ladylike (and about as thrilled with that look as I would’ve been at her age)!
OMG, so fussy, so dowdy. The pleats above the bust, the self-fabric belt, and what’s going on with the sleeves – too long, too wide? Yes, she’s definitely gone “forget the Caribbean, forget fashion, I’m the iconic British middle class mum.” And it only took $2,000 to look like that.
This is quite possibly the worst dress I’ve ever seen in my life
Uh as bad as this is it’s nowhere near the Bahamas Departure Dress of Doom.
Yeah, that was a lot worse. I never expected anything to take the crown from the mustard Erdem but she managed it.
and hat
All that money spent to look so bad. I thought she was supposed to be the recycling queen? She’s worn almost all new clothes for 2022. People were saying that Kate was rewearing clothes so Meghan could get attacked for wearing new clothes and I believe it now.
But the ridiculous thing is that Meghan was rewearing a lot of her clothes from pre royal life. They still attacked her and never gave her credit for it like the do Kate for rewearing something.
What. Is. Wrong. With. Her!?? Even her children understand this is a somber occasion and not the place to be grinning like a doped up hyena!
Her smile is stilled pasted on from the Caribbean Tour
CosKate strikes again! Why is she so 1980s?
Because 1988 royal ascot
😂
This is…this is a lot. She generally looks old-fashioned but this, to me, feels even worse. She’s definitely pulling focus from the memorial.
She looks awfully cheerful and pleased with herself for someone attending her husband’s grandfather’s memorial service.
The hat is Dynasty realness. But the dress… Crystal and Alexis would never.
She is definitely just buying up as much high fashion as she can. My question is: what is she gonna do with it when Willyboy divorces her? Like seriously, what events will she be invited to to wear this sh-t?
Maybe she’ll try auctioning it all off for $$$.
she hasn’t yet realized that if they do split up she’s never going to want to lay eyes on any of this stuff ever again. (and let’s be honest, if they were to split, it would be off to the revenge dress races just as soon as the fillers settled.)
I think someone told her once that she looks pretty when she smiles and that’s why she can’t stop won’t stop. it’s all a pose.
It’s giving julia Roberts in pretty woman.
Just saw your comment. Said the same above.
Someone on Twitter asked “why is she dressed like she’s about to marry [their] dad and send them off to boarding school?” And I think that’s accurate
Whenever I see her now, one,I just see her refusing to hold hands with the Jamaican minister and two, seeing them together, I’ll always now just see them getting fired lol
Why is she grinning like a loon, what is so funny?. I agree that grin will need to be chiseled off, as noone else is finding anything as amusing. There is something off, and creepy about her grin.
If they have to ply her with uppers like those “pep pills” they would give to old school Hollywood actors) to get her out of the house, maybe she can’t control it? 🤪
I called the same thing earlier…mother’s little helper! This is just insane! How can she possibly think this behavior is ok? Either she’s high as a kite, or she’s been so thoroughly conditioned that when she sees a lens, she pops those big smiles. Regardless if the situation is appropriate for it.
Big smile for the cameras. Over a decade of her job of dressing nice and acting appropriately and she still doesn’t get it.
Guess they haven’t been able to chisel the glue gun grin off her face yet.
Another hideous, expensive dress. She really tries to stand out at these events and make them all about her and her FFQ status. She doesn’t seem to have got the dress code right, as usual. The other royal ladies that have photographed are in green or navy. A few are wearing black but it’s self-coloured not with polka dots.
The more I see of Kate the more irritated I get about the royal family and the fact that my taxes help to pay for their pampered lifestyle. Anyway, I’m away to calm down and get back to my boring little job.
I believe I predicted Andrew would be at the memorial with the queen, and now wait for it, if the jubbly takes place he will be there too.
Andrew is grifting as hard as he can while Mummy is still around. it’s literally his very last chance. and yes, totally predictable. perhaps Betty is too senile to remember why he was being excluded and pitched a fit.
We all know how upset William was b/c of that disastrous “tour”. I always wondered why they bothered doing “tours” b/c I can’t think of other royals who do this or Presidents. These “tours” truly are for monarchists and no one else.
Anyway, I think part of the reason Kate looks happy is b/c a) her kids are there but b) there won’t be anymore tours for a long while. Which means less “work” for her so she probably views it as a blessing in disguise.
Okay, who is she trolling? This has to be a joke. No grown woman under the age of 100 would wear this mess willingly. Something is wrong with her.
Honestly, at this point I wonder if she’s trolling William. He told the DM ( I read on here yesterday) to post photos of both of them, not just her. What better way to steal focus than smile and wear crazy ass outfits? Because you gotta admit, the fashion is HORRIBLE lately but we are all talking about it and NOT him. Could she be growing a midlife backbone against her A hole husband? I’m sure it’s not true but I’d love to see it.
I thought royals aren’t supposed to look in the camera
I remember they scorched Meghan for knowing where the cameras were. She was an actress so that was to be expected. However, she never was this bad. And they never say anything about Kate doing it so much. Typical.
Kate has always known where the cameras are located. There are certain royal forums that would track this over the years at least until Meghan arrived.
And that video footage of her posing for a surprise reaction at the Tour de France when everyone else is looking in the opposite direction and at the actual race really encapsulates a lot of the fakery she’s done from day one.
You’re right. I always knew she was thirsty, but until I saw a tweet about the Tour de France shenanigans, I had no idea how bad it really was. I am wondering if we’re not seeing a slow-rolling breakdown of some kind, because some of her actions in the last few years are completely inexplicable. The cosplaying of the Queen, Diana, and Meghan; the over the top laughter and facial expressions; the jazz hands; the inappropriate behavior at PP’s funeral and now today; and the skeletal thinness…if she was someone I cared about, I would be trying to get her some help. This is getting dire.
This dress made me think of Julia robert’s dress in pretty woman when she went to the polo match. Except Julia Robert’s one was prettier and simpler and in the right decade.
I don’t think this outfit it’s very appropriate for this occasion. It feels more of an 80’s garden party. I also find the hat too big and splashy. Are people behind her are even going to be able to see something? One again, it’s all about Kate. Something more discreet would have been more classy.
Someone involved with dressing her can’t stand her. It’s apparent.
How old is Louis now? Why does it feel like he’s never included in the family pap strolls?
Maybe he doesn’t “behave” and they can’t risk it.
That poor boy is learning early it’s the heir and the spare. Charotte will learn later about being a spare.
And Louis is the spare’s spare. So he’s learning early on that he matters even less than his sister. I’m not sure if this will screw him up irreparably or he’ll be glad of it and turn out great. Let’s hope it’s the latter.
He’s not yet 4 so it’s possible he wouldn’t be able to sit still during a memorial service.
he’s about to turn 4, so he may still be a little young for an event like this. Charlotte is almost 7 so probably can handle an hour long church service.
If the children attend church services regularly like other children an hour service should not be an issue.. I taught religious education classes and attended services with my young classes I never had issues with behavior. (4-7 were the ages)
They may not attend church services regularly 🤷♀️
Very inappropriate. Why did she has to choose a large flying disk on her head? Other royal ladies wore smaller fascinator/hat/headband. FFS, this is a church service not a horse race 🙄
Because she’s the future, future KWEEEEN! All that and a bag of chips.
It’s really bad when your little children show a more appropriate demeanor at a memorial service than you do.
He doesn’t looks incandescent with rage to me… more like miserable and fed up.
I wouldn’t wear this dress to scrub a floor in.
That hat with flippin ostrich feathers with that wearing that dress is a no no no hell no.
Feather hat, polka dots and puffed shoulders, oh my! Whomever/whoever told her this was a good funeral look is not her friend.
Wow that hat seems… inappropriately festive. Doesn’t she still have 20 giant Edwardian headbands that could have a) toned down the ridiculousness of the dress, b) saved hundreds of £££ after the obscene Caribbean disaster wardrobe, c) actually fit the event and other attendees?
Imagine if Megan wore a bigger hat than the queen to a memorial service. Omfg.
She looks like Miss Elvira Gulch. All she needs is a bicycle.
@Red Weather Tiger You owe me a new gin. 🤣
It must be stated, Elvira Gulch (Margaret Hamilton) wore it better and was an original.
It is likeKate has to show up other women and people, hey look at me. Look at me. I am coming. I have to be the prettiest. I have to stand out 🙄🙄🙄
Like her mama raised her to.
They make adorable children. That is all…
De hat omg, actually this whole thing reminds me of something Fergie would wear, lm been genuine but is she on some form of medication or something, image showing up dressed like that smiling into de camera at a memorial service for Williams War hero grandfather !!! I just can’t get my head around it , shocking really !! Wonder what William thought when he saw her getting into de car lol
Well at least she seems to be enjoying herself at the… *checks notes*… memorial service.
lol
Why does she always have to smile? This is a memorial- it’s not a playdate in a park.
Her grin is creeping me the hell out. Who walks into a memorial service (for an in-law) with a FULL GRIN while LOOKING INTO THE CAMERA? I am really starting to wonder if there is something mentally wrong with her.
The same woman who brought her own photographer to the funeral to take her “Dynasty widow” photos. I will still never get over that photo in the car, with those cold, piercing green eyes front and center above her mask. Glamour shots at the funeral…doesn’t everyone do that??🙄
She doesn’t know how to be in the moment. It’s rare to see her naturally smile instead of posing.
That’s it exactly! She has no ability to be present, which means she’s not connected to her feelings at all. She’s doing what she thinks is expected of her, because she has no sense of herself. It’s as if she’s trying to do whatever will please everyone else, not realizing that being herself is what she should be doing. Now, her real self may be a clueless, self-absorbed mean girl, but at least own it. Because whatever this is? It’s nuts.
What is that smile she is coming in with? What is WRONG with this woman? I don’t think that KKKate lives in the real world but I’m looking forward to the continual kick in the a** she gets.
She looks deranged.
YES. Like the Joker. What is that smile and that look overall???
Now we know from those totally gratuitous buttons on the shoulder that they are Kate’s signature. I don’t think it’s necessary to put on a “sad face” at a memorial, but that smile is a bit jarring when you consider that the rest of her family is not. I think it seems to be a more natural style than her usual tonsil-revealing laugh. This makes me feel petty, but the dress is hideous. That pattern alone always makes me feel dizzy.
It’s not the worst thing she’s ever worn (the yellow dress from the same brand however definitely competes for that title) but it doesn’t seem like something to wear for a memorial. Something like Ascot? Definitely.
Meh, it’s not the worst of her cosplay outfits.
Anybody else notice the ugly shoulder buttons aren’t evenly spaced? I mean really???!
Somebody said this is what a 1980s evil rich step-mother looked like when she takes you from your father’s funeral straight off to boarding school.
I think this Alessanda Rich designer is supposed to be tongue in cheek. But since Kate is such a bad taste-having frump, who’s obsessed with the wardrobe of her dead mother-in-law when said dead mother-in-law was 20 years younger than middle-aged Kate is now, she takes it very literally and wears the clothes very literally. Beyonce wore a couple of these pieces last year and she really camped it up by going all in on sexy and also wearing these designed with very playful accessories. And it worked. Beyonce’s not even a great dresser but she got the point of these clothes. Kate doesn’t. So this doesn’t work on Kate because she’s actually taking these ugly costumey clothes seriously. And her stiff manner doesn’t help either.
Good point. Now I’m picturing Kate going right from the Abbey to the backlot of Cruella 2 as an extra in this getup.
Shoot, I would love to sic Cruella on Kate’s wardrobe. 😈🤣
At my dad’s funeral, my SIL, wore a black and white big polka dot dress & a very dramatic hat. My mother was furious; thought SIL was upstaging her. My friends, who didn’t know her, asked me later, “Who was the chick with the hat”?
Kate obviously want to draw attention to herself with that ridiculous outfit. WTH is wrong with her?
I like polka dots y’all, they’re my secret fashion crush, but oh my…this is…alot to take in..
I love Charlotte. Her face always reminds of some mischief bubbling around in her head and debating whether it would be worth it
George is more and more Grampa Middleton every time I see him
What is wrong with her? She is acting like she’s the young widow! You’re quite correct she’s preening for the cameras whilst everyone else is somber.
Camilla and Anne are in rewears. The visiting Royalty elegant and dignified and somber.
Kate looks like she’s off to the races. Whoever said Julia Roberts is quite right
One thing that is rarely mentioned, but is more obvious as she gets older, is that she is an extremely vain woman. The cosplay, copying others style, it just seems really off to me. If anyone thinks they learned anything remotely useful from this disaster tour, don’t hold your breath.
This is exactly it; she is incredibly vain. I think that’s why she smiles so much- her botox and fillers are less obvious when she’s grinning like a maniac. I think she chooses dresses like this because it shows how pin thin she is, especially around her hips. I think she looks for the thing that accentuates her thinness, rather than style.
@L4FRIMAIRE- Her vanity’s been front and center the entire time. It was especially clear when she went on an extreme diet before her wedding so she could look good for the photos. I understand those photos were historic and one has to look one’s best. But turning oneself into a human lollipop in aid of that screams massive insecurity and vanity.
The first press release ever sent in her name was denying the use of hair extensions. Not anything of substance.
That is who she is.
That is….a lot of look. I’m torn because I actually love the outfit, especially the hat – Kate has always worn terrible hats, and finally we get a good one – but it is truly inappropriate for the occasion because of how much it draws focus and how much she is clearly Feeling. Her. Self.
Exactly, Lady Esther. For once, the fashion isn’t wearing her, and yet it’s completely inappropriate because she is showing off and glowing at a memorial service.
Why does she insist on dressing like it’s 1983?
Rose Cholmondeley is dressed much, much more appropriately.
As was Penelope, Countess Mountbatten, P̶h̶i̶l̶i̶p̶’̶s̶ ̶s̶e̶c̶o̶n̶d̶ ̶w̶i̶f̶e̶ the “companion” of Philip. Those ladies were a masterclass in true aristo style.
pics?
DM
Do you think they actually have her on some kind of drug at this point? This goes beyond not being able to read the room. Her young children look more appropriate in their demeanor. And why is she cosplaying the hooker w the heart of gold w the polo match outfit from Pretty Woman?
JD, I think you’ve just described her style. Take a look at the tour photos again. The woman never wears a slip, so when the wind blows toward her her body is on display for all to see. These choices IMO are made deliberately. I think this is how she hooked her prince and was able to hang on to him until the ring was on her finger. This is who she is. She’s exactly what we see. I think she’s dimmer than Willi–hard to believe, I know. In her mind she’s sexy and beautiful–LOOK AT ME–ADORE ME. The ffk and the ffq-c are the worse match imaginable.
This is the way she’s always been.I remember she had been doing that guffawing and grinning at cameras even during the dating years.
After rewatching the Crown, I must say that the Diana cosplay is doubly cringe. This looks like something directly out of her closet and Kate is just ecstatic in it (and the hideous hat).
I honestly think the kids were with William and this is why they are matching while Kate is sticking out like a sore thumb. Usually she likes her family unit to match, so this feels out of character. She looks ridiculous.
Is she high on something? She’s the only one grinning at the memorial service. Most inappropriate.
I like the dress a lot but I never like that kind of hat. I get that it’s normal for English people in some occasions but I don’t like it’s shape
That’s interesting. I love big hats in general but especially this style of hat, with the wide brim; it’s mature and sophisticated, unlike the little round thingies that perch on the top of the head, or the “potato chip” with the flowers underneath, or, God forbid, a fascinator (ugh). I think you must be tall and thin to wear it properly, which is why Diana looked so good in them. One of my favourite websites is royalhats.net!
The hat is so weird it’s like 1980s Jilly cooper character cos play. As someone from the UK you see that hat shape mainly at outdoor summer events like racing not a memorial service – can you imagine sitting behind her and being poked by it!
The dress is bad. What’s with the puffy sleeves?? And he proportion on her waist could be better-after all this time and so much access I’ve resigned myself to the fact that her fashion will always be bad.
I mean Julie Andrews did it way better if Kate’s gonna cosplay somber edwardian Mary Poppins gear. Complete with ever-present grin and coif!
That hat is hideous. It looks like something you would pull out of a child’s dress up box.
I wonder if this hat is an attempt to distract from the bad tour stories in the press.
It’s so weird that she is smiling in this occasion. So bizarre as the glamour photo ops in Philip’s funeral
She is probably on a potent mix of uppers to keep herself thin. She looks like she’s high to the point that she’s detached from the reality. If you have the right mix of drugs, the dress could like like a wildly appealing psychedelic ride.
I sympathize. I had a narcissistic mother who pushed and controlled me. I know people who have married narcissists even when they thought they were escaping narcissists.
She really needs an intervention and she needs someone who cares enough to arrange it.
She is dressed like a Victorian, especially the hat. That wouldn’t be so bad if she genuinely loved fashion from that era, but I don’t think she does. It’s like she doesn’t see it. She’s dressed like a Victorian and think she looks modern and stylish. She’s so unbelievably matronly.
Someone forgot to read the brief. And I guess Jan Moir hasn’t gotten to her chisel yet.
I think I’d prefer a return to the endless too-short coat dresses. She really needs to fire her stylist, this is getting ridiculous. Polka dots at a memorial service? She looks like she’s headed to a Victorian goth-themed garden party.
I guess the issue for me is that she never dresses like she’s working, and it contributes to the overall sense that she’s not. Like, she’s not putting enough thought into her fashion to communicate that she has read the room and respects the other people present, or her purpose for being there. Or the fact that, in most cases, the people in the room probably paid for her dress in one way or another.
Letizia always looks professional even when she’s dressed up. Meghan always looks appropriate. Victoria of Sweden always looks polished and appropriate. Why can’t Kate get it right?
Because she’s never worked a real job in her life and doesn’t know what professional means. She has no seeming intellectual curiosity, either. So she hasn’t bothered to look into how to do the job she married into properly and is happy to leave it to the staff. It seems the staff are taking full advantage and trolling her for it. She is being exactly what she was raised/groomed to be- an idle subservient spouse to a rich and powerful/titled man.
The dress and the smile seem out of place but maybe this is what Phillip would have wanted…?
Lisbeth, Philip always showed respect for TQ. He would not approve of her upstaging TQ. She certainly got people’s attention with her choice of attire. I don’t think she cares if it’s negative or positive. The point is the attention.
Charlotte’s face! She looks like she’s gotten the memo of what a sh*t show this all is 🤣
Everything about them here is so austere and yet, somehow, not befitting the occasion. She is messed up in the head from 20 years of being a servant wife.
That outfit looks wacky af. And as busy as it is, why do I keep thinking she needs to wear a pearl necklace with it? Why? I wonder was this a leftover from the Bad Fashion tour that didn’t get worn?
I think she nailed it. I like this dress is perfect for the event. The polka dots and hat are sweet nods to Diana. She looks lovely.
I’m not sure Philip is on the list of people who would appreciate a “nod to Diana” at their memorial service.
This is a memorial for Philip not Diana and most of the others were wearing hunter green, Philip’s favourite colour.
It also resembles outfits that Fergie wore in the 80s, and we know Fergie and Philip were super tight.
Thanks Nic919. I snorflaughed while reading & drinking water reading your last sentenced. The inside of my nose had a shower. Philip & Fergie-well known besties.
It’s Philip’s memorial; isn’t he the one who should get the “nod”?
One would think that would be the case.
With all the nodding Kate does to Diana, the Queen and other women, she’s quite the bobblehead.
Perfect if this were 1930.
‘Sweet nod to Diana’ is pure tabloid-speak.
So considering Kate’s hat size, I was curious to see who was sitting behind her at the the memorial. Figured it was the York sisters and they are behind her but directly behind her is a man and a young woman. Does anyone know who they are? Did they just get unlucky sitting behind the hat?
David and Margarita Armstrong-jones
What in the world is she grinning on about???
In all seriousness, I believe something is not right with her…..there is a video on YouTube where a “body Language expert” examines her facial expression vis-a-vis a narcissistic sociopath and all I can say is spot on and scary!
This family must be sooooooo happy the biracial woman was with them for a brief time because people now praise them just for being white. They would have faded into obscurity already and people would have been way more critical of them if Meghan had not come along.
Link????
She sure looks cheerful!
Just waiting for her to bust out some marracas!
Just had a look at pix on DM. Good lord whatever she is ‘on’ I need some. Hyena smiles and definitely seeking out the cameras. Rose Hanbury looked lovely but was she trolling Kate? Ton of buttons on her coat dress
If Rose Hanbury was in attendance I suspect we now know the reason for the crazy look-at-me hyena grinning.
Rose dresses so much better than Kate.
It’s hilarious to me that Rose turned up in something that Kate could have worn, but in fact wore it so much better than Kate could have. I will never be over that.
I see nothing wrong with not being grief stricken at this service. He was nearly 100. It is different for the queen but I think most people would be happy to have their dad and grandad almost make the century.
There is a medium place between grief stricken and rictus grins, which no one else was doing.
Kate is the one that looks for the cameras and her PR puts out many many photos of her. she is always doing this, I’m surprised she refrained from guffawing.
I just come on the site to read the articles and comments. Had to sign up after seeing this outfit. It reminded me of the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.
I see Kate brought along her personal photographer, Chris Jackson. I’ve already seen quite a few photos (photoshopped of course) of Kate looking straight into the camera. One of her and Charlotte in motion with some leg showing and smiling literally at the camera. Is everything a runway to her? SMDH.
It’s creepy how she’s literally smiling for the cameras.
Gosh, where have I seen this silhouette before, but in a different color?
https://images.app.goo.gl/oM31XrLcvDhrarbB8
Wow yes! These “designers” copycat because they know KKKate will buy it.
Except this is a MUCH better take on the silhouette than whatever Kate’s wearing though. This is pared down, with less elements, and it looks sleeker and more refined. This is the 80s done right.
The kids look scared and unhappy. Kate looks like she’s at a day at the races. Did she just get a new house or something?
I wonder if this black polka dot dress is the ” required ” mourning outfit that she packed for her recent tour. Don’t they all need to pack for an unexpected death?
My take on Alessandra Rich is that it’s meant to be playful, sexy 80s weirdness and over the top. But once again Kate picks something that will pull focus and/or fails to style it in a modern way.
She really wants to be this glamourous fashion plate but all her recent outfits have been a miss for me (even if I like the individual pieces) because they’re so attention seeking and often wildly inappropriate for the occasion. She would do so much better if she dressed more professionally / elegantly and stopped with the cosplay and big hair. It’s painful at this point. Jessica from Suits would be a good place for inspo lol.
Aw I really expected The Middletons to be there ! *whistles*
Why is she beaming at a memorial? Have some respect, yikes.
This is kind of a witchy look?
Why is she grinning ear to ear in every shot at a funeral memorial??
I have never seen grown adults so unable to react appropriately, in every single situation. Cannot looks like she’s sashaying into a garden party, but sure, Harry and Meghan are the problem.
I don’t mind this dress for this event. Well, apart from those buttons, which look plastic even if they’re not. It’s funny how such things look plastic when worn by Kate. Plain buttons would have been much more classy. I don’t mind the hat, either, or at least I wouldn’t if the brim had at least 1″ chopped off all the way around because as it is it’s far too wide and attention-seeking. Also, that damn grin on her face is most inappropriate. This is a memorial service, not a funeral, so there is no need for absolute solemnity, but it is not an occasion for her exaggerated grinning. We know why she does it: if she doesn’t her face sags in increasingly uneven, lumpy folds, but that’s no excuse.
This dress looks FUGLY good god. I mean, it’s even higher levels of fugly than we see on Kate normally. Who thought this was a good idea for her??! She looks a chipper little school marm a la Laura Ingalls before she got married, all ready and fancied up for a little picnic on the prairie. She looks like a sister wife, for real. Good lord. Her stylist must really hate her to tell her this dress was a good idea.
She looks SO colossally out of place alongside all the other attendees at this memorial service. All of them look chic, well-refined, and appropriate for the service. Then she shows up with this dress and this hat. FFS. Put her and Rose Hanbury side-by-side and….well…….well…..what to say to that, really.
Diana would not wear this for a memorial event. And even if she did, she’d look okay, bc it would have been the 80s, and everyone would turn up in something similar to this. Cosplaying Diana has a time and a place, but this ain’t it chief.
Across the board, the European royals looked far more stylish and elegant. Penelope Knatchbull looked fab.
I haven’t read all the comments so don’t know if anyone else wrote this but the hat is easy. She is copying the hat the Queen wore at Philip’s funeral. The Queen kept her head dipped quite a lot so know one could see her face and this is what Katie was copying. Once or twice she dipped her head during the service so her face was hidden and one or two of the press said this was when Kate was “emotional”. She really is a vacuous ass. Also what on earth are she and William doing turning up at events after Charles and Camilla? Also when they all left the Abbey, the Cambridges nearly walked into the backs of Charles and Camilla. It was also maybe not the day for Diana’s earrings. Kate has absolutely no breeding.
There is that joker smile again. What’s there to smile about?