“The Oscars didn’t include Bob Saget in the In Memoriam section” links
  • March 29, 2022

  • By Kaiser
Bob Saget was left out of the Oscars’ bizarrely upbeat In Memoriam segment. [Dlisted]
Will Smith smacking Chris Rock made the Oscars relevant again. [Buzzfeed]
Ezra Miller was arrested in a Hawaii karaoke bar. [JustJared]
I loved Kodi Smit-McPhee’s whole Oscar vibe. [RCFA]
What’s crazy is that Jada Pinkett Smith’s Gaultier really was stunning and headline-worthy on it’s on (although she couldn’t walk in it). [GFY]
It was really nice to see gay couples at the Oscars, celebrating their love and celebrating their good work. [LaineyGossip]
Florida’s Gov. DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. [Towleroad]
T&L rip into the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s Flop Tour. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Below Deck Down Under producers got sued. [Starcasm]
Clarence Thomas has yet another conflict of interest. [Jezebel]

23 Responses to ““The Oscars didn’t include Bob Saget in the In Memoriam section” links”

  1. ME says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Yes I noticed Bob Saget was not included in the “in memoriam” section and thought it was odd. I know they can’t include everyone, but his was so recent and he was loved by so many.

    With regards to Chris Rock, I heard his upcoming Comedy tour just got a huge increase in sales after the Oscars. You know he’s going to talk about what happened.

    Reply
    • The Recluse says:
      March 29, 2022 at 6:21 pm

      Bob Saget was a TV star and not known for being in movies. They make that distinction every time. That was why they excluded Andy Griffith when he passed, although he was in a classic and still very prescient film called A Face In The Crowd.
      That said, Turner Classic Movies does a better by far In Memorium film that the Oscars can ever manage to do. And this year’s Oscar In Memorium was a loud mess. It was hard to see who all they were honoring because of all the noise and dancing in front.

      Reply
  2. Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    I was wondering if there was going to be a mention about Ezra Miller. WTF is going on with them?

    Reply
    • mia girl says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:58 pm

      They already grabbed a woman by the neck at a club a year or two back. They have always been messy and yet here they are leading a franchise. They suck.

      Reply
      • Songs (Or It Didn't Happen) says:
        March 29, 2022 at 1:07 pm

        I remember that happening and it just seemed so random. Now this makes it seem a lot less random. I’ve watched Ezra in stuff since they were on Royal Pains (which was a *good show*, don’t at me, lol) and they had seemed like such a good kid. 🙁

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      March 29, 2022 at 2:11 pm

      This is becoming a pattern. Miller needs help before it escalates even further.

      Reply
  3. Louise177 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:37 pm

    Was Bob in a significant amount of movies? To me he’s a tv star. Even if he was in a few, usually award shows honors those who made the bulk of their career in that industry. It would be a story if he’s not mentioned at the Emmys.

    Reply
    • Grace24 says:
      March 29, 2022 at 3:58 pm

      @Louise177 Betty White was primarily known for her decades long work on TV but she was one of the few who got a special shout-out.

      Reply
  4. Dutch says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    While Saget’s cameo in Half Baked was memorable, he was far better known for being on TV than in movies.

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    There have been some whispers going around that the delay for The Flash movie was indeed partially related to post-production visual effects delays but also in no small part to try and get Ezra Miller clean and sober before promotional duties.

    I’m starting to believe the whispers.

    I don’t know who their friend at WB is but I think they made a big mistake keeping Ezra as the lead of their franchise. Clearly a mess, and sadly, it appears a mess that gets violent.

    Reply
    • Nem says:
      March 29, 2022 at 1:57 pm

      @mia
      Warner bros seems to be unable to totally cut losses with messes from the Kévin tsujihara tenure.
      You have sexual harrasment from Brett ratner, joss whedon, the Charlotte Kirk case, DV from Johnny Depp, etc.
      They punish the most vulnerable like Ray fiske being fired for denouncing moral harrasment, malpractice, and racism and sexism, the female star from fantastic beasts having lesser exposition for denouncing Rowling transphobia.
      but Ezra miller benefits from staying silent as they put him in 2 franchises and believe in his star potential, and is a White man so his violent pattern is ignored.
      Warner bros wants to continue being shady in the shadow as if me too, Blm were afterthoughts with the batman success on the front

      Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    March 29, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    @Songs (or it didn’t happen)
    Royal Pains was one of the best shows ever!!! Such good vibes. Also: Really an amazing cast, recurring and guest stars including HENRY WINKLER!

    I hope Ezra is OK, their character on that show had to get his dad clean and sober, so hopefully if they are struggling with that now, the work on that storyline may help them reach sobriety. Success and youth in any industry (especially that one) today cannot be an easy road, especially with the pandemic and the mental health challenges it presented. I think that Denzel quote about being careful in your highest moments (I’m paraphrasing) is a good one. Too many people think it’s only the lowest moments to watch out for. Hopefully Ezra will stay away from bad influences and make better decisions.

    Sending them love and good vibes and healing energy.

    Reply
  7. Darla Mapleton says:
    March 29, 2022 at 2:45 pm

    Oh God! Another Baldwin baby on the way. These people need to stop already.

    Reply
  8. BeanieBean says:
    March 29, 2022 at 5:35 pm

    Just listened to the Tom & Lorenzo podcast about Bill & Cathy Cambridge’s disaster tour (toward the end of the podcast). I didn’t know they had a podcast, but I guess it makes sense, particularly during pandemic times. Anyway, agree 100% with what they said.

    Reply
    • OzJennifer says:
      March 29, 2022 at 9:00 pm

      I didn’t know they had a podcast either. I thought they made good, clear arguments while not disguising their anger. A really interesting discussion.

      Reply

