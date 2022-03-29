“The Oscars didn’t include Bob Saget in the In Memoriam section” links

Bob Saget was left out of the Oscars’ bizarrely upbeat In Memoriam segment. [Dlisted]

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock made the Oscars relevant again. [Buzzfeed]

Ezra Miller was arrested in a Hawaii karaoke bar. [JustJared]

I loved Kodi Smit-McPhee’s whole Oscar vibe. [RCFA]

What’s crazy is that Jada Pinkett Smith’s Gaultier really was stunning and headline-worthy on it’s on (although she couldn’t walk in it). [GFY]

It was really nice to see gay couples at the Oscars, celebrating their love and celebrating their good work. [LaineyGossip]

Florida’s Gov. DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law. [Towleroad]

T&L rip into the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s Flop Tour. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Below Deck Down Under producers got sued. [Starcasm]

Clarence Thomas has yet another conflict of interest. [Jezebel]