So many European monarchs came to London for Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial service had a guest list which included representatives from all of Europe’s royal houses. Almost all of them came. Many people believe that there was such a good turnout because… they’re also trying to see Queen Elizabeth one last time, so this was not just a goodbye to Philip, it was a “one last time with Liz.” Many of the royals wore hunter green, which (as commenters have pointed out) was likely Philip’s favorite color, and one which he used wherever he could. I think the best example of that was Spain’s Queen Letizah, who accompanied her husband, King Felipe. Her coatdress is gorgeous. You can see Monaco’s Prince Albert walking in behind them. All three – Albert, Felipe and Letizia – enjoy warm relations with the Windsors.

Not a European monarch, but probably considered Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent and his hateful wife were in attendance.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Philippe of Belgium didn’t get the green memo, so they mostly looked like they were attending a funeral.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands. She manages to look glamorous. They came with Princess Beatrix, the former (now abdicated) queen.

Queen Silvia of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. He looks grumpy! I wonder if all of them thought this was a giant waste of time.

Two old Queens!