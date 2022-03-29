So many European monarchs came to London for Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial service had a guest list which included representatives from all of Europe’s royal houses. Almost all of them came. Many people believe that there was such a good turnout because… they’re also trying to see Queen Elizabeth one last time, so this was not just a goodbye to Philip, it was a “one last time with Liz.” Many of the royals wore hunter green, which (as commenters have pointed out) was likely Philip’s favorite color, and one which he used wherever he could. I think the best example of that was Spain’s Queen Letizah, who accompanied her husband, King Felipe. Her coatdress is gorgeous. You can see Monaco’s Prince Albert walking in behind them. All three – Albert, Felipe and Letizia – enjoy warm relations with the Windsors.
Not a European monarch, but probably considered Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent and his hateful wife were in attendance.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Philippe of Belgium didn’t get the green memo, so they mostly looked like they were attending a funeral.
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands. She manages to look glamorous. They came with Princess Beatrix, the former (now abdicated) queen.
Queen Silvia of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. He looks grumpy! I wonder if all of them thought this was a giant waste of time.
Two old Queens!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
Pictured: Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
Pictured: Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
Pictured: Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain
Pictured: Queen Letizia of Spain, King Felipe VI of Spain
Pictured: Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands
Pictured: Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands
That coat is gorgeous
All this pomp and spectacle for forty minutes.
I am sure they got to schmooze at a fancy lunch afterwards.
I want to go to that lunch.
The royals don’t like to spend money. I bet it was drinks and finger food.
These weddings/funerals/memorials are the only time the BRF really interacts with the other European royals so it makes sense to want to go all out, especially since the next “big events” are Liz’s funeral and Charles’ coronation but after that, it might be years before the BRF interacts with them all like this.
If anything, I feel like once The Queen passes, the rest of the European royals won’t even care about the British royals.
They do attend some jubblys and big birthdays, but Sophia has been the one going to these things the last decade at least. They don’t seem to interact privately. It’s a shame for the children, especially George, though. Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway mentioned in her interview that she and the other future monarchs knows each other, and can lean on each other for support in the future. Given that many of them are of the same age and will have roles very few others have. Princess Estelle of Sweden for instance is closer to George in age, than the other future monarchs, but the Cambridges don’t seem to care about these things.
I think that there will still be close relationships with Chaz, but not Bitter Brother or KHate, as she has certainly been an unpleasant guest in Denmark. She will be labeled a time-waste for all throughout Europe with other royals!! She came back with nothing from Denmark and has done zip since!!
“but the Cambridges don’t seem to care about these things.”
Maybe the other monarchs do not care about the Cambridges?? LOL!
@Baytampa you’re probably right there, LOL! I’m just thinking that IF the Cambs attended some of the royal parties, instead of sending Sophie all the time, they could at least try to form a bond for their childrens sake. The Scandinavian RFs are quite close they don’t publicise every encounter, but we hear of some and see other types of exchanges. Princess Estelle of Sweden for instance have been seen in hand me down clothes from Princess Ingrid Alexandra.
@couch potato The Scandinavian royals are very close both through blood and friendship. Margarethe (daughter of a Swedish princess) and Carl Gustav are first cousins. The king of Norway is the grandson of a Danish prince. They also descend from queen Victoria. They serve as godparents to each other’s children.
Seeing as there is not a mask in sight it will be the super spreader event of the year.
Preach! Someone thought it wise to lift the mandate as well, in my country, so 90% of kenyans are walking around without masks believing an injection is enough. O give up . Smh
Letitzia looks amazing, I don’t know how she’s escaped Khate’s single white femaling because that’s who I’d be looking to for style cues. She looks glamorous and appropriate. I also like the Old Queens, they’re cute.
Again, this shows it’s not that hard to dress appropriately, Khate just has a different goal. Prince Michael and his racist wife as the Russian delegation made me laugh.
I hope Penny and Rose get their own post.
This is the second time I’ve seen someone mention Rose. I need to see Rose!
Here
https://mobile.twitter.com/ladyrocksavage/status/1508818295922827269
Yikes. Who’s cosplaying who anymore??
That silhouette and the buttons are straight out of Keen’s playbook!!
Buttons seem to be a common theme..,
Rose has worn a similar silhouette and a similar headpiece before. I don’t think she’s looking at Kate for style tips lol.
Gosh, Rose looks so pretty. I don’t know why they say Kate is prettier, Rose is a lot prettier and seems less theatrical too. She was obviously invited as damage control over the Island Tour that hey want to put behind them.
Rose looks gorgeous in that get up. It must lowkey kill Kate to see her “rural rival” wearing the hell out of her style, and looking glam af. Kate somehow manages to look frumpy and dowdy in everything she puts on.
Same. “Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent” made me double up in laughter
Same. They never intended any of us would be able to read or understand world events.
/peasant
Amazing comment about the Kents.lol Princess? Michael of Kent wearing white to the service. Hmmm, qwhite something to think about. Maybe she heard polka dots were taken. I think I heard our JBL L-100 speakers in our basement gasp.
I don’t know who the ‘two old queens’ are. Can’t help to think that they’re like “We are just happy to be alive and ready to hear gossip about the disastour.”
Letizia has great style. So refreshing after Kate.
I don’t think I have ever seen Letizia in something I don’t like or is inappropriate. Whereas KHate always looks inappropriate and wears the fugliest clothes she can find and it’s expensive fugly, not cheap fugly!!
Leti and Felipe both always look great. The King and Queen of the Netherlands are also chipper and appropriate, as usual (they always seem like such good sports). The other European monarchs dress and style themselves as though they are living in the modern age, and Will and Kate and the rest of the BRF should take note. The BRF are always dressed as though someone told them to aim for “Edwardian Dowdy,” which…if nothing else, would be inconvenient in 2022. Since the clothes have to be specially made at this point. Anne gets a lot of kudos for her no-nonsense approach and re-wearing her outfits, but like….I’ve never seen another Babyboomer wear those kinds of clothes on a regular basis. A few pieces or callbacks or inherited jewels are okay considering their positions, but the BRF always looks like they raided the Queen Mother’s closet.
I have never found anything special about Letizia, she never looks friendly.
At least she’s not grinning like a hyena all the time like, ahem, someone else.
Letizia and Mathilde are the same age – 49!
Mathilde looks at least 15 years older.
It’s an unflattering photo. We lived in Belgium when hubby was at nato and saw her at events. she’s gorgeous with beautiful skin. Very warm and lovely.
Abolish the monarchies. That’s all I have to say to this.
Yes! and stop protecting rapists!
That’s for the people living in the monarchies to decide.
Thank you — from someone who lives where their royal family is well-loved.
I think we’re from the same country @Fredegunda;-)
Came here to say this. Useless rich white figureheads. So outdated and destructive and gross.
The Queen of Spain looks like she borrowed from FFQC of England for this occasion and she is usually one of my favorites (Queen Letizia that is).
Queen Maxima is also a favorite and she does look glamourous and appropriate for the occasion.
What do you mean? I can’t spot a button on Letizia’s coat? If anything it reminds me of the one Bea used at Philips funeral.
It’s a lot of material and something I would typically see Kate in – style wise. QL has such great taste that I was surprised to see her where what she wore.
Kate has one or two really similar coats.
I disagree. This is how a coat dress SHOULD look, but Khate gets it wrong every time.
Princess Michael actually showed up in white? Tacky old cow.
I know!! She was giddy too as she entered but Michael wasn’t. He should NOT have been able to attend since he REFUSES to cut ties with Putin, but that’s my opinion. They are both awful!!
She seems to have big bow legs and was wobbling on the cobbles and reminded me of a galleon ship on choppy waters.
Who is the second old Queen?
ps, “two old queens” is how my mother describes Vicious
Magrethe of Denmark with the former (abdicated) queen Beatrix of the Netherlands (now Princess Beatrix)
“Two old queens”
And a partridge in a pear tree
Wow, Royal Europe really showed up!
Yeah, but there’s some missing. King Harald of Norway has covid so he and queen Sonja had to cancel. Don’t see the Grand Duke of Luxembourg mentioned here, but is it Guillaume, the heriditary Grand duke I spot in the second line behind ex -Queen Beatrix?
I see Pavlos of Greece behind Beatrix. And I know that lady in the purple scarf is from one of the European royal houses, I just can’t place her.
Yeah, but the line behind Pavlos? Could the woman in the purple scarf be Princess Birgitta, one of king Carl Gustaf’s sisters?
@beanibean
The lady in purple scarf is princess Christina the youngest sister of Swedens king Carl Gustaf, she was also chair of the swedish red cross for many years. She is quite well liked and always worked hard and also did lots of representation.
The Grand Duchess was there, not Guilaumme and Stephanie. The King of Sweden has a serious RBF problem. That’s how he always looks
Queen Letizia looks gorgeous. That is how you do a coat dress, i am sure Kate is crying somewhere. Everything fits her to a T. You can still look nice in a small hat or whatever you call it. I am sure when she some of these pics, her head will become heavy with a little embarrassment.
I agree! No giant shoulder pads, no fussy details, no surprise gap in the skirt, not too tight in the arms or torso…Kate could take a few pages of notes on how to wear her own “signature” style.
And always beautiful posture to carry it off.
“Not a European monarch, but probably considered Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent and his hateful wife were in attendance” I literally LOL’d. Scared my cat.
Most of these monarchs are related to Philip, even closer than the Queen, so I’m not surprised at the turnout. There was supposed to be a luncheon afterwards.
Queen Letizia always looks so gorgeous. Amazing style.
She really is beautiful. I confess I didn’t know who she was until I started following Meghan. She really looks lovely in her coat, even though it is a Waity Katie style look.
I forgot this was even happening. The fact that it’s made no noise in the media shows how desperately they need Harry and Meghan back on the royal scene.😂
If Kate had any sense in her ditzy little head she would beg Queen Letizia on both knees to borrow someone on her style team.
Letizia always looks lovely, appropriately modern and yet just conservative enough to please the old guard.
I think its more than clothes, its confidence. Letizia just oozes it, she doesn’t simper like an ingenue the way Kate does.
“Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. He looks grumpy!” It´s like cute little Oscar came to the party!
That’s what I was thinking! I had forgotten the kid’s name, but I knew that face (in miniature!).
It’s really interesting to see how the other women dressed and here comes Katy keen with her schoolmarm outfit. Letizia isn’t that much younger than Kate and manages to look sophisticated and younger.
I also noticed that Sophie, Anne, Beatrice and Eugenie also dressed in a similar style as the European royals.
Queen Letizia is actually not younger than Kate. She’s a decade older. And a flawless dresser.
Oops meant to say she was not much older. But I didn’t realize she was a full decade older.
Love Queen Margrethe‘s unique style. Her oxfords are sensible and, IMO, always fashionable.
As most people were wearing coats, I wonder if Kate was cold? I wonder if she was regretting her decision to be (in her mind) fashion forward?
I think Meghan wore the same hat at Letitzia in blue with a blue Sentalar wrap coat to the remembrance service in 2019.
Mumbles Mc buttons looked like she was dressed for a day at the races , it’s quite chilly in London this morning, every one was in a coat apart from her.
I looked at the BBC coverage, just at the arrivals – W&K arrived late (again) after C&C and had to walk quickly and cut round a corner so they could be in their seats before C&C arrived at their place.
Letizia looks beautiful. I also like that she’s naturally going grey and seems to just be touching up her real hair colour from time to time. That coat dress is gorgeous and fitted to a T. The one thing Letizia does so well is the fit of her dresses. She’s never had one gown dragging on the floor like I’ve seen many royal women’s dresses do. Very polished and elegant.
Maxima looks nice. But she’s always in this exact same silhouette of a sheath dress and a cape. She looks like a well-maintained 60 year old. Glamorous, but outdated.
Mathilde probably didn’t expect her outfit to wrinkle that badly. It’s good that it’s all black so it’s not as noticeable.
Kaiser!! I died and then came back to life at this:
“ Not a European monarch, but probably considered Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent and his hateful wife were in attendance.”
Lord!
Wow a bunch of white royals! Good thing Meghan got the heck outta there.
Looks like only the European royals who are related to Philip got the invitation. My guess is when old Brenda passes we will also see the kings of the Middle Eastern, African and Asian countries making an appearance.
I wish the British royal family would learn to abdicate in old age like the Dutch do.
Queen Maxima is glamourous!!
That is what Kate THINKS she looks like in her buttony coatdresses.
Who’s going to tell her?
Everyone else is better dressed than Kate.
Letizia and Maxima always hit it out of the park, the look amazing and most importantly, event-appropriate.
Apparently nobody is wearing a mask. I wonder if there will be some positive COVID tests among them after this event.