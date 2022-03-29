So many European monarchs came to London for Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial service had a guest list which included representatives from all of Europe’s royal houses. Almost all of them came. Many people believe that there was such a good turnout because… they’re also trying to see Queen Elizabeth one last time, so this was not just a goodbye to Philip, it was a “one last time with Liz.” Many of the royals wore hunter green, which (as commenters have pointed out) was likely Philip’s favorite color, and one which he used wherever he could. I think the best example of that was Spain’s Queen Letizah, who accompanied her husband, King Felipe. Her coatdress is gorgeous. You can see Monaco’s Prince Albert walking in behind them. All three – Albert, Felipe and Letizia – enjoy warm relations with the Windsors.

Not a European monarch, but probably considered Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent and his hateful wife were in attendance.

Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Philippe of Belgium didn’t get the green memo, so they mostly looked like they were attending a funeral.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands. She manages to look glamorous. They came with Princess Beatrix, the former (now abdicated) queen.

Queen Silvia of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. He looks grumpy! I wonder if all of them thought this was a giant waste of time.

Two old Queens!

84 Responses to “So many European monarchs came to London for Prince Philip’s memorial”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:14 am

    That coat is gorgeous

    Reply
  2. NotSoSocialB says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:14 am

    All this pomp and spectacle for forty minutes.

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:17 am

      I am sure they got to schmooze at a fancy lunch afterwards.

      Reply
    • Sofia says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:21 am

      These weddings/funerals/memorials are the only time the BRF really interacts with the other European royals so it makes sense to want to go all out, especially since the next “big events” are Liz’s funeral and Charles’ coronation but after that, it might be years before the BRF interacts with them all like this.

      Reply
      • Kitty says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:35 am

        If anything, I feel like once The Queen passes, the rest of the European royals won’t even care about the British royals.

      • Couch potato says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:54 am

        They do attend some jubblys and big birthdays, but Sophia has been the one going to these things the last decade at least. They don’t seem to interact privately. It’s a shame for the children, especially George, though. Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway mentioned in her interview that she and the other future monarchs knows each other, and can lean on each other for support in the future. Given that many of them are of the same age and will have roles very few others have. Princess Estelle of Sweden for instance is closer to George in age, than the other future monarchs, but the Cambridges don’t seem to care about these things.

      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:58 am

        I think that there will still be close relationships with Chaz, but not Bitter Brother or KHate, as she has certainly been an unpleasant guest in Denmark. She will be labeled a time-waste for all throughout Europe with other royals!! She came back with nothing from Denmark and has done zip since!!

      • BayTampaBay says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:07 pm

        “but the Cambridges don’t seem to care about these things.”

        Maybe the other monarchs do not care about the Cambridges?? LOL!

      • Couch potato says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:56 pm

        @Baytampa you’re probably right there, LOL! I’m just thinking that IF the Cambs attended some of the royal parties, instead of sending Sophie all the time, they could at least try to form a bond for their childrens sake. The Scandinavian RFs are quite close they don’t publicise every encounter, but we hear of some and see other types of exchanges. Princess Estelle of Sweden for instance have been seen in hand me down clothes from Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

      • CourtneyB says:
        March 29, 2022 at 4:08 pm

        @couch potato The Scandinavian royals are very close both through blood and friendship. Margarethe (daughter of a Swedish princess) and Carl Gustav are first cousins. The king of Norway is the grandson of a Danish prince. They also descend from queen Victoria. They serve as godparents to each other’s children.

    • Catlady says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:55 am

      Seeing as there is not a mask in sight it will be the super spreader event of the year.

      Reply
      • Keri says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:34 pm

        Preach! Someone thought it wise to lift the mandate as well, in my country, so 90% of kenyans are walking around without masks believing an injection is enough. O give up . Smh

  3. Lucy says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Letitzia looks amazing, I don’t know how she’s escaped Khate’s single white femaling because that’s who I’d be looking to for style cues. She looks glamorous and appropriate. I also like the Old Queens, they’re cute.

    Again, this shows it’s not that hard to dress appropriately, Khate just has a different goal. Prince Michael and his racist wife as the Russian delegation made me laugh.

    I hope Penny and Rose get their own post.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:25 am

      This is the second time I’ve seen someone mention Rose. I need to see Rose!

      Reply
    • Lady Esther says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:33 am

      Same. “Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent” made me double up in laughter

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        March 29, 2022 at 10:21 pm

        Same. They never intended any of us would be able to read or understand world events.

        /peasant

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:07 pm

        Amazing comment about the Kents.lol Princess? Michael of Kent wearing white to the service. Hmmm, qwhite something to think about. Maybe she heard polka dots were taken. I think I heard our JBL L-100 speakers in our basement gasp.

        I don’t know who the ‘two old queens’ are. Can’t help to think that they’re like “We are just happy to be alive and ready to hear gossip about the disastour.”

    • Emma says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:53 am

      Letizia has great style. So refreshing after Kate.

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:09 pm

        I don’t think I have ever seen Letizia in something I don’t like or is inappropriate. Whereas KHate always looks inappropriate and wears the fugliest clothes she can find and it’s expensive fugly, not cheap fugly!!

      • SueBarbri says:
        March 29, 2022 at 1:02 pm

        Leti and Felipe both always look great. The King and Queen of the Netherlands are also chipper and appropriate, as usual (they always seem like such good sports). The other European monarchs dress and style themselves as though they are living in the modern age, and Will and Kate and the rest of the BRF should take note. The BRF are always dressed as though someone told them to aim for “Edwardian Dowdy,” which…if nothing else, would be inconvenient in 2022. Since the clothes have to be specially made at this point. Anne gets a lot of kudos for her no-nonsense approach and re-wearing her outfits, but like….I’ve never seen another Babyboomer wear those kinds of clothes on a regular basis. A few pieces or callbacks or inherited jewels are okay considering their positions, but the BRF always looks like they raided the Queen Mother’s closet.

    • Princessk says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:42 pm

      I have never found anything special about Letizia, she never looks friendly.

      Reply
    • Miss Melissa says:
      March 29, 2022 at 3:37 pm

      Letizia and Mathilde are the same age – 49!

      Mathilde looks at least 15 years older.

      Reply
      • CourtneyB says:
        March 29, 2022 at 4:11 pm

        It’s an unflattering photo. We lived in Belgium when hubby was at nato and saw her at events. she’s gorgeous with beautiful skin. Very warm and lovely.

  4. Fernanda says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Abolish the monarchies. That’s all I have to say to this.

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:20 am

    The Queen of Spain looks like she borrowed from FFQC of England for this occasion and she is usually one of my favorites (Queen Letizia that is).
    Queen Maxima is also a favorite and she does look glamourous and appropriate for the occasion.

    Reply
    • Couch potato says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:39 am

      What do you mean? I can’t spot a button on Letizia’s coat? If anything it reminds me of the one Bea used at Philips funeral.

      Reply
      • Seraphina says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:02 pm

        It’s a lot of material and something I would typically see Kate in – style wise. QL has such great taste that I was surprised to see her where what she wore.

      • Becks1 says:
        March 29, 2022 at 1:12 pm

        Kate has one or two really similar coats.

    • Moneypenny424 says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:14 pm

      I disagree. This is how a coat dress SHOULD look, but Khate gets it wrong every time.

      Reply
  6. Kalana says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:22 am

    Princess Michael actually showed up in white? Tacky old cow.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:10 pm

      I know!! She was giddy too as she entered but Michael wasn’t. He should NOT have been able to attend since he REFUSES to cut ties with Putin, but that’s my opinion. They are both awful!!

      Reply
      • Princessk says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:44 pm

        She seems to have big bow legs and was wobbling on the cobbles and reminded me of a galleon ship on choppy waters.

  7. Helen says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:22 am

    Who is the second old Queen?

    ps, “two old queens” is how my mother describes Vicious

    Reply
  8. L84Tea says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:24 am

    Wow, Royal Europe really showed up!

    Reply
    • Couch potato says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:02 pm

      Yeah, but there’s some missing. King Harald of Norway has covid so he and queen Sonja had to cancel. Don’t see the Grand Duke of Luxembourg mentioned here, but is it Guillaume, the heriditary Grand duke I spot in the second line behind ex -Queen Beatrix?

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:25 pm

        I see Pavlos of Greece behind Beatrix. And I know that lady in the purple scarf is from one of the European royal houses, I just can’t place her.

      • Couch Potato says:
        March 29, 2022 at 1:02 pm

        Yeah, but the line behind Pavlos? Could the woman in the purple scarf be Princess Birgitta, one of king Carl Gustaf’s sisters?

      • zinjazin says:
        March 29, 2022 at 3:21 pm

        @beanibean
        The lady in purple scarf is princess Christina the youngest sister of Swedens king Carl Gustaf, she was also chair of the swedish red cross for many years. She is quite well liked and always worked hard and also did lots of representation.

      • Original penguin. says:
        March 29, 2022 at 7:29 pm

        The Grand Duchess was there, not Guilaumme and Stephanie. The King of Sweden has a serious RBF problem. That’s how he always looks

  9. Mai B says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:24 am

    Queen Letizia looks gorgeous. That is how you do a coat dress, i am sure Kate is crying somewhere. Everything fits her to a T. You can still look nice in a small hat or whatever you call it. I am sure when she some of these pics, her head will become heavy with a little embarrassment.

    Reply
    • tolly says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:58 am

      I agree! No giant shoulder pads, no fussy details, no surprise gap in the skirt, not too tight in the arms or torso…Kate could take a few pages of notes on how to wear her own “signature” style.

      Reply
  10. SpankyB says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:27 am

    “Not a European monarch, but probably considered Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent and his hateful wife were in attendance” I literally LOL’d. Scared my cat.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:36 am

    Most of these monarchs are related to Philip, even closer than the Queen, so I’m not surprised at the turnout. There was supposed to be a luncheon afterwards.

    Reply
  12. s808 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:49 am

    Queen Letizia always looks so gorgeous. Amazing style.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:46 pm

      She really is beautiful. I confess I didn’t know who she was until I started following Meghan. She really looks lovely in her coat, even though it is a Waity Katie style look.

      Reply
  13. Nyro says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:55 am

    I forgot this was even happening. The fact that it’s made no noise in the media shows how desperately they need Harry and Meghan back on the royal scene.😂

    Reply
  14. SnarcasmQueen says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:56 am

    If Kate had any sense in her ditzy little head she would beg Queen Letizia on both knees to borrow someone on her style team.

    Letizia always looks lovely, appropriately modern and yet just conservative enough to please the old guard.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:58 pm

      I think its more than clothes, its confidence. Letizia just oozes it, she doesn’t simper like an ingenue the way Kate does.

      Reply
  15. ANA says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:02 pm

    “Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden. He looks grumpy!” It´s like cute little Oscar came to the party!

    Reply
  16. Nic919 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    It’s really interesting to see how the other women dressed and here comes Katy keen with her schoolmarm outfit. Letizia isn’t that much younger than Kate and manages to look sophisticated and younger.

    I also noticed that Sophie, Anne, Beatrice and Eugenie also dressed in a similar style as the European royals.

    Reply
    • Shoesnotblues says:
      March 29, 2022 at 1:01 pm

      Queen Letizia is actually not younger than Kate. She’s a decade older. And a flawless dresser.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        March 29, 2022 at 3:59 pm

        Oops meant to say she was not much older. But I didn’t realize she was a full decade older.

  17. Soapboxpudding says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:14 pm

    Love Queen Margrethe‘s unique style. Her oxfords are sensible and, IMO, always fashionable.

    Reply
  18. BeanieBean says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:21 pm

    As most people were wearing coats, I wonder if Kate was cold? I wonder if she was regretting her decision to be (in her mind) fashion forward?

    Reply
  19. Roseberry says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    I think Meghan wore the same hat at Letitzia in blue with a blue Sentalar wrap coat to the remembrance service in 2019.
    Mumbles Mc buttons looked like she was dressed for a day at the races , it’s quite chilly in London this morning, every one was in a coat apart from her.
    I looked at the BBC coverage, just at the arrivals – W&K arrived late (again) after C&C and had to walk quickly and cut round a corner so they could be in their seats before C&C arrived at their place.

    Reply
  20. moonchild says:
    March 29, 2022 at 1:40 pm

    Letizia looks beautiful. I also like that she’s naturally going grey and seems to just be touching up her real hair colour from time to time. That coat dress is gorgeous and fitted to a T. The one thing Letizia does so well is the fit of her dresses. She’s never had one gown dragging on the floor like I’ve seen many royal women’s dresses do. Very polished and elegant.

    Maxima looks nice. But she’s always in this exact same silhouette of a sheath dress and a cape. She looks like a well-maintained 60 year old. Glamorous, but outdated.

    Mathilde probably didn’t expect her outfit to wrinkle that badly. It’s good that it’s all black so it’s not as noticeable.

    Reply
  21. Queen Meghan’s Hand says:
    March 29, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    Kaiser!! I died and then came back to life at this:

    “ Not a European monarch, but probably considered Russia’s representative to the memorial: Prince Michael of Kent and his hateful wife were in attendance.”

    Lord!

    Reply
  22. CherriePie84 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 2:40 pm

    Wow a bunch of white royals! Good thing Meghan got the heck outta there.

    Reply
    • RoyalBlue says:
      March 29, 2022 at 5:30 pm

      Looks like only the European royals who are related to Philip got the invitation. My guess is when old Brenda passes we will also see the kings of the Middle Eastern, African and Asian countries making an appearance.

      Reply
  23. Saba says:
    March 29, 2022 at 2:48 pm

    I wish the British royal family would learn to abdicate in old age like the Dutch do.

    Reply
  24. Jjjj says:
    March 29, 2022 at 3:12 pm

    Queen Maxima is glamourous!!

    Reply
  25. MangoAngelesque says:
    March 29, 2022 at 4:06 pm

    That is what Kate THINKS she looks like in her buttony coatdresses.

    Who’s going to tell her?

    Reply
  26. goofpuff says:
    March 29, 2022 at 6:47 pm

    Everyone else is better dressed than Kate.

    Reply
  27. Eulalia says:
    March 29, 2022 at 7:11 pm

    Letizia and Maxima always hit it out of the park, the look amazing and most importantly, event-appropriate.

    Reply
  28. Tessa says:
    March 29, 2022 at 7:16 pm

    Apparently nobody is wearing a mask. I wonder if there will be some positive COVID tests among them after this event.

    Reply

