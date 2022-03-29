Duchess Kate is ‘looking to take more solo trips in future to cover her own interests’

Much is being made – justifiably – about how badly the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge miscalculated their optics, words and behavior during their Caribbean Flop Tour. Much is being made of how Prince William specifically screwed up, especially with his angry tantrum at the end of the tour. But please remember that Kate completely f–ked everything up as well. Kate is in charge of her own “imagery.” She was the one doing 1953 imperialist cosplay at every turn. She was the one using every event for a fashion show of her latest extravagant purchases. She was the one visibly recoiling from Black people. There were moments of the tour where William actually seemed awkward-but-fine and Kate was the one making an ass out of herself. She embarrassed him. Which is how I explain this story:

The Duchess of Cambridge will do more solo work overseas without Prince William after their tour of the Caribbean, insiders claim. Kate Middleton is expected to embark on shorter trips on her own that focus on subjects that matter to her after growing in confidence following a decade as a working royal. It comes as the Cambridges vowed to rip up the rule book and pursue ‘The Cambridge Way’ after their difficult visit to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

But a source told the Standard the Duchess of Cambridge was looking to take more solo trips in future to cover her own interests, including early childhood development and learning.

They said: ‘Catherine has supported her husband magnificently and with real style too. But they are both older now and have their own interests. She is passionate about early childhood development and learning for example.’

Meanwhile insiders told the Sun the couple were looking to ‘modernise how they work’, adding: It’s a breath of fresh air. They were bruised by attacks that their Caribbean trip harked back to the colonial age. In future they will rip up the rule-book and do things ‘The Cambridge Way’. They’re trying to work out what that will look like. It is not a criticism of how it was done in the past. But times are changing.’

First of all, regardless of the “separation rumors” or whatever, Kate has needed to do more solo stuff for years. She’s a grown woman who insists on being infantilized! She insists on wall-to-wall compliments for acting like a big girl who can go to events solo! She’s 40 years old. But yeah, about the Cambridge marriage… not even ramped-up PDA could save the Colonialist Tour and you know that bothered both of them. They’ll live even more separate lives now, that’s what this story is about. Kate embarrasses William and he’s saying she can go make an ass out of herself all by herself.

80 Responses to “Duchess Kate is ‘looking to take more solo trips in future to cover her own interests’”

  1. Woods says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:23 am

    Wow, more pictures of Katie going down slides.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:24 am

    The woman is incompetent, vain and lazy. This is who she IS and for her to put stories out about how at 40 years old, after being in this family and this role for over 10 years then it shows that she is also dumb as a stump.

    Reply
    • BABSORIG says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:05 pm

      And they keep repeating interests in plural but come up with only one interest, early childhood. After aaaalllll these years of duking and duchessing, both William and Kate have absolutely nothing to show for the years they’ve had this massive platform.
      Man, Kate Middleton is just a empty vessel, that’s it.

      Reply
      • Chris says:
        March 29, 2022 at 4:32 pm

        The fact is, the RF and British Publics interest in her was inextricably tied to her producing heirs – she’s now done that and its clear she doesn’t have more to offer. She’s a glorified brood mare. Kate’s entire existence was tied to marrying William which is why she never developed any kind of personality or interests of her own.

        I mean 10 years into the marriage, almost 20 with William overall, and we’re still talking about her like a teenager.

      • Merricat says:
        March 29, 2022 at 4:32 pm

        +1

  3. Moira's Rose's Garden says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:26 am

    That picture is priceless. That’s all I got.

    Reply
    • Original penguin. says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:31 am

      She actually looks a lot like Jecca in the header pic. That middle part poker straight hair.

      Reply
    • Ronaldinhio says:
      March 29, 2022 at 8:25 pm

      I wonder what he said when he saw that yellow get up?
      Had my partner worn something so grotesquely awful I would have begged that they change even if only going out on their own
      The cannot believe this is what is required in 2022. They cannot.
      £££££ of pounds of new dresses, photoshoots with token black people, dad and mum Teacher Association dancing, colonial tourism.

      They surely both must see that it is a very lame and dead duck or maybe he does and sees that he needs a Meghan to help ensure he is ever to becomes King

      Reply
      • Agreatreckoning says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:45 pm

        It’s not even just that get up. Seriously. How many times does Will, future future King, want to be seen with his wife dressed as his mother or grandma? Unless it gets his freak on? It’s not okay. I remember 10 years or so ago, my husband and me stopped by his parents house. I was wearing my favorite (and popular) GAP long sleeved black t-shirt. Still love it. Very comfy. Unfortunately, my MIL was wearing the exact shirt. I felt creepy even though it was a popular shirt. My husband just laughed at the coincidence. Through the course of other conversations he made it known that I should not dress like his mother. And said, he could not imagine me choosing to dress like his grandmother after I asked the question regarding all of this. Apologize if it offends anyone-my husband said that he wants to sleep with me, not his mother or grandmother.

  4. Rapunzel says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:27 am

    I’ll believe it when I see it. The fact that Kate did nothing solo on the last tour imo proves Will doesn’t quite trust her on her own.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:58 am

      Yup, and they would be fools to allow her anywhere near an important ally or of a nation with an ally with sensitive relations. I guess that leaves KHATE nowhere to go, poor dear!!

      It was plain of the faces of Denmark during her last solo tour! The Royals of Denmark were extremely kind and patient though!

      Reply
      • Couch potato says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:30 pm

        I watched quite a few of the photos from the tour, and couldn’t quite place what was different about Kates expressions in a few of them. I realised it when I saw the photos from the Thanksgiving seremony. She’s trying to copy CP Mary’s expressions! That’s the only thing she’ll get out of any visits.

        As for the important allys, I very much doubt he would be any better, and he is FFK. When he f#$% up, it’ll be worse.

    • HeatherC says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:09 am

      What are you talking about? She did a lot on her Denmark tour. Why, she slid down a slide and got back, grinning maniacally all the way! That’s not easy you know. She toured a kindergarten and took very nice pictures with very white children (okay that was easy). She wore buttons. She brought buttons to Denmark. She did a lot. I can’t wait to see how many buttons there will be on her next tour to the next majority white nation.

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:56 pm

        HeatherC, let’s not forget that she was late to several (all?) engagements including meeting TQ while in Denmark. I think she’s worked hard to be inappropriate and inept. Where will they send her when they know how bad she is at everything? She will continue to do less and less and spend more and more money.

      • Amy Too says:
        March 29, 2022 at 1:27 pm

        She showed up late for everything specifically so that she could fix or restyle her hair in between events, but everyone keeps telling us that she HAS TO flag cosplay because it “shows respect” to the host country. Showing up late to all your engagements, making the Queen and Princess wait, and leaving all your events early is totally fine apparently, not at all disrespectful, because the only and most important way of “showing respect” is to wear flag colors and patronize the people as if you think of them as exactly like kindergarteners who would be super duper psyched and blown away to see that the people putting on a puppet show at their school have brought out a puppet that matches the school mascot. “Oh wow!!! He brought a lion!!! WE’RE the Lions! That’s so crazy awesome! What are the chances that he would even know that we’re The Lions!? This makes me feel super special and proud of my school and now I like this guy and this puppet show so much more because he made me feel proud and special!!”

        Flag cosplay comes off to me like when a musician says something like “Hello…Cleveland! I’m so excited to be here in…Cleveland! I just came from….Other Place and it wasn’t nearly as cool and rock and roll as….Cleveland is!” and then everyone cheers like “omg, he knows the name of the city we live in!!! That means he likes us enough to pay attention!” even though the musician says the exact same thing in every single city he appears in, and when you think about, it’s really not hugely personally flattering to you that someone knows the name of the city they happen to be in—it’s not like that’s secret information that only insiders know. It’s not like it’s something he really had to research and spend time thinking about. Just like it’s really not a big flattering deal that Kate knows what color your flag is and wants you to know that she knows what color your flag is. The flag colors aren’t a secret! I don’t get at all how it’s “showing respect” to the host country. It’s not like the flag colors are the only colors that anyone in that country ever wears. It’s not like flag colors are some sort of government uniform. It’s not the flag colors are every single citizen’s most favorite color.

      • BeanieBean says:
        March 29, 2022 at 6:43 pm

        AmyToo: I 100% agree with you on the whole stupid ‘wear the host country’s flag colors! they’ll love that!’ concept. It’s beyond idiotic & meaningless.

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        March 30, 2022 at 12:35 am

        @Amy Too, you need to stop brilliant posts. You might cause others to think.lol
        I’m within less than an hour of one of the biggest Irish Fests. Have been a volunteer during a festival. We’re not told to wear green, white or orange. In truthiness, black t-shirts are encouraged outside of the ones that may be provided.

        Kate makes a fool of herself and shows her lack of lol “learning” after all of these years. She’s not showing support. She’s been showing ignorance (along with her husband who should ABSOLUTELY know better). I will always believe, until proven otherwise, that both William & Kate’s university grades & degrees were bought. No different from the scandals in the US with the paid for acceptance situations. It would never happen, but I would love to see a Jeopardy contest with Meghan against any royal. The only royal outside of Harry, with a chance to beat Meghan, would be Charles. And they all know it.

  5. SarahLee says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:29 am

    “They’re older now and have their own interests.”

    I bet they do.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:40 am

      What exactly is Kate interested in though? What?

      Reply
      • AnnaKist says:
        March 29, 2022 at 10:53 am

        I think she’s interested in not being around William’s embarrassing tantrums and arrogance if she can help it. But to quote Rapunzel above, “I’ll Believe it when I see it.”

      • kelleybelle says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:08 am

        @AnnaKist … totally agree. And the couple are separated anyway and this is one way they’re justifying it … or rather trying, anyway.

      • Margot says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:09 am

        FWIW, I’d say William is more of a cypher than Kate. Like I think she actually sincerely likes being around kids, but what does he enjoy exactly? Does he have any hobbies or interests? Even boring ones? Like, he’s a rich guy who likes … nothing. So blah.

      • Harper says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:23 am

        William has interests: football/soccer, skiing, shooting, regatta-ing, polo, gardening making crass jokes, drinking/pubbing, plotting against H&M, texting article ideas to Wooten, Kay, Nikkhah, Low, weekend house parties, nighttime events without Kate, vacays with his buds and sidepieces, eating burgers and raging.

        And that’s just off the top of my head. He’s very busy.

      • MoonTheLoon says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:24 pm

        @Harper- You forgot rose bush trimming. He’s a very Keen gardener, our William! 🤣

      • Becks1 says:
        March 29, 2022 at 1:22 pm

        I think William has the typical rich aristocratic interests that you would expect – skiing, shooting….and then after that…soccer/football?

        I do think his interest in scuba diving is interesting and they should play that up more than they do, but in a way that doesnt seem out of touch or like he’s just using it to mask a leisure activity (like they did in Belize.)

        The issue is that it seems their #1 interest (and its mutual) is not working. Okay. They’re lazy. But what are they doing when they’re not working? Take that and make it into a legitimate work-related interest. Charles likes to paint, so he is involved with art and painting organizations. Camilla likes to read and is involved with literacy organizations and now has her Reading Room on IG that seems very successful. Camilla’s mother had osteoporosis so Camilla is involved with that.

        I’m not saying they should go sailing once a year and be like, hey, we’re working! Or that Kate going shopping should be a work event lol. But a competent team should be able to draw a line from their interests to work and yet they are completely unable to do so.

      • deering24 says:
        March 29, 2022 at 3:05 pm

        Kelleybelle, becoming a fashion maven/designer. 😉

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        March 30, 2022 at 12:54 am

        kelleybelle, I’m a bit aghast that you’re questioning Kate. After all, the BM has been ramming it down everyone’s throats that Kate is ‘listening” & ‘learning’! My goodness, we are so wrong expecting someone in her position to actually quantify all the things attributed to her (and William). If it wasn’t for the “invisible” contract & the royal family. Kate would be Katie Price (minus the boobs) in DM reporting.

        I honestly believe the majority of rotas/commentators/”journalists” know, without question, Meghan is smarter & more educated them them. They hate her, unwarrantedly for that. Like it’s her fault they’re dumbf*cks!

  6. MsIam says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:30 am

    Get ready to pony up, UK taxpayers! Mama is gonna need some new clothes!

    Reply
    • Original penguin. says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:32 am

      Groans…

      Reply
    • Layla says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:47 am

      Oh ffs, isn’t it bad enough we have to deal with rising energy bills and worse

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:53 am

      When the DF they calculated the expenses of the Charmless Tour, the comments were brutal!!! Most were complaining that THEY can’t afford to EAT and she was insensitive to the LOCALS as well!!

      Reply
      • Layla says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:28 am

        The DF’s “costs” for the wardrobe was wrong. There were a few things they didn’t add, the lowered the prices of some the things they did add and they didn’t add in the costs of things Keeny had reworn the way they did with Meghan’s Oceania tour. They said Meghan’s wardrobe was worth £117K, they were very wrong. It was actually worth £27K. By contrast, this tour’s wardrobe was worth £33K (and that’s the price of everything new – not counting borrowed jewellery)

  7. Amy Bee says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:37 am

    Hmm…but I thought the role of royal wives was to support their husbands and stay in the background. Didn’t the press and aides say that one of the many reasons they hated Meghan was that she was attention seeking and stealing the spotlight with the work she was doing?

    Reply
  8. XOXO says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:38 am

    kHATE seems to be feeling herself lately. Since she co-opted Meghan style and started wearing trousers etc.

    Reply
  9. Merricat says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:44 am

    As if Kate were truly passionate about anything but shopping.

    Reply
  10. Layla says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:46 am

    Maybe she should heed Tom and Lorenzo’a advice when they say “Send Kate off to gardens in England.. she’s fine on the shores of her country because [I don’t think] she’s all that great when she has to do the diplomatic stuff”

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:03 am

      Which is a disgrace? She’s the wife of the future head of state. She choose this. Diplomacy comes with the marriage.

      Reply
      • deering24 says:
        March 29, 2022 at 3:08 pm

        Chloe, but her idea of diplomacy is swanning around showing how superior she is. Can’t get away with that anymore…

  11. Nicole says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:48 am

    Ahem, I do believe the Sussexes were doing really well to modernize the monarchy and have it look less colonial, and the Cambridges forced them out. This is the consequence. They fought hard to have the spotlight, and it’s showing how flawed they are.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:53 am

    Wasn’t the issue with the Sussexes that they wanted to do things differently and were too modern and the Cambridges were the traditional royals who “understood the role”?

    What’s that? The issue with the Sussexes was that the duchess was black and that they were too good at their roles??

    You don’t say.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:56 am

      It really is delicious that the traditional colonizer way blew up in their faces.

      Cosplay is all kate has ever done and while the British media pretends it’s normal, the rest of the world went WTF?

      Reply
    • Lemons says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:59 am

      I really wish someone would point out that the Sussexes did not have the issues on their tours. In fact, they were all successes!

      Reply
  13. HK9 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:54 am

    I wouldn’t even have worn that yellow dress in the 80s. It’s just awful.
    As for doing more solo work, if she’s serious, she has to learn to look natural when shaking hands of those who don’t look like her….

    Reply
    • SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
      March 29, 2022 at 2:30 pm

      It looks like it’s made of some kind of particularly tacky and shiny shower curtain material from 40 years ago. Picked to go with a Harvest Gold toilet.

      Reply
  14. Nic919 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:54 am

    In one of the photos, also used in the tweet link, kate looks medicated. There is no way she can handle anything. It’s all grimaces and hyena laughs with her. How does that work with anyone other than sycophants?

    Kate is also the one who has given off way more of the “black people scare me” vibes during this tour and in the past so she will need to be kept to the white countries.

    Reply
  15. Alexandria says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:55 am

    Nobody’s stoping you Mumbles. What a joke.

    Reply
  16. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:00 am

    Someone on here mentioned how often Kate’s bottom teeth are showing and now I can’t unsee it. I think it’s less about her natural mouth shape and more about her highly exaggerated facial expressions that has her pulling her lower lip down so far. Anyway, I guess this means we’ll be seeing much more of solo Mutton Buttons Bottom Teeth, which means maybe a couple more times a year.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:30 am

      She has veneers which are part of the issue as well.

      Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      March 29, 2022 at 2:30 pm

      Kate’s exaggerated grinning also counter-acts the sagging in her face, like a mini-face lift. This is all part of her posing for cameras. Like her “jazz hands” — that’s so the photographers can get Diana’s ring in the shots.

      Reply
  17. Bluecat says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:02 am

    Which interests? Make up? Sports? She is not very smart and has nothing to say. Unless it’s a sign that she wants to ‘divorce’ (as far she can) her image from baldy.

    Reply
    • LeahTheFrench says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:20 am

      Yeah that was my initial reaction too, “cover her own interests”, sure, which ones, going on shopping trips?

      Reply
  18. Lucy says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:04 am

    So they mention twice that they’re going to rip up the rule book and do things the Cambridge way, and close with they’re still working out what that means. I can’t wait, I’m sure it will be wonderful and so modern.

    She’s going to tour primary schools forever is what I’m hearing, touching little kids and avoiding any actual questions from adults or accidentally accomplishing something. Her big adult people events have been disasters, they’ve picked her lane and she’s going to embrace it.

    Reply
    • MoonTheLoon says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:33 pm

      That gave me a good laugh. If you’ve decided you’re going to do something your own way, that usually means you have some idea of what that is. But this is par for the course with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Keen. “We’ll do it this way. But more info as events warrant. Because even we don’t know what “this way” actually means. Lulz!” 🙄

      Reply
  19. Emily says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Kate’s work ethic has never been great but she looked so painfully thin this tour and I think she probably needs professional help rather than keen vanity projects. I think all these years of being trapped in a cult have been taking their toll on her. Carole needs to find the biggest baddest divorce lawyer and get her daughter out of there.

    Reply
    • Roo says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:22 pm

      Oh, please. Carole wants to be near that throne so bad, she can taste it. She won’t protect her daughter.

      Reply
    • Fredegunda says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:33 pm

      I agree with you completely, but Carole is not on Team Kate.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      Eh, her arms & legs looked well-muscled.

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        March 29, 2022 at 1:02 pm

        BeanieBean, yes, they do. She’s naturally thin and she emphasizes that with her clothes choices. The only reason she would want people thinking about an ed is because of Diana IMO.

      • Merricat says:
        March 29, 2022 at 4:37 pm

        You could slice bread with her clavicle bone.

      • Thirtynine says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:01 pm

        She is not naturally thin. The pre-engagement photos show a healthy young woman with a strong athletic physique. Kate even admitted to fans she was dieting right down for the wedding, and apart from pregnancy has never come back up again. She looked good and in those early years a great deal happier than she does now.

  20. Eurydice says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:08 am

    Ooooh, I’m so looking forward to the ripped-up rule book. Every time they screw up we can point to it and nod, “The Cambridge Way.”

    Reply
    • KFG says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:40 am

      This is all middleton bs. She just wants new clothes and chuck is saying nope. She did horribly in Denmark, only going down a slide and being late. And then spent thousands on ugly clothes while looking like a nutcase who was terrified of the Black people. She can’t speak a coherent sentence and isn’t friendly. Baldy and company are about to give her the boot hence her continued attempts at attention grabbing. She sees that as her power. She doesn’t realize it makes her look crazy and vapid.

      Reply
  21. Sofia says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:14 am

    I also imagine solo tours are an easy way for W&K to not just spend less time together but do it under the guise of working. We all say she’s a lot better at solo engagements and there was a DM article or something with “sources” acknowledging this. But we’ll have to see because the Caribbean tour was touted with them doing their own thing engagements wise and they did every engagement together so…

    Reply
  22. A says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:18 am

    Honestly, I was expecting a little more from Carole and company. As has been pointed out Karen deserves just as much blame as Baldingham if not more so. If you look it was Kate who decided to stick her hands through a fence, it was Kate whom for whatever reason decided not to feature a single home based designer from any nation they were visiting (and/or any British based designer of Caribbean heritage). The idea that after some days of reflection the only thing they can come up with well let’s leave Kate to make an ass of her self by herself is ridiculous. I honestly would probably be more impressed if they just suggested that Charles and the queen have ordered that the Cambridge’s be stopped from visiting majority minority nations because there too stupid to know how to conduct themselves!

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:32 am

      Sounds to me like the result of William’s thoughtful soul-searching was to say, “keep that woman away from me.”

      Reply
  23. candy says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:49 am

    This story reads as if she was forced into wearing colonialist cosplay and driving around imperialist parades. She made these choices all on her own. Initially, I thought she’d released the story because it reads as though she blames William for using the Queen’s outdated playbook. Even looking back at the Queen’s tour in the 1950s, it looks more modern than the Cambridges, probably because the Queen is way less ostentatious than Kate so it doesn’t come off quite as elitist.

    Reply
  24. Lowrider says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:28 pm

    The Cambridge’s are modern rule breakers! No more fake protocol.

    Reply
  25. BeanieBean says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    They’re definitely laying the blame on their advisors, cowards. And are they forgetting, they already told us K&W would do more engagements separately. And that was before the breakup tour. And this tour had plenty of Kate’s ‘interests’–schools, hospitals, and such–so I don’t know who they think they’re kidding with this nonsense. They’re trying to do damage control, and as per usual, failing badly.
    Oh, and completely unrelated: love the hair accessories on the two women with their backs to the camera. Gorgeous! And I don’t think I ever open my mouth that wide when talking. Why does she do this??

    Reply
  26. Shai says:
    March 29, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    Aside from the fact that she’s been in this role for 10+ years, Kate’s never actually had any kind of work ethic & no real passion outside of marrying a prince. It’s great if she truly did have an interest in early childhood development, but what exactly is she doing with that? It’s been years, she could have done so much in that field & made a difference, but she’s been busy vacationing & wearing 2-3 outfits for engagements. She’s not a child, she’s a 40 yr old woman with no real passion outside of whatever the hell is going on in her tiny bubble.

    Reply
  27. SnarcasmQueen says:
    March 29, 2022 at 2:34 pm

    Subjects that matter to her?

    Is she going on tour of exotic Goodwill locations so she can find the ugliest 90s era dresses to have a designer recreate for $2500?

    Reply
  28. MangoAngelesque says:
    March 29, 2022 at 5:05 pm

    It’s like watching some tepid, soggy-toast version of Game of Thrones in real life. They’re all just letting the other houses burn. House Clarence said, “Let House Keen have their ‘future of the monarchy and Commonwealth’ victory tour. We’re certain that will go BEAUTIFULLY for them,” and then watched the Colonialist Sausages fry.

    House Incandescent is saying, “Let House Middleclass show how unfit she is to the job, so I can be shown in a better light, AND justified in dumping her arse before she ACTUALLY changes her name to ‘Diana’??”

    And House Windsor is just sitting back and saying, “Don’t worry, Andy, mumsy will buy you a new teddy bear tomorrow!”

    Reply
  29. Julia K says:
    March 29, 2022 at 8:30 pm

    Was just discussing this days ago with an early childhood development student; in 10 yrs time, Kate could have completed a master’s in this field. With her nannies and housekeepers on board, she could have started doctoral coursework. Then she could really have the necessary background to pursue her passion. She is simply not prepared to discuss this subject with professionals.

    Reply
  30. Aj2 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:51 pm

    Not to brag, but I’ve been going to work and traveling internationally by myself and without my husband for the last 15 years. I thought it was called “adulting”- who knew it was “the Cambridge way!”

    Reply

