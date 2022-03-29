Kourtney Kardashian in vintage D&G at the VF Oscar Party: truly awful?

Kourtney Kardashian continued her victory lap around her sisters after attending the actual Oscar ceremony by showing up at the Vanity Fair party in this vintage Dolce & Gabbana. There’s so much to dislike here: the tan sheer under slip, the cheap black lace, the gaudy silver rose at the bust, the peek-a-boo bustier, the sparkly slime trails across the dress. And the greasy hair look with Kardashian makeup just doesn’t help matters. Honestly, if you choose to wear a problematic designer, at least pick something worth selling your soul for. By contrast, Travis Barker’s Thom Browne suit was fabulous. He should wear that to their wedding.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are hit and miss with their carpet appearances. Fortunately for us, this was a hit. Rita looked stunning in a strapless Miss Sohee column gown with coordinated cape. Independently these pieces would be amazing and together they are show-stopping. The beaded dress had an embellished neckline that matched her shoes. The cape’s colorful pattern was also beaded. If someone described this to me – huge puffy sleeves, bright crystals on a silk satin over a full beaded gown – I’d say that was too much, but it works. And the 40s inspired wave hairstyle and drop emeralds with bright red lip – *chef’s kiss*. Even the clutch was perfect. I don’t know who made Taika’s mauve tux, but I like it. It complements Rita’s bold look without distracting from it. My only complaint is he didn’t have it tailored very well.
Sophie Turner wore a classic, red Louis Vuitton high neck gown. The shade is lovely. It looks great on her skin-tone. I love it and it looked comfortable. I’m really enjoying all the ways women are doing maternity wear these days. No one should have to hide away when they’re pregnant. I am in love with Joe Jonas’ whole look. His Louis Vuitton suit’s a work of art with a silhouette outlined in sparkle. Look at how that collar falls – it’s flawless. Unlike Taiki’s tux, this was tailored magnificently. Look at him, he loved this look too. If I could change one thing, I would have put a thinner shoe with it, but I know those clunky dress shoes are the look right now.
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are my last couple for the Vanity Fair party. Zooey wore a strapless, draped Christopher John Rogers with long train. I’m mixed on this. The draping looks great from a distance but not as much close-up. I think the fabric’s too stiff, so it looks pulled and bunched at close range but it’s the stiffness that makes it dramatic from afar. I think the other issue is I love the color, it’s gorgeous both on its own and on Zooey so I want to forgive everything. Her hair looked great, but I wish she hadn’t matched everything else – her shoes, jewelry and makeup. I’d rather have a contrasting shoe and a simpler clutch. I appreciate she did the bombshell look, though. That’s different for her. Jonathan looks nice.
Photo credit: Avalon Red and Getty Images
Again and as always the Kardashians are disgusting. Travis looks good though.
These K women are always naked! Why on earth put this hideous bustier under this hideous dress? It’s double hideous.
Rita Ora dress is my favorite of the night. Kaiser you hit the nail on the head. There a lot of odd different elements – each one gorgeous but all together perfect. This hard to do and she does it flawlessly.
(hecate wrote this article)
The thing that kills me about Kourtney’s dress though is despite all the effort to make it sexy, the whole thing just looks frumpy. How do you make a dress like that frumpy?
It is very unflattering to her figure, as well.
I was surprised at the back picture of the dress. With the way it fits, I assumed maybe a zipper broke and they had to pin it instead which would explain why it’s so loose and ill-fitting in front.
Her makeup makes her look old and the hair is just awful.
I loved her earlier look. It seemed to fir her perfectly and whilst a bit blah I was pleased by it. ( My daughter said the top of the dress looked like teddy bear material eek)
This makes her look wider, very hippy, because of the lace placement. The colour is an abomination and washes her up yellow/orange. It wrinkles and looks charity find, in a bad way
Finally her hair does not work with this look
He looks surprisingly great
The Jonas brother looks like an ice skater figure dancer and she looks like a giant statue of beauty beside his teeny tiny frame (made smaller by the white shading)
I thought Rita looked stunning
Also enjoyed Zoey’s dress colour on her
I scrolled down and burst out laughing at Kourtney’s dress. Hideous, and she’s too short for everything going on.
I feel such second-hand embarrassment at this. Love Travis’ look though. I find him hot. 🙂
Rita’s evening coat is high drama. Kortney’s dress is low tragedy.
Snaps for this comment!
Kardashian looks like a 90s goth threw up on her
Yes, and she seems to still be wearing everything that threw up on her too!
Rita Ora looks magnificent!!!
That’s all I got.
Kourtney’s dress is the most hideous mess I’ve seen in a long, long time. The design is bad and the fit is worse. She looks like one of those “what I ordered vs. what I got” photos from girls who order their prom dresses from sketchy Chinese websites.
I love, love, love that so many men have been playing with color and embellishment lately!
I can attest! It looks EXACTLY like the “vintage” Lacey dress I ordered for prom from china.
Note to Kourtney: If you need a foundation garment (and you do), that dress isn’t the right choice for you. (Also – you supported D&G for THIS? Not worth it.)
Why the F would you wear that train a) to the afterparty and b) if you didn’t even go to the ceremony (i.e wearing a more elaborate gown). So dumb. Rita gets away with it because of how spectacular her look is.
Joe and Sophie might be my faves of the whole night!
I used to like kourt the most but now I just find her straight up annoying with Travis and the PDA is so cringe.
Travis’s has never looked better in formal wear. Kourtney looks horrible.You’re right about Zooey’s dress looking best from a distance and her hair is great. Her boyfriend looks in luv, proud and happy to be there with her.
Still insane in my head to see Rita and Taika in a relationship, I can’t believe she’s everywhere yet I never hear about her career, that must suck to be only known for who you date
Anyway I agree KK’s dress is awful
She seems OK with being a Hollywood wife and he buys her access to all the best parties.
Her look is good but a little too busy imo. The dress could have stood alone or the cape with something simpler. I love the color of his Taika’s suit and his hair is fantastic.
Joe’s suit is crazy good. Timothée Chalamet should be jelly.
This is a tough one, but Kourtney wore the worst dress a KarJenner has ever worn. Kongrats.
Travis looks so good here, and it’s really the best I’ve ever seen him. Kourtney’s IS really rough. I just hate it. Zooey and Jonathan do look really nice, but I don’t like the bottom of Zooey’s gown. There is too much fabric for my liking, making it look a tad bunched up.
“Kourtney Kardashian continued her victory lap around her sisters”
LMAO. You know she’s thinking this. And they called her boring.
Lmaoooo who’s boring now 🤣
Aw poor Kimmy is so so jealous.
Travis looks like he has entered The Matrix and I am here for it. This look really works on him.
Yeah I think he looks hot. Kourtney though, tragic.
I’m sorry, I don’t understand Joe’s suit. It looks like there is another person trying to escape from inside him.
I thought I was the only one that thought he looks ridiculous.
Like he’s in an old halloween costume he found stuffed in a drawer, just missing the plastic jack-o’lantern on his arm for trick or treating.
I’ll show myself out.
Agreed it’s awful.
Way too much chest hair on display. As someone said about Prince William recently, nobody wants to see that.
Kourtney’s dress is terrible. So dumpy looking.
The beading detail on Rita’s is so pretty.
Joe Jonas looks so much like a former coworker I didn’t like, I kind of wince whenever I see a photo of him. That suit is…different.
Kourtney’s dress would have looked better on someone taller, more willowy and less curvey. Like it should just limply drape, peak goth 90s. Maybe a Kiera knightly sort could make this work. It just looks sad and tragic on Kourtney. The hair is just the moldy cherry on a very tragic cake.
Kourtney is a pretty woman and could have been gorgeous in a simple dress.
And i am sure it looks the way the designer intended, but it looks like her black bra is showing out of the top of the dress- yes i know it is part of design, but it doesn’t look that way- and the nude- meant to look naked? it bunches at her stomach while she is standing. And is she just too short for the dress?
It really is unflattering.
I hope she enjoyed herself at the party.
I’m commenting here to gripe about Kourtney and Travis lol. I’m tired of their pathetic need for attention and to let us know they have sex. Yeah, we know. He basically said in his book he’s a sex addict. Nothing remarkable there. And the constant ass grabbing. Her ass is from plastic surgery, as is her improved face. Google it. It seems so sad, he either already had an affair with Kim or wanted her and now he’s with Kourtney and her fake butt and acting like he has a prize. She completely changed her style and it just strikes me as kind of sad that she completely morphed herself and we’re supposed to act like she’s always worn black and metal shirts? Travis is lame for this too.
I saw an unedited photo of Kourtney from behind and it was wild to see. She was spilling out of her dress in the back and had blemishes on her back which is totally fine and very normal! But seeing that from people that constantly photoshop every blemish off of there body was interesting to see. She looked like a regular person and would serve them well to put that more into the world instead of the fake crap they are constantly shoving down everyone’s throat.
Zoey and Jonathan look great. The other looks are awful.
Find you a partner that looks at you like Joe looks at Sophie.
Or that Sophie looks at Joe!
I love that this suit is such a fashion moment that he gets his picture taken solo.
I thought Sophie and Joe just had a baby??? It’s my pandemic time sense ( or lack thereof ), I guess.
They did, and are having another!
Definitely pandemic. In my mind 2020 and 2021 have merged together to form one very long year. I was talking to someone the other day about the start of lockdown and was startled to realize that was actually 2 years ago. It’s like summer 2020 to when the vaccine rollout began is this giant blank.
they did in summer 2020 and are pregnant again, so the new baby and their daughter will have about 2 years age difference
Kourt’s dress is hideous. Rita Ora is doing old Hollywood glamour and she’s doing it very well.
I looked just like Kourtney in this dress, right after I had an emergency C-section with my last baby.
I feel like Zoe’s dress is screaming for drama kinda like the dress is wearing her instead of her wearing it. I also wonder how the draping would look on Cardi, Meg, Laverne or JLo.
The dress is really unflattering on Kourtney. Take a lap.
You guys rock I love news
I love it when men aren’t afraid to be adventurous in their clothing choices.
Kourtney looks like someone going through to a rough first semester of pregnancy…
Years ago, I thought Kourtney might be the only one of the group who had her head on straight. I was wrong.
My issue with Rita Ora’s look is that there are a lot of different elements vying for attention: The bejeweled dress, the embellished cape, the hair & make up, the patterned purse, the jewels she’s showing up, and tattoos. That’s a lot of look, as Tim Gun from Project Runway would say. There’s no star element, everything is just shouting “Look at me, look at me.”