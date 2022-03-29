Kourtney Kardashian in vintage D&G at the VF Oscar Party: truly awful?

Kourtney Kardashian continued her victory lap around her sisters after attending the actual Oscar ceremony by showing up at the Vanity Fair party in this vintage Dolce & Gabbana. There’s so much to dislike here: the tan sheer under slip, the cheap black lace, the gaudy silver rose at the bust, the peek-a-boo bustier, the sparkly slime trails across the dress. And the greasy hair look with Kardashian makeup just doesn’t help matters. Honestly, if you choose to wear a problematic designer, at least pick something worth selling your soul for. By contrast, Travis Barker’s Thom Browne suit was fabulous. He should wear that to their wedding.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are hit and miss with their carpet appearances. Fortunately for us, this was a hit. Rita looked stunning in a strapless Miss Sohee column gown with coordinated cape. Independently these pieces would be amazing and together they are show-stopping. The beaded dress had an embellished neckline that matched her shoes. The cape’s colorful pattern was also beaded. If someone described this to me – huge puffy sleeves, bright crystals on a silk satin over a full beaded gown – I’d say that was too much, but it works. And the 40s inspired wave hairstyle and drop emeralds with bright red lip – *chef’s kiss*. Even the clutch was perfect. I don’t know who made Taika’s mauve tux, but I like it. It complements Rita’s bold look without distracting from it. My only complaint is he didn’t have it tailored very well.

Sophie Turner wore a classic, red Louis Vuitton high neck gown. The shade is lovely. It looks great on her skin-tone. I love it and it looked comfortable. I’m really enjoying all the ways women are doing maternity wear these days. No one should have to hide away when they’re pregnant. I am in love with Joe Jonas’ whole look. His Louis Vuitton suit’s a work of art with a silhouette outlined in sparkle. Look at how that collar falls – it’s flawless. Unlike Taiki’s tux, this was tailored magnificently. Look at him, he loved this look too. If I could change one thing, I would have put a thinner shoe with it, but I know those clunky dress shoes are the look right now.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are my last couple for the Vanity Fair party. Zooey wore a strapless, draped Christopher John Rogers with long train. I’m mixed on this. The draping looks great from a distance but not as much close-up. I think the fabric’s too stiff, so it looks pulled and bunched at close range but it’s the stiffness that makes it dramatic from afar. I think the other issue is I love the color, it’s gorgeous both on its own and on Zooey so I want to forgive everything. Her hair looked great, but I wish she hadn’t matched everything else – her shoes, jewelry and makeup. I’d rather have a contrasting shoe and a simpler clutch. I appreciate she did the bombshell look, though. That’s different for her. Jonathan looks nice.

