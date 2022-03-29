Countess Sophie, Camilla, Charles & Edward were all out for Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service was brief. Buckingham Palace streamlined the service to something like 40 minutes. The whole reason why the palace wanted to do a big, splashy memorial service one year after Philip’s passing was to get a chance to highlight Philip’s life and his decades of work. They invited European monarchs and people from Philip’s charities and patronages. It was originally conceived as a celebration of the “great man.” But all that got tossed aside because the Queen wanted it to be shorter. That’s still fascinating to me.

Anyway, the Windsor clan was out in full force. I’m including photos of Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Princess Anne in this post. Camilla wore an old coat/dress in hunter green. Anne wore something old in the same shade of hunter green. Queen Elizabeth was also in green. I wonder if that was preplanned. I thought Camilla and Anne looked appropriate for the occasion and I appreciate that they wore repeats from their closet.

Sophie, much like the Duchess of Cambridge, seemed to step out in a brand new look bought for the memorial. She was making a lot of eye contact with the cameras too. It’s what Philip would have wanted!! Hilariously, Sophie and Edward are also supposed to go on a Jubbly tour in the Caribbean sometime this spring. I wonder if that’s still on? I wonder if that’s why Sophie seems to be doing “a lot” right now – “see, I’m valuable, I’m a senior royal, send me places, I won’t f–k it up.”