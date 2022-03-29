Countess Sophie, Camilla, Charles & Edward were all out for Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service was brief. Buckingham Palace streamlined the service to something like 40 minutes. The whole reason why the palace wanted to do a big, splashy memorial service one year after Philip’s passing was to get a chance to highlight Philip’s life and his decades of work. They invited European monarchs and people from Philip’s charities and patronages. It was originally conceived as a celebration of the “great man.” But all that got tossed aside because the Queen wanted it to be shorter. That’s still fascinating to me.

Anyway, the Windsor clan was out in full force. I’m including photos of Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Princess Anne in this post. Camilla wore an old coat/dress in hunter green. Anne wore something old in the same shade of hunter green. Queen Elizabeth was also in green. I wonder if that was preplanned. I thought Camilla and Anne looked appropriate for the occasion and I appreciate that they wore repeats from their closet.

Sophie, much like the Duchess of Cambridge, seemed to step out in a brand new look bought for the memorial. She was making a lot of eye contact with the cameras too. It’s what Philip would have wanted!! Hilariously, Sophie and Edward are also supposed to go on a Jubbly tour in the Caribbean sometime this spring. I wonder if that’s still on? I wonder if that’s why Sophie seems to be doing “a lot” right now – “see, I’m valuable, I’m a senior royal, send me places, I won’t f–k it up.”

47 Responses to “Countess Sophie, Camilla, Charles & Edward were all out for Philip’s memorial”

  1. Rapunzel says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:46 am

    I think Phil must have liked Hunter Green. Wasn’t the vehicle which carried his casket that color as well?

    Reply
    • PaulaH says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:02 am

      Yes, Hunter Green is associated with Phillip. The Queen is very shady. She communicates what she wants to whom she wants. When you’re out of favor she has a way of making it known.

      Reply
    • Princessk says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:29 pm

      Well somebody said that shade of green was his ‘household colour’.

      Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:47 am

    Love Sophie’s navy coat, but pair black with it for the headband/purse? Would look better all navy, imo.

    Reply
  3. SarahLee says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Wait – Anne isn’t wearing stockings! I thought bare legs were a no-no, or is that just if you’re a Black American woman?

    Reply
  4. girl_ninja says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Countess Sophie looks nice, though the middle of the coat is a tad baggy? I think Camilla looks lumpy and meh per usual.

    Reply
  5. Pinkosaurus says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:48 am

    Did Sophie wear the WiFi node on her head? What is with that hat? So weird and not flattering.

    Reply
  6. Sofia says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:50 am

    After seeing Anne, Camilla and the queen I wondered if there was a theme of wearing green and Kate just missed it, wasn’t told or didn’t care for it but since Sophie is in navy, apparently not. Or there is and the two of them just didn’t get it/care to match.

    Reply
  7. SAS says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:53 am

    I shouldn’t focus on physical appearance but I had to google the Wessex’s ages- it’s hard to believe they’re nearly 20 years older than W&K!

    Everyone looks appropriate in dress (and demeanour ahem) here.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:08 am

      Agree! Camilla, Anne and Sophie all three look very appropriate and rather nice.

      With regards to Anne, one may not care for her fashion style but her clothes always fit to perfection.

      Reply
  8. TIFFANY says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Louise and James have grown so much.

    I remember their births.

    What. Is. Time?

    Reply
  9. FC says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:55 am

    Phil’s “close friend” Penny was also there, along with her daughter.

    Reply
  10. Julia K says:
    March 29, 2022 at 9:59 am

    Rose Hanbury was there with her husband. She was very appropriately dressed down in a black coat and pillbox hat. THAT Rose from Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

    Reply
    • TIFFANY says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:06 am

      I always thought ‘Him?’ when it came to Rose and Baldy.

      It is a legit downgrade and maybe that was the point.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:07 am

      First thought – well Phillip’s mistress is there, why shouldn’t William’s? (lol I know she’s there due to her and her husband’s status/role but still, that was my first thought.)

      Second – The DM has a whole article just on her being there at the Abbey. “Kate Middleton’s friend” and the Cambridges “Norfolk neighbor” lol.

      Reply
      • Original penguin. says:
        March 29, 2022 at 10:24 am

        An article for Penny and an article for Rose. The only non royal/visiting royals covered in a pointed way

      • Princessk says:
        March 29, 2022 at 4:10 pm

        The Fail is being very mischievous. I know that they will eventually turn on the Cambridge’s, they will do it slowly but this type of thing is their lifeblood.

    • Harper says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:32 am

      Rose but no Middletons? Rose looks classy and elegant.

      Reply
      • BayTampaBay says:
        March 29, 2022 at 10:35 am

        @Harper – Went online and looked at the pictures of Rose. You are so right. Rose looked very aristocratic, classy and elegant.

      • Sofia says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:07 am

        Just saw a pic and yeah she looks quite nice.

    • Princessk says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:32 pm

      Can anyone direct me to the picture? No wonder William had his head kept down.

      Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:05 am

    They all look nice, I like Sophie’s coatdress actually, and like the hunter green that the Queen, camilla and Anne have going on.

    Honestly looking at what these women are wearing….Kate stands out big-time, again, and not in a good way.

    Reply
    • Mindy_DeLaCalle says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:09 am

      Now I’m thinking that Kate got the memo to wear black and very specifically told not to wear hunter green so she decided to wear the flashiest black outfit she could get away with. I was looking at that last picture of everyone in the pews and she must have been peeved to be kept out of the color coding. She wants to pull focus from the first row.

      I think she could have gotten away with this if she had worn a different hat. It’s too fashionable for the occasion. It’s fun and I like it but wrong place and time. One of her black velvet headbands would have been just fine with the dress.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        March 29, 2022 at 10:15 am

        I think a different hat would have made a difference. Even Camilla, the queen of big hats, went for something more understated here.

    • BayTampaBay says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:10 am

      I am sure Cathy planned all along to stand out no matter what it took.

      Reply
    • Merricat says:
      March 29, 2022 at 10:39 am

      It’s weird to me that Kate doesn’t realize how inappropriate this look is, especially the hat. Seems like it might have come up before.
      I do hope Charles decides he will be the Last King of England.

      Reply
      • Elizabeth Phillips says:
        March 29, 2022 at 12:14 pm

        I suspect it won’t be up to Charles to decide if the Cambridges continue the path they’re currently on.

  12. Jay says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:13 am

    I think navy the dark green is appropriate to the occasion (what I think they used to refer to as half- mourning, still acknowledging the loss, but it’s not fresh). Black, especially new, seems a bit showy, but whatever. I would be surprised if clothing wasn’t coordinated – if you are attending any big event, wedding or funeral, wouldn’t you want to make sure you have a sense of what others are going to wear?

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:20 am

    No, the real reason for this memorial was not to remember Philip but to try to get Harry and Meghan to visit the UK. Edward and Sophie are still going to Caribbean according to the DM but the Palace is reviewing the programme in order to avoid the missteps of the Cambridge tour.

    Reply
  14. Bettyrose says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:30 am

    In Judaism it’s normal practice to have a memorial service a year after someone passes. Even if it’s not a standard thing in all traditions it’s a nice thing.

    Reply
  15. Harper says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:43 am

    Odd. RIchard Palmer tweeting: ‘Prince George and Princess Charlotte are here. It was all subject to last minute changes.”

    Is he saying they weren’t planning on bringing the kids until the last minute due to unforeseeable bad press re: Caribbean Flop Tour?

    Reply
  16. Merricat says:
    March 29, 2022 at 4:31 pm

    Andrew sat with the Edward, Sophie, and their kids. I’m sure they were thrilled.

    Reply

