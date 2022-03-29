Countess Sophie, Camilla, Charles & Edward were all out for Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service was brief. Buckingham Palace streamlined the service to something like 40 minutes. The whole reason why the palace wanted to do a big, splashy memorial service one year after Philip’s passing was to get a chance to highlight Philip’s life and his decades of work. They invited European monarchs and people from Philip’s charities and patronages. It was originally conceived as a celebration of the “great man.” But all that got tossed aside because the Queen wanted it to be shorter. That’s still fascinating to me.
Anyway, the Windsor clan was out in full force. I’m including photos of Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Princess Anne in this post. Camilla wore an old coat/dress in hunter green. Anne wore something old in the same shade of hunter green. Queen Elizabeth was also in green. I wonder if that was preplanned. I thought Camilla and Anne looked appropriate for the occasion and I appreciate that they wore repeats from their closet.
Sophie, much like the Duchess of Cambridge, seemed to step out in a brand new look bought for the memorial. She was making a lot of eye contact with the cameras too. It’s what Philip would have wanted!! Hilariously, Sophie and Edward are also supposed to go on a Jubbly tour in the Caribbean sometime this spring. I wonder if that’s still on? I wonder if that’s why Sophie seems to be doing “a lot” right now – “see, I’m valuable, I’m a senior royal, send me places, I won’t f–k it up.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
HRH Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and HRH Camilla The Duchess of Cornwall attends a Service of Thanksgiving for HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Tuesday 29 March, 2022.
(Front row left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. (second row left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Duchess of Cambridge during a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Tuesday March 29, 2022.
Princess Ann arrives at the service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn
Memorial Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
I think Phil must have liked Hunter Green. Wasn’t the vehicle which carried his casket that color as well?
Yes, Hunter Green is associated with Phillip. The Queen is very shady. She communicates what she wants to whom she wants. When you’re out of favor she has a way of making it known.
Well somebody said that shade of green was his ‘household colour’.
Love Sophie’s navy coat, but pair black with it for the headband/purse? Would look better all navy, imo.
That headband looks like it’s meant to screw the black band to her head, with the two pieces to the sides that work as giant screws.
I hate that I like her coat. It’s SO NICE.
Wait – Anne isn’t wearing stockings! I thought bare legs were a no-no, or is that just if you’re a Black American woman?
She does have nude colored nylons on.
Anne would never go out without tights on…lol!
Countess Sophie looks nice, though the middle of the coat is a tad baggy? I think Camilla looks lumpy and meh per usual.
Did Sophie wear the WiFi node on her head? What is with that hat? So weird and not flattering.
I thought that was antenna telivision. Maybe she wants better reception.
After seeing Anne, Camilla and the queen I wondered if there was a theme of wearing green and Kate just missed it, wasn’t told or didn’t care for it but since Sophie is in navy, apparently not. Or there is and the two of them just didn’t get it/care to match.
The Cambridges are ripping up the rulebook.
I shouldn’t focus on physical appearance but I had to google the Wessex’s ages- it’s hard to believe they’re nearly 20 years older than W&K!
Everyone looks appropriate in dress (and demeanour ahem) here.
Agree! Camilla, Anne and Sophie all three look very appropriate and rather nice.
With regards to Anne, one may not care for her fashion style but her clothes always fit to perfection.
Louise and James have grown so much.
I remember their births.
What. Is. Time?
It’s okay. I remember William’s and Harry’s lol
Phil’s “close friend” Penny was also there, along with her daughter.
That’s 100% the most fascinating bit. I want to see pictures of that!
Rose Hanbury was there with her husband. She was very appropriately dressed down in a black coat and pillbox hat. THAT Rose from Houghton Hall in Norfolk.
I always thought ‘Him?’ when it came to Rose and Baldy.
It is a legit downgrade and maybe that was the point.
First thought – well Phillip’s mistress is there, why shouldn’t William’s? (lol I know she’s there due to her and her husband’s status/role but still, that was my first thought.)
Second – The DM has a whole article just on her being there at the Abbey. “Kate Middleton’s friend” and the Cambridges “Norfolk neighbor” lol.
An article for Penny and an article for Rose. The only non royal/visiting royals covered in a pointed way
The Fail is being very mischievous. I know that they will eventually turn on the Cambridge’s, they will do it slowly but this type of thing is their lifeblood.
Rose but no Middletons? Rose looks classy and elegant.
@Harper – Went online and looked at the pictures of Rose. You are so right. Rose looked very aristocratic, classy and elegant.
Just saw a pic and yeah she looks quite nice.
Can anyone direct me to the picture? No wonder William had his head kept down.
@PrincessK if you google “Rose Hanbury Westminster” the DF story about her should be the first result. Lots of pictures, LOL.
@Becks …thanks.
They all look nice, I like Sophie’s coatdress actually, and like the hunter green that the Queen, camilla and Anne have going on.
Honestly looking at what these women are wearing….Kate stands out big-time, again, and not in a good way.
Now I’m thinking that Kate got the memo to wear black and very specifically told not to wear hunter green so she decided to wear the flashiest black outfit she could get away with. I was looking at that last picture of everyone in the pews and she must have been peeved to be kept out of the color coding. She wants to pull focus from the first row.
I think she could have gotten away with this if she had worn a different hat. It’s too fashionable for the occasion. It’s fun and I like it but wrong place and time. One of her black velvet headbands would have been just fine with the dress.
I think a different hat would have made a difference. Even Camilla, the queen of big hats, went for something more understated here.
I am sure Cathy planned all along to stand out no matter what it took.
Guess the poor staff forgot to collect the pink dress she wore to the 9/11 site.
@alexandria 🔥🔥🔥
It’s weird to me that Kate doesn’t realize how inappropriate this look is, especially the hat. Seems like it might have come up before.
I do hope Charles decides he will be the Last King of England.
I suspect it won’t be up to Charles to decide if the Cambridges continue the path they’re currently on.
I think navy the dark green is appropriate to the occasion (what I think they used to refer to as half- mourning, still acknowledging the loss, but it’s not fresh). Black, especially new, seems a bit showy, but whatever. I would be surprised if clothing wasn’t coordinated – if you are attending any big event, wedding or funeral, wouldn’t you want to make sure you have a sense of what others are going to wear?
No, the real reason for this memorial was not to remember Philip but to try to get Harry and Meghan to visit the UK. Edward and Sophie are still going to Caribbean according to the DM but the Palace is reviewing the programme in order to avoid the missteps of the Cambridge tour.
In Judaism it’s normal practice to have a memorial service a year after someone passes. Even if it’s not a standard thing in all traditions it’s a nice thing.
Catholics do a one year mass as well.
Odd. RIchard Palmer tweeting: ‘Prince George and Princess Charlotte are here. It was all subject to last minute changes.”
Is he saying they weren’t planning on bringing the kids until the last minute due to unforeseeable bad press re: Caribbean Flop Tour?
Yes.
Sounds about right. The little girl they met at the Bahamas was also last minute too. The linked article said her mom was notified the night before!
Andrew sat with the Edward, Sophie, and their kids. I’m sure they were thrilled.