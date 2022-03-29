Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara & Peter Phillips came out for Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service was the first time we’ve seen this kind of wall-to-wall Windsor turnout since before the pandemic. I’m starting to understand why they (quite genuinely) wanted Prince Harry to come back for this – it was a full Windsor turnout. That being said, I’m so glad Harry avoided it. It was only 40 minutes long! It wasn’t even long enough for Harry to turn up and overshadow everyone.

Anyway, Harry’s cousins were all out in force. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both attended with their husbands, and Zara Tindall and Mike, with two of their kids, and Peter Philipps too. Peter’s ex-wife did not join him, but he brought their two kids.

I think the York princesses and their husbands looked mostly okay? I question why Bea thought an “above the knee” skirt and coat were good choices when every other woman chose longer hemlines. I’m also getting a vibe from Eugenie. A vibe that she’s kind of checking out of this sh-tshow. Maybe I’m wrong.

43 Responses to “Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara & Peter Phillips came out for Prince Philip’s memorial”

  1. Merricat says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:48 am

    Yes, Eugenie looks like she’s steeling herself to just get through it.

    
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:06 am

      She does, doesn’t she!! She is keeping her face steady, walking proudly, without any hesitation of being rattled. Eugenie is quite proud though and she knows what is truly going on.

      As for Beatrice and Eugenie, I love their headbands but especially Bea’s as it has the netting!!

      
  2. Alexandria says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:52 am

    Why does Jack look so yummy in those glasses…or it’s just me😃.

    
  3. NotSoSocialB says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:56 am

    The Yorks are too young to dress so frumpily.

    
  4. Layla says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:58 am

    Beatrice and Eugenia have officially claimed the headband styles and I love it. It suits them both so well. They looked elegant

    
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:07 am

      I agree on the headbands, and Bea in particular has such gorgeous hair which looks appropriate down with a headband.

      
      • molly says:
        March 29, 2022 at 11:37 am

        I think it’s her hair color. As a brunette, most colors can get lost against the brown. Bea’s red hair makes jewel tones really pop.

    • Bean says:
      March 29, 2022 at 2:45 pm

      I think Beatrice looked lovely. The hint of burgundy with the stylish grey coat looked really smart. I think this might be the best I’ve seen her look. The length doesn’t bother me – it’s still appropriate.

      
  5. Layla says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:00 am

    @kaiser “ Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service was the first time we’ve seen this kind of wall-to-wall Windsor turnout” – Keeny’s piano recital -“am I a joke to you?!”

    Tbh kaiser, if you listened to the coverage (which I had the unfortunate of doing) Harry overshadowed the coverage without even being there

    
  6. Becks1 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:01 am

    I actually think they all look pretty good, even Bea. And at least other children were there.

    
    • liz says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:00 pm

      Agreed that they all looked good.

      The service was only 40 minutes, that’s easy enough for school-aged kids to manage without fuss. None of them were able to go to the funeral, so having them at this service made sense. Having the Cambridge kids there and leaving all of the rest of them at home would have been a very, very bad look. He was their great-grandfather, too.

      
  7. s808 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:03 am

    love Bea’s look. this is the best she’s looked on a consistent basis since i’ve been paying attention to them.

    
  8. Beana says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:04 am

    Maybe it’s just me…I thought Beatrice looked stunning. And I don’t often love her outfits. The plum accents are gorgeous on her. I would wear her hat! And her shoes!

    
  9. Well Wisher says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:09 am

    They are all there for one reason – love of their grandparents.
    As it should be.

    
    • Merricat says:
      March 29, 2022 at 11:27 am

      The Windsors never do anything for one reason, and love seldom has much to do with it.

      
    • Chelsea says:
      March 29, 2022 at 1:10 pm

      That man’s been dead a year and made it clear when he was alive that the type of lowkey funeral he had last year is what he would’ve preferred. This was s PR exercise and a terrible one at that since most major headlines are about Andrew’s role in it.

      
  10. Sofia says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:10 am

    Yeah the York girls can look very good when they’re in good clothes. They tend to experiment with their fashion which I give them credit for but it results in hits and misses which is why they’ve got the reputation of being “weird” dressers. But as seen, when they’re in great outfits, they do look good.

    
    • CourtneyB says:
      March 29, 2022 at 3:49 pm

      Many of their outfits are great on their own they just don’t fit their figures. I much prefer their fashion to Kate’s.

      
  11. Noki says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:11 am

    I wonder if Eugenie has been asked to spill info from her stay with H & M. Lol like really nosey stuff such how many house help, how big is Meghans closet etc

    
    • booboocita says:
      March 29, 2022 at 12:28 pm

      All of which I hoped she answered with nice, noncommittal statements: “They’re fine, the kids are fine, the house is fine, my vacay was fine …”

      
  12. Jais says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:12 am

    Beatrice’s hair is stunning. Eugenie wore a pattern but it still feels appropriate for the memorial. They both look good.

    
  13. Eurydice says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:14 am

    I like Beatrice’s outfit and that she’s wearing the new chunky heels. Not fond of the little bed-jacket thing Eugenie is wearing; it’s like an afterthought.

    
  14. molly says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:45 am

    The Tindall’s only brought Mia. (Lena and Lucas at home.)

    I assume we’ll see all the (non-Sussex) kids around the Jublee, which is always cute. Zara’s daughters are VERY Tindall, while Zara herself is VERY Windsor. (She looks more like the Duke of Kent’s daughter than his actual one.)

    Curious how the genes will ultimately shake out in that family.

    
  15. girl_ninja says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:45 am

    Eugenie’s dress reminds me of the style Duchess Meghan wore while pregnant with Archie, but she styled it will high heeled tall boots. Not exactly the same but it’s reminiscent of that look. I think I just miss Meghan and want to see her.

    https://www.eonline.com/news/1010739/meghan-markle-rocks-a-wild-print-for-royal-visit-with-prince-harry-see-more-of-her-pregnancy-style

    
  16. BeanieBean says:
    March 29, 2022 at 11:58 am

    I thought Bea looked very pretty, although that coat is kinda weird & not exactly something you can wear from one year to the next. I’m interested in what the girl behind Mike Tindall is wearing.

    
  17. Green Desert says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    York girls look good, as do their husbands. 😉

    But ugh, Mike Tindall. Every time I see him I think of all the truly terrible things he’s said.

    
  18. SnarcasmQueen says:
    March 29, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    The York sisters look good, especially considering their usual style.

    I don’t even want to talk about the Tindalls. They are rancid.

    
  19. Chelsea says:
    March 29, 2022 at 1:07 pm

    This is the first time I’ve ever really looked at Eduardo’s clothes and that double brested suit is amazing. Does he always dress this well?

    And for those who bothered to watch this : was their any real interaction beteeen Eugeine and Andrew or Beatrice for that matter? Kind of curious if there is any truth to the rumor that she separated herself more from Andrew recently that it’s causing issues with her sister because I honestly cant remember the last time i saw her pictured with her father.

    
    • Thirtynine says:
      March 29, 2022 at 6:54 pm

      Yes, Edo is always immaculate. I like that. It also doesn’t really look try-hard either, it just looks like he chooses thoughtfully, appreciates good design, and then forgets about it.

      
  20. limerick says:
    March 29, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    I think they both look particularly pretty right now.

    
    • Julia K says:
      March 29, 2022 at 2:33 pm

      Agree. The York sisters are getting more attractive with age.

      Reply
      • Nivz says:
        March 29, 2022 at 7:55 pm

        I usually have no positive comments on beatrice’s appearance, but she seems to have grown into all her features, and looks very attractive. Good for you.

        Euge looks beautiful.

  21. Tessa says:
    March 29, 2022 at 6:58 pm

    Peter’s ex Autumn Phillips did not go apparently

    
  22. blunt talker says:
    March 30, 2022 at 1:19 am

    I personally believe this timing of this event was a squeeze play on the Sussexes to choose whether to attend the Oscars or come to Phillip’s memorial-this is just my thoughts-because the man died last year in April-why not have it in April when he really died-something to go and think about

    Reply

