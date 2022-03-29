Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara & Peter Phillips came out for Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service was the first time we’ve seen this kind of wall-to-wall Windsor turnout since before the pandemic. I’m starting to understand why they (quite genuinely) wanted Prince Harry to come back for this – it was a full Windsor turnout. That being said, I’m so glad Harry avoided it. It was only 40 minutes long! It wasn’t even long enough for Harry to turn up and overshadow everyone.

Anyway, Harry’s cousins were all out in force. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both attended with their husbands, and Zara Tindall and Mike, with two of their kids, and Peter Philipps too. Peter’s ex-wife did not join him, but he brought their two kids.

I think the York princesses and their husbands looked mostly okay? I question why Bea thought an “above the knee” skirt and coat were good choices when every other woman chose longer hemlines. I’m also getting a vibe from Eugenie. A vibe that she’s kind of checking out of this sh-tshow. Maybe I’m wrong.

#NEW Peter Phillips with Savannah and Isla Phillips have arrived at Westminster Abbey to attend the Service of Thanksgiving for The Life of The Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/1QdIfypRLJ — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) March 29, 2022