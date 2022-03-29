Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara & Peter Phillips came out for Prince Philip’s memorial

Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service was the first time we’ve seen this kind of wall-to-wall Windsor turnout since before the pandemic. I’m starting to understand why they (quite genuinely) wanted Prince Harry to come back for this – it was a full Windsor turnout. That being said, I’m so glad Harry avoided it. It was only 40 minutes long! It wasn’t even long enough for Harry to turn up and overshadow everyone.
Anyway, Harry’s cousins were all out in force. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both attended with their husbands, and Zara Tindall and Mike, with two of their kids, and Peter Philipps too. Peter’s ex-wife did not join him, but he brought their two kids.
I think the York princesses and their husbands looked mostly okay? I question why Bea thought an “above the knee” skirt and coat were good choices when every other woman chose longer hemlines. I’m also getting a vibe from Eugenie. A vibe that she’s kind of checking out of this sh-tshow. Maybe I’m wrong.
Yes, Eugenie looks like she’s steeling herself to just get through it.
She does, doesn’t she!! She is keeping her face steady, walking proudly, without any hesitation of being rattled. Eugenie is quite proud though and she knows what is truly going on.
As for Beatrice and Eugenie, I love their headbands but especially Bea’s as it has the netting!!
Why does Jack look so yummy in those glasses…or it’s just me😃.
No, he does look especially yummy in the glasses!!
Jack is 100% my type in those glasses.
ITA!
He’s giving me some serious Colin Firth vibes today.
The Yorks are too young to dress so frumpily.
Beatrice and Eugenia have officially claimed the headband styles and I love it. It suits them both so well. They looked elegant
I agree on the headbands, and Bea in particular has such gorgeous hair which looks appropriate down with a headband.
I think it’s her hair color. As a brunette, most colors can get lost against the brown. Bea’s red hair makes jewel tones really pop.
I think Beatrice looked lovely. The hint of burgundy with the stylish grey coat looked really smart. I think this might be the best I’ve seen her look. The length doesn’t bother me – it’s still appropriate.
@kaiser “ Prince Philip’s memorial/thanksgiving service was the first time we’ve seen this kind of wall-to-wall Windsor turnout” – Keeny’s piano recital -“am I a joke to you?!”
Tbh kaiser, if you listened to the coverage (which I had the unfortunate of doing) Harry overshadowed the coverage without even being there
@ Layla, how delightful!! I am so happy to hear that!!
Me TOOOOOOOO!
I actually think they all look pretty good, even Bea. And at least other children were there.
Agreed that they all looked good.
The service was only 40 minutes, that’s easy enough for school-aged kids to manage without fuss. None of them were able to go to the funeral, so having them at this service made sense. Having the Cambridge kids there and leaving all of the rest of them at home would have been a very, very bad look. He was their great-grandfather, too.
love Bea’s look. this is the best she’s looked on a consistent basis since i’ve been paying attention to them.
Agree, s808! Came to say the same, both sisters look great here, but esp Bea.
Maybe it’s just me…I thought Beatrice looked stunning. And I don’t often love her outfits. The plum accents are gorgeous on her. I would wear her hat! And her shoes!
I agree, I think she looks really good.
They are all there for one reason – love of their grandparents.
As it should be.
The Windsors never do anything for one reason, and love seldom has much to do with it.
Boom! LOL
That man’s been dead a year and made it clear when he was alive that the type of lowkey funeral he had last year is what he would’ve preferred. This was s PR exercise and a terrible one at that since most major headlines are about Andrew’s role in it.
Yeah the York girls can look very good when they’re in good clothes. They tend to experiment with their fashion which I give them credit for but it results in hits and misses which is why they’ve got the reputation of being “weird” dressers. But as seen, when they’re in great outfits, they do look good.
Many of their outfits are great on their own they just don’t fit their figures. I much prefer their fashion to Kate’s.
I wonder if Eugenie has been asked to spill info from her stay with H & M. Lol like really nosey stuff such how many house help, how big is Meghans closet etc
All of which I hoped she answered with nice, noncommittal statements: “They’re fine, the kids are fine, the house is fine, my vacay was fine …”
Beatrice’s hair is stunning. Eugenie wore a pattern but it still feels appropriate for the memorial. They both look good.
I like Beatrice’s outfit and that she’s wearing the new chunky heels. Not fond of the little bed-jacket thing Eugenie is wearing; it’s like an afterthought.
The Tindall’s only brought Mia. (Lena and Lucas at home.)
I assume we’ll see all the (non-Sussex) kids around the Jublee, which is always cute. Zara’s daughters are VERY Tindall, while Zara herself is VERY Windsor. (She looks more like the Duke of Kent’s daughter than his actual one.)
Curious how the genes will ultimately shake out in that family.
Eugenie’s dress reminds me of the style Duchess Meghan wore while pregnant with Archie, but she styled it will high heeled tall boots. Not exactly the same but it’s reminiscent of that look. I think I just miss Meghan and want to see her.
https://www.eonline.com/news/1010739/meghan-markle-rocks-a-wild-print-for-royal-visit-with-prince-harry-see-more-of-her-pregnancy-style
I thought Bea looked very pretty, although that coat is kinda weird & not exactly something you can wear from one year to the next. I’m interested in what the girl behind Mike Tindall is wearing.
York girls look good, as do their husbands. 😉
But ugh, Mike Tindall. Every time I see him I think of all the truly terrible things he’s said.
The York sisters look good, especially considering their usual style.
I don’t even want to talk about the Tindalls. They are rancid.
This is the first time I’ve ever really looked at Eduardo’s clothes and that double brested suit is amazing. Does he always dress this well?
And for those who bothered to watch this : was their any real interaction beteeen Eugeine and Andrew or Beatrice for that matter? Kind of curious if there is any truth to the rumor that she separated herself more from Andrew recently that it’s causing issues with her sister because I honestly cant remember the last time i saw her pictured with her father.
Yes, Edo is always immaculate. I like that. It also doesn’t really look try-hard either, it just looks like he chooses thoughtfully, appreciates good design, and then forgets about it.
I think they both look particularly pretty right now.
Agree. The York sisters are getting more attractive with age.
I usually have no positive comments on beatrice’s appearance, but she seems to have grown into all her features, and looks very attractive. Good for you.
Euge looks beautiful.
Peter’s ex Autumn Phillips did not go apparently
I personally believe this timing of this event was a squeeze play on the Sussexes to choose whether to attend the Oscars or come to Phillip’s memorial-this is just my thoughts-because the man died last year in April-why not have it in April when he really died-something to go and think about