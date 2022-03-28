Zendaya in a two-piece Valentino at the Oscars: stunning or could be better?

Don’t yell at me but I didn’t completely love Zendaya’s Valentino look at the 2022 Oscars. I understood the inspo: Sharon Stone’s famous Vera Wang look at the 1998 Oscars. If anything, I loved Zendaya’s gorgeous beaded skirt so much more than the almost-bridal satin skirt on Sharon Stone. But the difference was the “menswear” aspect. Stone actually wore one of her then-husband’s white button-down shirts. Zendaya’s midriff-bearing, high-riding half-shirt is more like… awkward couture. To me! I’m not a youth, so I see that half-shirt and I think “ooh, I hope everything is pinned and taped down.” The cut of it was just “off” to me, I apologize. I loved everything else about Zendaya’s look though. I loved her diamond jewelry, especially her bangles. I loved her hair and makeup. And as I said, the skirt is f–king perfect.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were invited to the Oscars?? So bewildering. Travis was there to perform the nominated song “Somehow You Do” with Reba McEntire. Kourtney wore vintage Mugler. It doesn’t fit her correctly and she would have been better off just getting her stylist to pull something from Gucci or whatever. She probably wanted to go a bit harder, a little bit edgy and ‘90s-alternative but they both look out of place.

52 Responses to “Zendaya in a two-piece Valentino at the Oscars: stunning or could be better?”

  1. Grumpierthanthou says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:45 am

    Gosh Kourtney looks like her mother in these pictures!

  2. MsIam says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:47 am

    I keep shifting between like and don’t like with Zendaya’s outfit. Its not awful but then again it kinda is.

    • AmB says:
      March 28, 2022 at 9:56 am

      No, you’re OK. It’s awful.

    • Barb Mill says:
      March 28, 2022 at 11:02 am

      I didn’t like it either.

    • NotSoSocialB says:
      March 28, 2022 at 12:48 pm

      I just wished she’d (her stylist) have done a tailored crisp white button-down tucked in a la Sharon Stone’s look- then she could have worn it quite plunging/wide open (thanks, double stick boob tape), with some fabulous chains/pendant combo.
      But yeah, yeah, she’s young, hip, beautiful and fabulous, so there’s the reasoning behind the crop top, I guess.

    • BudsBunny says:
      March 28, 2022 at 6:35 pm

      I noticed an overall dressing down in the crowd this year.

      There was still plenty of glam, but a lot more skin than normal for the Oscars.

      I loved Chalomet’s look, but think a nude colored shirt would have been more respectful of the event. Kristen Stewart?

  3. BlueSky says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:48 am

    Travis Barker was part of the house band. I remember Wanda Sykes introducing everyone. Sheila E was also
    part of the band.

  4. Nonartistic+Diane says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:55 am

    Loved Zendaya’s look. Hair and makeup was on point. Zendaya looked classy and put together. This especially in comparison to some of the Fashion Nova looks that were being sported by others.

  5. nutella toast says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:58 am

    I actually gasped when I saw Zendaya’s – her look was my favorite of the night. I can’t really explain why – it was just a gorgeous fresh take on men’s wear and a skirt that would make anyone feel like a knock out. She looked like she FELT as gorgeous as she looked, and that makes it even better.

  6. GRUEY says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:59 am

    It wasn’t my favorite of Zendaya, but I do like it. Is it me or do celebrities actually dress a bit conservatively to the Oscars these days?

    Anyway, was inspired to look through Zendaya instagram and, my God, what she and Law Roach have achieved is STUNNING. The research, vision and creativity that goes into her looks is awe inspiring. Seriously I was like 500 scrolls in and it’s still one after another of the best looks I have ever seen.

  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:00 am

    She always looks statuesque, but God forbid she have to fix her hair or reach up for something. It’s a good thing she’s tall. I have to reach for EVERYTHING, and the shirt on me would be constantly flashing breastfed week old party balloons.

  8. Colby says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:00 am

    I also wasn’t crazy about her look, Kaiser.

    It’s not bad, of course. It’s just not even close to being a favorite for me.

  9. Eurydice says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:00 am

    Love the skirt and I don’t hate the idea of the shirt – but, I think the shirt fabric is too thick. It pulls around the sleeves and bunches at the armholes. And I think the shirt itself is too short by about 4″- no problem with some midriff, but at this proportion the eye goes straight to her midriff and not to the gorgeous everything else.

  10. Scal says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:03 am

    It looked great in the theater when she was sitting down and when she was on camera so it’s a win for me. She’s young and it’s fun.

    Her head styling was perfection.

  11. Lizzie says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:08 am

    Zendaya is always smashing. I think the shirt should have been a little longer but otherwise everything else is perfect, skirt, hair, makeup and accessories.

  12. TheOriginalMiai says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:08 am

    I loved everything about her look. She’s always on point with her outfits for these things. Kourtney is too try hard as usual.

  13. milliemollie says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:09 am

    I love Zendaya’s look. It’s my favorite of the night, actually. I really, really want the skirt!

  14. Hannah says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:18 am

    Z wasn’t up for any awards last night (although that hasn’t ever stopped her from slaying the red carpet before) I just don’t like a white button up shirt (in any of its iterations) with a shimmery skirt. But she’s Zendaya and I love her so I’m staying neutral

    • Tiglilly says:
      March 28, 2022 at 10:46 am

      Yes, Zendaya was doing her normal “Show up for any and all events”. I mean, she was in Dune, for a total of 7 minutes. I just wished they would have focused more on the actors who were in the movie longer.

  15. HufflepuffLizLemon says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:19 am

    Zendaya looked incredible, but I also have the “omg how much fashion tape would it take” knee jerk reaction. I think it’s my age 🙂

    (side note for the team…ads are playing audio without clicking and then they disappear so I can’t find them and turn them off. Wasn’t an issue this morning, but I have been known to multi-task on CB while on a Teams meeting and that could be awkward… 🙂 )

  16. girl_ninja says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:34 am

    I liked Z’s look because she looked comfortable and she may have wanted to be more comfortable than super glam. It’s not my favorite look of hers but she looked gorgeous. She can’t help it.

  17. lucy2 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:50 am

    Zendaya has the ability to make me like stuff I would dislike on anyone else. She looks stunning, and I love the skirt.

  18. Merricat says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:57 am

    I love Zendaya, I love her boldness and her confidence.

  19. Dillesca says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:18 am

    I loved Zendaya’s skirt and styling– and while I like the concept of the shirt (even it being cropped), I think it failed in execution. There is something about the bottom of the shirt that looks DIY.

  20. Honora says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:22 am

    I love zendayas look. Looks like couture. I love how she accentuates her delicate-ness and does not get fake boobs. Most of my beautiful friends who had similar physiques have fake boobs now. And you have to replace it every 10 years. The world is tough on women and I love to see women in the public eye keeping it relatively natural, in contrast to plastic sex dolls of Instagram etc

  21. Margot says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:23 am

    I think Zendaya looks incredible, but she can make any look work. I really like how she continues to mix it up.

  22. windyriver says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:33 am

    Slightly OT since I don’t see it noticed anywhere, I liked the gown worn by Eva von Bahr (hair and makeup nom for Dune). Certainly different! The image on the full skirt was from a Rafael painting, loved the blue color. Her purse was the head of a statue; a little odd but creative! It reminded me of the couture from the Met Gala a few years ago, Heavenly Bodies.

    Zendaya looks fabulous as always, but this look strikes me as very blah compared to other things she’s worn…

  23. Case says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:39 am

    Zendaya is ALWAYS among the top 3 best dressed for me and last night was no exception. Perhaps it’s just bc I’m around her age, but I’m always so in awe of her. She has the talent, personality, looks, and fashion sense of a true star, and few people feel more pop-culture relevant at the moment. She’s just so cool.

  24. Rose says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:09 am

    I think the outfit is maybe inspired by Sharon stone but also Todd Oldham spring 1995 – shalom Harlow walked in a look just like this – same cropped white shirt, same sparkly skirt fabric. Zendaya’s skirt is much longer and more formal, but otherwise it’s a dead ringer. Credit to shrimptoncouture for finding that look on insta.

  25. mazzie says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:10 am

    Zendaya’s outfit was great and reminded me of Shalom Harlow’s outfit she wore in a Todd Oldham show. (You can look up Shalom Harlow, sequin skirt, Todd Oldham to see the reference.) Some serious fashion history here.

  26. Mina says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:28 am

    She looks lovely and fresh as always and I love the classic Oscar references. I was a bigger fan of her zaddy look at the Vanity Fair afterparty though! https://www.elle.com/culture/celebrities/a39466593/zendaya-suit-oscars-after-party-2022/

  27. Stacey Dresden says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:42 am

    She is heavenly! I LOVE the whole look!

  28. Thelma says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:29 pm

    I love it! Fresh, elegant yet not stuffy and she looks gorgeous. Now THIS is how you do more casual if you don’t want to gown up not those tiny shorts and flats that Kristin Stewart had on.

  29. Lila says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Zendaya’s shirt is a miss for me. I think it’s cool they tried to do something different, but the fabric choice was wrong. It looks like a Project Runway reject.

  30. Lucía says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    Z’s best part about this look was, quite honestly, her head (not that that’s shocking). And maybe the skirt. I absolutely LOVED her after party look, though. Total boss.

  31. Normades says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    Z is in an Oscar nominated film but isn’t nominated herself and while Dune was going to win tech awards it wasn’t one to watch. She looks professional and very put together. It was appropriate for her role that evening.

  32. Twinkle says:
    March 28, 2022 at 2:22 pm

    Zendaya’s shirt looks cheap. Sharon Stone did it the right way.

  33. Ssba says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:18 pm

    Not sure why everyone keeps referencing Sharon Stone.

    Zendaya’s look is straight up Elle Macpherson fashion cafe 1995!

  34. Kathryn says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:55 pm

    Stunning

