Zendaya in a two-piece Valentino at the Oscars: stunning or could be better?

Don’t yell at me but I didn’t completely love Zendaya’s Valentino look at the 2022 Oscars. I understood the inspo: Sharon Stone’s famous Vera Wang look at the 1998 Oscars. If anything, I loved Zendaya’s gorgeous beaded skirt so much more than the almost-bridal satin skirt on Sharon Stone. But the difference was the “menswear” aspect. Stone actually wore one of her then-husband’s white button-down shirts. Zendaya’s midriff-bearing, high-riding half-shirt is more like… awkward couture. To me! I’m not a youth, so I see that half-shirt and I think “ooh, I hope everything is pinned and taped down.” The cut of it was just “off” to me, I apologize. I loved everything else about Zendaya’s look though. I loved her diamond jewelry, especially her bangles. I loved her hair and makeup. And as I said, the skirt is f–king perfect.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were invited to the Oscars?? So bewildering. Travis was there to perform the nominated song “Somehow You Do” with Reba McEntire. Kourtney wore vintage Mugler. It doesn’t fit her correctly and she would have been better off just getting her stylist to pull something from Gucci or whatever. She probably wanted to go a bit harder, a little bit edgy and ‘90s-alternative but they both look out of place.