Maggie Gyllenhaal wore Schiaparelli at the Oscars: the worst look of the night?

Please bookmark this post whenever you want to laugh about hilariously bad style. Maggie Gyllenhaal took the cake! Or the hat rack. Maggie was actually nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for her adaptation of The Lost Daughter (which was honestly one of my favorite films of the year). She’s been wearing some typically-offbeat stuff throughout the awards season, but nothing could have prepared me for this Schiaparelli dress. These are not just big, gold button globs. The House of Schiaparelli attached actual hat-rack-looking hooks on the f–king dress. And Maggie saw that dress and she was like “yes, that says Oscar dress to me!” It’s bonkers. Even without the globby hooks, the dress is bad. It’s too stiff, it’s just a big T.
One of my other worst-dressed picks was Nicole Kidman in Armani. We get it, Nicole. You love ice blue and grey-blue and you think big puffy peplums are amazing. ENOUGH! It’s just a bad dress, but it was made worse by the fact that everyone was falling all over themselves because “it’s Armani” and “it’s Nicole Kidman.” Let me tell you, Nicole has had more misses than hits in recent years and this is a miss. I hate the way this makes her chest look.
And to complete the trifecta of my least favorite Oscar looks, Zoe Kravitz wore this pale pink Saint Laurent. People were tweeting at me “oh, she’s inspired by Audrey Hepburn!” Zoe tries to do Hepburn on nearly every red carpet! And frankly, she’s done it much better on other red carpets. This looks more like she didn’t get the dress she wanted so she had to settle on a sad, cheap-looking pink sack. That’s what her posture tells me, that she doesn’t believe in this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Oscar® nominee Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673540550, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Oscar® nominee Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673540585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Oscar® nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673541142, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Oscar® nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673541168, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Oscar® nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673567074, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Zoe Kravitz arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673569745, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
“The worst look of the night?”
YES. And it wasn’t close.
I actually loved Nicole’s gown. I loved Zoe’s too. I don’t like the nude dresses she wears. That beautiful face is statement enough. I thought she looked so elegant.
Maggie needs to hire a stylist.
She’s not looked her best lately.
It’s like she’s tired and doesn’t want to play anymore.
Maggie looks like she is draped in pieces of cardboard that someone pooped all over. Yuck. It’s hard to think if I’ve ever seen an uglier red carpet look.
The Fug Girls once said of Maggie “No matter where she is, her hair always looks like she’s come from the gym” and I can never unhear that bc she’s got consistently bad taste and horrendous styling.
I thought Billie Eilish was the worst dressed but Maggie’s dress said hold my beer. I don’t think Nicole and Zoe look that bad compared to Billie and Maggie. But so many dresses looked wrinkled and ill fitting. Hmmm.
They all look like elite citizens of The Capitol of Panem.
You are completely correct!
LMAO!
Yeah Nicole was a yawn as per.
Zoe’s looks like an afterparty dress. Could see it being a cute take on a towel wrapped around you. Not for the main event. I mean, the diamonds are to die for though.
Loveee Maggie’s. It’s striking and kooky- more of that and less boring pastels on the red carpet please. I don’t really think she has enough panache to pull it off properly, needs someone who looks like they can actually have fun once in a while!
I liked Maggie’s dress too but the styling needed to be more fun. The hair and makeup were the miss for me, they aged her terribly.
Yes! I was Stunned by how much older Maggie looked than the last time I saw her, which was maybe 2 weeks ago.
All three gowns are a no for me. I really dislike Zoe’s gown. They could have given her a better fit and yes her posture was not great. They were all so unfortunate.
I agree. If I had to say something positive, it would be that at least their breasts weren’t hanging out like so many others.
I love Maggie for wearing this! Watching the red carpet is so much more fun with a few absolute WTF-ery outfits mixed in with the beautiful gowns. This is neither attractive nor comfortable looking, but it suits her.
She is wearing dicks all over her dress, and they didn’t chicken out when it came to placement, either. I say brava! You don’t have to grin like an idiot to be laughing very hard on the inside.
I saw her dress last night on Twitter, and I swear to God I thought those were cats. I just scrolled up to look more closely when I saw your comment. I think I will have to reevaluate my opinion now. A d*ck dress! LOL. Was she bringing the big d*ck energy? I kind of like that idea.
I don’t think I’ve audibly laughed out loud at a dress before. Goodness this is amazing.
Also defo agree with you, Zoe isn’t feeling this dress. It reminds me of my first attempt at making my prom dress. Sorry Zoe 🙁
Maggie’s choice of dress sure was bold and daring. Not loving it but still fun to see on the red carpet. Hated Nicole’s dress it looked rumpled and cheaply made. The chest area was off putting. Glad she lost. Didn’t deserve the nom in the first place. Zoe looks good in pink, but didn’t care for the dress or her bangs. Liked the makeup on all three ladies.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣
Maggie tries to be edgy but always looks tired and boring.
Yes, I always get the impression that she thinks very highly of herself…
Agreed. She strikes me as very smug.
The dress is obviously awful, but I’ve hated her hair for a long time now. It’s too dark for her, she needs to lighten it up a few shades.
Sad dress for a sad face.
My friend knows her casually. He says she’s a very warm and kind person. Smug is the last word I would use to describe her. I do not like her dress.
Nicole looks like she’s wearing a raincloud at her waist. Not a fan.
The hat hooks at least made me laugh. Probably not the reaction they were going for, though.
It looks more like an atomic bomb cloud to me. She gets away with a lot, fashion-wise, because she is Nicole Kidman, but boy, she’s had some shockers. She also needs to stop with the teenage PDA with Urban.
I said it at the time, and it still stands. Nicole would have looked amazing in the gold dress Kitty Keen wore to the Bond premiere. She has a body that will not quit, but this dress is really trying to take her down.
Kate Middleton is so envious of Maggie’s golden blob buttons.
I don’t like any of these gowns. Zoe’s is kind of blah, and she can pull off something edgier and more interesting. Nicole’s looks ill fitting, and Maggie’s is just odd.
I think sometimes people have an image in their heads of who they are which is completely different from what they show to the public – Maggie is one of those people.
Props for trying I guess? At least Maggie’s dress fits her well. It just doesn’t suit her. Imagine if Gaga wore that.
Maybe Maggie was reliving her Secretary days…
LOL literally, if she had a couple bracelets that were like ties I would scream
Not saying it was a good idea in terms of understanding the immediate assignment, but harkening to Schiaparelli’s fabled history of fashion within the modernist avant-garde art movement of Cocteau and Dali (with their importance to the history of film)—I really don’t hate the statement of a woman director connecting herself to that.
Maggie’s dress is BONKERS, but I am so glad we still have some crazy stuff on the red carpet. Everyone has stylists nowadays, so while not everyone hits it out of the park, we get less interesting stuff, and most of it is just middling in terms of aesthetics. I would actually put Nicole + Zoe in the ‘bad and boring’ category (ok, Zoe more than Nicole), whereas Maggie at least tried something.
She’s in the top 2 for worst dressed, but I’m still waiting to see the worst one.
Not the worst and not even close — Billie Eilish and Jada Pinkett Smith were the worst by a long shot. I’d call all of these just a bit boring. Zoe’s was especially puzzling to me — she usually has this great edginess and sexiness to her looks and this was painfully dull.
What??? I love Maggie’s dress. It’s architectural and unique, beautiful craftsmanship. Living art!
The other two are hot garbage. What’s wrong with Zoe’s eye?
Zoe had a LOT of surgery to look like her mom, including her eyes and brows.
She’s gorgeous but she was beautiful before in her own way. Now she’s a carbon copy of her mom.
That she thinks she’s bringing Audrey energy makes sense with that face and those bangs but she looks much more ethereal to me than AH.
Nicole dress was not only ugly, but boring at the same time and the wrinkles made it look so much worse.
Zoe dress was just boring and she look bored in it .
Maggie dress would have been great for the met gala .
I think Maggie’s dress is anti-hugging. Perfect outfit for the Oscars if you don’t want strangers faking affection and cheek kisses in the age of Covid.
These three were the worst of the night.
All 3 of those looks are pretty bad.
Maggie’s dress looks like a cross I get in Mexico. Nicole’s was fighting with itself so hard I can’t tell what won.
😂
Maggie is a talented lady but has terrible taste. That dress is atrocious. I don’t like Nicole’s but Zoe’s is cute.