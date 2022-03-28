Jessica Chastain & Billie Eilish: which Oscar winner had the best Gucci look?

Here are some photos of two of the Gucci-clad Oscar winners, Jessica Chastain and Billie Eilish. Jessica won Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Billie won Best Song for her whisper-singing of a James Bond song. I tend to believe that Jess’s win was much more deserved. I’m tired of Billie winning awards? Especially when her competition was Lin Manuel Miranda AND Beyonce. It definitely felt like the Academy would rather award white mediocrity than Black or Latin excellence.

If this was a clash of who wore the better Gucci, I would be on Billie’s side though. I kind of loved her big, ruffled shower-curtain goth explosion. I like that she put together a real look with hair and makeup and Fred Leighton jewels and it felt authentic to her and she actually looked pretty cool.

As for Jessica… like, girl, can we not? This was so bad! The business at the bottom of the gown was awful. The ombre gold-into-purple was not great. The dress looked incredibly cheap and costume-y to me. It made her look like a worn-out showgirl, and I’ve always thought that Chastain has such a classic, regal kind of beauty. Her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo looked great though!

