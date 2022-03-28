Lupita Nyong’o in gold Prada at the Oscars: one of the best looks of the night?

I haven’t checked all of the fashion sites today, but I’m sure that Lupita Nyong’o was once again declared the best-dressed of the Oscars. If she’s not the best-dressed, she’s easily top-three. I think we should probably acknowledge that Lupita just looks great in anything. She’s one of those women who can toss on a t-shirt and make it look like couture. So when she actually wears couture – to be specific, Prada – she looks like she’s stepped out of a fashion magazine editorial. This Prada was absolutely gorgeous on her, a perfect dress on the perfect woman. Some people made some jokes about Christmas tree tinsel but that’s honestly one of the reasons why the dress works! I like that effect on the skirt.

If you’d like to read more about Lupita’s hair, go here to InStyle. Her longtime hair stylist Vernon Francois wanted to do “sisterlocks” and make the locs into a sculptural updo “partly inspired by African figures in classical Greek art.” It looked amazing!!

Because Megan Thee Stallion was one of the last big-name arrivals on the carpet, I’m not sure if her gown got the proper respect it deserved. She wore this custom Gaurav Gupta, an Indian couturier. First off, I love that she went with an Indian designer! That pleases me to no end. I also love that she went a bit off-beat, a bit sculptural, yet still managed to keep it “pretty.” This is a lot of dress and there are a lot of things going on with the cutout and whatnot. But the effect is still soft and pretty. What I would change: the gown didn’t need the cutout at the waist.