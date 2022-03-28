Lupita Nyong’o in gold Prada at the Oscars: one of the best looks of the night?

I haven’t checked all of the fashion sites today, but I’m sure that Lupita Nyong’o was once again declared the best-dressed of the Oscars. If she’s not the best-dressed, she’s easily top-three. I think we should probably acknowledge that Lupita just looks great in anything. She’s one of those women who can toss on a t-shirt and make it look like couture. So when she actually wears couture – to be specific, Prada – she looks like she’s stepped out of a fashion magazine editorial. This Prada was absolutely gorgeous on her, a perfect dress on the perfect woman. Some people made some jokes about Christmas tree tinsel but that’s honestly one of the reasons why the dress works! I like that effect on the skirt.

If you’d like to read more about Lupita’s hair, go here to InStyle. Her longtime hair stylist Vernon Francois wanted to do “sisterlocks” and make the locs into a sculptural updo “partly inspired by African figures in classical Greek art.” It looked amazing!!

Because Megan Thee Stallion was one of the last big-name arrivals on the carpet, I’m not sure if her gown got the proper respect it deserved. She wore this custom Gaurav Gupta, an Indian couturier. First off, I love that she went with an Indian designer! That pleases me to no end. I also love that she went a bit off-beat, a bit sculptural, yet still managed to keep it “pretty.” This is a lot of dress and there are a lot of things going on with the cutout and whatnot. But the effect is still soft and pretty. What I would change: the gown didn’t need the cutout at the waist.

32 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o in gold Prada at the Oscars: one of the best looks of the night?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:17 am

    LOVE Lupita’s look. That was one of of my favorites of the night. She looked amazing.

    Megan looked great too. I love that dress, she pulls it off.

  2. Trina says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:17 am

    OMG yes Lupita! I couldn’t take my eyes off her. I honestly don’t know if it’s the gown, or that face. She just glows, she is stunning.

    • Kaykay says:
      March 28, 2022 at 8:40 am

      Her face is amazing – always!
      I like her look from her hair to her waist, but all those glitter gold things reminds me of a foil fringe curtain.

    • Catlady says:
      March 28, 2022 at 10:24 am

      She has a face that could launch a thousand ships.

      • Anj says:
        March 28, 2022 at 2:51 pm

        Yes, she does have the face that could launch a thousand ships. Easily the most beautiful woman in my lifetime, and I’m 60.

  3. minx says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Megan’s was one of my favorites because of that gorgeous color, the stiff ruffling at the bottom, and the perfect fit. I would have omitted the waist cutout but it doesn’t ruin it for me because the fabric hugs her body so beautifully.

  4. The Hench says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Yes, this was my fave dress of the night. Lupita looked stunning. I am well over the ‘untailored hang out your boobs’ look that many were sporting. Nothing wrong with a bit of cleavage but making yourself look saggy, messy and in danger of imminently flashing the whole room? Pass.

  5. MsIam says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:29 am

    Don’t like Lupita’s dress at all. It looks like a Christmas tree with ALL of the ornaments. And I would like Megan’s dress more without that ruffle on the bottom. Pretty color though.

    • Trimdownmnrchyboring says:
      March 28, 2022 at 8:57 am

      Ididnt watch her live but the pictures are not making love the dress 🙁 i thought it looked like the gold weights you get at the dollarstore to keep the ballons from flying away or some table decor for new year’s eve.

    • Aud says:
      March 28, 2022 at 3:34 pm

      Agreed. Love her hair but the dress looks like a cheap party decoration.

    • Pandora says:
      March 28, 2022 at 4:32 pm

      The golden dress coloring is amanzing, but the tailoring of the top makes it a grandma look, especially the sleeves are bad. That amazing color deserved a better cut. Lupita´s face is beautiful.

      I love Megan´s rings and bracelets, I want them. The color of the dress really suits her. Too much leg display tho. I think its better if either the cleavage is on display or the legs, not both at the same time, imho.

  6. Mindy_DeLaCalle says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:30 am

    I couldn’t take my eyes off of her the whole night. On the red carpet she was literally glowing. The color combined with the super reflective material was gorgeous. There was times I thought it was ombre with a dark chocolate brown and realized it was just her skin tone reflecting off the dress and it made me love it even more.

  7. Miranda says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Lupita is one of the most ludicrously beautiful human beings on the planet, so I’m not surprised that she pulled off a look that I think I would’ve hated on almost anyone else — it’s just A LOT of shiny. Metallic fabrics, like lamé, are a softer tone and easier for mere mortals to wear, but tinsel takes something special. And I love the historical, artistic inspiration for her hairstyle!

  8. Jais says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:33 am

    Loved Lupita’s dress and her face is just…she is so beautiful.

  9. Harper says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:44 am

    Lupita is the winner. Best dressed, no contest. She is always up there for me every season. Just fabulous.

  10. BW says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:48 am

    I love the dresses, OK? I don’t understand how you sit for 3 1/2 hours in those dresses, and then if you have to get up on stage, not look like your butt’s been crumpled.

  11. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Both ladies looked amazing.

  12. lucy2 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:55 am

    OMG Lupita looks like a goddess. Like full on goddess. She is stunningly beautiful and that whole look is just perfections.
    I kind of like Meghan’s too, even though I’m not a big fan of cut outs.

  13. TaraBest says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Lupita can do no wrong. I’ve been enchanted with her red carpet style since her first Oscars (and win!). Everything she wears is colorful, interesting and looks amazing on her. One of the most stylish and beautiful women in the world, for sure.

  14. Grant says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:41 am

    I hate Lupita’s dress. Looks like something she fished out of a dumpster and spray-painted gold. Too shapeless.

    LOVE Megan’s though.

  15. Case says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:57 am

    Lupita always, always gets it right. This dress looked incredible on her!

  16. Lululu says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:03 am

    During the open post last night I had Megan Thee Stallion on my best-dressed list but not Lupita. Then I saw Lupita’s gown in motion during the broadcast! Stunning. They both look gorgeous.

  17. Stacey Dresden says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:47 am

    Okay MTS is a favorite of mine, what a beautiful and powerful woman. The dress is very showgirl but she wears it well. Lupita’s hair is a showstopper, absolutely sculptural and chic. Love the dress as well, she so frequently nails it with her fashion and always looks elegant, age appropriate and gorgeous.

  18. Emily says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:11 pm

    So many great looks, but this was THE BEST.

  19. J says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    I’m surprised that so many people here love Lupita’s look. Her dress makes me think of my daughter’s t-shirts that have sequins that change the image when run your hand over the sequins to flip them! Her hair is boss, though.

  20. Mandy says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    I gasped when I saw Lupita last night. JUST GORGEOUS.
    She can do no wrong in my book!

  21. Original penguin says:
    March 28, 2022 at 1:52 pm

    Love Lupita’s look. How does she do it? She is consistently always in my top 3 and tonight my favourite. She could give style lessons to most of Hollywood

  22. TeeMajor says:
    March 28, 2022 at 5:59 pm

    I love both looks, lovelovelove Lupita’s and Meg’s was nice. I could see myself in Meg’s dress without the cutout in the hip.

  23. Lisa says:
    March 28, 2022 at 6:43 pm

    Not trying to be that person, but, um, is there a reason you separated the the people of color and non-people of color in these Oscar threads?

  24. Saba says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:10 pm

    Lupita was best dressed and truly resplendent. Most photos don’t do it justice.

    I also thought Tiffany Haddish looked stunning.

  25. candy says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:17 pm

    Wow, both were beyond stunning and so elegant. The two best looks of the night and the most classy.

