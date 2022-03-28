Caitriona Balfe in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars: one of the biggest fashion tragedies?

Here are some of the Louis Vuitton looks from the 2022 Oscars. Let’s just dive in with Caitriona Balfe. Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, a former model-turned-successful-actress, star of one of the Best Picture nominees. And she shows up in this ruffled ‘80s nightmare. A WAIST RUFFLE. It’s not even a peplum, it’s just a god-awful waist ruffle which swoops back into a dust ruffle train!! Who thought any of this was a good idea? Even the bust of this dress is AWFUL.
The only Louis Vuitton look of the night which I actually liked and appreciated was on Alana Haim. They said on E!’s Red Carpet that she saw the gown at the LV show in Paris and that they worked on customizing it for her for like a month. She looked so beautiful, and I love that she really made an effort to go very traditional and pretty. She brought her sisters as her dates! She seemed very loose and happy, which made this dress pop even more.
Timothee Chalamet in Louis Vuitton. This child is a mess. Bless his heart, I do love him and Timmy loves fashion and trying out unconventional menswear. I love that about him. But showing up to the Oscars shirtless? In a sparkly jacket from the MC Hammer line??
Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton. My biggest disappointment of the night. She’s the lead in The Worst Person in the World, and she’s a brilliant, beautiful actress. I hate that she came to the Oscars in this look-what-the-cat-dragged-in mess.
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. Eh. I don’t love it but it’s not the worst. It’s even sort of interesting.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Getty.
-
-
Timothée Chalamet arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673539320, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Timothee Chalamet arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673541436, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Caitriona Balfe arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673568003, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Caitriona Balfe arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673568017, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Renate Reinsve arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.,Image: 673570236, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Avalon Licensing Ltd. do not claim any Copyright of the attached image WORLD RIGHTS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Hollywood, CA – Celebrities hit the red carpet at the 94th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.
Pictured: Alana Haim
BACKGRID USA 27 MARCH 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Wow, even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes. At least 3 of them.
Was that said in Luanns voice? 😂
Yes. LOL. And…Money Don’t Buy You Claaassss”
How can they have made Caitriona look so bad? She’s so gorgeous. The dress is so poorly constructed and she’s so obviously uncomfortable in it. And that muted white on pale Irish skin? No no no no no.
She often chooses the most unflattering and poorly styled looks.
She also looks completely washed out in that shade of white.
I think Its a beautiful dress, it’s just being worn without the proper undergarment so it looks like a copycat dress that the cheap commoners (me) would order on a budget seller website. She has the most curious styling team or her own styling is weird. There always oumpf missing but I love her.
My friend said it looked like she was getting dressed in the dark and accidentally snagged the dust ruffle off her bed and got wrapped up in it. That description just blew my mind in its perfection.
I did not watch the broadcast, so I don’t know if it worked in motion, but Timothee can get away with a lot. He’s in his mid-twenties! He has his whole life to wear boring suits. At least he’s going for a look!
Now, if this were Miles Teller or somebody more smarmy, I’d admittedly be rolling my eyes.
Jamie Tartt wore it better Timothee. 😉
(Come on Ted Lasso fans, that’s where your mind went too!)
hahah easier when you spill the sauce!
Exactly! Trying for rockstar-channeling Jamie tartt. Do doo do doo.
Please let the season 3 Ted lasso add this into the show. They are still filming.
Wow, Caitriona is wearing Bed in a Bag – the twin size. I remember years ago, Bai Ling wore the California King version in yellow, with a giant duvet hanging from the back.
I don’t know guys. I like the ruffle. I think the issue is the ill-fitting bodice and the hem (it’s too long)? I Love white and silver but I don’t think it suits her skin tone?
crying from laughing at this comment! thank you!
Alana Haim looks exquisite, that dress fits her perfectly and is so flattering. Wow. But the rest, OMFG…Why did they do that to Caitriona Balfe?! Those horrible ruffles, the wonky bust, the drab lack of color. Renate R. looks like she saw her sad dress in the mirror and just gave up for the evening. And Timothee needs parachute pants.
Caitriona’s dress is what, Louis Vuitton for Bed Bath & Beyond? It looks like it was sewn together from an old sheet and dust ruffle. It’s one of those things I can’t imagine a single person ever watching a runway show and going “yes, perfect!”
Alana Haim looks gorgeous! I like that Timothy is adventurous with fashion. They less said about the other three, the better.
It wouldn’t be Catriona if she wasn’t distracting the world from her beauty with 100 yards of excess fabric.
Here for Magic Mike Chalamet.
Cynthia’s dress is what I thought Kristen Stewart would have worn. Not great, but way better and on-brand for her than the shorts.
Caitrionia likes to be a little different and add some edge to her look and I like that about her style, but this gown looks like a bed comforter. I don’t like it on her and don’t think it does any favors to her. Just like Nichole Kidman’s waist ruffle gown, I just do not like the look.
I feel that Cynthia Erivo can elevate anything just by wearing it. She always looks great on the red carpet.
I love Alana’s dress. LOVE IT. It could work on anyone from her to Helen Mirren, it’s so classic. Alana looks so much like my cousin too, it’s startling!
Don’t care for the other looks here.
I’ve been a Caitriona fashion apologist, always looking for REASONS, but Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ. That dress is an actual felony.
If Scarlet O’Hara had fashioned a wedding dress from her drapes, this would have been it.
Caitroina’s dress looks cheap. I love Alana’s dress. It’s a little too mature for her, but the details on the dress are beautiful. Timothée’s team did not tell him that last night was NOT the AVN [the Oscars of porn] awards. The actress from The Worst Person In The World wore The Worst Dress In The World. Cynthia Erivo is The Matrix Morticia.
All the Haim sisters were in Licorice Pizza, along with Ma and Pa Haim, so they weren’t just dates. That silver dress is gorgeous.