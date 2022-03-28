Caitriona Balfe in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars: one of the biggest fashion tragedies?

Here are some of the Louis Vuitton looks from the 2022 Oscars. Let’s just dive in with Caitriona Balfe. Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, a former model-turned-successful-actress, star of one of the Best Picture nominees. And she shows up in this ruffled ‘80s nightmare. A WAIST RUFFLE. It’s not even a peplum, it’s just a god-awful waist ruffle which swoops back into a dust ruffle train!! Who thought any of this was a good idea? Even the bust of this dress is AWFUL.

The only Louis Vuitton look of the night which I actually liked and appreciated was on Alana Haim. They said on E!’s Red Carpet that she saw the gown at the LV show in Paris and that they worked on customizing it for her for like a month. She looked so beautiful, and I love that she really made an effort to go very traditional and pretty. She brought her sisters as her dates! She seemed very loose and happy, which made this dress pop even more.

Timothee Chalamet in Louis Vuitton. This child is a mess. Bless his heart, I do love him and Timmy loves fashion and trying out unconventional menswear. I love that about him. But showing up to the Oscars shirtless? In a sparkly jacket from the MC Hammer line??

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton. My biggest disappointment of the night. She’s the lead in The Worst Person in the World, and she’s a brilliant, beautiful actress. I hate that she came to the Oscars in this look-what-the-cat-dragged-in mess.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton. Eh. I don’t love it but it’s not the worst. It’s even sort of interesting.

27 Responses to “Caitriona Balfe in Louis Vuitton at the Oscars: one of the biggest fashion tragedies?”

  1. Loco Moco says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:48 am

    Wow, even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes. At least 3 of them.

    Reply
  2. D says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:49 am

    How can they have made Caitriona look so bad? She’s so gorgeous. The dress is so poorly constructed and she’s so obviously uncomfortable in it. And that muted white on pale Irish skin? No no no no no.

    Reply
    • Dee says:
      March 28, 2022 at 8:11 am

      She often chooses the most unflattering and poorly styled looks.

      Reply
      • StellainNH says:
        March 28, 2022 at 8:51 am

        She also looks completely washed out in that shade of white.

      • Trimdownmnrchyboring says:
        March 28, 2022 at 9:04 am

        I think Its a beautiful dress, it’s just being worn without the proper undergarment so it looks like a copycat dress that the cheap commoners (me) would order on a budget seller website. She has the most curious styling team or her own styling is weird. There always oumpf missing but I love her.

    • agirlandherdogs says:
      March 28, 2022 at 1:28 pm

      My friend said it looked like she was getting dressed in the dark and accidentally snagged the dust ruffle off her bed and got wrapped up in it. That description just blew my mind in its perfection.

      Reply
  3. Jay says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:51 am

    I did not watch the broadcast, so I don’t know if it worked in motion, but Timothee can get away with a lot. He’s in his mid-twenties! He has his whole life to wear boring suits. At least he’s going for a look!

    Now, if this were Miles Teller or somebody more smarmy, I’d admittedly be rolling my eyes.

    Reply
  4. Mia4s says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Jamie Tartt wore it better Timothee. 😉

    (Come on Ted Lasso fans, that’s where your mind went too!)

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Wow, Caitriona is wearing Bed in a Bag – the twin size. I remember years ago, Bai Ling wore the California King version in yellow, with a giant duvet hanging from the back.

    Reply
    • Rosa says:
      March 28, 2022 at 8:22 am

      I don’t know guys. I like the ruffle. I think the issue is the ill-fitting bodice and the hem (it’s too long)? I Love white and silver but I don’t think it suits her skin tone?

      Reply
    • tw says:
      March 28, 2022 at 8:52 pm

      crying from laughing at this comment! thank you!

      Reply
  6. minx says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:54 am

    Alana Haim looks exquisite, that dress fits her perfectly and is so flattering. Wow. But the rest, OMFG…Why did they do that to Caitriona Balfe?! Those horrible ruffles, the wonky bust, the drab lack of color. Renate R. looks like she saw her sad dress in the mirror and just gave up for the evening. And Timothee needs parachute pants.

    Reply
  7. Miranda says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Caitriona’s dress is what, Louis Vuitton for Bed Bath & Beyond? It looks like it was sewn together from an old sheet and dust ruffle. It’s one of those things I can’t imagine a single person ever watching a runway show and going “yes, perfect!”

    Reply
  8. LadyAlbert says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:06 am

    Alana Haim looks gorgeous! I like that Timothy is adventurous with fashion. They less said about the other three, the better.

    Reply
  9. SAS says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:30 am

    It wouldn’t be Catriona if she wasn’t distracting the world from her beauty with 100 yards of excess fabric.

    Here for Magic Mike Chalamet.

    Reply
  10. Kara says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Cynthia’s dress is what I thought Kristen Stewart would have worn. Not great, but way better and on-brand for her than the shorts.

    Reply
  11. girl_ninja says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Caitrionia likes to be a little different and add some edge to her look and I like that about her style, but this gown looks like a bed comforter. I don’t like it on her and don’t think it does any favors to her. Just like Nichole Kidman’s waist ruffle gown, I just do not like the look.

    Reply
  12. EBS says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:41 am

    I feel that Cynthia Erivo can elevate anything just by wearing it. She always looks great on the red carpet.

    Reply
  13. lucy2 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:00 am

    I love Alana’s dress. LOVE IT. It could work on anyone from her to Helen Mirren, it’s so classic. Alana looks so much like my cousin too, it’s startling!
    Don’t care for the other looks here.

    Reply
  14. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:46 am

    I’ve been a Caitriona fashion apologist, always looking for REASONS, but Jesus H. Roosevelt Christ. That dress is an actual felony.

    Reply
  15. Lila says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    If Scarlet O’Hara had fashioned a wedding dress from her drapes, this would have been it.

    Reply
  16. Twinkle says:
    March 28, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    Caitroina’s dress looks cheap. I love Alana’s dress. It’s a little too mature for her, but the details on the dress are beautiful. Timothée’s team did not tell him that last night was NOT the AVN [the Oscars of porn] awards. The actress from The Worst Person In The World wore The Worst Dress In The World. Cynthia Erivo is The Matrix Morticia.

    Reply
  17. Annetommy says:
    March 28, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    All the Haim sisters were in Licorice Pizza, along with Ma and Pa Haim, so they weren’t just dates. That silver dress is gorgeous.

    Reply

