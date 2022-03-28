Serena Williams wore Gucci, Venus Williams wore Elie Saab to the 2022 Oscars

It’s been clear the entire awards season that Hollywood loves Venus and Serena Williams, and people love that they came out to Hollywood events. But good lord, between Jane Campion’s nonsense at the Critics Choice Awards and Will Smith – who won an Oscar for playing their father – smacking the sh-t out of Chris Rock at the Oscars, the Williams sisters have had an uneasy time during the season. I bet they can’t wait to get back on court so everything can be a bit normal for them.

Both Venus and Serena went all out for the Oscars. Venus wore a white Elie Saab gown which was frankly stunning on her. Serena went for something a bit daring – a pink and black Gucci, with black lace gloves. I like Vee’s look more because I feel like it’s a more traditional Oscar look, and I enjoy how she was styled. Serena’s favorite color combo is pink-and-black and so that’s probably why she chose this. I wish… I think it would have been better if her gown had been lined, right? It would make it seem less like she’s wearing an old-fashioned dressing gown.

The child actresses who played Venus and Serena in King Richard were adorable too. I love how Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton have been styled throughout the awards season, their fashion has been age-appropriate, but their personalities still come through. Saniyya got the floral Armani look, and Demi wore the lilac Miu Miu. They’re both adorable. Demi’s look was one of my favorites of the night, honestly.