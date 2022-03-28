Serena Williams wore Gucci, Venus Williams wore Elie Saab to the 2022 Oscars

It’s been clear the entire awards season that Hollywood loves Venus and Serena Williams, and people love that they came out to Hollywood events. But good lord, between Jane Campion’s nonsense at the Critics Choice Awards and Will Smith – who won an Oscar for playing their father – smacking the sh-t out of Chris Rock at the Oscars, the Williams sisters have had an uneasy time during the season. I bet they can’t wait to get back on court so everything can be a bit normal for them.

Both Venus and Serena went all out for the Oscars. Venus wore a white Elie Saab gown which was frankly stunning on her. Serena went for something a bit daring – a pink and black Gucci, with black lace gloves. I like Vee’s look more because I feel like it’s a more traditional Oscar look, and I enjoy how she was styled. Serena’s favorite color combo is pink-and-black and so that’s probably why she chose this. I wish… I think it would have been better if her gown had been lined, right? It would make it seem less like she’s wearing an old-fashioned dressing gown.

The child actresses who played Venus and Serena in King Richard were adorable too. I love how Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton have been styled throughout the awards season, their fashion has been age-appropriate, but their personalities still come through. Saniyya got the floral Armani look, and Demi wore the lilac Miu Miu. They’re both adorable. Demi’s look was one of my favorites of the night, honestly.

36 Responses to “Serena Williams wore Gucci, Venus Williams wore Elie Saab to the 2022 Oscars”

  1. Duchess of Hazard says:
    March 28, 2022 at 6:42 am

    The miu miu is a lovely, dusky lavender. That’s a great look

    • HandforthParish says:
      March 28, 2022 at 8:20 am

      One of my favourites.
      The colour, the detailing, the length… It was perfect.
      The accessorising was great too- a necklace would have been too much, the simple earrings enhanced the dress much more.

  2. Catlady says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:24 am

    I audibly gasped when I saw Serena. She looked so beautiful. The gown was unusual for her but perfect at the same time.

  3. Rosa says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:29 am

    I LOVE the style of Serena’s dress. There’s a hint of the 80’s. I’m going to buy 3 dresses like it.

    • Trimdownmnrchyboring says:
      March 28, 2022 at 8:52 am

      I loooooove Serena’s dress! Im always looking for dresses like that! (Ever since watching that movie By the Sea with Angelina Jolie. I enjoyed her wardrobe so much!)

  4. Ninks says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Saniyya and Demi look like perfection. They’ve had some great looks this year.

    Serena looks fabulous too. Venus looks great, but I feel like something about her has changed lately; when I see pictures of her, I don’t recognise her. I don’t know what it is, has she bulked up maybe? Am I not used to see her out of tennis clothes?

  5. Kate says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:35 am

    I thought they all knocked it out of the park. Gorgeous all around.

  6. Pix says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:43 am

    Venus wins this match in straight sets.

  7. Becks1 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:47 am

    I loved the Williams’ sisters outfits – all of them, actresses and real life Williamses, lol. Serena’s dress isn’t something I normally like but I thought it was styled well and she looked great, and Venus was stunning.

  8. IvyBird says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:48 am

    Venus looks beautiful but did anyone see the nip slip during Will’s acceptance speech. So many low cut and precarious dresses, surprised there wasnt more!

    • EllenOlenska says:
      March 28, 2022 at 7:58 am

      I did! And I thought, “only in all of this chaos did that manage to not get mentioned!” The cameras weren’t sure where to go during that speech!

    • Mindy_DeLaCalle says:
      March 28, 2022 at 8:59 am

      I saw it too. I was wondering what was going on with the camera during that awful awful speech and I rewinded my hulu coverage and yup. nip slip. Nothing major. Lovely nipple. We all have them but MAN, what a night for the William sisters.

      I hope they were able to enjoy themselves. I read that Serena had to excuse herself after the violent incident that overshadowed the rest of the night. They were supposed to celebrating their family and legacy. Instead, this mess.

      • IvyBird says:
        March 28, 2022 at 12:43 pm

        What a night for them! Hopefully it s a sign of progress that a nip can slip and everybody moves on without manufacturing outrage

  9. Loco Moco says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Not a fan of either Venus’ or Serena’s dresses. I like the cut of Demi’s and Saniyya’s dresses but not a pastel fan, so 4 no’s for me.

    • FHMom says:
      March 28, 2022 at 10:25 am

      I agree. The young actresses looked lovely, but I did not care for either of the Williams’ sisters dresses. Way too much boobage.

      • Janet DR says:
        March 28, 2022 at 12:52 pm

        That was my thought as well. I’m not even a particle surprised that Venus had an issue, and I am having sympathetic unsupported boob ache for Serena. I like the idea of both dresses though and they look beautiful!

  10. Southern Fried says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:57 am

    All look so beautiful. Only one tiny criticism is the black lace gloves.

  11. MsIam says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:58 am

    I liked Serena’s look best (minus the gloves) and at the SAG awards I liked Venus’ look better. Both Saniyya and Demi looked lovely.

  12. LadyAlbert says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:01 am

    They all look amazing! Saniyya‘s dress was one of my favourites from the whole night. I love a patterned/floral formal gown!

    Reply
  13. Trina says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:10 am

    I love every single gown in this post! Venus’ is probably the most amazing, but so many beautiful looks here.

  14. HandforthParish says:
    March 28, 2022 at 8:22 am

    I loved Serena’s look but without the gloves- they looked a touch costume-y to me.

  15. Louise177 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:17 am

    Not usually a floral dress fan but Saniyya’s looked really nice. I can’t decide on Serena’s dress. I like but hate it at the same time. Something is off about it.

    • pottymouth pup says:
      March 28, 2022 at 12:42 pm

      I’m in the same boat as you. On one hand the dress embellishment seems, IDK, ?matronly? and I don’t like the gloves.

      That said, I finally watched King Richard Friday night and, wow, such a different perspective than the narrative laid out when they were coming out. I also didn’t remember that Arantxa Sánchez Vicario is 11 years older than Venus (which made the mind game of the bathroom trick so much worse). I have nothing but love for the Williams’ sisters, they have earned every bit of glory they get (and more).

  16. Bella says:
    March 28, 2022 at 9:31 am

    Demi in the Miu Miu and Saniyya are absolutely gorgeous. Two of the best dressed for sure. I like Venus’s dress better than Serena’s. I am not a fan of the lace gloves.

  17. lucy2 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:11 am

    Saniyya and Demi looks are perfection! Absolutely beautiful. Demi looks like the embodiment of spring in that lovely gown.
    I don’t love Venus or Serena’s gowns, but they both look stunning. Beautiful women.

  18. SpankyB says:
    March 28, 2022 at 10:45 am

    Serena looks amazing in her Alexis Carrington dress when she’s standing alone. When she’s next to her taller sister the dress makes her look boxy. And Serena is curvy, not boxy. I think she needs to stay away from padded shoulders.

    Venus’ dress and hair, I got retro Valley of the Dolls vibes. I love it.

    Saniyya and Demi are gorgeous and their dresses are perfect.

    Reply
  19. NotSoSocialB says:
    March 28, 2022 at 11:06 am

    The young ladies are just *MWAH* chef’s kiss!! Especially Demi’s lilac MiuMiu column dress. Gasp!!! Sheer perfection!! Saniyya’s frothy floral seems perfect for her- she clearly adores it. I really like Venus’s mod 60s style… I can imagine it as a mini with gogo boots at an after-party!
    I am sad to say I see nothing, simply nothing redeeming about Serena’s look. I involuntarily uttered when I saw it. Oof.

  20. Case says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    Saniyya‘s was one of my top faves of the night. What a beautiful, youthful look. The pastel colors of the dress are stunning and I love the cut as well.

  21. Thelma says:
    March 28, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    Loved loved Demi’s outfit. Beautiful shade of dusky lilac, fit her beautifully nod accessorized nicely. Also love how happy Saniyya looked in her floral gown. Like Venus’s dress but too much boobage (like many others like night). Not in love with Serena’s look and I think her hairstyle is too severe. I love it when she does old Hollywood glamour with the big waves and not this page boy look.

    • NotSoSocialB says:
      March 28, 2022 at 12:42 pm

      I agree that her hair is super severe, and does not fit with the look of the dress. They are two different looks…had she pulled one side back with a sparkly hair accessory, it would have worked better, imo.

  22. Imara219 says:
    March 28, 2022 at 2:21 pm

    Venus looked lovely Serena’s look was not a favorite of mine and just something about her make up was off as was the hair.

  23. Twinkle says:
    March 28, 2022 at 2:31 pm

    The BEST dress of the night was Demi Singleton’s.

  24. PixiePaperdoll says:
    March 28, 2022 at 4:30 pm

    Venus looked AMAZING but all those tiny boob pockets last night made me nervous.

    I have always listed “arms like Serena” as #FitnessGoals but adding more volume to the shoulder area does not do her any favors.

  25. Charfromdarock says:
    March 28, 2022 at 7:00 pm

    I love all of these. But Venus looks absolutely stunning.

