Mila Kunis in Zuhair Murad at the Oscars: knocked it out of the park?



Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have really redeemed themselves, post the “we don’t wash our kids until they’re visibly dirty” incident. Last summer they opened up a whole conversation in which white celebrities admitted they don’t bathe. That was wild. They’ve since raised over $35 million for Mila’s native Ukraine, and have been personally thanked by President Zelensky.

Mila Kunis announced the song “Somehow You Do,” performed by Reba McIntire and co-written by Diane Warren, from her movie Four Good Days. (Incidentally Diane Warren has been nominated 13 times and has never won. She seems OK with that.) She was in this phenomenal pink Zuhair Murad gown with a little belt, a side train and a delicately gathered bodice. She must have been sewn into this. What a stunner she is.

Performer Becky G had on another of my favorite light-color gowns, a blush sequin Etro that fit her like a glove. Check out the way it’s cut straight across the top. This had cute little wing-like pockets sewn on, which really make the look.

Jessie Buckley just finished a movie where she played a mennonite woman, so maybe that explains her hair, but her hairstylist could have dyed it a better color. With different styling, this Erdem might have worked. If I was wearing this I would have been stressed out and having someone follow me with a steamer all night.

