Mila Kunis in Zuhair Murad at the Oscars: knocked it out of the park?

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have really redeemed themselves, post the “we don’t wash our kids until they’re visibly dirty” incident. Last summer they opened up a whole conversation in which white celebrities admitted they don’t bathe. That was wild. They’ve since raised over $35 million for Mila’s native Ukraine, and have been personally thanked by President Zelensky.
Mila Kunis announced the song “Somehow You Do,” performed by Reba McIntire and co-written by Diane Warren, from her movie Four Good Days. (Incidentally Diane Warren has been nominated 13 times and has never won. She seems OK with that.) She was in this phenomenal pink Zuhair Murad gown with a little belt, a side train and a delicately gathered bodice. She must have been sewn into this. What a stunner she is.
Performer Becky G had on another of my favorite light-color gowns, a blush sequin Etro that fit her like a glove. Check out the way it’s cut straight across the top. This had cute little wing-like pockets sewn on, which really make the look.
Jessie Buckley just finished a movie where she played a mennonite woman, so maybe that explains her hair, but her hairstylist could have dyed it a better color. With different styling, this Erdem might have worked. If I was wearing this I would have been stressed out and having someone follow me with a steamer all night.
Photos credit: Avalon.red and Getty Images
I hate all three dresses with passion, even though for different reasons and in no particular order: the colour(s), the wrinkles, the bad fit.
Mila’s dress is one of the best of the night, IMO.
I hate them all too, lol. I can already see I’m gonna be the contrarian today. I’ve seen 50 ZILLION versions of Mila’s dress, many better. Some worse. To me, it’s just such a nothingburger. I can get my own at various price points from dress barn up to Neimans.
The worst of the night for me, however, was Kirsten Dunst. Now that’s a dress I’ve seen 50 billion times in every color, and most done better. I’m giving Mila more of a pass than Kirsten because I don’t think Mila cares about fashion. Kirsten used to know better.
I appreciate beautiful clothes. Wrinkles are so distracting!
Mila’s dress is beautiful.
Jessie is doing cabaret on the West End which I think explains her hair.
Mila is giving me Lisa Rinna vibes
Everything about Mila’s look is perfection. I can’t fault anything.
I agree but would it be wrong to say Ashton looks not so good????
you are right. He looks worn out, like someone’s old uncle.
That’s what I was thinking.
I wish I could like these dresses but they are all a miss in one way or another. Mila’s dress is wrinkled and so is the last one. The pockets on the middle dress look like disease. Gross.
I liked the style of Mia’s dress, but I wished it was another color that kind of ‘popped”
yeah, the color doesnt suit Mila, makes her a bit washed-out, but her make-up and hair is gorgeous. The dress is not bad, but I agree, it needed some bolder color.
Thought the same thing- she needs a little color. I thought the best dress of the night along with an exceptional fit – and color, goes to Rosie Perez- she looked spectacular.
Same here! More contrast with her skin tone would have made it for me, a deeper pink, or sapphire would have been spectacular.
I love Mila’s jewelry!
Mila is so stunning! Prob my fav look of the night ❤️
Why the belt though? And I’m not of fan of all these “no color” colored dresses.
Mila Kunis being at the oscars is so random, she hasn’t been relevant in years.
I don’t know I thought Sean Combs being there was far more random than Mila who at least does a few movies, albeit bad movies.
She was announcing the Oscar nominated song from a film she starred in.
Ashton K looks like an old man.
He has aged a ton since I last saw him.
Mila is old school Hollywood glamour in that dress, if only it hadn’t wrinkled.
I truly think Mila could have done SO much better than AK. So much better.
I was raised in a heavily-Mennonite town and no one has bangs. It’s not a thing. I doubt it’s for that. I also spent a ton of time in Mennonite communities in Brazil, and they don’t have them either. Not conservative Mennonites anyway (which this would be). Sometimes a bad haircut is a bad haircut 🙂
For context, if anyone’s interested, it’s because married or women of marrying age aren’t supposed to show their hair to anyone except their current or future husband (and bangs would expose too much) It’s their “crowning glory”. Your hair is never supposed to be touched by scissors and is grown from birth. There’s so much I could say about that, but this post isn’t about that so…just in case anyone was wondering why “no bangs”.
These are samples of why pale pink is a problematic gown color. It does nothing for anyone.
Mila looks gorgeous. I think I’d like the dress more in a bolder color, but it’s a great look.
Becky’s I like except for the pockets.
Jessie’s looks poorly pieced together, and if I were here I would have dyed my hair or worn a wig or something for that night, the color is…distracting.
Mila was my immediate pick for best dressed, and I haven’t wavered. She looks amazing.
Mila looked beautiful. I’m not a fan of the belt, but otherwise the look is perfection.
Mila looks lovely. That isn’t the easiest color to pull off, but it works well on her. And her accessories look good without pulling focus. Ashton is giving me middle aged dad vibes. I picture him as eternally goofy and baby faced, but it looks like he’s catching up to his actual age now. That’s happened to a lot of us during the pandemic (myself included).
Is it just me or does EVERY gown that is not embellished from the waist down during this show, look rumpled and not in a good way? It’s like there was a steamer ban this Oscar’s. Even the hemming on Nicole Kidman’s dress looks off.
Who is Jessie Buckley. She looks so sad.