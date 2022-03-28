Kristen Stewart truly turned up at the Oscars with greasy hair & booty shorts

Before Will Smith smacked Chris Rock, I thought one of the big stories of the Oscars would be the fact that one of the Best Actress nominees turned up in satin booty shorts and greasy hair. Sigh. Kristen Stewart, a long-time face of Chanel, wore Chanel to the Oscars. We were all expecting her to wear Chanel. We just thought it would be some hideous dress with weirdly-placed buttons and a limp peplum. Were we prepared for satin booty shorts? I was not. Like, I’m not completely opposed to the idea of this look, but I think it could have been executed so much better at every level. Her styling was horrible and the shorts themselves weren’t even that great!! If you’re going to wear shorts to the Oscars, they better be GREAT shorts. These were not. Kristen’s fiancee Dylan Meyer looked great though, at least one of them got their hair done for the Oscars.
Penelope Cruz also “got” to wear Chanel, because of her long ties to the brand. Penelope, much like Kristen, is often poorly served by Chanel. I absolutely think that’s what happened here – they gave her a shiny navy sack with little buttons down the front and she was like “I have to wear THIS?” I will also say that Javier Bardem has been having a flat-out great time throughout the awards season. He’s really been enjoying himself. They seem really happy!
And here’s Naomi Scott, sort of randomly (she and Kristen worked together on that ill-fated Charlie’s Angels reboot). Naomi wore this purple satin Fendi, a rather severe look for the Oscars. It occurs to me that this feels like a very Met Gala, look, right? Almost as if she was trying to adhere to some kind of theme. Anyway, I don’t really dislike it or anything. I love the color and I don’t mind a more severe silhouette at the Oscars.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Instar.
I feel that that abominable look perfectly suits the general messiness of this year’s Oscar ceremony. Next year they should just announce winners the way Golden Globes did.
Votes were in, the contracted Oscar campaign manager could no longer force her to dress more high end and elegant to woo older Academy voters, she could go back to dressing how she wants…and that’s the best she could do? Meh. This isn’t the VMAs (….although after this year I’m not sure).
Naomi Scott is very young…that is not a young dress. Nice colour but a miss otherwise.
Naomi’s dress looks like something Olivia Colman would wear.
You’re right! This would be totally up her alley!
Penelope’s gown is terrible, but she’s doing so, so much to make it tolerable. I’m surprised Salma Hyek didn’t get there first. She LOVES an unnecessary neck bow and nuveau-bordello gowns.
I like Kristen’s outfit 🤷♀️
Me too.
Me three! I think Kristen looks cool AND hot lol
Me three! I think Kristen looked cool AND hot lol
I think she looked true to her brand and I always feel that people who say her hair is dirty etc aren’t her audience. Looks like generational shift to me.
Yeah unpopular opinion but this look is hot as hell and I always appreciate a bit of iconoclasm on the red carpet. Makes all the pretty dresses prettier in comparison as a bonus. Also her hair isn’t greasy at all, it’s just messy in an on-purpose way and I also think that look is hot. The world is a rich tapestry!
Same. Love this look!
Third this. I think she looks hot. The hair is intentional and sexy.
Plus, the Oscars aren’t a big deal anymore. The event doesn’t warrant the same dress code.
I think she looks great (and I’m glad she isn’t in a hideous gown lol). She and Dylan are also super cute together!
I also want to add that Chanel knows what it’s doing having her as a brand ambassador. She’s just counterculture enough. Otherwise they’re just a brand for ladies who lunch and mistresses of oligarchs.
Agree. I think she looked fabulous and on brand. Also, her hair is far from greasy.. it probably cost 2K for that intentional messy look. Celebitchy is starting to sound like the old, old lady yelling at kids, “Get off my lawn!”
I agree. I saw this and thought she looked fantastic and happy. The whole look was custom made for her and she has great legs. There was product in her hair to keep it over to the side.
And her makeup was fantastic – LaVerne Cox told her so on the red carpet.
Same. She looks seriously great.
When I first saw her outfit I actually thought of all the pearl clutching that would occur here and laughed.
Yeah, she is a young, queer woman, she is going to mix it up, and I personally love seeing a boyish suited look on a woman. Maybe not everyone gets queer fashion?
Agree. And i find this frequent calling her hair greasy (when it is clearly clean) kindof odd. It’s obviously a styled and tousled grungy look, but that’s not the same thing as greasy.
KStew is doing her edgy thing, which apparently includes greasy hair. Whatever. What drives me crazier is that she can’t just stand upright. She’s always tilting her head, twisting her legs, stepping out of her shoe, drooping somehow. She’s not 18, she’s a rich movie star, stand up straight!
The shoes make it look like she raided someone else’s closet and is playing a weird game of dress up. Edgy would have been waaaaaay better shoes and a better execution of the shorts. And the hair is a miss as well to me.
I like it. For years now Oscars had a long stream of different gowns. I remember back in the days when Sharon Stone appeared in her husbands shirt, Celine Dion had suit on bavkwards and Bjorke had swan dress. All looking bad but it was fun, different and creative.
Im so bored with just a stream of different evening gowns and delighted that someone was thinking a bit out of the box, no matter how it was executed
I think a miniskirt could have been just as edgy but maybe would have balanced the look a little more? Top half is great, I’m not even mad at the greasy hair it’s basically her signature. Her fiancée looks FAB!
From the waist up I actually really like it, but I agree about the overall look. It feels unfinished, like she had a really awesome skirt or pant planned but something happened and she had to go with her plan B: these awful satin shorts.
I agree with SAS above I wish it was a mini skirt but I never have liked pants or shorts for the Oscar’s. And those days of terrible fashion at theOscar’s was the years before everyone got stylists and I don’t have fond memories of, say, Demi moore’s bike shorts/dress at all. Actors are actors and and we shouldn’t expect them to know how to dress on their own- it’s a different skill set.
If you look really close at the shorts. I don’t think it’s 2 pieces. I think it a onesie. There isn’t any gaping when she moves between the shorts and shirt.
It’s something different in an otherwise blah night of fashion. She’s not the only miss.
I wouldn’t say her hair is greasy. I just think with the dark roots and blonde hair it gives the appearance of being greasy or dirty. Also, I much prefer her as a brunette.
Yeah, pretty much. She doesn’t look great, but she’s an odd girl and does…whatever, I guess.
The idea is actually great but the shorts are maybe too tight? Or just cut wrong? I can’t figure it out but they don’t look the way they should. I don’t actually mind the hair and she’s being herself. Good for her.
They’re too short and too wrinkled. I’d be all for it if she went straight to dance trunks and a top hat, but these are just sloppy looking.
I like the top half of KStew’s outfit, but the shorts are far too short. I wish she’d worn more of a cigarette pants style/length.
Penelope is so gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️
Just came to make a Penelope and Javier appreciation post: her dress isn’t the best, granted, but she looks BEAUTIFUL. Both of them are aging like a fine wine. They’re both pretty close to 50, I think…And not a rubber face in sight?! I remember when she first came onto my radar for dating Tom Cruise…I thought she was a speck of water in a frying pan. She has been putting out consistent great work for years. And don’t get me started on the hotness that is Javier…
They look gorgeous, happy, and like they are enjoying the night! Lovely!
I don’t think it is shorts! IT’S A ROMPER!
I kind of like it more if it’s a romper tbh! But zooming in on the first two pics it looks like a silk shirt which has black colour blocking at the bottom. It could still be all attached i.e. romper, but there are definitely shirttails there
you are totally right, I was not seeing the black shirttails and it looked like the shorts were just attached to the shirt… damn… really thought I was sherlock there for a minute…
@lucky – Aaaaahhhh! I had so hoped you were right! Oh, well.
I had the same Sherlock moment and was ecstatic when I saw you noticed it too and then…oh well.
But I now want a romper just like that. I already have Kaley Cuoco’s wedding jumpsuit in my closet and if this romper existed it would be my perfect summer wedding afterparty outfit.
I wasn’t sure about Kristen’s shorts but it’s kinda growing on me. She has great legs. I think she’s not into fashion despite having all the goods! I can see her running into Walmart with her printed PJs. No shade, I’m like that when I’m off work. Not pjs but definitely comfy over fashion lately
If only K-stew could have repeated her SAG look. It was perfection. Sigh. It was still a cool look just not for the oscars. I was sad she lost lol.
That second photo where both she and Dylan are both standing like Trent Lane with their heads cocked and staring is so funny. Very edgy. Good job. Lol
I love that photo – it’s very cute. They do like good together.
This is classic K Stew from head to toe.
I thought she’d been looking absolutely gorgeous throughout awards season. Hair and makeup were so good. We’re back to greasy.
But hey, she looks happy so I’m happy for her. And happy to see her there with her fiancee.
The only thing this says about Kristen Stewart is that all the dressing up and perfect gowns was her being fake, playing the Oscar winning game. Guess she did give a sh*t until she realized it was not hers to win.
I don’t mind Kristen’s hair, but the look is too casual for the Oscars.
Several of last night’s looks (and certainly Will Smith’s behavior lol) were some VMAs nonsense. This is the OSCARS. Sorry to sound like a prude, but you don’t wear SHORT SHORTS to the Oscars. Can you imagine if she won wearing short shorts? It’s just not appropriate for the type event at all. I’m all for a good pantsuit and I even liked the top part of her outfit, but the shorts were an abomination to me.
You obviously missed the era of Demi Moore wearing bike shorts with a half ball gown or Cher wearing Bob Mackie beads with a huge feather headdress. If anything, things have gotten way too safe with these giant gowns. A little fashion fun shakes things up.
You’re correct, those were before I was born. However, I feel those looks still had elements of glamour appropriate for the event.
She looked hot. She knew she wasn’t gonna win so wore whatever she wanted. I don’t mind the look. It stood out more than all the endless bodice spilling gowns.
When did we stop calling them Hot Pants?
1979
lol! But these actually are hot pants, which you don’t see very often any more, since the popularity of booty shorts (which are even shorter in back and super stretchy and skintight).
I don’t mind it. It’s very her – I much prefer this over a pretty gown on her.
Her fiancee looks great – love the suit!
The short shorts/dirty hair combo feels like KStew of a decade ago, which is kind of a weird reference to make at the Oscars. I did like her jewelry quite a lot, it looked fun.
It’s the shoes that bother me. What a boring choice. Pick better shoes and it becomes the cool, chill look she was going for.
I actually like Kristen Stewart’s outfit. It’s unconventional and youthful. Plus, she’s got great legs. Poor Naomi Scott mugged the Pope for that outfit.
She kickin’ them coochie cutters
I think Kristen looks great in the outfit, even if I’m not crazy about the look overall. But I don’t like her hair. She tilts her head a lot already and just makes it look perma-tilted.
She looks awful! Bad hair, bad shorts, just bad over all. What a missed opportunity!
My jaw dropped when I saw what Kristen was wearing. She had been doing so well. I don’t know why I was surprised. It’s 100% on brand for her.
I wish Kristen had been wearing Dylan outfit.
I’m a big fan of shorts-suits (I have one in red that I LOVE)
But I felt like the cut of the shorts was off
Slightly longer or higher-waist would’ve been a better look imho