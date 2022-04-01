The Cambridges are ‘overwhelmed with remorse’ following the Flop Tour

Us Weekly has a pretty revealing, funny and bonkers story about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their sad Flop Tour. As we know, William and Kate waltzed into Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas expecting to play out colonialist stagecraft among “the natives,” all to widespread applause from their domestic audience. That was the expectation! The reality was that these two Victorian idiots were incapable of improvising when their bullsh-t wasn’t landing, and instead of offering a heartfelt apology, William threw a massive tantrum and threatened to take all of his colonialist toys back to Jolly Olde England and never come back again. Now sources claim that William and Kate are remorseful and, yet, as always, keen to figure things out.
An unexpected reckoning. Prince William and Duchess Kate “are overwhelmed with remorse” following their tense tour through the Caribbean, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The royal couple “were looking forward” to visiting Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, per the insider. “It was certainly more challenging than expected given the protests. They obviously know the history, but being there during the protests was a real eye-opener.”
Since returning back to London, William and Kate have already begun thinking of ways to “strengthen their relationship” with other leaders within the Commonwealth, the source tells Us, adding, “They can’t change what has happened in the past so are focusing on future.”
The duo plan on “working closely with former colonies” and will likely be embarking on “additional oversees humanitarian work” in the near future. “Obviously William and Kate want the former colonies to remain part of the commonwealth,” the insider says. “But [they] will support whatever decision they make, including becoming independent.”
As tensions boil over abroad, the duke and duchess “have organized a meeting with the Palace to discuss their intentions and will put their point across even if it means being at odds with The Firm,” per the source. “They want what is right for the people.”
Though there may have been some bumps along the way, William and his wife “had some unforgettable moments” overseas and “bonded over” their shared vision for the monarchy. From diving outings to boat trips, the couple soaked up each moment together. “Meeting new and interesting people was a highlight,” the source says. “They loved dancing and getting to know the locals in Belize and trying the local cuisine. Kate loves spicy food so it was right up her alley.”
The pair “of course” missed their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — but “found it refreshing to have a few child-free days” to themselves. “It’s been the first time in years [that] they’ve been away together without the kids for this long,” the insider tells Us. “But by the end of the trip, [they] couldn’t wait to get back and hug them again.”
First, I love “being there during the protests was a real eye-opener.” Again, the passive voice. As if Will and Kate merely accidentally stumbled into some protests, how dreadful! They were the ones being protested. People were PROTESTING their tour. Secondly, repeatedly referring to three independent countries as “former colonies” is not really showing that William and Kate’s perspective has changed that much. They still think of Jamaica, Belize and The Bahamas as “former colonies” and not three countries which have all been independent for decades. Will and Kate continue to show why they are the poster children for republicanism. As for being away from the kids… well, I bet William goes weeks without seeing the kids all the time.
““bonded over” their shared vision for the monarchy” sounds like they commiserated over how awful the black people were for not appreciating their colonialist pageantry.
They’ve been married how long? Shouldn’t they have already bonded?
Equality- it’s tacitly admitting that they’ve been sort of distanced until this tour. Like, it’s the first time they’ve really been together and Will can’t run cause there’s too much press, so they were forced to get along.
I’m wondering now if this improved their relationship/marriage. Could be why Kate was grinning so much at the memorial.
The whole flipping purpose of the trip was for them to make connections with the people they were visiting, not to “bond” with each other.
Statements after a work trip should be focusing on the work, not on the state of their marriage. Lordy, they are really bad at this aren’t they?
That would also explain the story about them bonding over “crack baby” cocktails. Maybe the struggle tour brought them closer than they’ve been in a while.
@Rapunzel: that little comment stuck out to me too. When they said ‘bumps along the way’ were they talking about the tour or the Cambridges marriage?…
Right up there with “Obviously they knew the history.” So amazingly tone deaf, and AFTER this disaster tour!
Those two haven’t bonded since Louis was conceived.
I swear, if they imbibed too many of those vile-named cocktails and decided to have a go for old times’ sake – and #4 got made – I will throw something and say many bad words…
*cough*
“Overwhelmed with remorse*
I call bullsh*t
The tour was an unmitigated disaster and everyone knew it would be from the moment it was announced. Britain has ties to many Caribbean nations, why pick the three with strong republican movements? Was someone in the foreign office or at KP delusional enough to think a visit from the Cambridges would turn the tide on decolonization in these countries?
For an institution that has existed for 1,000 years, the BRF are remarkably stupid.
Completely agree. Perhaps someone on the inside secretly hates them. They already KNEW they weren’t wanted … just like the Scottish “covid tour”
Yes, that huge glue gun grin on Katie Keen definitely says remorse…
remorse???? people from Jamaica made it clear that they did NOT want them there….what was unclear about that?
remorse??? whom are they kidding? I guess the peasants on the island
This line: “additional oversees humanitarian work”. Shouldn’t that be “overseas” or was the “oversees” purposeful since they don’t do work themselves? I didn’t see where they did any humanitarian work to do “additional” though.
Lol, I also couldn’t decide if it were a mistake or a jab.
No humanitarian work at all on this trip. The only awareness I received was that Flora and Fauna international is neo colonialist and not to be trusted.
Also it wouldn’t have been hard to have humanitarian stuff! This is a region recovering from hurricane damage and Covid! It would’ve been easier than the bull shot they did do!
@Equality good catch! Must be “oversees” because we heard yesterday that they won’t tour anymore
They did a ton of humanitarian work. They graced the “natives” with their dancing and their presence. There are pictures where Kate actually touched black people, letting her perfect princess fairy dust (this dust is white by the way) fall on people.
since it’s in quotes, perhaps that’s how the “source” spelled it!
I dont think William is a particularly hands on dad( are any royal men !?) because they have been waited on all their lives. However i dont think he goes weeks without seeing them. He strikes me as wanting to ‘Dad’ by himself when he is in the mood and the rest of the time Kate and the nannies will deal with it.
Say what you want about william but the kids seem really comfortable around him. They wouldn’t be if he wasn’t a hands on dad or if he wasn’t really present in their life that much.
Thats why i said i dont believe he goes weeks without seeing them. I think he is a good dad when the mood permits and when he wants his extracurricular activities he is less present.
I think that William has more time on his hands than Charles. Billy doesn’t really seem to have any projects that he is passionate about that will keep him at his desk. Charles does far more engagements that the Cambridges. The day after the memorial service Charles was back doing engagements and so were Sophie and Edward, and Camilla all doing separate things. Kate and Billy need to split up and do solo engagements if they really want to work.
I don’t think that’s necessarily true. Growing up I saw my grandparents maybe once a month or so and I adored them and was very comfortable around them. I had a favorite aunt that I saw maybe twice a year and I loved playing with her and talking to her. Same thing with babysitters. We had one that we saw maybe 5 times a year and she was awesome. It took maybe 20 minutes to get over being shy and then we were hugging her and telling her all about everything in our lives. I was 100x more excited to see any of these people than my own parents because it was so rare that we saw them.
I don’t think it’s so much the amount of time that someone spends with their kids or a kid, it’s more about their attitude and whether or not the kids have fun with them. And “fun” could even be “this person lets me watch more TV than usual, stay up later than normal, and drink chocolate milk all day long” so it doesn’t even have to be like they’re super duper bonding and initiating touchy feely emotional time (which I can’t imagine William doing). Basically, if a kid has known someone since birth, and that person is at least nice to them and pays some kind of attention to them when they do see them (and I always think it’s probably easy for these every other weekend dads because they get to pack in the fun stuff, don’t have to deal with homework or discipline, and can send the kids home when they’re worn out so they’re likely always in a “fun” mood when they’re around the kids), then kids will respond well enough to you.
Sometimes children cling more and behave better with the parent they don’t see as often. That sometimes makes that one the parent they most want to please to gain his/her attention.
Do they though? Every time we see George with William the poor boy looks like someone just kicked his puppy. The only time I’ve seen him genuinely smiling with him was when England scored in that big football match.
And Charlotte’s always with Kate.
In that clip of HM entering the Abbey, the camera caught a shot of William helping George with the Order of Service brochure, pointing out to him where they were on the page. It was a sweet little snippet, and Bill wasn’t looking impatient. I think he “Dads” more than we think he does, because you could sense the closeness between them. At least I could, and I’m not one to give Bill credit for much of anything.
I like how they “support decisions” made by these countries as if they were asked for their opinion and not just told this is the way it will be.
Yes that was another condescending statement from William. Independent countries are going to do what they want and do not care what the grandson of the British monarch thinks.
Yeah… “former colonies?” No.
Also, it just occurred to me – when the royals, esp these two doofuses, visit the non-white Commonwealth their only photos with black and brown people are with the PM/President, celebs, low-income groups, NGO workers, and traditional dancers. Never business leaders, academics or scientists. That would mess with the colonialist fantasy of black and brown people in power being an exception, and the norm being us in need or literally dancing for our supper.
H&M’s SA Tour is the only one that comes to mind which featured Africans in boardrooms.
Calling any country a former colony is just more tone deaf stupidity from them. They aren’t going to change. They are just surprised that the rest of the world doesn’t think they are special for visiting their country. The UK media coddles these two way too much so it was a shock because they aren’t used to people stating their opinion.
Maybe they should call the US a former colony before they come here for Earthshot and see how that goes over LOL.
Oh lord yes, lol!! Love to see them come to New York and refer to it as a former colony and see how New Yorkers respond to that.
Can’t wait—because I’m betting now they will be coming here convinced their new “adjustments” will be enough to cover their shortcomings. And that their royal dust is still enough to dazzle us mere colonists…🤮
“Kate loves spicy food” sweet Jesus
one of the marys, INR, it’s clear that their vacation time was the highlight of this tour. I read “former colonies” and had to go back and read it again. There isn’t anyway that these two are going to change. I have no doubt that they have no idea why that phrase to describe the Commonwealth countries is totally WRONG. I’ll believe they’ll do humanitarian work when I see it. Otherwise, I suspect we’ll just see them taking more vacations on the backs of taxpayers. I could care less if Keenless likes spicy food. The bar is set so low that it’s underground.
Might as well have added: “And the natives. So colorful.”
These people are so bad at reality; it’s actually impressive.
It would be GREAT if they decided to take tours and actually did actual work on them. Like help rebuild some hurricane damaged homes, etc.
the likelihood they do this? Slim.
I still can’t believe they aren’t being called out for the vacation-ness of this tour and how much money Kate spent on clothes with how bad things are in the UK.
So many people there truly must be brainwashed…it’s getting to revolution levels.
Well they should be. But they got over it quick judging by Kate’s grinning and posing at the memorial.
After slandering Meghan’s name for years they got a dose of their own medicine. Remorse doesn’t cover half of it they should be feeling shame, guilt and fear too. I swear these two must be the most hated couple in the world
Odd, Keens self satisfied smile looks so smug while overwhelmed with remorse.
William might have some remorse about not “winning” over Harry, especially if Invictus Games are successful. I think Kate is happy with the new clothes and jewelry so she’s good. And the vacay of course, so she’s real good.
I think her bony, dryyyyyy self got a little sumthin sumthin for the first time in a verrrrrrry long time so she’s happy about that.
How long do you think that will last? I believe Clueless continue to treat her the same as when he did before the engagement. If there are no other choices, then he remembers she’s around. I hope she’s not pinning any hopes on that.
So it did not occur to them to do any humanitarian work before this disastrous tour? Huh.
And they didn’t actually do any humanitarian work during this tour. They missed a golden opportunity when they visited the hurricane-devastated church on Abacos. They sat there while people talked about what happened, they saw the damage, and they did…nothing. But Kate wore a pretty pink dress!
Ah-hahahahahahahaha! OMG who wrote this? Their shared vision of the monarchy was diving outings, boat trips, dancing and eating spicy food?
Lol
It’s SO AWFUL. It makes them seem even more tone-deaf. The trip was great bc of the scuba diving, sailing and cuisine (but I guess no mention of Kate’s favorite drink here, huh.) And they missed their kids but it was nice to have some kid-free days? That just makes it seem more like a vacation.
(I’m fine with parents having kid-free time, my husband and I go on trips by ourselves a few times a year, but its just one more detail that emphasizes the vacation-ness of this tour.)
“Former colonies”!
How is it even possible to be so out of touch with reality.
And saying that “They can’t change what has happened in the past so are focusing on future” is highly irresponsible. They could absolutely change people perception of the tour by educating themselves.
Thank you for pointing out how they call the independent countries colonies. So tone deaf. William doesn’t listen to anyone, so I seriously doubt he’s listening to anyone’s advice on how he should behave going forth. The tour was a disaster because he & Kate have always held themselves as better than other because of their titles. Anyone with an ounce of sense could see the disaster looming in the distance as this tour was announced. They had time to correct their itinerary and didn’t. Nothing says those two imbeciles are going to change course for the future.
Is she remorseful for trying to copy Meghan and Diana for this past tour. People magazine has an article out about the sunglasses that Kate wore why on the next to last paragraph is the truth that Meghan wore the sunglasses first in a different color. Is she remorseful for doing the exact pose as Meghan when she was dancing during the first stop of the tour. Or was the grinning about the negative coverage is about the mishaps of the tour and not about what she wore which is a success to her
Unless they’re speaking from a historical context, probably best to avoid “former colonies” in their vernacular. They could have said in the article “nations that are part of the Commonwealth” or “Commonwealth nations.” Didn’t they come up with “commonwealth” to avoid saying former colonies? Or use former territories instead of colonies. It’s interesting for Kate and William to be criticized so much in the media following the tour. Now that Meghan and Harry are gone, there is nothing to distract from their mistakes and idiocy. They aren’t used to harsh coverage and I think it’s a brutal reminder that they aren’t safe from the British tabloids’ sharp knives.
I truly and honestly believe that the range rover photo op was planned explicitly to recreate the imagery of the Queen’s visit in the ’50s because the braintrust at KP thought it would be a great way to tribute her reign, with literally no other consideration of optics or objectives for this tour entering into their thinking whatsoever. Because they are a passel of useless, ignorant, racist buffoons.
I beg to differ on the point “They obviously know the history.” If they know the history and they still decided to do this foolish, arrogant tour, they are bigger assh*les than than they consistently appear.
Remorse only came with bad Tweets and headlines. Will & Kate will go back to do humanitarian work just as soon as they are finished with their UK-based humanitarian activities which are zilch. Again, he is blaming the flop tour on the palace, saying they are going to do it differently even if the palace disagrees. But … but … won’t that mean they are being DIFFICULT? Like someone else who wanted to do things more sensitively but got tarred and feathered for even suggesting such? This is all talk until the flop tour criticism dies down.
IMO, William doesn’t have the heart to be remorseful, and Kate doesn’t have the intelligence.
This is an April Fool’s Day effort, right??!!!
Ha ha! Thought the same thing!!
I don’t know if US Weekly are really talking to insiders but this piece is as tone-deaf as the tour.
Why am I not feeling remorse in that statement. the highlight of their trip seems to be all the stuff they did behind the work: From diving outings to boat trips, (…) “Meeting new and interesting people was a highlight,” the source says. “They loved dancing and getting to know the locals in Belize and trying the local cuisine. Kate loves spicy food so it was right up her alley.”
Did they thank anyone for their time, and the tour? That would be quite insensitive to take all this for granted.
Meeting new and interesting people is always a highlight of my vacations. Also when I travel to another country, I make sure I eat local cuisine, I’ve been known to dance….yeah this was a vacation. The more they try to spin it the more they’re spelling out this was a vacation with dress up.
their US tour is going to be incredible you guys
I hope if they call US a former colony, someone points out why we’re a former colony (a war the British empire LOST)
And they lost because they didn’t learn about the people/terrain; didn’t adjust their strategies; and thought sheer superior might would win the day…oh. Never mind…🤣😈😈
A few days to themselves pretty much sums up this vacation of theirs.Between the snorkeling and boat rides and dinning and drinking. Yup. That’s a paid vacation not work and lol about furthering humanitarian work abroad, hello, would you not have to first start doing humanitarian work possibly at home to then further it?
KP is really shook. W&C really thought they could literally cosplay as The Queen and DoE their way to the throne.
I do think this was their only plan (that and throwing H&M under the bus) and the main reason why W&C will never legally divorce. They want their marriage to be seen the same way The Queen and DoE are seen. Remember Kate’s trash uncle saying in an interview Kate wants 4 children like the Queen and all those stories hinting at another child? The reason W didn’t push back as hard on this In the papers is bc he wants ppl to view him and Kate as The Queen and DoE hoping the reverence ppl have for The Queen will transfer to them with minimal effort via cosplay.
The thing was had they kept that Queen/colonial cosplay only while they’re in the UK it prob would have worked. Instead thanks to them and their team thinking it would translate abroad in former colonies, that imagery will haunt them not just while abroad but in the UK as well. No longer can they can blatantly copy The Queen & DoE at least not for a while and def not abroad ever again.
Poor Kate, that blatantly cosplaying the Queen is out of the question and W is focused on earthshot, there’s no way a new baby will happen. W could no longer lecture on population control in Africa, and with how many ppl in the UK can barely get by due to inflation, I do think it would be the first time a new baby would bring more questions than positive press.
W&C now have to find a way to actually look “modern” which means *gasp* his team and they will now have to work.
Well whatever closeness and bonding these two had because they were forced to because you know too many black peoples around made them be closer to each other, is now over because I saw that service for Philip and Willy looks to me like he is back to ignoring her
Remorse? Lolol no.
I don’t believe any of the fluff this article is serving. The only thing these two regret is getting dragged all over the media and their Rota puppets not selling their colonial cosplay to the rest of us. The Jamaican PM was in D.C. this week signing investment deals and the difference is night and day. It’s like he went from watching your neighbors spoiled kids to being back amongst the grown ups when he met VP Harris for real work. The only change they make will be surface level if even that. They’re not going to engage in any additional humanitarian work, they don’t even do that in the UK.
Are we really going to pretend she cares about the islands going republic. She’s got some cute vacation pictures to go into the history books, and so she’s satisfied. The commonwealth nations are slowly going to fall off one by one, but as long as she has the uk and is queen of white supremacists she is complete. One thing I know about Kate is she will never stop trying she is relentless. She doesn’t care. That’s how she endured Williams uni years and that’s how she’ll always be. She’ll never change.
No remorse. Indignation, incandescence from Will, yes. No learning, no listening, no repeats (goody, even less work). They are failures from a failed institution.
“…[they] will put their point across even if it means being at odds with The Firm,” per the source. “They want what is right for the people.”
Hmm, wasn’t there some other couple who insisted on this…? No? Wow, W&K are just innovative profiles in keen courage, ain’t they? 🙄🙄
Remorse? Are you kidding me? Remorse requires introspection, recognizing one’s mistakes and vowing to do better. William and Kate are not capable of any of this. I completely agree they thought it they graced the colored people/islanders/natives with their presence, if Kate showed her veneers and tonsils and expensive warddrobe, if William stood around looking adorable in his uniform and medals, if we had the chance to observe them enjoying their holiday, the world would fall at their feet. You mean to tell me they realized how insane that thinking was and how unrealistic those expectations were? Fat chance. The only thing they are doing now is raging around blaming everyone else and figuring out how to continue to do as little as possible. Their life of service? What a joke!
Wait, spicy food is “right up Kate’s alley”? Lol imagine having so little personality and so few interests that something this mundane has to be highlighted.
