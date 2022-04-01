The Cambridges brought a huge team of flacks & personal staffers on the Flop Tour

Ever since the service of thanksgiving (memorial) for the late Prince Philip, there’s been a lot of hand-wringing about Prince Andrew and his relationship with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Long-time royal-watchers are probably thinking “what’s new?” but casual watchers were apparently stunned to see the disgraced, degenerate Andrew walking down Westminster Abbey with the Queen, especially since she fired him in February. The Daily Beast has a long story which is mostly a rehash of how… no one can do anything about Andrew while the Queen is alive, basically. As long as the old woman lives, she’s going to protect her rapist son. Andrew knows that. Charles knows that. William knows that. What was curious about this Daily Beast piece though was that they’re already thinking about how best to insulate Prince William from the Andrew mess, except that William quite clearly has his own messes.

The focus now is not just on when and how King Charles III and Queen Camilla will ascend to the throne (the queen will decide when she is of a mind to) but how the back-ups, William and Kate, will play as a generational change of face for the institution. That’s why the fallout from their Caribbean tour matters. William tried valiantly to recognize that the crown has no future role in the islands: “We support with pride your decisions about your future,” he said in the Bahamas. “Relationships evolve. Friendships endure.” But whether he really understood that it was the past, not the future, that was the elephant in the room is unclear.

…William might also address the issue of the carbon footprint of his royal tour. The Cambridges brought with them an entourage including two private secretaries, a team of flacks and high-maintenance levels of personal staffing—all riding aboard a luxuriously-appointed Airbus widebody jet from the Royal Air Force’s “VIP Voyager” fleet, normally used by that habitual freeloader the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, and his foreign secretary, Liz Truss.

Last year, William was scathing about the so-called “space tourism” rocket rides being sold by Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, saying, “They should be trying to repair the planet, not trying to find the next planet to live on.” That now seems like the same kind of hypocrisy practiced by his father, who similarly avoids flying commercial while preaching about the need to take urgent steps to save the planet. (The queen is more grounded. Speaking of climate summits, she reportedly said of world leaders, “It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do.”)

In any case, what is the purpose of royal tours if they just consolidate the impression that the royals are living at this level of personal comfort and in a bubble of historical denial? The full burden of that question falls more on the Cambridges than anyone because they were supposed to be different, true inhabitants of this century.

Charles and William were the enforcers of Andrew’s excommunication (although sources told the Telegraph William’s role in this was “overplayed”). The assumption was that it would be permanent. There is no sign that he will be allowed to resume any of his old regular public duties. Charles and William must hope that the queen still agrees to that. But, once Charles is crowned, the problem becomes more urgent and personal to him—and to William. Should Andrew then be finally cast out as the Duke of Windsor was, following his abdication, and sent to a life of embittered exile?

“Ultimately, while the Queen remains on the throne, it will be for her to decide what future role Andrew has to play in family life,” the conclusion of the Telegraph’s post-memorial service article read. “But as far as the Firm is concerned, he’s finished.”