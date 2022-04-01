So what, if anything, happened between Jason Momoa & Kate Beckinsale?

Several smaller “Oscar party stories” got lost in the Chris Rock-Will Smith story, including this one. By that I mean, I kept thinking “is that real?” and then I forgot to write about it. The story is that Jason Momoa, a beautiful man who is actually not back with his wife, was seen partying with Kate Beckinsale on Oscar night. It was at the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars, and Kate was wearing some gauzy black dress. She was cold, so Jason wrapped his tuxedo coat around her and she spoke like that for a few minutes. I WOULD PASS OUT. If Jason took off his coat and put it over my shoulders and looked down at me as he spoke softly, I would absolutely black out and fall to the floor. So what’s really happening?

Aquaman star Jason Momoa doesn’t need a trident to save the day in real life. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27, the actor was photographed offering Kate Beckinsale his jacket to keep warm. “They were standing at a bar chatting,” a source inside exclusively told E! News. “They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.” Both stars “looked really happy,” the source said, explaining that they were also seen mingling throughout the night. In between, Jason, who the source called “a social butterfly,” hung out with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. Meanwhile, Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller. Jason and Kate’s sighting comes a little more than two months after the Dune actor and his wife Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting up.

[From E! News]

As you can see from the photos, they do look cozy and friendly, but I looked through all of those photos, and Jason was circulating and talking to different people, it’s not like he was attached to Kate in particular. I think he’s the kind of guy who enters a crowded room and ends up being some kind of weapon of mass charisma and every single person in the room feels like they have a special connection to him. But sure, I could definitely see Kate and Jason having some fun together. I think it’s more likely that he would date Emilia Clarke though!