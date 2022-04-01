So what, if anything, happened between Jason Momoa & Kate Beckinsale?

Several smaller “Oscar party stories” got lost in the Chris Rock-Will Smith story, including this one. By that I mean, I kept thinking “is that real?” and then I forgot to write about it. The story is that Jason Momoa, a beautiful man who is actually not back with his wife, was seen partying with Kate Beckinsale on Oscar night. It was at the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars, and Kate was wearing some gauzy black dress. She was cold, so Jason wrapped his tuxedo coat around her and she spoke like that for a few minutes. I WOULD PASS OUT. If Jason took off his coat and put it over my shoulders and looked down at me as he spoke softly, I would absolutely black out and fall to the floor. So what’s really happening?
Aquaman star Jason Momoa doesn’t need a trident to save the day in real life. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27, the actor was photographed offering Kate Beckinsale his jacket to keep warm.
“They were standing at a bar chatting,” a source inside exclusively told E! News. “They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.”
Both stars “looked really happy,” the source said, explaining that they were also seen mingling throughout the night. In between, Jason, who the source called “a social butterfly,” hung out with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. Meanwhile, Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.
Jason and Kate’s sighting comes a little more than two months after the Dune actor and his wife Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting up.
As you can see from the photos, they do look cozy and friendly, but I looked through all of those photos, and Jason was circulating and talking to different people, it’s not like he was attached to Kate in particular. I think he’s the kind of guy who enters a crowded room and ends up being some kind of weapon of mass charisma and every single person in the room feels like they have a special connection to him. But sure, I could definitely see Kate and Jason having some fun together. I think it’s more likely that he would date Emilia Clarke though!
Beverly Hills, CA – Jason Momoa and Kate Beckinsale get cozy together along with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the Vanity Fair party held at the Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills. Jason and Kate seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they smiled and laughed. At one point, Jason takes off his jacket to put on Kate to keep warm from the cold weather.
Pictured: Jason Momoa, Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi
Hollywood, CA – Kate Beckinsale and Jason Momoa party at Jay-Z’s party until 5am in the morning.
Pictured: Kate Beckinsale, Jason Momoa
Is she wearing his coat jacket?
You didnt read did you? LOL
I did! Twice!
I blame my adhd. Shamelessly.
Unless writer added that because I swear it wasn’t there when I first read it.
Feel a little shamefaced, Noki?
@withlove – 😂 with my ADHD, it happens all the time. I spend my life rereading the same paragraphs!
@Moss not at all , you can clearly see my tone was playful.
Same girl. Same.
I would die on the spot if he put his coat around me, held my hand while looking me in the eyes and speaking softly!
I can also see him being that sweet and charming with everyone! I don’t doubt he is seeing other ladies but the vibe with Kate seems like a gentleman not a lover.
Oh he is dreamy!
Gosh i love Jason, and i hate when this happens. I know story old as time,the Man after struggling for years and being held down by the woman gets a little success and suddenly ‘See Ya’ .
That may not be the case, that he’s free and wanting freedom because he has other options now. Maybe he really, really likes to be with Lisa and she doesn’t want to travel constantly now that he’s shooting remotely all the time. He may just not be built for long distance relationships.
Go get it Kate.
There’s video of him and Chris Pine and Jason is three sheets to the wind but still being sweet (and not commenting on the slap). As nice as Jason seems, I’d much prefer Chris Pine’s jacket over my shoulders.
Same here, though I would probably not return Chris Pine’s jacket lol.
I like the fact that Jason was nice enough to offer his to Kate – I’ve been in similar situations and it’s wonderful when you’re cold and all of a sudden get a coat jacket to wear – but I don’t think there was anything else going on.
Same – I’d full on swoon over Pine.
Momoa doesn’t do much for me, but he and Kate together would be a hot couple.
Now this is the kind of celebrity gossip I need today! I would love love love for this pairing to happen. She’s charming as hell on IG and —oh man, a girl can dream—if he appears with her cat on IG I will freak out!!
Same!! I follow her on IG, and I loooooooooove her. Her humour is fantastic and I love every picture that her silly cat make an appearance!
I hope hope hope he shows up there.
I think he would give anyone the coat off his back. Kate just happens to be a babe.
Julia-definitely
MerlinsDad was all “get away from mah woman, ya big jerk” 😆😆😆😆
He’s been in love with her since Pearl Harbor but Underworld really sealed the deal for him. (Can’t say as I blame him. She’s gorgeous)
Definite no for him and Emilia Clarke. They have such a close bond and it’s super clear it’s platonic. They have amazing chemistry in interviews together but they’re totally just best friends!
Whatever happened was probably sexy as hell considering how beautiful both parties are.
I’d read that Jason had hernia surgery a day or two before so he probably didn’t hit it that night but I could see the two of them having fun for awhile.
I was thinking the same. That hernia surgery though. LOL He’s so beautiful. Really sorry he and Lisa split though.
Yeah he just had a hernia operation and was talking about how he couldn’t laugh because it hurt.. He also seemed drunk AF in his red carpet interview and was slurring his words so even though it’s momoa and he’s super attractive, a sloppy drunk guy with a recent hernia operation doesn’t sound like the sexiest scenario lol!
He’s always drunk af. I’ve meet him at multiple conventions back in his Stargate Atlantis days and every photo op/Q&A, he’s been lit. Quite frankly, it turned me off of him. Conventions are a WORK function, fans pay a lot of money for pics, autographs, etc. It would be like if I rolled in drunk to my job.
As for the jacket, a nice thing to do but I’d still take Chris Pine’s coat. 🙂
Kate is the woman DiCaprio so Jason is way too old for her.
LMAO! True. But she still wishes.
But like, he and Chris Pine were also at that party and Chris wrapped his arms around Jason’s back and they walked off like that so…. I mean, arms around/walking off >>>>>> coat
I was getting more vibes between Jason and Chris Pine honestly LOL. They were all over each other.
Also, can we talk about Beyonce and Jay-Z having a party that crossed picket lines? And QuestLove DJed it? And we had major stars attending? And like it went poof and no one seems to be remarking on it much?
The Carters Gold Party is always super secretive and exclusive. I dont think you can even enter with a phone. Some years we see some photos with Oscar winners posing with Jay Z.
I thought it was funny that it was referred to as Beyonce’s party when people were talking about Diddy’s proposal to work out the CR/WS issue “like family” there, but it became Jay’s party when people were talking about the picket line.
@chillingindc thank you for bringing this up, a bunch of rich people crossed a picket line to party, gross
I’m surprised she didn’t “bring a sweater” with that outfit lol. Although come to think of it, not a bad strategy… 😉
I can understand why he and Lisa broke up. He clearly loves being the social butterfly and she’s never really been into that. I have no doubt in his statement that they will always be family but they are never ever getting back together.
Dreamy Jason seems like the ultimate gentleman. He’s also very popular so people gravitate towards him. I know I would! Kate also dated Pete Davidson so I guess its possible? More and more, women are dating younger men. In other words, get it girl!
For a little snark, the line “ Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller…” doesn’t make for the highest impressions if we are the company we keep.
You approve of every moral value life choice of each person you must speak to at work party? How interesting.
Kate is real tight with the Taika/Rita party crowd. Jason has gotten in deep with that crew the past few months. It was rumored he was hooking up with Eiza Gonzalez (who is also tight with them). There’s A LOT of overlap and hard partying with that group.
He seems like a cool dude, I feel like I’m the only person in the world who doesn’t find him attractive lol. Like, he is, I’m just not attracted to him. Idk how to explain. I’m weird tho I rarely find dudes attractive lol
Omg, since reading this I’ve been in a heady haze imagining Jason leaning down to my tiny five foot frame and adjusting his coat on my shoulders. Excuse me, I feel faint.
The heat from him is palpable even from a photo. I would faint if he looked at me like that – it’s so intense and smoldering.
I agree! *fans self* 🔥
“Weapon of mass charisma” Brilliant, Kaiser!
(I imagine the jacket smelling delicious in an oceanic kind of way)
I adore him. He is beautiful. That’s all.
💯!!