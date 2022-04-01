So what, if anything, happened between Jason Momoa & Kate Beckinsale?

Several smaller “Oscar party stories” got lost in the Chris Rock-Will Smith story, including this one. By that I mean, I kept thinking “is that real?” and then I forgot to write about it. The story is that Jason Momoa, a beautiful man who is actually not back with his wife, was seen partying with Kate Beckinsale on Oscar night. It was at the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars, and Kate was wearing some gauzy black dress. She was cold, so Jason wrapped his tuxedo coat around her and she spoke like that for a few minutes. I WOULD PASS OUT. If Jason took off his coat and put it over my shoulders and looked down at me as he spoke softly, I would absolutely black out and fall to the floor. So what’s really happening?

Aquaman star Jason Momoa doesn’t need a trident to save the day in real life. At the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 27, the actor was photographed offering Kate Beckinsale his jacket to keep warm.

“They were standing at a bar chatting,” a source inside exclusively told E! News. “They both had smiles on their faces and were very much into their conversation.”

Both stars “looked really happy,” the source said, explaining that they were also seen mingling throughout the night. In between, Jason, who the source called “a social butterfly,” hung out with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. Meanwhile, Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.

Jason and Kate’s sighting comes a little more than two months after the Dune actor and his wife Lisa Bonet announced they were splitting up.

[From E! News]

As you can see from the photos, they do look cozy and friendly, but I looked through all of those photos, and Jason was circulating and talking to different people, it’s not like he was attached to Kate in particular. I think he’s the kind of guy who enters a crowded room and ends up being some kind of weapon of mass charisma and every single person in the room feels like they have a special connection to him. But sure, I could definitely see Kate and Jason having some fun together. I think it’s more likely that he would date Emilia Clarke though!

Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

45 Responses to “So what, if anything, happened between Jason Momoa & Kate Beckinsale?”

  1. WithLove says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:24 am

    Is she wearing his coat jacket?

    Reply
  2. Levans says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:28 am

    I would die on the spot if he put his coat around me, held my hand while looking me in the eyes and speaking softly!

    I can also see him being that sweet and charming with everyone! I don’t doubt he is seeing other ladies but the vibe with Kate seems like a gentleman not a lover.

    Reply
  3. Cel249 says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:35 am

    Oh he is dreamy!

    Reply
  4. Noki says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Gosh i love Jason, and i hate when this happens. I know story old as time,the Man after struggling for years and being held down by the woman gets a little success and suddenly ‘See Ya’ .

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      April 1, 2022 at 10:38 am

      That may not be the case, that he’s free and wanting freedom because he has other options now. Maybe he really, really likes to be with Lisa and she doesn’t want to travel constantly now that he’s shooting remotely all the time. He may just not be built for long distance relationships.

      Reply
  5. Twin Falls says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Go get it Kate.

    There’s video of him and Chris Pine and Jason is three sheets to the wind but still being sweet (and not commenting on the slap). As nice as Jason seems, I’d much prefer Chris Pine’s jacket over my shoulders.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      April 1, 2022 at 8:43 am

      Same here, though I would probably not return Chris Pine’s jacket lol.

      I like the fact that Jason was nice enough to offer his to Kate – I’ve been in similar situations and it’s wonderful when you’re cold and all of a sudden get a coat jacket to wear – but I don’t think there was anything else going on.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      April 1, 2022 at 9:16 am

      Same – I’d full on swoon over Pine.
      Momoa doesn’t do much for me, but he and Kate together would be a hot couple.

      Reply
  6. Susan says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Now this is the kind of celebrity gossip I need today! I would love love love for this pairing to happen. She’s charming as hell on IG and —oh man, a girl can dream—if he appears with her cat on IG I will freak out!!

    Reply
    • BeeCee says:
      April 1, 2022 at 2:37 pm

      Same!! I follow her on IG, and I loooooooooove her. Her humour is fantastic and I love every picture that her silly cat make an appearance!
      I hope hope hope he shows up there.

      Reply
  7. julia says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:40 am

    I think he would give anyone the coat off his back. Kate just happens to be a babe.

    Reply
  8. MerlinsMom1018 says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:50 am

    MerlinsDad was all “get away from mah woman, ya big jerk” 😆😆😆😆
    He’s been in love with her since Pearl Harbor but Underworld really sealed the deal for him. (Can’t say as I blame him. She’s gorgeous)

    Reply
  9. Sasha says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Definite no for him and Emilia Clarke. They have such a close bond and it’s super clear it’s platonic. They have amazing chemistry in interviews together but they’re totally just best friends!

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:50 am

    Whatever happened was probably sexy as hell considering how beautiful both parties are.

    Reply
  11. Harla says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:53 am

    I’d read that Jason had hernia surgery a day or two before so he probably didn’t hit it that night but I could see the two of them having fun for awhile.

    Reply
    • Trina says:
      April 1, 2022 at 8:55 am

      I was thinking the same. That hernia surgery though. LOL He’s so beautiful. Really sorry he and Lisa split though.

      Reply
      • Pilar says:
        April 1, 2022 at 10:05 am

        Yeah he just had a hernia operation and was talking about how he couldn’t laugh because it hurt.. He also seemed drunk AF in his red carpet interview and was slurring his words so even though it’s momoa and he’s super attractive, a sloppy drunk guy with a recent hernia operation doesn’t sound like the sexiest scenario lol!

      • H says:
        April 1, 2022 at 2:32 pm

        He’s always drunk af. I’ve meet him at multiple conventions back in his Stargate Atlantis days and every photo op/Q&A, he’s been lit. Quite frankly, it turned me off of him. Conventions are a WORK function, fans pay a lot of money for pics, autographs, etc. It would be like if I rolled in drunk to my job.

        As for the jacket, a nice thing to do but I’d still take Chris Pine’s coat. 🙂

  12. Steph says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:54 am

    Kate is the woman DiCaprio so Jason is way too old for her.

    Reply
  13. rawiya says:
    April 1, 2022 at 8:57 am

    But like, he and Chris Pine were also at that party and Chris wrapped his arms around Jason’s back and they walked off like that so…. I mean, arms around/walking off >>>>>> coat

    Reply
  14. ChillinginDC says:
    April 1, 2022 at 9:03 am

    I was getting more vibes between Jason and Chris Pine honestly LOL. They were all over each other.

    Also, can we talk about Beyonce and Jay-Z having a party that crossed picket lines? And QuestLove DJed it? And we had major stars attending? And like it went poof and no one seems to be remarking on it much?

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      April 1, 2022 at 9:13 am

      The Carters Gold Party is always super secretive and exclusive. I dont think you can even enter with a phone. Some years we see some photos with Oscar winners posing with Jay Z.

      Reply
    • MissMarirose says:
      April 1, 2022 at 10:47 am

      I thought it was funny that it was referred to as Beyonce’s party when people were talking about Diddy’s proposal to work out the CR/WS issue “like family” there, but it became Jay’s party when people were talking about the picket line.

      Reply
    • Dizza says:
      April 1, 2022 at 11:00 am

      @chillingindc thank you for bringing this up, a bunch of rich people crossed a picket line to party, gross

      Reply
  15. TeamMeg says:
    April 1, 2022 at 9:52 am

    I’m surprised she didn’t “bring a sweater” with that outfit lol. Although come to think of it, not a bad strategy… 😉

    Reply
  16. Normades says:
    April 1, 2022 at 9:57 am

    I can understand why he and Lisa broke up. He clearly loves being the social butterfly and she’s never really been into that. I have no doubt in his statement that they will always be family but they are never ever getting back together.

    Reply
  17. Chantal says:
    April 1, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Dreamy Jason seems like the ultimate gentleman. He’s also very popular so people gravitate towards him. I know I would! Kate also dated Pete Davidson so I guess its possible? More and more, women are dating younger men. In other words, get it girl!

    Reply
  18. Genevieve says:
    April 1, 2022 at 10:51 am

    For a little snark, the line “ Kate chatted with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller…” doesn’t make for the highest impressions if we are the company we keep.

    Reply
    • Dashen'ka says:
      April 1, 2022 at 11:36 am

      You approve of every moral value life choice of each person you must speak to at work party? How interesting.

      Reply
    • Silver Charm says:
      April 1, 2022 at 6:16 pm

      Kate is real tight with the Taika/Rita party crowd. Jason has gotten in deep with that crew the past few months. It was rumored he was hooking up with Eiza Gonzalez (who is also tight with them). There’s A LOT of overlap and hard partying with that group.

      Reply
  19. Jillibillijean says:
    April 1, 2022 at 10:55 am

    He seems like a cool dude, I feel like I’m the only person in the world who doesn’t find him attractive lol. Like, he is, I’m just not attracted to him. Idk how to explain. I’m weird tho I rarely find dudes attractive lol

    Reply
  20. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    April 1, 2022 at 11:02 am

    Omg, since reading this I’ve been in a heady haze imagining Jason leaning down to my tiny five foot frame and adjusting his coat on my shoulders. Excuse me, I feel faint.

    Reply
  21. Yonati says:
    April 1, 2022 at 11:27 am

    The heat from him is palpable even from a photo. I would faint if he looked at me like that – it’s so intense and smoldering.

    Reply
  22. Lila says:
    April 1, 2022 at 11:36 am

    “Weapon of mass charisma” Brilliant, Kaiser!

    (I imagine the jacket smelling delicious in an oceanic kind of way)

    Reply
  23. Elsa says:
    April 1, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    I adore him. He is beautiful. That’s all.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment