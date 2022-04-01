Jonathan Bailey was advised to never tell people if he was gay or an alcoholic

I’ve only watched Bridgerton’s first season one time. That was enough for me, lol. No, I enjoyed the series and I’m looking forward to the second season, which I will start this weekend. Since I’ve only watched it one time, you’ll have to forgive me for mixing up the Bridgerton “brothers,” who tended to blend together to me. I mean, that was good casting – they looked like brothers and they looked alike. Season 2 is heavily focused on Jonathan Bailey’s “rake” character, Anthony Bridgerton. He’s the one who had the inappropriate mistress, right? Well, Jonathan Bailey is a lot different. He’s a classically trained actor who happens to be a gay man, he’s spent much of his career in theater, and he loves to sing and dance. Some highlights from Bailey’s British GQ interview:

On Season 2: “The idea that [Bridgerton] is coming out again is a bit of a rug pull. It’s quite scary.”

On being a sex symbol: “Any actor who thinks they’re a sex symbol? Cringe.”.

Advice he got as a young actor: “At the time he was told, ‘There’s two things we don’t want to know: if you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay.’” The words stuck with Bailey. “All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through. So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight.”

Why it took him years to discuss his sexuality: “I reached a point where I thought, ‘F–k this’, I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that, than get a part.”

Playing a heterosexual rake: Bailey, meanwhile, says that he “started to think about [Anthony’s] charm,” and specifically “what it means to be a rake, and how his anxiety and self-hatred plays into that.” Anthony also forced Bailey to, in his words, “think about love a lot…. You put your life experiences into [the work]. What’s most interesting is not necessarily having to talk about what that is, and keeping a sense of privacy.”

Bridgerton has opened up lots of opportunities for him: “Yeah…I mean…that sounds…I can say that now but, you always think they’re going to move on – and it’s only for a moment,” he says sheepishly. Bridgerton is wonderful, he adds, “but in 20 years, you don’t want to be famous. You want a sustained career.”